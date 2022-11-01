12 New Beauty Products to Gift Yourself Ahead of the Holiday Season

Because you deserve it.

By
Erin Lukas
ErinLukas
Erin Lukas

Erin is a Brooklyn-based beauty editor and has been with InStyle since 2016. She covers all facets of beauty for the site.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on November 1, 2022 @ 11:54AM
Best New Beauty Products
Photo:

Cocokind/ Ellis Brooklyn/ Tinted/ InStyle

'Tis the season to buy the remaining Halloween candy that's on sale, sip on hot cocoa, and blast Christmas music 24/7. It's also the perfect time of year to treat yourself before your wallet gets drained from holiday shopping for your nearest and dearest.

That's where November's new beauty products come in. If you want to make your home feel extra cozy ahead of winter, there's Glossier's You Candle. For a self-care moment, there's Cocokind's rich and luxurious Resurrection Polypeptide Moisturizer. If your social calendar is already booked for the next month, Makeup By Mario's Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette has your makeup looks covered for all of the festivities. And that's just a few gift-able launches hitting shelves this month.

Ahead, we've compiled the best new beauty products to try in November.

01 of 12

Makeup By Mario Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette

Makeup By Mario

Courtesy of Sephora

With its perfect balance of matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes, the warm neutral shades in Makeup By Mario's latest palette are ideal for creating soft glam looks.

To shop: $68; sephora.com

02 of 12

Ellis Brooklyn Satisfying Skin Caring Moisturizer

Ellis Brooklyn Satisfying Skin Caring Moisturizer

Courtesy of Ellis Brooklyn

Ellis Brooklyn is expanding into skincare with a moisturizer that's designed to simply be a pleasure to use, thanks to its fluffy texture and allergen-free vanilla scent. The formula does a little bit of everything thanks to a lineup of all-star ingredients such as brightening niacinamide, hydrating squalane, rejuvenating saccharomyces ferment, soothing Rose of Jericho, humectant red algae, and antioxidants from green tea.

To shop: $115; ellisbrooklyn.com

03 of 12

Kate McLeod The Pebble

Kate McLeod Sleep Pebble

Courtesy of Kate McLeod

Whenever a spa day isn't in the cards, pop one of Kate McLeod's Pebbles in the bath. The aromatherapeutic solid bath and shower oil comes in three scents: uplifting rose, calming lavender, and clearing eucalyptus, and is made with nourishing cocoa butter, nut oils, sodium bicarbonate, and citric acid so you emerge from the tub with soft, smooth skin.

To shop: $48/20; katemcleod.com

04 of 12

Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Chia Cleansing Balm

Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Chia Cleansing Balm

Courtesy of Perricone MD

While this non-greasy cleansing balm goes hard on dissolving makeup, sunscreen, dirt, and excess oil, it's very gentle on the skin. A mix of amino acids and vitamin F help replenish skin and restore the barrier for a radiant complexion.

To shop: $49; perriconemd.com

05 of 12

Live Tinted Huebrow

Live Tinted Huebrow

Courtesy of Live Tinted

Live Tinted's Huebrow is a multitasking gel that sets brows in place while simultaneously conditioning hairs with aloe extract, olive fruit, jojoba seed oils, and Provitamin B5 to promote growth.

To shop: $22; livetinted.com

 

06 of 12

Cocokind Resurrection Polypeptide Cream

Cocokind Resurrection Polypeptide Cream

Courtesy of Cocokind

As the name of this luxurious cream implies, it's super-charged with resurrection plant extract, plant peptides, squalane, and watermelon seed oil to restore moisture and plump up dull, dry skin.

To shop: $27; cocokind.com

07 of 12

EcoFabulous Concealer

EcoFabulous Concealer

Courtesy of EcoFabulous

If you prefer full coverage concealer but hate the feeling of heavy makeup on your face, you'll be into this lightweight formula from new clean beauty brand EcoFabulous. It delivers buildable, seamless coverage as it's infused with a mix of nourishing ingredients like squalane and safflower seed extract. Choose from 26 shades.

