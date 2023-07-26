Need a Lift? These Are The 10 Best Boob Tapes of 2023 for Just That

Whether you’re buying breast petals or silicone covers, Palep suggests turning to a nipple cover when you want a simple, lightweight alternative to a bra. All you have to do is put them on and remove them. To find your perfect fit, shop our airy and seamless nipple cover picks, from Nippies’s reusable pasties to Nood’s ultra-supportive breast tape below. If you’ve found yourself in an outfit crisis, we’ve got you covered. Literally.

Adhesive, sticky bra alternatives make wearing fun (yet tricky) tops and dresses easier since they remain invisible while still providing excellent coverage. “Because the nipple covers have no back band, it can only be seen in the front, so it is perfect for disappearing under backless styles, giving you coverage but not getting in the way of your outfit, and without you having to worry about your strapless or convertible bra showing,” Sapna Palep, CEO of luxury lingerie store, Journelle, tells InStyle.

I used to tell myself a lie while shopping online, and it sounded like this: “I can’t buy that — what bra would I wear with it?” “That” being skin-bearing dresses with keyhole backs and cutout designs, sheer tops, and halters, which all have one thing in common: They’re complicated. Or, at least I thought until I heard about nipple covers.

Best Overall B-Six NIPPIES Adhesive Nipple Covers Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com What We Love: These things last a really long time—you can wear 'em all day! What We Don’t Love: Removal can be painful if proper care is not considered. There’s a reason these pasties are best-sellers on Amazon — they work. Not only are they excellent at providing coverage by naturally conforming to the breast, but they’re also smooth and remain invisible because of their ultra-thin silicone with a velvet finish that’s — bonus! — sweatproof and waterproof. Because of their light-reflective shield (meaning they can block light), they’re virtually undetectable, so you’re free to wear bright whites and take your Instagram pics with the flash on and never need to worry about exposure. Plus, they come in natural skin tones and adhesive and non-adhesive options. If you want maximum coverage while going braless, though, the adhesives are the way to go because of their long-lasting staying power — though, they are a bit tricky to take off and you definitely need to follow the proper instructions. Veteran bra designer and Chief Creator Officer of ThirdLove, Ra’el Cohen, raves about the longevity, saying that Nippies is the “only nipple cover brand” that has passed ThirdLove’s stringent testing and is the only nipple cover that ThirdLove sells on the site for that reason. “I’ve tried every nipple cover out there,” Cohen tells InStyle. “Believe me when I say not all of them are created equal.” And created equal, they are not; That’s why Nippies have earned our top spot, thanks to their inclusive shade range, impressive longevity, and effortless design. You could say picking Nippies as our best overall was as seamless as the silicone cups themselves. Price at time of publish: $27 Material: Silicone | Colors: 4 | Type: Circular adhesive | Reusable? Yes

Best Budget BOOMBA Satin Nipple Covers BOOMBA View On Getboomba.com View On Urban Outfitters What We Love: The packaging is great for travel. What We Don’t Love: The fabric is a bit thick under sheerer clothing. Don't be fooled by the pretty appearance — these dainty-designed daisies aren’t just playful but also effective at creating a bra-free look. They are single-use, circular adhesive stick-ons that can be used for up to 12 hours. And during those 12 hours, they stay put and don’t wrinkle. There’s an easy-peel back backing for a seamless application, and the removal process is just as painless — you just peel back, and the gentle nipple cover glides off without leaving any residue. They’re also well-adjusted to larger breasts, with reviewers saying they provide coverage for DD+ bra sizes. Oh, and one last thing we adore about these: They come in super adorable, circular packaging that’s great for travel, which includes ten pairs of 3-inch diameter stick-on. Because of the thicker material, they might peek through sheerer clothing, but overall, they're worth the inexpensive price point. Price at time of publish: $8 Material: Satin | Colors: 3 | Type: Circular adhesive | Reusable? No

Best Splurge Gatherall Nipple Covers Target View On Target View On Wegatherall.com What We Love: These are ultra-lightweight but also super supportive. What We Don’t Love: You can’t return or exchange once opened because they’re intimate items. These silicone stick-ons from Gatherall — a label known for their size and shade range inclusivity and, of course, their strapless, backless, and wireless bras — prove that not only does Gatherall know how to create great adhesive bras, but they also produce fantastic bra alternatives. Keep your nipples concealed with these opaque covers that feel like a second layer of skin. Their stickiness is unbeatable, and their comfort is unmatched; They’re ultra-thin and breathable, which their tapered edge technology is probably to thank for, forcing them to stay flush with your skin. The first time I came across these 8cm diameter pasties was on their Instagram, where they posted a video to prove their waterproof and sweatproof properties by running water over them, and when they didn’t budge, let me tell you, I was impressed. There was no evidence of perspiration around/outside the cup. But being impressed doesn’t stop there with this brand: They also provide excellent support for larger breasts and have an inclusive shade range. Price at time of publish: $28 Material: Silicone | Colors: 4 | Type: Unlined Cup | Reusable? Yes

