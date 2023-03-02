The 15 Best New Beauty Products Will Help You Unleash Your Best Spring Ever

Take our money!

By
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco

Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 @ 06:00PM
Best New Beauty Products: March
Photo:

Armani/ Ami Cole/ Supergoop/ InStyle

Spring is around the corner, and we couldn't be more excited to hit a refresh on everything in our lives. That includes our go-to beauty products, of course, and there's no better place to start looking than at the "new in store" section at our favorite retailers.

There are so many exciting new additions this month. We're talking new perfumes that make us feel like a million dollars, a luxury candle that smells so good we almost don't want to burn it, multipurpose makeup, completely transparent sunscreen, and reparative moisturizers.

We can't wait to use and test them all, so if you're interested in doing the same, keep scrolling for the 16 new beauty products we're the most excited about.

01 of 15

Shiseido Urban Environment Vita Clear SPF 42

best new beauty products march 2023

Courtesy of Shiseido

To shop: $38; shiseido.com

We already know we should be using sunscreen every day, and this super-charged SPF makes this part of our routine even more enticing. Apart from protecting your skin from the sun, it also helps treat sun spots thanks to its vitamin C-packed formula. Glowing skin, coming right up!

02 of 15

Jo Malone Osmanthus Blossom Cologne

best new beauty products march 2023

Courtesy of Jo Malone

To shop: $112; jomalone.com

This perfect springtime scent strikes the perfect balance between fruity and floral. It smells of white flowers with subtle hints of apricot, wood, and orange blossom. If you could bottle the perfect spring day, this would be it.

03 of 15

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wand

best new beauty products march 2023

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

To shop: $42; charlottetilbury.com

This new launch has already won our hearts over: "The formula blends in so seamlessly into the skin to get that natural-looking flush but it is completely buildable if you want an extra pop of color. However, my favorite part is the wand applicator as it dispenses the right amount of product and truly is foolproof," shared InStyle's beauty editor in a recent review. Trust us, you'll love it just as much.

04 of 15

Avène RetrinAL Ceramide Lipid-Replenishing Balm

best new beauty products march 2023

Courtesy of AvÃ¨ne

To shop: $76; aveneusa.com

If your skin is mature and/or feels extra dry, this moisturizing balm is about to become a regular in your skincare rotation. This lipid-replenish balm dispenses the perfect amount of product via an airless pump to keep the ingredients, such as the brand's signature retinol-alternative (retrinAL), fresh for as long as possible.

05 of 15

Mary Kay Clinical Solutions Ferulic + Niacinamide Brightener

new beauty products march 2023 mary kay

Courtesy of Mary Kay

To shop: $38; marykay.com

Say hello to bright, even-toned skin with the help of this serum. It blends niacinamide, navy bean extract, and ferulic acid to target discoloration. Use six to eight drops twice a day for the best results.

06 of 15

Cartier Les Écrins Parfumés Candle

best new beauty products march 2023

Courtesy of Cartier

To shop: $200; cartier.com

Elevate your space by burning one (or more!) of Cartier's newest candles. Pétales transports your senses to spring morning in a floral meadow, Désert is reminiscent of a warm lazy day spent sprawled out on a dune; and Canopé is woodier with hints of fresh botanicals that awaken the sense.

07 of 15

Armani Privé Santal Dān Shā Eau de Toilette

best new beauty products march 2023

Courtesy of Armani PrivÃ©

To shop: $195; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com

This fragrance is the most elegant iteration of sandalwood we've ever smelled. It's creamy and sensual with subtle dashes of sparkling bergamot and spicy bergamot. One whiff and you'll fall in love, we promise.

08 of 15

Kevyn Aucoin The Artist Brush Collection

best new beauty products march 2023

Courtesy of Kevyn Aucoin

To shop: $30-$50 each; kevynaucoinbeauty.com

Makeup application is an art, so step your artistry game with this brush set created by professional makeup artists. This series includes a collection of eight makeup brushes (seven of which are dual-ended) that are labeled so that even beginners know exactly which tool is best for every step. Remember, the right tools make an enormous difference in the final look.

09 of 15

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Body SPF 40

best new beauty products march 2023

Courtesy of Supergoop!

To shop: $42; supergoop.com

Finally! The brand just launched the body version of its cult-classic UnSeen sunscreen. The gel-like formula is completely transparent and uses plant-derived emollients to keep the skin moisturized all day while protecting it from the sun. We couldn't be more excited for swimsuit season even if we tried.