To shop: $12; ecofabulous.com (Available Nov. 25)

08 of 12

EltaMD UV Luminous Broad-Spectrum SPF 41

EltaMD UV Luminous Broad-Spectrum SPF 41

Courtesy of EltaMD

Yes, you have to wear sunscreen all-year round, and dermatologist-favorite EltaMD's latest sunscreen innovation makes the essential skincare step easier. The lightweight mineral SPF 41 that has a light rosy tint that blurs imperfections and leaves skin with a semi-matte finish. The formula is designed to be gentle for sensitive and post-procedure skin, and is non-comedogenic so it won't clog pores and cause breakouts.

To shop: $30; eltamd.com

09 of 12

Act+Acre Cold Pressed Leave In Conditioner

Act+Acre Cold Pressed Leave In Conditioner

Courtesy of Act+Acre

Act+Acre's Leave-In Conditioner arrives just in time for winter hair struggles like static and dryness. The nourishing treatment works to minimize frizz, dehydration, and damage without weighing hair down.

To shop: $48; actandacre.com

10 of 12

Glossier You Candle

Glossier You Candle

Courtesy of Glossier

Glossier's cult-favorite fragrance can now be found in candle form. Now, your home can smell like the bright yet woodsy yet creamy scent. In other words, it's the perfect scent for cozy season.

To shop: $45; glossier.com

11 of 12

Biossance Squalane + Retinol Night Serum

Biossance Squalane + Retinol Night Serum
Courtesy of Biossance.

The combination of retinol, squalane, rosemary, and saffron make Biossance's serum gentle yet extremely effective at treating signs of aging without drying or irritating skin.

To shop: $72; sephora.com

12 of 12

Tom Bachik x ImPRESS Press-On Manicure

Tom Bachik x ImPRESS Press-On Manicure

Courtesy of ImPRESS

Consider your upcoming holiday manicures sorted with these festive press-on nails celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik created with imPRESS. They're the closest to effortless you'll get in terms of nail art.

To shop: $9; impressmanicure.com

Related Articles
Best retinol products
The 14 Best Retinol Products of 2022
New Beauty Products to Try in October
15 New Beauty Products That Will Keep You Warm and Cozy This Fall
This 2-in-1 Serum Cleanser is the Most Innovative Skincare Product I've Tried in Years
This Unreleased Cleanser-Serum Saved My Skin — and InStyle Readers Can Buy It Before Anyone Else
Best New Beauty Products to Buy In July
15 New Beauty Products to Help You Beat the Heat in July
New September Beauty Products
14 New Beauty Products to Help You Usher in the Fall Season
Best New Beauty Products Launching in October
17 New Beauty Products to Add to Your Fall Routine
August Beauty Launches
15 New Products for All of Your Mid-Summer Beauty Struggles
Editors Picks
Every Product Our Beauty Editors Loved in September
IS_BBB_Skincare
The Best Skincare Products and Treatments of 2022
Kate McLeod Body Lotion Bar
This Moisturizing Body Lotion Bar Melts Right Into Skin and Leaves You Feeling Velvety Soft
The Best New Products Launching in June
12 New Beauty Products to Help You Get Ready for the Official Start of Summer
Dior Lip Glow Oil
Get Nourished, Glossy Lips With The 13 Best Lip Oils Makeup Artists Swear By
The Best New Products to Buy This May
17 New Beauty Products That Are Perfect for the Warmer Days Ahead
Best Drugstore Body Lotions
The 10 Best Drugstore Body Lotions of 2022
6 Beauty Products Our Editors Used to the Last Drop this Summer
6 Beauty Products Our Editors Used to the Last Drop this Summer
Best Clean Sunscreens
8 Clean Sunscreens That Won't Leave a White Cast Behind