Best Reusable Hollywood Fashion Secrets Silicone Coverups Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Dsw.com What We Love: These attach firmly with every use. What We Don’t Love: If you are between large and small sizes, it may be harder to find an ideal fit. Calling all festival-goers, wedding weekenders, vacationers, or those who want to go no-bra for more than just one day — reusable silicone coverups will become your new go-to for backless, strapless, and halter-neck outfits. Their reusability makes them ideal for events and occasions, meaning they’re practical and effective. And not only are these nipple covers entirely convenient because of their reusability (which, hello, we also are a fan of because they’re more eco-friendly than disposables), but they have a firm adhesive strength, ensuring they stay secure and in place during activities. The longevity of the adhesive doesn’t wane with use, either, which is sometimes a concern with certain stick-ons. Price at time of publish: $14 Material: Silicone | Colors: 4 | Type: Circular Adhesive | Reusable? Yes

Best Disposable Nueboo Nip Covers Nueboo View On Nuebootape.com What We Love: These provide a great natural lift. What We Don’t Love: The shade range could be more inclusive. On the other end of the boob tape spectrum, all the way from reusable pasties are single-use packs of nipple covers. Made to be used with Nueboo’s Body Tape — but can also be used alone — these Nueboo Nip Covers are a spandex blend that provides a solution for every cup size (and we’re talking A-DDD+). When applied, these have a very flat lay, giving a sleek and smooth appearance. They stay in place and don’t move throughout the day, but when you want to toss ‘em, simply peel off and dispose of the cover. Each box comes with five pasties that come at a suitable price point. Price at time of publish: $11 Material: Cotton, spandex | Colors: 2 | Type: Bra Tape | Reusable? No

Best For Small Breasts NuBra Pasties REVOLVE View On Nubra.com View On Revolve What We Love: These aren’t bulky. What We Don’t Love: When wearing tighter tops, they might become visible. For members of the IBTC, NuBra offers a pastie that doesn’t overwhelm the breast. They’re made from silicone that is approximately 2.5 inches wide. Compared to the brand’s larger option (4 inches wide), these are specifically made with smaller-chested folks in mind. Each box comes with two pasties that are reusable and washable, and the adhesive stays sticky, and they tend to stay like-new compared to others. Plenty of reviews call these petal covers “freeing,” noting that they cover the ideal amount while remaining moveable and seamless. We appreciate how they blend with your skin’s texture, creating a natural and comfortable fit. Overall, they’re a reliable solution for those looking to strike a balance between flexibility and coverage. Price at time of publish: $20 Material: Silicone | Colors: 3 | Type: Circular Adhesive | Reusable? Yes The 14 Best Bras for Small Breasts of 2023

Best For Large Breasts NOOD No-Show Nipple Covers REVOLVE View On Co.uk View On Revolve What We Love: These are sweatproof and waterproof. What We Don’t Love: The edges sometimes lift after multiple wears. NOOD is one of our favorite inclusive and sustainable solutionwear brands in the game. They offer plenty of breast tape, stick-on bras, and skin prep and removal products to find an ideal fit for your next backless or braless moment. While the label provides all types of solutions to your next outfit dilemma, these petal-shaped pasties stand out from the brand because of how soft and flexible they are, providing a realistic skin finish. Plus, they’re ultra-thin and lightweight, which is one of the reasons fashion content creator Stephanie Yeboa recommends them, on top of how sweat resistant they are. “I tend to wear them when at the gym, and they do not budge an inch while taking part in the high-impact movement, which I appreciate,” Yeboah tells InStyle. “I also love how seamlessly it blends into my skin, leaving no bumps or obvious signs of wear, and of course, the fact that they are available in shades for darker skin, which is incredibly important.” And not only is their shade range impressive, but so is their inclusive sizing; they offer a D+ size for larger chests, which provides optimal coverage and support. Price at time of publish: $24 Material: Silicone | Colors: 4 | Type: Circular Adhesive | Reusable? Yes The 13 Best Plus-Size Bras for All Day Comfort and Support

