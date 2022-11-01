Beauty Beauty Products & Tools 12 New Beauty Products to Gift Yourself Ahead of the Holiday Season Because you deserve it. By Erin Lukas Erin Lukas Instagram Twitter Erin is a Brooklyn-based beauty editor and has been with InStyle since 2016. She covers all facets of beauty for the site. InStyle's editorial guidelines Updated on November 1, 2022 @ 11:54AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Cocokind/ Ellis Brooklyn/ Tinted/ InStyle 'Tis the season to buy the remaining Halloween candy that's on sale, sip on hot cocoa, and blast Christmas music 24/7. It's also the perfect time of year to treat yourself before your wallet gets drained from holiday shopping for your nearest and dearest. That's where November's new beauty products come in. If you want to make your home feel extra cozy ahead of winter, there's Glossier's You Candle. For a self-care moment, there's Cocokind's rich and luxurious Resurrection Polypeptide Moisturizer. If your social calendar is already booked for the next month, Makeup By Mario's Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette has your makeup looks covered for all of the festivities. And that's just a few gift-able launches hitting shelves this month. Ahead, we've compiled the best new beauty products to try in November. 7 Expert-Backed Ways to Keep Your Skin Healthy in the Winter 01 of 12 Makeup By Mario Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette Courtesy of Sephora With its perfect balance of matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes, the warm neutral shades in Makeup By Mario's latest palette are ideal for creating soft glam looks. To shop: $68; sephora.com 02 of 12 Ellis Brooklyn Satisfying Skin Caring Moisturizer Courtesy of Ellis Brooklyn Ellis Brooklyn is expanding into skincare with a moisturizer that's designed to simply be a pleasure to use, thanks to its fluffy texture and allergen-free vanilla scent. The formula does a little bit of everything thanks to a lineup of all-star ingredients such as brightening niacinamide, hydrating squalane, rejuvenating saccharomyces ferment, soothing Rose of Jericho, humectant red algae, and antioxidants from green tea. To shop: $115; ellisbrooklyn.com 03 of 12 Kate McLeod The Pebble Courtesy of Kate McLeod Whenever a spa day isn't in the cards, pop one of Kate McLeod's Pebbles in the bath. The aromatherapeutic solid bath and shower oil comes in three scents: uplifting rose, calming lavender, and clearing eucalyptus, and is made with nourishing cocoa butter, nut oils, sodium bicarbonate, and citric acid so you emerge from the tub with soft, smooth skin. To shop: $48/20; katemcleod.com 04 of 12 Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Chia Cleansing Balm Courtesy of Perricone MD While this non-greasy cleansing balm goes hard on dissolving makeup, sunscreen, dirt, and excess oil, it's very gentle on the skin. A mix of amino acids and vitamin F help replenish skin and restore the barrier for a radiant complexion. To shop: $49; perriconemd.com 05 of 12 Live Tinted Huebrow Courtesy of Live Tinted Live Tinted's Huebrow is a multitasking gel that sets brows in place while simultaneously conditioning hairs with aloe extract, olive fruit, jojoba seed oils, and Provitamin B5 to promote growth. To shop: $22; livetinted.com 06 of 12 Cocokind Resurrection Polypeptide Cream Courtesy of Cocokind As the name of this luxurious cream implies, it's super-charged with resurrection plant extract, plant peptides, squalane, and watermelon seed oil to restore moisture and plump up dull, dry skin. To shop: $27; cocokind.com 07 of 12 EcoFabulous Concealer Courtesy of EcoFabulous If you prefer full coverage concealer but hate the feeling of heavy makeup on your face, you'll be into this lightweight formula from new clean beauty brand EcoFabulous. It delivers buildable, seamless coverage as it's infused with a mix of nourishing ingredients like squalane and safflower seed extract. Choose from 26 shades. To shop: $12; ecofabulous.com (Available Nov. 25) 08 of 12 EltaMD UV Luminous Broad-Spectrum SPF 41 Courtesy of EltaMD Yes, you have to wear sunscreen all-year round, and dermatologist-favorite EltaMD's latest sunscreen innovation makes the essential skincare step easier. The lightweight mineral SPF 41 that has a light rosy tint that blurs imperfections and leaves skin with a semi-matte finish. The formula is designed to be gentle for sensitive and post-procedure skin, and is non-comedogenic so it won't clog pores and cause breakouts. To shop: $30; eltamd.com 09 of 12 Act+Acre Cold Pressed Leave In Conditioner Courtesy of Act+Acre Act+Acre's Leave-In Conditioner arrives just in time for winter hair struggles like static and dryness. The nourishing treatment works to minimize frizz, dehydration, and damage without weighing hair down. To shop: $48; actandacre.com 10 of 12 Glossier You Candle Courtesy of Glossier Glossier's cult-favorite fragrance can now be found in candle form. Now, your home can smell like the bright yet woodsy yet creamy scent. In other words, it's the perfect scent for cozy season. To shop: $45; glossier.com 11 of 12 Biossance Squalane + Retinol Night Serum Courtesy of Biossance. The combination of retinol, squalane, rosemary, and saffron make Biossance's serum gentle yet extremely effective at treating signs of aging without drying or irritating skin. To shop: $72; sephora.com 12 of 12 Tom Bachik x ImPRESS Press-On Manicure Courtesy of ImPRESS Consider your upcoming holiday manicures sorted with these festive press-on nails celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik created with imPRESS. They're the closest to effortless you'll get in terms of nail art. To shop: $9; impressmanicure.com