The Best Nail Products of 2023

For this year's Best Beauty Buys, the nail category focuses on the products that do just that. We've got the longest-lasting topcoats and polishes, nourishing remover, and beyond, as well as a must-have tool for nail art that we can't stop talking about. Scope out the best in nail-care for your most eye-catching (and chip-resistant) nail look yet.

This year has proven to be the year of nail care, with nail pros and content creators alike tapping into their inner Picasso and experimenting with unexpected colors, textures, and designs — making for some of the best nail art we've seen in a very long time. But with these innovative mani and pedis comes the need for the best polishes, tools, and kits to keep your nail game strong.

Best Base Coat: China Glaze Strong Adhesion China Glaze Buy on Beautyplussalon.com $7 Buy on Sallybeauty.com $9 "China Glaze Strong Adhesion is a quality base coat that you can find in your local pharmacy. It’s easy to apply and provides an excellent canvas for your favorite polish." —Mimi D., celebrity nail artist

Best Topcoat: Mineral Fusion Gel Top Coat Mineral Fusion Buy on Amazon $10 Buy on Mineralfusion.com $9 "This vegan gel tocoat from Mineral Fusion applies smoothly to top all regular polishes. I like that it dries quickly and protects the nail polish to extend the wear of the manicure." —Queenie Nguyen, celebrity nail artist

Best Nail Polish Remover: Zoya Remove+ Nail Polish Remover Ulta Buy on Amazon $12 Buy on Ulta $12 "This is my favorite go-to polish remover, as it is a 3-in-1 cleanser. The gentle formula cleans, preps, and hydrates the nail plate for a perfect polish application." —Q.N.

Best Non-Toxic Polish: Sundays L.09- Pearl Collection Sundays Buy on Dearsundays.com $20 "Sundays' non-toxic polishes are top-tier. Not only are they made with safe ingredients, but they also come in the most gorgeous shades and are long-wearing. This baby-blue shade is highly pigmented and comes with a slight iridescent sheen that's stunning." —Audrey Noble, InStyle contributing beauty writer

Best Cuticle Oil: Chanel L'Huile Camélia Hydrating and Fortifying Oil Chanel Buy on Chanel.com $32 "This product brings luxury to your fingertips. The silky formula features repairing and smoothing properties while reducing the appearance of imperfections on nails. It also features a subtle scent, hydrates, and adds a lovely sheen to the skin around the nails." —M.D.

Best Cuticle Remover: Deborah Lippmann Exfoliating Cuticle Remover Nail Treatment Sephora Buy on Amazon $22 Buy on Sephora $22 Buy on Deborahlippmann.com $22 "Don't want to cut your cuticles? This super-gentle exfoliating treatment loosens and gets rid of dead skin, making it easy for you to push back your cuticles for the perfect mani." —A.N.

Best At-Home Gel Nail Polish Kit: Le Mini Macaron Gel Manicure Kit Le Mini Macaron Buy on Ulta $38 Buy on Leminimacaron.com $51 "This is the perfect travel-friendly DIY gel manicure kit for those on the go. The kit includes everything needed for a quick manicure application and removal." —Q.N.

Best Press-Ons: Olive & June The Instant Mani Olive and June Buy on Walmart $10 Buy on Oliveandjune.com $10 "The Olive & June Instant Mani is a foolproof way to experiment with nail art without a commitment — or a steady hand. It's easy to apply, lasts an entire week, and comes in different nail shapes and sizes. Plus, its fun, bright designs boost serotonin." —A.N.

Best Matte Nail Polish: Essie Gel Couture Long-Lasting Matte Nail Polish Top Coat Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 Buy on Target $16 Buy on Ulta $13 "One or two layers of this magical topcoat will deliver a matte finish to any shade you're wearing. Plus, you get the benefits of a long-wear gel without having to put your hand under a UV light." —A.N.

Best Longwear: Chanel Le Vernis Chanel Buy on Chanel.com $32 "Using Chanel‘s base, color, and topcoat for your full manicure will provide a protective, long-wearing formula that delivers even application and a glossy finish." —M.D.

Best Nail Strengthener: Maxus Strengthener 2.0 Maxus Buy on Amazon $20 "This treatment reinforces the nail plate by improving keratin infrastructure, making nails stronger and less likely to break. It’s a favorite of mine because it also reduces the appearance of nail ridges while providing anti-fungal benefits." —M.D.



Best Hand Cream: Orly Argan Oil Hand Cream Orly Beauty Buy on Orlybeauty.com $22 "Striking the perfect balance between velvety and non-greasy, this hand cream sinks into skin and leaves it feeling silky-smooth. It’s made with nourishing ingredients like argan and jojoba oil, shea butter, and vitamin E to hydrate — while also protecting it from environmental aggressors. It’s my go-to for keeping my hands soft in the winter." — A.N.

Most Innovative: OPI Repair Mode Bond Building Nail Serum Ulta Buy on Amazon $25 Buy on Ulta $25 Buy on Opi.com $25 "This is the first-ever bond-building nail serum with technology that penetrates the nail surface to build new bonds from within. The result? 99% nail keratin repair and stronger, smoother nails." —M.D.

Best Quick Dry: Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x Pride Limited Edition Walgreens Buy on Sallybeauty.com $7 Buy on Walgreens $7 "A polish that dries in 60 seconds? Sign me up immediately. This limited-edition set, which has a collection of fun bright shades with shimmer finishes, is especially special, as it celebrates Pride by giving proceeds to GLAAD." —A.N.

Best Manicure Kit: Dazzle Dry The System Virtual Bundle Dazzle Dry Buy on Dazzledry.com $72 "The Dazzle Dry system consists of four steps to ensure that your manicure lasts 7+ days — and the polish dries in as quickly as five minutes after the topcoat. Plus, Dazzle Dry polishes makes some of the best nontoxic, long-lasting polishes in the market, full stop." — A.N.