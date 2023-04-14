We tested each moisturizer with SPF in our New York City-based Lab as well as at home, incorporating the moisturizers into our morning skincare routines and going about our daily lives for two weeks. We evaluated each product on the formula’s consistency (whether it was light and airy or more rich), the way it felt on our skin, how quickly it absorbed (if at all), and how we looked after a full day’s wear. In the end, these 10 high-performing moisturizers with SPF blew us away.

We take sun protection seriously around here, and we can’t rely on just any moisturizer with SPF to check all the boxes we need. So, after extensive research we tested 15 of the most popular SPF-infused moisturizers on the market to determine which ones go above and beyond to both replenish and protect the skin.

Before the days of clear, lightweight sunscreen, there were goopy, gloopy, pure-white formulas that were as thick as glue. Luckily, the times have changed and now, you can get daily skin protection in the form of a multitasking moisturizer with SPF. These two-in-one products nourish your skin day after day, supplying it with both hydration and UV protection.

Best Overall Oars + Alps Everyday Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer with SPF 37

Appearance 5 /5 What We Love: This moisturizer is made with hydrating hyaluronic acid that plumps and nourishes the skin. What We Don’t Love: It can feel a bit thick upon application, but it did sink into our skin within a minute or two. Without a doubt, the Oars + Alps Everyday Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer with SPF 37 outperformed the competition, thanks to its hydrating, fragrance-free formula and higher-than-average SPF. This lightweight option provides all-day hydration, courtesy of the hyaluronic acid, while the inclusion of vitamins E and B5 help to prevent signs of aging. The moisturizer felt refreshing on our skin as we applied and left it looking plump and supple, especially around the delicate eye area. In fact, the fine lines under our eyes were less noticeable and felt more hydrated overall. Although the texture did feel slightly thick, it absorbed quite easily into our skin and didn’t leave behind a white cast or sticky feeling. It was also comfortable to wear all day and even while working out. Unlike other sunblocks or moisturizers with SPF we’ve used, this one didn’t make our face look greasy after a sweaty workout; it still felt and looked clean. It’s worth noting that this product has a medium consistency that can feel thick upon application. However, once it’s rubbed into the skin, it will soak in in under two minutes. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: 2 oz | SPF Level: 37 | Skin Type: Dry, aging | Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, vitamins E and B5

Best Drugstore Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer SPF 50

Appearance 5 /5 What We Love: This gel moisturizer absorbed into our skin within seconds. What We Don’t Love: It’s very hydrating, which can make oily skin look greasy. Neutrogena’s beloved moisturizer is formulated with hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin and vitamin E to protect against environmental aggressors, on top of a hearty dose of 50 SPF. Its gel texture felt cool and soft on our skin. It was also easy to apply — all we had to do was lightly press the moisturizer into our skin and it disappeared within seconds. And because it moisturized our skin immediately, it was a great base to wear under makeup. We were also impressed with how fresh-faced and dewy we looked after every application. We usually need to tone down shine in our T-zone throughout the day, but we thought this moisturizer added just the right amount of glow that looked healthy and non-greasy. That being said, if you like your makeup to be matte or if you struggle with oily skin, this option may exacerbate the issue. The formula is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores, as well as hypoallergenic, which makes it safe for sensitive skin. On top of that, it’s free from dyes, parabens, mineral oil, oxybenzone, and fragrances. Plus, we noticed that little goes a long way, which means we won’t have to continually restock this product. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 1.7 oz | SPF Level: 50 | Skin Type: Normal, dry, sensitive | Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, vitamin E

Best Splurge MDSolar Sciences Daily Perfecting Moisturizer

Appearance 4.7 /5 What We Love: Developed with a slew of naturally hydrating ingredients, this moisturizer is safe for all skin types to use. What We Don’t Love: It has a slight sunscreen-like fragrance. If there’s one thing we’re okay with spending money on, it’s effective skincare — and this MDSolarSciences Daily Perfecting Moisturizer with SPF 30 is worth every penny. Made with an extensive list of vitamins and fruit- and plant-based extracts, this dermatologist-recommended moisturizer is safe for all skin types to use. Its innovative blend of natural ingredients instantly provided our skin with deep hydration, making it feel softer and look healthier. With the inclusion of SPF 30, we felt solidly protected from the sun, too. Unlike other moisturizers with SPF, this one had a nice, lightweight consistency that applied easily across our skin without ever feeling thick. It was actually so airy that we didn’t even need to rub it in. We applied our makeup right over it and didn’t experience any piling or cakey-looking skin throughout the day. To us, it felt almost like a moisturizer and a makeup primer in one. But what really made this option stand out was its ability to protect our skin from the blazing hot sun. In fact, we slathered this moisturizer all over our face while vacationing in the Caribbean and didn’t get burned once. After a few days spent on the beach, our sunburnt friends started to use it, too. Although we loved this moisturizer, we noticed it had a slight sunscreen smell at first, but once the formula absorbed into our skin, the scent faded away. Price at time of publish: $76 Size: 1.7 oz | SPF Level: 30 | Skin Type: Normal, dry, oily, combination, sensitive | Key Ingredients: Snow mushroom, grape extract, caffeine, niacinamide, vitamins C and E

