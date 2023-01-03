Step Into the New Year With the 11 Best New Beauty Products

Designer hair perfumes, nail polish, glow-inducing skincare, and more.

By
Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021.

Updated on January 3, 2023 @ 03:23PM
New this month: Beauty
Photo:

Chanel/ Too Faced/ San Janiero/ InStyle

New year, new you — new stuff? Why not! 2023 is going to be the year of putting ourselves first, and if that means treating yourself to the new limited edition hair perfume from Balmain, so be it. We know we'll be stocking up.

In fact, there are many new beauty products on the market that have also caught our eyes. For example, Pat McGrath partnered with Star Wars to release a collaboration that's out of this world (pun intended), Chanel launched a new face cream that'll quench our dehydrated skin, and Garnier came out with a new 10-in-1 leave-in conditioner that'll save your strands from turning into dried-out hay.

These are just a handful of the product launches we're excited about. To discover nail polishes, body care, skincare, makeup, and more, just keep scrolling.

01 of 11

Chanel Rich Revitalizing Cream

chanel revitalizing cream launch january 2023

Courtesy of Chanel

To shop: $115; chanel.com

The newest addition to Chanel's first clean beauty collection harnesses the power of red camellia to combat signs of aging and the harmful effects of cold weather — perfect for this season. The velvety formula feels soft on the skin and gives your complexion an immediate youthful, bouncy glow.

02 of 11

Too Faced Cloud Crush Blush

too faced cloud crush blush

Courtesy of Too Faced

To shop: $29; toofaced.com

Nothing perks up a complexion quite like blush does, and Too Faced just came out with the perfect one. As the name suggests, the formula feels as soft as a cloud upon contact with skin and creates a diffused look. Available in six shades (all with matte finishes except for "Golden Hour" which has a satin one), we love the buildable formula that allows users to add on the perfect amount of color for their desired look.

03 of 11

Ole Henriksen Dewtopia 5% Acid Firming Night Cream

ole henriksen dewtopia night cream

Courtesy of Ole Henriksen

To shop: $60; olehenriksen.com

Following the success of the brand's Dewtopia serum comes the highly anticipated face cream. The mix of 5% AHAs, shea, and edelweiss stem cells smooth uneven skin texture overnight, replenish dehydrated skin, promote firmness, and reduce dark spots. Glowy skin — coming right up!

04 of 11

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil

Courtesy of Sol de Janeiro

To shop: $52; soldejaneiro.com

Say goodbye to dry, flakey legs and arms with this lightweight body oil. Enriched with Brazilian ingredients such as the country's olive oil, and a proprietary blend of guaraná, muirapuma, and jaboticaba, this formula firms skin, stimulates microcirculation, and nourishes. What's more, when used to self-massage your skin, it also visibly tightens the skin and reduces puffiness.

05 of 11

Garnier Fructis Pure Moisture 10-in-1 Leave-In Spray

garnier fructis pure moisture 10-in-1 leave-in

Courtesy

To shop: $10; amazon.com

We love beauty products that streamline our lives to make things simpler — this leave-in does that and then some. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and cucumber fruit extract, just a few spritzes of will hydrate the scalp and hair, provide heat protection, add shine, boost softness, keep hair moisturized in-between washes, and more. Plus, it won't weigh hair down or leave residue behind. For just $10, it's a total steal.

06 of 11

essie (Un)Guilty Pleasures Collection

Essie 2023

Courtesy of Essie

To shop: $10 each; ulta.com

The thing about guilty pleasures is that they shouldn't make us feel guilty — that's the sentiment that inspired this new collection. Shade names include "snooze in," "no to-do," and "home by 8" — and the colors range from uplifting bright shades to muted, softer ones.

07 of 11

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Skin Barrier Moisturizing Mask

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin skin barrier moisturizing mask

Courtesy of Dr.Jart+

To shop: $9; drjart.com

By now we all know the importance of protecting our skin barrier to keep our complexion in its healthiest state, so Dr. Jart+ is helping us do just that. Its new mask is part of the brand's Ceramidin Collection revamp that includes a reformulation to include new ingredients, such as panthenol, and optimized with its proprietary complex featuring five types of ceramides. To get the most from this biodegradable mask, apply it onto cleansed skin and leave it on for up to 20 minutes.

08 of 11

Supergoop! Daily Dose Bioretinol + Mineral SPF 40

Supergoop! Daily Dose bioretinol mineral spf

Courtesy

To shop: $46; supergoop.com

For the longest time, we've been told to use retinol at night, but with this new formula you can reap the benefits of this anti-aging ingredient on the sunniest day. The 100% mineral liquid sunscreen is formulated with bakuchiol (nature's retinol), a collagen-boosting peptide, antioxidants, and a handful of other skin conditioning ingredients to create bouncy, smooth, and even skin.

09 of 11

Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Retinol Serum

Dermalogica dynamic skin retinol serum

Courtesy of Dermalogica

To shop: $92; dermalogica.com

Give your skin a shot of retinol with this high-dose serum that addresses the four major signs of aging: uneven texture, wrinkles and fine lines, the appearance of enlarged pores, and uneven skin tone. To see results in just two weeks (yes, really), apply the serum daily — it's gentle enough for all skin types.

10 of 11

Star Wars x Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VI: Midnight Sun Eyeshadow Palette

pat mcgrath labs x star wars eyeshadow palette

Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

To shop: $128; patmcgrath.com

Inspired by a galaxy far, far away, long-time Star Wars fan Pat McGrath partnered with Lucasfilm for a second time to create a new limited-edition collection made to dazzle. It includes four eyeshadow palettes, four eyes and lips pigments, four mascaras, three metallic lipsticks, and three lip glosses to create countless makeup looks that unleash both your light and dark sides.

11 of 11

Balmain Limited-Edition Touch of Romance Signature Fragrance Hair Perfume

balmain hair perfume

Courtesy of Balmain

To shop: $140; balmainhair.us

What feels more luxe than a regular perfume? A perfume specifically formulated to keep your hair soft and supple — as most traditional fragrances use alcohol which dries out strands — thanks to the argan elixir and silk proteins in it made to nourish and repair. Balmain's coveted launch highlights scents of romantic red roses intertwined with notes of sandalwood, white musk, peach blossom, and vanilla, among others. The result is elevated, fresh, and romantic.

