The 15 Best New Beauty Products Will Help You Unleash Your Best Spring Ever

We can't wait to use and test them all, so if you're interested in doing the same, keep scrolling for the 16 new beauty products we're the most excited about.

There are so many exciting new additions this month. We're talking new perfumes that make us feel like a million dollars, a luxury candle that smells so good we almost don't want to burn it, multipurpose makeup, completely transparent sunscreen, and reparative moisturizers.

Spring is around the corner, and we couldn't be more excited to hit a refresh on everything in our lives. That includes our go-to beauty products, of course, and there's no better place to start looking than at the "new in store" section at our favorite retailers.

01 of 15 Shiseido Urban Environment Vita Clear SPF 42 Courtesy of Shiseido To shop: $38; shiseido.com We already know we should be using sunscreen every day, and this super-charged SPF makes this part of our routine even more enticing. Apart from protecting your skin from the sun, it also helps treat sun spots thanks to its vitamin C-packed formula. Glowing skin, coming right up!

02 of 15 Jo Malone Osmanthus Blossom Cologne Courtesy of Jo Malone To shop: $112; jomalone.com This perfect springtime scent strikes the perfect balance between fruity and floral. It smells of white flowers with subtle hints of apricot, wood, and orange blossom. If you could bottle the perfect spring day, this would be it.

03 of 15 Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wand Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury To shop: $42; charlottetilbury.com This new launch has already won our hearts over: "The formula blends in so seamlessly into the skin to get that natural-looking flush but it is completely buildable if you want an extra pop of color. However, my favorite part is the wand applicator as it dispenses the right amount of product and truly is foolproof," shared InStyle's beauty editor in a recent review. Trust us, you'll love it just as much.



04 of 15 Avène RetrinAL Ceramide Lipid-Replenishing Balm Courtesy of AvÃ¨ne To shop: $76; aveneusa.com If your skin is mature and/or feels extra dry, this moisturizing balm is about to become a regular in your skincare rotation. This lipid-replenish balm dispenses the perfect amount of product via an airless pump to keep the ingredients, such as the brand's signature retinol-alternative (retrinAL), fresh for as long as possible.

05 of 15 Mary Kay Clinical Solutions Ferulic + Niacinamide Brightener Courtesy of Mary Kay To shop: $38; marykay.com Say hello to bright, even-toned skin with the help of this serum. It blends niacinamide, navy bean extract, and ferulic acid to target discoloration. Use six to eight drops twice a day for the best results.



06 of 15 Cartier Les Écrins Parfumés Candle Courtesy of Cartier To shop: $200; cartier.com Elevate your space by burning one (or more!) of Cartier's newest candles. Pétales transports your senses to spring morning in a floral meadow, Désert is reminiscent of a warm lazy day spent sprawled out on a dune; and Canopé is woodier with hints of fresh botanicals that awaken the sense.

07 of 15 Armani Privé Santal Dān Shā Eau de Toilette Courtesy of Armani PrivÃ© To shop: $195; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com This fragrance is the most elegant iteration of sandalwood we've ever smelled. It's creamy and sensual with subtle dashes of sparkling bergamot and spicy bergamot. One whiff and you'll fall in love, we promise.

08 of 15 Kevyn Aucoin The Artist Brush Collection Courtesy of Kevyn Aucoin To shop: $30-$50 each; kevynaucoinbeauty.com Makeup application is an art, so step your artistry game with this brush set created by professional makeup artists. This series includes a collection of eight makeup brushes (seven of which are dual-ended) that are labeled so that even beginners know exactly which tool is best for every step. Remember, the right tools make an enormous difference in the final look.

09 of 15 Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Body SPF 40 Courtesy of Supergoop! To shop: $42; supergoop.com Finally! The brand just launched the body version of its cult-classic UnSeen sunscreen. The gel-like formula is completely transparent and uses plant-derived emollients to keep the skin moisturized all day while protecting it from the sun. We couldn't be more excited for swimsuit season even if we tried.



10 of 15 Ami Colé Desert Date Cream Multistick Courtesy of Ami ColÃ© To shop: $22; amicole.com We love it when we can use the same product on our lips, lids, and cheeks, so we were immediately obsessed when we first tried these multisticks. Apart from having a blendable and buildable formula, we love how long-lasting the color is and how lightweight it feels on the skin. It's available in four creamy, matte shades.



11 of 15 Valentino Very Valentino Concealer Courtesy of Valentino To shop: $35; valentino-beauty.us We're into designer bags, not under-eye bags. Thankfully, this luxury concealer can steer us in the right direction. It has a full-coverage formula that infuses skincare ingredients that treat the delicate eye area and help depuff any signs of sleepless nights. Shop the weightless formula in one of 20 shades.

12 of 15 Milk Makeup Sculpting Stick Courtesy of Milk Makeup To shop: $24; milkmakeup.com We love magic tricks, and these sculpting sticks truly create the illusion of cheekbones where they didn't previously exist. The creamy formula does the trick and creates natural-looking contours on the complexion that help mimick shadows and add depth.



13 of 15 e.l.f. O Face Satin Lipstick Courtesy of e.l.f. To shop: $9; elfcosmetics.com If you're on TikTok, you've likely seen this lipstick everywhere — and for good reason! The satin-like formula feels deliciously hydrating on the lips, is incredibly pigmented, and has a ton of staying power. For less than $10 a pop, each of the 20 available shades are an absolute steal.

14 of 15 Make Up For Ever HD Skin Matte Velvet Courtesy of Make Up For Ever To shop: $43; makeupforever.com We've already waxed poetic about how much we love a multipurpose product, and this one keeps in line with that sentiment. The powder foundation feels light on the skin and has buildable coverage, while the setting powder is completely undetectable and makes the foundation stay put all day.