Best With Lift Nippies Lifting Nipple Covers Amazon View On Amazon View On B-six.com What We Love: These come with a removal tray and peel sheet that’s great for storage. What We Don’t Love: They’ll sometimes crease with wear. These are the lifting versions of the Nippes Adhesive Nipple Covers — a.k.a. our Best Overall. Think of these as the cousin to the original matter silicone pasties. They have that same super-smooth feeling that provides seamless coverage on the breast while contouring the chest and providing more of a lift. They’re designed to give a 1-inch lift to create your ideal amount of cleavage. And despite having added lifting properties, these are still lightweight and ultra-thin. To accurately describe them, it’s easiest to put it like this: These are more than just nipple covers but still less than a bra, which is why we appreciate them. Price at time of publish: $33 Material: Silicone | Colors: 5 | Type: Lifting Circular Adhesive | Reusable? Yes

Best For White Shirts CAKES OG Nipple Covers CAKES View On Cakesbody.com What We Love: These have a super tapered edge. What We Don’t Love: They are non-adhesive, so snug tops are recommended. Perhaps the most seamless on the list, CAKES provides itself in being “grippy, not sticky” because they are non-adhesive. You might be thinking, how does that work? And we’ll tell you: They adhere naturally to your body heat under any snug-fitting top. Because of this, these are a fantastic option for those looking to wear sheer or white blouses and halters. Their fit is supreme because of their unique way of staying on the body and because they have individual, cup-size offerings. CAKES comes in three different versions, including their Itty Bitty (AA-A cups), CAKES OG (B-DD cups), and CAKES (+), for sizes DDD+. Also, if you need extra coverage, CAKES can be used underneath swimsuits because they’re waterproof, making them a no-frills favorite. So, if you have that see-through white bikini that you need a quick fix for, these non-adhesive nipple covers are a solid option for a more solid-colored look. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: Silicone | Colors: 3 | Type: Circular Non-Adhesive | Reusable? Yes

Best for Wedding Dresses NuBra Seamless Adhesive Bra Amazon View On Amazon View On Lulus View On Nubra.com What We Love: This bra is super lightweight. What We Don’t Love: Not the most supportive for larger breasts. For all brides-to-be, there are plenty of things to consider before the big day, so understandably, underwear can go under the radar. However, an ill-fitting bra or bra that slips or itches can seriously take you out of a moment, which is why selecting the proper solution-wear for a wedding is so important. This seamless adhesive bra from NuBra is an absolute dream. Available in sizes A-E, it’s a seamless adhesive bra with separate foam cups. The body is entirely backless, making it an ideal option for those with wedding gowns with intricate detailing, like low and open backs. There are no binding straps, so it’s entirely strapless, though it still adds support — surprising, we know! Backless bras can be complicated; strapless bras can be even more hassle. But with this combo of the two, none of the frills associated with tricky bras come with this seamless adhesive from NuBra. Price at time of publish: $45 Material: Silicone | Colors: 7 | Type: Backless Bra | Reusable? Yes

Best on Amazon Perkies Petals Nipple Covers Amazon View On Amazon View On Perkies.com What We Love: These provide coverage under sheer fabrics and white tees. What We Don’t Love: They are a bit small for larger breasts. Reusable, washable, hypoallergenic: These Perkies Petals are those things and so much more. If you’re in a rush and need to Amazon Prime some nipple covers (been there — a complicated asymmetrical going-out top was to blame), these deliver results and deliver fast. They have fantastic coverage, staying invisible underneath sheer fabrics and white tees, and have a barely-there feeling. No pesky outline of a nipple cover can be seen here! Instead, they’re pasties that form well to the natural breast (though we wish they were a bit larger for bigger chests) and have a long-lasting staying power. We appreciate how long the stick lasts, especially since these are wardrobe staples. Price at time of publish: $25 Material: Silicone | Colors: 3 | Type: Circular Adhesive | Reusable? Yes

Best Tape NOOD Shape Tape Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Lovenood.com What We Love: This breast tape is made with a sustainable hemp adhesive. What We Don’t Love: It’s pricer than other tape options. If you’re looking for backless bra options that will give you flawless coverage and come in various shades to match all different skin tones, Shaw Lewis, a bra fitting expert and luxury lingerie shop owner, recommends checking out Nood’s Shape Tape because it gives a great lift and is waterproof. “It’s a top-selling style in-store and online. I’m obsessed with the undetectable coverage that the style gives,” the owner of Expect Lace (a local favorite of mine) tells InStyle. It’s a multi-purpose breast tape that remains invisible under outfits because of its adhesive security and impeccable shade range. It also provides impressive lift, shape, and support, even for those with larger breasts. Each role is 3” x 13.1’ and is made with a more sustainable and skin-friendly adhesive made from a hemp blend. Price at time of publish: $29 Material: Hemp, nylon | Colors: 4 | Type: Breast Tape | Reusable? No