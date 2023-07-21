I'm a Beauty Editor Who’s Tested Thousands of Products, and 5 of My Go-To Picks Are on Sale at Nordstrom

Including a pore-cleaning device and luxe candles.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 21, 2023

Nordstrom’s behemoth anniversary sale is underway and it is a doozy. There are 800 products discounted in the beauty section alone. I went through them — all of them — and 12 pages of product scanning later, there were five deals that really stood out to me.

The five sale items I picked are ones that I have first-hand experience with, that I’ve tested,  have used, or have finished. Check out the must-shop products from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, below. 

Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser

Nordstrom Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser

Nordstrom

It’s hard to overstate how integral the Dermaflash Dermapore is to my skincare routine. I use it at least twice a week to satisfyingly get all the gunk out of congested pores, mostly along my T-zone. The spatula's angle is perfect for this task and does what it needs to do without leaving behind any of the scarring or marks I get when I use my hands.

Although I solely use it for pore extraction (I think it’s well worth the money even just as such), it also serves another purpose. It’s also a serum infuser — it uses tiny vibrations to push whatever serums you apply through the skin's superficial layers, rendering them more effective. 

Boy Smells Hypernature Votive Candle Set

Nordstrom Hypernature Votive Candle Set

Nordstrom

I take no pleasure in sharing that I am a candle snob. Unfortunately for my finances, I simply don’t like anything under $20. It’s an expensive habit, so this deal on a five-set of mini Boy Smells candles is a dream come true. The metallic packaging is so chic and makes for as good of a piece of decor as it does a candle. Boy Smells scents are always subtle but intriguing, noticeable but not overwhelming.

Pro tip: When you’ve burned through the candle, pour boiled water into the container to remove traces of wax. Viola! You now have a new cup, cotton ball storage, tiny planter, or whatever you can think of. 

Westman Atelier The Getaway Edition Set

Nordstrom The Getaway Edition Set

Nordstrom

Westman Atelier is a unicorn of a beauty brand. Its products are clean, it’s loved by celebrities, shoppers, and editors, and there is not a single subpar product in the collection. I have been a fan of the brand for a while, but recently, my obsession has reached new heights — yet another unfortunate situation for my wallet.

This kit, exclusive to Nordstrom for its anniversary sale, is not to be missed. It comes with three full-size products packaged together for $43 less than its normal price. The three products are the Michelle Pfeiffer-used Baby Cheeks Blush Stick in mauve pink, Super Loaded Tinted Highlight in peachy rose shade you can only find in this set, and a Lip Suede Lip Palette that has four neutral lip shades.  

MAC Treasured Kiss Lip Kit

Nordstrom Treasured Kiss Lip Kit

Nordstrom

There are many imitators, but Mac is one of O.G. beauty brands when it comes to the ‘90s lip. The lip liner and lipstick combinations that were the signature of the original supermodels like Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell are still easily re-creatable thanks to Mac’s iconic products.

This Nordstrom Anniversary Sale exclusive set comes in neutral and pink (but truthfully, both are quite neutral, IMO) with one lip liner and one Powder Kiss Lipstick. The latter is a relatively new formula that has a weightless texture with a mousse-like finish. It’s a steep discount with the nice bonus that you don’t have to come up with the lip pairing yourself. 

Slip Pure Silk 10-Pack Skinny Scrunchies

Nordstrom Pure Silk 10-Pack Skinny Scrunchies

Nordstrom

Once I tried Slip’s Silk Scrunchies, I couldn’t go back to using anything else. The thin band doesn’t overwhelm my hair, the silk fabric has grip but doesn’t pull at my strands or strain my scalp, my head doesn’t feel tender after wearing them, and my beautiful curls aren’t dented or disrupted. A penchant for Slip’s Silk Scrunchies can get expensive, so this $21 discount is much appreciated.

