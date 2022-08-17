Fashion Clothing Loungewear These Are The 11 Best Nightgowns For A Stylish Slumber Athleta’s Well Rested Rib Sleep Dress is keen for sweet dreams. By Morgan Sullivan Published on August 17, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Old Navy and Intimissimi Some may argue that silk pillowcases or high-quality sheets are the most important part of a good night's sleep. But lingerie expert Cora Harrington says that great sleep is enhanced by quality sleepwear. Investing in quality sleepwear, especially the classic nightgown, whether it be cotton nightgowns or silky slips, is the easiest and most comfortable decision you’ll make in the name of self-care. “You can find a nightgown for any season, and they can be as plain or as fancy as you like,” the writer tells InStyle. “A wool or cotton nightgown is just as lovely as a silk or linen one.” Because the possibilities are endless, personal preference while shopping is everything; Whether that means Idle Sleepwear’s velvety, oversized nightshirts or LAKE’S evergreen, cotton silhouettes, finding what works for your style is a must, and we’ve interviewed experts to find out which ones are the best to add to your cart. Scalloped edges, classic pinstripes, or lacey boudoir-inspired looks are all up for grabs, but for those looking for something a little most simplistic (but still with a brag-level of comfort), The Athleta Well Rested Rib Dress has the comfort of an old tee, with the versatility of an LBD. Shop more of our dreamy picks below, but beware: Some of these are so soft you might never want to get out of bed. Best Overall: Athleta Sleep Dress at Gap.com Jump to Review Best Value: Old Navy Cami Nightgown at Gap.com Jump to Review Best Splurge: La Perla Slip Dress at Laperla.com Jump to Review Best Plus Size: The Sleep Shirt One Shoulder Kaftan Black Linen at Intothebedroom.com Jump to Review Best Long: If Only If Anna Fine Cotton Nightie at Co.uk Jump to Review Best Mini: Victoria's Secret Modal Lace-Back Mini Slip at Victoriassecret.com Jump to Review Best Cotton: LAKE Pima Shift Nightgown at Lakepajamas.com Jump to Review Best Silk: Intimissi Silk Slip at Intimissimi.com Jump to Review Best Nightshirt: Idle Idle Sleepwear Night Shirt at Beidle.co Jump to Review Best Nightgown for Summer: Third Love Boho Sleep Romper at Thirdlove.com Jump to Review Best Overall: Athleta Well Rested Rib Sleep Dress Athleta View On Gap.com What We Love: This lightweight mini dress comes in a wide range of sizes. What We Don’t Love: The low-cut arms offer minimal coverage. Athleta might be known for their quality activewear, but their sleepwear is just as impressive. Their Well Rested Rib Sleep Dress is a feel-like-you’re-wearing-nothing nightgown, equipped with a soft and thin fabric that doesn’t twist or bunch while sleeping. The versatility and simplicity of the nightgown stood out to us — honestly, it’s as appropriate for sleep hours as it is for those awake (You could totally wear this one from bed to brunch, and no one would think twice about it). Breathable and airy, it’s also a practical piece for the hotter months. The ribbed material doesn’t wrinkle easily, proving that it’s ideal for suitcases on the go and summer travel. This one could easily double as a beach cover-up, too. Athleta extends a full range of sizes, but we suggest going down if you want a less oversized look and feel to your sleepwear. Size: XXS - 3X | Fit: Runs Large | Number of Colors: 1 | Length: Mini | Material: TENCEL™ Modal/Spandex Best Value: Old Navy Pointelle-Knit Cami Nightgown Old Navy View On Gap.com What We Love: This knit mini comes in regular, tall, and petite. What We Don’t Love: Those with larger busts might want to size up. This Old Navy nightgown makes our list for its flattering fit and comfy material at a great price point. One of its biggest pros is that it isn’t see-through while remaining stretchy and loose. But aside from being a comfy pick for lazy days, this spaghetti-strapped mini comes with adjustable straps that have small scallops to help keep them in place. And that keyhole detailing around the bust? Just another detail we love about this one. Anyone with a larger bust, might want to consider sizing up; the square neckline forces the fabric to lay flat against the chest, which doesn’t leave as much room for bigger breasts. Size: XS-XXL | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 3 | Length: Mini | Material: Cotton Best Splurge: La Perla Slip Dress in Black Modal With Embroidered Tulle La Perla View On Laperla.com What We Love: The floral embroidery and sheer paneling enhance the allure of this slip. What We Don’t Love: The criss-cross detailing may not lay right on larger chests. La Perla upholds a reputation for classic, feminine lingerie, and the established repertoire in the industry dating back to the 1950s is for a reason — their nightgowns are good. Not only are they just good, but they are also