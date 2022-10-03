14 New Beauty Products That Will Keep You Warm and Cozy This Fall

Ahead, all of the new makeup, skincare, and haircare products hitting shelves in October 2022.

And what better way to round out a self-care night than with a DIY beauty treatment? Luckily, beauty brands have gotten the memo because this month's new launches include a number of products that are ideal for using on a relaxing night in.

The temperatures have dipped low enough that spending a cozy night in wrapped up in a fuzzy blanket with takeout and wine is way more appealing than checking out a trendy new restaurant.

01 of 14 IGK Class of '93 Curl Cream Courtesy $32; igkhair.com Thanks to a blend of 10 nourishing plant butters and oils, this curl cream replenishes and seals in moisture for soft, defined curls.

02 of 14 Youth To The People x DedCool Cosmic Release Eau de Parfum Courtesy $100; youthtothepeople.com The two cult-favorite beauty brands have teamed up to create a fragrance with notes that evoke you to rise to your highest self. Fittingly, the new age-inspired scent is called Cosmic Release and features notes of violet leaf, vetiver, and cedar.

03 of 14 Susanne Kaufmann Deep Cleansing Oil Courtesy $60; susannekaufmann.com Fans of double-cleansing will love using Susanne Kaufmann's luxurious cleansing oil as the first step of their ritual. It's infused with a blend of sunflower, grapeseed and apricot kernel oils, and vitamin E to lift makeup and impurities from the skin while simultaneously nourishing it.

04 of 14 Anastasia Beverly Hills Rose Metals Eyeshadow Palette Courtesy $55; sephora.com Your fall eyeshadow looks are sorted with Anastasia Beverly Hill's latest palette in your collection. The Rose Metals Palette features 12 rose and earth-toned shades in rich matte, sparkle, and metallic finishes. Mix and match the shadows for an autumnal smoky eye or swipe a single shade across the eyelids for a pop of color.

05 of 14 PCA Skin Resurfacing Serum Courtesy $99; pcaskin.com Exfoliating during the cooler months of the year might seem counterintuitive, but doing so will actually help prevent dry skin cells from clogging pores. This new serum by PCA Skin is a solid option for the fall and winter months as it offers time-released, gentle chemical exfoliation that's less likely cause further dryness and irritation.

06 of 14 Jenna Lyons x Beauty Pie The Unlipstick Courtesy $20 each; beautypie.com This Beauty Pie lipstick created in collaboration with style icon Jenna Lyons achieves the unthinkable: it's sheer, matte, creamy, and moisturizing. There's eight classic shades to choose from, which each come in a refillable aluminum tube.

07 of 14 The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Exfoliating Blemish Solution Courtesy $6; sephora.com The Ordinary's beloved salicylic acid serum is now officially an over-the-counter acne treatment. The dual-action formula exfoliates the surface of the skin to shed dead skin cells and penetrates the pores to reduce the look of blemishes. The biggest selling factor? A bottle will only set you back $6.

08 of 14 By Rosie Jane Dulce Eau de Parfum Courtesy $70; sephora.com For its latest fragrance, By Rosie Jane has bottled up warm and cozy fall nights. It includes notes of vanilla, chocolate, and Hinoki wood.

09 of 14 Saint Jane Hydrabloom Body Silk Courtesy $48; saintjanebeauty.com Give the skin below your neck some extra TLC with Saint Jane's silky body moisturizer. The secret sauce is a blend of flowers from both the land and sea that deeply nourish and firm the skin.

10 of 14 Half Magic Magic Flik Liquid Eyeliner Courtesy $20; halfmagicbeauty.com Half Magic's liquid eyeliner is unlike any you've seen before – but would you really expect anything less from Euphoria's head makeup artist Donni Davy? The liner has a unique paddle-shaped felt tip so that the flat side can be used to effortlessly draw swirly abstract shapes, while the curved edge is ideal for sharp, precise wings.

11 of 14 Dr. Loretta Resurfacing Enzyme Polish Courtesy $60; drloretta.com While exfoliating face masks have a reputation for leaving skin tight and dry, this Dr. Loretta one is an exception. It provides both physical and chemical exfoliation to help even skin tone and texture, plus is chock-full of moisturizers and antioxidants, like niacinamide, panthenol, glycerin, and safflower oil to plump and soothe the skin.

12 of 14 Violette_FR Bisou Blush Courtesy $35 each; violettefr.com While the marble swirls of Violette_FR's matte cream blush are aesthetically pleasing, the pigments also deliver a multidimensional healthy flush of color to the cheeks. The handy attached brush allows you to blend the product for a seamless finish.

13 of 14 Renée Rouleau Triple Berry Smoothing Peel Courtesy $89; reneerouleau.com Renée Rouleau's revamped Triple Berry Smoothing Peel might look (and smell) like homemade jam, but putting it on your face will be more beneficial than eating it. The formula is stacked with chemical exfoliants and azelaic acid to minimize the look of pores, dark spots, dullness, and breakouts.