13 New Beauty Products to Treat Yourself to This Holiday Season

Ahead, 13 of our favorite recently-launched beauty products that will make even Santa add them to his list. From an anti-aging body balm to a celebrity-backed lip treatment, there's something for everybody.

Skincare, fragrance, makeup, and nail products all hold a dear place in our hearts. After all, pampering oneself is such a fun way to practice self-care — and what better time to do that than during the hectic holidays?

'Tis the season to be jolly — fa-la-la-la-la and all that good stuff. Of course, the holidays are about more than showering your loved ones in presents, but that doesn't diminish how fun shopping for others (and yourself) can be — especially as a beauty aficionado.

01 of 13 The Outset Ultralight Moisture-Boosting Oil Courtesy of The Outset To shop: $44; theoutset.com Replenish your quenched skin's moisture levels with a few drops of this lightweight oil. Formulated for both the face and body, it uses a plant-based hyaluronic acid alternative and harnesses the power of 15 nourishing botanicals, such as prickly pear and sea buckthorn, to soften and smoothen the skin.



02 of 13 Aramore NAD+ Cell Energizing Lotion Courtesy of Aramore To shop: $150; aramoreskincare.com Perhaps one of the most innovative launches of the year, Aramore uses NAD precursors (which are essentially the raw materials of a coenzyme naturally produced in our bodies that's essential to the metabolic process), the plant-based antioxidant apigenin, and hyaluronic acid to calm, plump, and firm skin. The lightweight formula initially feels warm, and perhaps a little tingly as the active ingredients invigorates the skin cells and gets to work.

03 of 13 Barney's New York Body Wash Courtesy of Barney's New York To shop: $48; barneys-beauty.com Envelope your body in a wash the creates a sensorial experience and deeply moisturizers your skin. It uses a proprietary technology that releases scent upon contact with the skin, which leaves a long-lasting lingering scent and moisture. This launch comes in three scents, of which we're particularly fond of this one, aptly named "Attract All Things." It has top notes of green tea, matcha, and bergamot; heart notes of geranium and Lily of the Valley; and base notes of sandalwood and cedarwood.



04 of 13 The Nue Co. Water Therapy Courtesy To shop: $94; thenueco.com Replicate the sense of calm you feel when by the ocean with a few spritzes of this functional fragrance. Water Therapy's scent is inspired by the idea of blue medicine and its calming effects on our minds and parasympathetic nervous system. It smells grounding, too, with notes of organic compounds found in an oceanic setting that instantly transport your senses to deep, calm sea. Now, close your eyes, take a whiff, and exhale.

05 of 13 Augustinus Bader The Face Cream Mask Courtesy of Augustinus Bader To shop: $215; augustinusbader.com Skincare enthusiasts are well acquainted with the magic of Augustinus Bader's cult-classic The Cream. Now, it's best-selling formula has been transformed into this lightweight mask. Leave it on for at least eight minutes to reap its benefits, which include firmer, more even-toned, and more hydrated skin. (The clinical tests observed participants who used it daily for 20 minutes.) Keep it on for a few moments or let it absorb while you sleep as an overnight mask.

06 of 13 Jillian Dempsey Mixturizer Courtesy of Jillian Dempsey To shop: $34; jilliandempsey.com Every now and then, we love to play cosmetic chemist. Turning our favorite foundation into a tinted moisturizer? Done. Blending two of our favorite liquid blushes? So fun. Now, the process will be easier and more cosmetically elegant thanks to this clear cream. It was formulated specifically to be mixed with thick and pigmented-based products to diffuse both color and texture.

07 of 13 Dieux Skin Auracle Courtesy of Dieux Skein To shop: $44; dieuxskin.com Following the immense popularity of Dieux's reusable eye mask that locks in the user's favorite eye treatments, the brand finally launched its own accompanying eye gel. Auracle uses gentle ingredients such as peptides, glycerin, and a biotechnology-derived algae to target fine lines, puffiness, and the appearance of dark under-eye circles (not caused by hyperpigmentation). And, once you're done with the product, users can buy a refill for the discounted price of $37.

08 of 13 Kiehl's Ultra Facial Advanced Repair Barrier Cream Courtesy To shop: $48; kiehls.com Going off of the brand's iconic and best-selling Ultra Facial Cream comes this extra reparative iteration. The balm-to-cream formula imitates the skin’s lipid structure to help to support its moisture barrier, relieving skin irritation in the process. We love that despite being a deeply nourishing product, it's surprisingly lightweight and absorbs very quickly into the skin. It's certainly a winter must-have.



09 of 13 Fenty Plush Puddin' Intensive Recovery Lip Mask Courtesy of Fenty To shop: $22; fentyskin.com Say goodbye to chapped lips for good. Fenty's newest launch is packed with ultra-moisturizing ingredients that work overtime to keep lips healthy and plump thanks to the nourishing vitamin E, emollient pomegranate sterols, and humectant coconut oil. We also love the dispenser which prevents messy applications and is made from 100% PCR (post-consumer recycled) material.

10 of 13 Shiseido Bio-Performance Skin Filler System Courtesy To shop: $295; shiseido.com Sometimes, things work better in pairs. In this instance, it's absolutely the case for this serum duo. The two-step system uses a patented innovation that shrinks the size of Japanese hyaluronic acid molecules, so that they can better penetrate the different layers of skin, and reverts them back to their original size without changing its structure, allowing for extra plumping power. The result: a more youthful, bouncy complexion.

11 of 13 Grande Cosmetics Brow Wow! Courtesy To shop: $38; sephora.com Nobody has time for a 12-step skincare routine anymore. Anything that can help streamline our lives and make them simpler is the most we can ask for, so we were elated to hear that Grande Cosmetics was launching a 2-in-1 eyebrow growth serum and tinted brow gel. Find it in one of four shades that range from blonde to dark.

12 of 13 Oui The People ALL IN ALL Retinol Balm Courtesy of Oui the People To shop: $95; ouithepeople.com So long, bakuchiol. The newest plant-based retinol alternative on the block comes straight from the ocean. Enter: sea fennel, which thickens the skin epidermis and encourages both cell turnover and collagen synthesis. (And hey, we love the skinification of body care — our skin doesn't stop at the neck!) A little bit of this balm goes a long way, so whether you want to spot treat a particular area or slather an entire body part in this velvety formula.