crafted with fine silk, skillfully embroidered, and feel elegant and sexy on the body. The luxury Italian label has plenty of nightgown options (if you’re looking to splurge), but this one caught our attention because of its romantic bell shape, sensual plunging neckline, and rich floral motifs. It also has a lace-up detailing in silk satin around the neckline, and despite all the bells and whistles, it still has that soft modal stretch. Size: XS-XL| Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 2 | Length: Mini | Material: 100% Rayon Best Plus Size: The Sleep Shirt One Shoulder Kaftan Black Linen The Sleep Shirt View On Intothebedroom.com What We Love: The dramatic shape is unique to most nightwear options.What We Don’t Love: The linen has a crisp texture before washing it a few times. This one-shoulder black linen sleep dress is comfortable and attention-grabbing, exaggerated by a gathered strap over the neck. The elasticated neckline also allows for an easy slip-on into this drapey showstopper. Talk about a look. It’s also worth mentioning that The Sleep Shirt is a woman-run contemporary and equitably-sourced nightwear brand with a notable, full range of sizes going from XXS up to 5XL. Aja Barber, author and ethical fashion consultant, says she loves The Sleep Shirt for just that: It’s an inclusive, ethical brand: “I sleep in this brand and love doing so because they fit in a variety of sizes comfortably.” Size: XXS-3XL | Fit: Runs Large| Number of Colors: 1 | Length: Maxi | Material: 100% Linen Best Long: If Only If Anna Fine Cotton Nightie If Only If View On Co.uk What We Love: This climate-conscious brand uses 100 percent natural, breathable materials in its nightwear.What We Don’t Love: Watch out — their site has UK sizing. At first glance, this nightgown looks like you could wear it on a vineyard or at a coastal-set wedding. It’s so pretty that we almost wish to wear it beyond our bedroom’s four walls, but we promise that when you choose to wear it inside the bedroom, you’re almost guaranteed a comfortable, uninterrupted sleep. That is, of course, because of the loose-fitting texture of this ultra-feminine cotton midi. It’s an elegant-feeling option, stitched and lined with delicate lace around the neckline, and for only $90, you’ll be contributing to slower fashion, which — climate experts will tell you — pays for itself. Size: XS - XL | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 3 | Length: Midi | Material: Cotton Best Mini: Victoria’s Secret Modal Lace-Back Mini Slip Victoria's Secret View On Victoriassecret.com What We Love: This slip delivers a superior level of softness. What We Don’t Love: It runs a little short. This VS mini slip features an opaque front with sheer lace back that gives the ideal balance between lingerie and a nightgown. It’s everything you look for in a slip: It’s soft and sexy, and it makes you forget that your regular T-shirt-sweatpant combo ever existed. All things considered this racerback mini is routine nighttime wear that just feels good on the skin. Size up if you want this one to have more of a flowy fit, especially because it runs fairly short. Size: XS - XXL | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 3 | Length: Mini | Material: Modal + Elastane Best Cotton: LAKE Pima Shift Nightgown in White LAKE View On Lakepajamas.com What We Love: This super-soft V-neck could double as a dress.What We Don’t Love: We wish this LWN (little white nightgown) came in more colors. If you’re unfamiliar with the brand, LAKE offers simple and timeless styles worn beyond the bed. Founded in Savannah, Georgia, the brand believes that “downtime is sacred,” and pajamas support the essential pursuit of high-quality sleep. This Pima Shift Nightgown is an accurate product representation of just that: This solid-white A-line dress has a classic style, crafted with everyday ease. This nightgown has a deep V-neck that overlaps slightly, giving the nightdress a slightly sporty aesthetic. If a tennis dress is the appropriate athleisure to wear on the court, then the Pima Shift Nightgown is the uniform you’d wear in the bedroom. That said: Don’t sleep on LAKE for your sleepwear (pun most certainly intended). Size: XXS - XXL| Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 1| Length: Mini | Material: Pima Cotton Best Silk: Intimissi Silk Slip with Lace Insert Detail Intimissi View On Intimissimi.com What We Love: This lacey mini is made with 100% silk. What We Don’t Love: It runs on the shorter side. "A recent style venture I've been into is wearing silk pajamas or night slips. Nothing makes me feel like I really have my sh*t together more than wearing silk pajamas to sleep —- even if I haven't responded to the tons of emails and texts waiting for me,” Simi Muhamuza, content creator and stylist tells InStyle. According to Muhamuza, having something like the Intimissimi Silk Slip can upgrade your style and “make your life more luxurious.” It’s a mini slip with a v-neck, adjustable straps, and an ultra-silky feel. Her stylist