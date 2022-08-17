These Are The 11 Best Nightgowns For A Stylish Slumber

Some may argue that silk pillowcases or high-quality sheets are the most important part of a good night's sleep. But lingerie expert Cora Harrington says that great sleep is enhanced by quality sleepwear. Investing in quality sleepwear, especially the classic nightgown, whether it be cotton nightgowns or silky slips, is the easiest and most comfortable decision you’ll make in the name of self-care.

“You can find a nightgown for any season, and they can be as plain or as fancy as you like,” the writer tells InStyle. “A wool or cotton nightgown is just as lovely as a silk or linen one.”

Because the possibilities are endless, personal preference while shopping is everything; Whether that means Idle Sleepwear’s velvety, oversized nightshirts or LAKE’S evergreen, cotton silhouettes, finding what works for your style is a must, and we’ve interviewed experts to find out which ones are the best to add to your cart. Scalloped edges, classic pinstripes, or lacey boudoir-inspired looks are all up for grabs, but for those looking for something a little most simplistic (but still with a brag-level of comfort), The Athleta Well Rested Rib Dress has the comfort of an old tee, with the versatility of an LBD.

Shop more of our dreamy picks below, but beware: Some of these are so soft you might never want to get out of bed.