10 of 15

Ami Colé Desert Date Cream Multistick

best new beauty products march 2023

Courtesy of Ami ColÃ©

To shop: $22; amicole.com

We love it when we can use the same product on our lips, lids, and cheeks, so we were immediately obsessed when we first tried these multisticks. Apart from having a blendable and buildable formula, we love how long-lasting the color is and how lightweight it feels on the skin. It's available in four creamy, matte shades.

11 of 15

Valentino Very Valentino Concealer

best new beauty products march 2023

Courtesy of Valentino

To shop: $35; valentino-beauty.us

We're into designer bags, not under-eye bags. Thankfully, this luxury concealer can steer us in the right direction. It has a full-coverage formula that infuses skincare ingredients that treat the delicate eye area and help depuff any signs of sleepless nights. Shop the weightless formula in one of 20 shades.

12 of 15

Milk Makeup Sculpting Stick

best new beauty products march 2023

Courtesy of Milk Makeup

To shop: $24; milkmakeup.com

We love magic tricks, and these sculpting sticks truly create the illusion of cheekbones where they didn't previously exist. The creamy formula does the trick and creates natural-looking contours on the complexion that help mimick shadows and add depth.

13 of 15

e.l.f. O Face Satin Lipstick

best new beauty products march 2023

Courtesy of e.l.f.

To shop: $9; elfcosmetics.com

If you're on TikTok, you've likely seen this lipstick everywhere — and for good reason! The satin-like formula feels deliciously hydrating on the lips, is incredibly pigmented, and has a ton of staying power. For less than $10 a pop, each of the 20 available shades are an absolute steal.

14 of 15

Make Up For Ever HD Skin Matte Velvet

best new beauty products march 2023

Courtesy of Make Up For Ever

To shop: $43; makeupforever.com

We've already waxed poetic about how much we love a multipurpose product, and this one keeps in line with that sentiment. The powder foundation feels light on the skin and has buildable coverage, while the setting powder is completely undetectable and makes the foundation stay put all day.

15 of 15

Cle Cosmetics Balance Act Moisturizer

beauty launches february 2023

Courtesy of Cle Cosmetics

To shop: $38; clecosmetics.com

This lightweight gel formula is about to become your go-to moisturizer this spring. Infused with calming cica, nourishing niacinamide, and collagen-boosting mushroom, this fast-absorbing moisturizer is an absolute must.

Related Articles
Editors Picks
All the Beauty Products InStyle Editors Couldn't Get Enough Of This Month
scarlett johansson intvw + outset launch
Scarlett Johansson Uses This Clay Mask for a “10-Minute Reset” Whenever Her Skin Needs a Gentle Detox
Best Hair Towels
The 9 Best Hair Towels of 2023 for Faster, Frictionless Drying
Best Shaving Creams tout
The 10 Best Shaving Creams of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
The Best Top Coat Nail Polish, According to Manicurists
The 12 Best Top Coat Nail Polish of 2023
13-best-tools-and-products-to-increase-shine-of-2022-tout
The 13 Best Hair Products for Shine of 2023 That Give Supermodel-Level Luster
Best Mascara for Sensitive Eyes
The 10 Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes of 2023 That Don’t Compromise Volume, Length or Color
Best Serums of 2023
The 13 Best Hair Serums of 2023
Best Air Dry Hair Products
The 15 Best Air Dry Hair Products of 2023 for a Shiny, Frizz-Free Finish
Drew Barrymore Just Dropped an Entire List of Affordable Beauty Must-Haves That âWonât Let You Downâ (Update: 3 images)
Drew Barrymore Just Revealed Her Favorite Beauty Picks Starting at $7 — Including One That “Saves” Her Skin
Best Makeup by Mario Products
The 9 Best Makeup by Mario Products of 2023
Best Anti-Aging Creams of 2023
The 11 Best Anti-Aging Creams of 2023 for Smooth, Plump Skin
Best Hair Perfumes
The 13 Best Hair Perfumes That Will Give You Luscious-Smelling Strands in 2023
The Best Natural Perfumes
The 11 Best Natural Perfumes of 2023 That’ll Make You Feel Good & Smell Gorgeous
Best Fenty Beauty Products
The 13 Best Fenty Beauty Products of 2023
InStyle Tested Beauty Product Deals
10 InStyle-Tested Beauty Products on Sale for Presidents' Day — Starting at $3