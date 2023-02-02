The 15 Best New Beauty Products You Need This February

Needless to say, there are plenty of beauty innovations to give you both short- and long-term benefits. So, whether you're looking for a bond-building dry shampoo, a nutty perfume, or a pebble-shaped eyeshadow palette, there's something here for you.

The latest and greatest include a blush that mimics the flush from a weekend at the beach, a new serum that harnesses the power of botanical ingredients, and a turmeric-infused eye cream that makes you look like you've actually had a full night's sleep for once.

We're just a month into the year, but we're already craving the beginning of spring. There are a few cold months ahead of us still, but the promise of sunshine, blossoms, and breeze is helping us power through the rest of winter. Thankfully, there's also a slew of new beauty products hitting the market right now to hold us over — sunshine in a bottle, if you will.

01 of 15 Vintner's Daughter Active Renewal Cleanser Courtesy of Vintner's Daughter To shop: $98; vintnersdaughter.com Vintner's Daughter doesn't come out with new products very often. And when it does, the brand is incredibly thoughtful about adding to its line. In fact, this is only the third new product in its 10-year history. The Active Renewal Cleanser brightens, balances, and energizes the skin while removing even tough-to-remove products such as sunscreen.

02 of 15 Revela Fibroquin Essence Courtesy of Revela To shop: $138; getrevela.com Say hello to the new frontier of gentle anti-aging technology. This lightweight essence targets the skin’s collagen bio-pathway without causing any of the annoying side effects of retinol, like dryness and irritation. Instead, this proprietary molecule lifts and tones the skin within eight weeks of regular use — and is kind to even the most sensitive skin types.



03 of 15 Byredo State of Emotions Eyeshadow Courtesy of Byredo To shop: $75; byredo.com In collaboration with makeup artist Lucia Picca, Byredo launched its "First Emotions" collection that captures the feeling of falling in love. "Byredo perfume is an invisible medium of emotion through scent. I want the makeup to be a visible medium of emotions," says Picca of the partnership. Case in point: This arm eyeshadow palette with pigmented deep burgundies, browns, and rosebud tones is housed in Byredo's signature raindrop ripple compact. Simply put, it's art in a compact.



04 of 15 Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle Clementina Eau de Parfum Courtesy of Aerin To shop: $145; aerin.com Consider this an olfactory postcard from Positano. Inspired by the scents of the Amalfi Coast, it boasts notes of clementine, bergamot, honeysuckle, jasmine sambac, moss, and creamy musk. If you want to smell like sunshine, this fragrance is for you.

05 of 15 Glossier Deodorant Courtesy of Glossier To shop: $28; glossier.com It's not too often that we get excited about deodorant, but we're excited about this deodorant. This innovative aluminum-free formula harnesses the power of elderberry extract, coconut oil, potato starch, and magnesium hydroxide to keep your pits nourished, odor-free, and dry. It's available in four scents (including the brand's award-winning Glossier You), and we love that it comes in refillable and recyclable packaging.

06 of 15 BAKEUP Playbox Face Gems Courtesy of Bakeup To shop: $24; bakeupbeauty.com Makeup is meant to be playful — just ask celebrity makeup artist Jo Baker. Her newly-launched brand, Bakeup Beauty, released these multi-colored makeup gems that are perfect for your next fun night out. Whether you're planning on going to a festival, party, or simply want to spruce up your look, this kit has you covered.

07 of 15 Live Tinted Superhue Brightening Eye Cream Courtesy of Live Tinted To shop: $28; livetinted.com Founder Deepika Mutyala is known for her technique of reducing the appearance of under-eye circles with makeup, and now, she's launched an eye cream that does the same. Formulated with vitamin C, niacinamide, turmeric, hyaluronic acid, and caffeine, it de-puffs, hydrates, and illuminates the under-eye area.

08 of 15 Kulfi Mehndi Moment Blush Courtesy of Kulfi To shop: $28; kulfibeauty.com Inspired by mehndi (aka henna), South Asian-founded brand Kulfi launched a cream blush. Available in five shades, the formula is long-lasting and does not budge. Plus, with skin-healthy ingredients such as antioxidant-rich Amla fruit extract and moisturizing hibiscus extract, this blush will help nourish your skin while giving it a lit-from-within flush of color.

09 of 15 DS & Durga Pistachio Eau de Parfum Courtesy of D.S. & DURGA To shop: $280; dsanddurga.com A year after its initial run as a limited-edition fragrance, this creative perfume is back for good. Pistachio is prominently featured as a base, top, and heart note, while cardamom, vanilla crème, and roasted almond round it out for a scent we're absolutely nuts about. (Yes, pun intended.)

10 of 15 Dior Capture Totale Le Serum Courtesy of Dior To shop: $100; dior.com The fashion house's latest launch is the most luxurious anti-aging serum you'll ever use — trust us. We can't stop waxing poetic about it. It took over 20 years of stem cell research, 20 global academic collaborations, 10 patents, and 100+ scientific publications to create this plant-powered formula that targets cell age reversal. The result? Youthful, bouncy skin.

11 of 15 Beekman 1802 Milk Scrub Courtesy of Beekman 1802 To shop: $29; beekman1802.com Physical scrubs get a bad rep, but only because old-school formulas use harsh ingredients that sensitize skin. Modern scrubs, like this one, offer a gentle alternative that's kinder to your skin. It uses ingredients such as oat and goat milk for a frothy, creamy feel and jojoba oil and lactic acid to buff away dead skin. Plus, after using it, your skin will feel deeply cleansed, soft, hydrated, and refreshed



12 of 15 Living Proof No-Frizz Smooth Styling Cream Living Proof To shop: $42; livingproof.com Say goodbye to frizz, static, flyaways, and misaligned hair fibers with Living Proof's newest collection. It uses proprietary, bio-based smoothing technology that reduces surface friction and protects every hair strand from humidity for long-lasting smoothness.



13 of 15 Half Magic Cheek Fluff Courtesy of Half Magic To shop: $20; halfmagicbeauty.com From the talented brain of the makeup artist that brought us Euphoria beauty, Donni Davy, comes the puttiest and prettiest blush we've ever played with. This Half Magic formula is buildable and comes in five matte shades.

14 of 15 Doré La Micellaire Courtesy of DorÃ© To shop: $24; wearedore.com If you're on the hunt for a rinse-free cleanser that's kind to sensitive skin, look no further. This botanical micellar water blends Damask rose, aloe vera, and cornflower water to soothe skin, strengthen its barrier, and decongest the skin by removing oil, dirt, and makeup.