pro-tip? You can wear this one as an evening outfit if you partner it with the right accessories. Pair with these sustainably-made strappy heels from Alohas for a night out. Size: XS-XL | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 9 | Length: Mini | Material: Silk Best Nightshirt: Idle Idle Sleepwear Night Shirt Idle View On Beidle.co What We Love: This fabric is soft, flowy, and breathable. What We Don’t Love: This sleep shirt runs large, so size down if an oversized fit isn’t your thing. As a nightshirt that could double as a dress with the help of a waist-cinching belt, this sleepshirt is light and breathable. It runs a little oversized, so it doesn’t feel restricting or uncomfortable during PM hours. Plus, it has lightweight cool-to-the-touch fabric that feels high-end but is still machine washable for repeated wear. Idle Sleepwear is the recipe for a good night’s sleep or a mid-afternoon nap. We think this is a solid WFH outfit option, too. .Size: XS - 3X | Fit: Runs Large | Number of Colors: 3 | Length: N/A| Material: Cupro Best Nightgown for Summer: Third Love Boho Sleep Romper Third Love View On Thirdlove.com What We Love: The fabric feels soft against the skin even with the lace details.What We Don’t Love: The shorts rest ultra-high on the body, so if you’re looking for more of a classic mid-rise/high rise romper fit, this one isn’t for you. A brand designed for the body, ThirdLove offers up to 78 different sizes across its product lines. But the body-in-mind design doesn’t stop there. Their Boho Sleep Romper is a prime example of a well-suited fit that feels like you’re wearing nothing, keeping comfort and inclusivity at the forefront of their fabrics. And, let’s be real, a romper is difficult to brag about: They’re notorious for rising hemlines and uncomfortable top-to-bottom ratios. However, this playful jumpsuit remains relaxed and roomy all night long. Size: XS - 3X | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 2 | Length: Mini| Material: Cotton + Modal Best Nightgown for Winter: SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress SKIMS View On Skims.com What We Love: This seamless long sleeve can double as a going-out dress.What We Don’t Love: The sizes don’t restock often on their site. A viral dress for a reason, this long-sleeved version of the original SKIMS Soft Lounge Dress is made for chillier months (.... and well worth the commotion it’s caused online). Not only is this dress ridiculously soft, but it also has a natural smoothing effect, though it comes without the uncomfortable cling typically associated with shapewear. The seamless material wraps around the body, giving new meaning to the saying “fits like a glove.” And speaking of gloves, this is the kind of item you’ll want to add to your winter essentials. We’re sure you’ll want to break this slip out when the days get shorter and when you want your hemlines to get longer to keep warm. Size: XXS - 4X | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 4 | Length: Maxi | Material: Modal + Spandex What to Keep In Mind Fit With any garment, sizing can be tricky. If the garment is jersey knit and appears to be more body-hugging, then sometimes it’s better to size up because these can be more fitted than other options. Those other options include cotton and silk, which tend to give more room between the fabric and the wearing, and — most importantly — less of a cling. Style If you’re looking for something that’s more loungey versus sexy, cotton or jersey fabrics are your best bet. Both of these materials prioritize comfort, while something like silk is smooth to the touch, but provides a more sensual style. Your Questions, Answered What's the best fabric for a nightgown? A nightgown can be made from any fiber — silk, cotton, wool, polyester, or nylon — as well as from any fabric — satin, chiffon, modal, jersey, lace, and flannel. “Without getting into a pros and cons list for all the different types of materials available, the best fiber or fabric is the one you'll like and wear,” Harrington tells InStyle. So, the choice is yours. How long should a nightgown be? Traditionally, nightgowns fall around the shins or ankles, with shorter lengths — such as to the knee — called chemises. However, Harrington notes, many stores and customers use the words "chemise" and "nightgown" interchangeably these days. “As with any type of lingerie, I don't believe in rules like ‘should’ because the ultimate ‘should’ is what you enjoy wearing,” Harrington tells InStyle. Why Trust InStyle Philadelphia-based freelance writer Morgan Sullivan has written for multiple publications, including Cosmopolitan, Refinery29, and Elle, focusing mainly on beauty, fashion, and health topics. For this story, she interviewed Aja Barber, author and ethical fashion consultant, Cora Harrington, lingerie expert, and Simi Muhamuza, content creator and stylist. Each expert shared their favorite nightgowns on top of how to style and pick a splurge-worthy option. She even tested a few styles herself.