Best for Dry Skin La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer With SPF

Appearance 4.5 /5 What We Love: This moisturizer replenishes the skin barrier, thanks to the addition of ceramide-3. What We Don’t Love: It can leave skin feeling greasy if too much is applied. To really keep dry skin adequately hydrated, it’s important to find moisturizers made with ingredients like ceramides and glycerin to boost moisture levels and keep dryness at bay. Luckily, La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer contains both powerhouse hydrators, which helped soothe our dry, flaky skin immediately and over time. Honestly, we were so impressed with how it made our skin feel, the added SPF 30 protection on top was simply a bonus. Despite being so lightweight, the silky formula really packed a serious hydration punch. We noticed a considerable difference in our skin from the first application: It smoothed out dry spots right away, and kept our entire face feeling comfortable for the whole day — and it did so with just a small dollop of product. While we were tempted to layer it on for more hydration, anything more than a quarter sized dab actually left our skin feeling greasy. We also found that this moisturizer plays beautifully with both liquid and powder makeup — so much so that we decided to nix makeup primer (so technically this product acts as a three-in-one: Moisturizer, SPF, and primer). That said, because it naturally leaves a dewy sheen on skin, we preferred using powder foundation over top to mattify the effect a bit. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: 2.5 oz | SPF Level: 30 | Skin Type: Dry, sensitive | Key Ingredients: Ceramide-3, niacinamide, glycerin

Best for Sensitive Skin Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40

Appearance 3 /5 What We Love: This moisturizer helps filter UVA and UVB rays, as well as blue light and pollution. What We Don’t Love: It has a very thick consistency, so it takes a while to fully soak in. So many things can trigger sensitive skin — from UV rays and pollution and too-strong skincare products to blue light. It can be a struggle to find a gentle moisturizer that can guard against all of those things without causing any flare ups, but despite the odds, we found one: Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer Sunscreen SPF 40. Made with a powerful, yet gentle blend of antioxidants, the unique gel-cream formula gave our skin a surge of hydration, emphasis on the surge: Directly after applying it in our Lab test, our skin's moisture levels increased by 10 percent (the biggest leap compared to other products we tested). Keep in mind that because it is so hydrating, it took an extended amount of time to fully absorb into the skin (about 10 minutes). But once settled, our complexion looked naturally dewy and healthy. With such great results from our Lab, we had high hopes for our at-home test — and this product did not disappoint. Our sensitive skin experienced zero flare ups during the two week period. In fact, we found the formula to be very soothing. Plus, it worked nicely as a makeup base (so long as we gave it adequate time to sink into our skin, otherwise we did experience some pilling). Price at time of publish: $44 Size: 1.7 oz | SPF Level: 40 | Skin Type: Sensitive, dry, combination, normal | Key Ingredients: Blue-green algae, cerium, glycerin

Best for Oily Skin Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen

Appearance 5 /5 What We Love: On top of SPF protection, this moisturizer offers a handful of great benefits, including fading the look of dark spots and smoothing pores. What We Don’t Love: It isn’t very compatible with makeup. We know how difficult it is to find a good moisturizer for oily skin. The formula needs to strike a perfect balance between feeling lightweight and providing ample moisture, all without making skin look like a grease pool. While so many oil-free moisturizers promise that, many fall flat, but not Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor. Though we’re fans of pretty much everything Rihanna puts out, we put our bias aside to analyze this product on a deeper level, and this formula really performed. The multi-purpose, oil-free moisturizer with SPF 30 protection worked overtime to fade dark spots, smooth out pores, and fight against the effects of pollution, and it did so with an ultra lightweight, thin formula that instantaneously sunk into skin with no sign of white cast. As the day went on, we couldn’t even tell it was still on our face (and we diligently reapplied). Truthfully, we could wax poetic about this moisturizer for days, but there is one downside to this product: It doesn’t mesh well with makeup. Save this one for makeup-free days when you want to give your skin a breather. Price at time of publish: $39 Size: 1.7 oz | SPF Level: 30 | Skin Type: Oily, combination | Key Ingredients: Kalahari melon, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, aloe

Best for Acne-Prone Skin Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream SPF 30

Appearance 4 /5 What We Love: This non-greasy lotion feels rich but won't clog pores. What We Don’t Love: We walked a fine line between looking dewy and greasy — be sure not to use too much. It may seem counterintuitive that this thick cream from Kiehl’s claimed the title of best moisturizer with SPF for acne-prone skin, but despite its richness, we found that it provided both moisture and sun protection. But most importantly, it didn’t clog pores or cause any breakouts. Normally, a thick cream would wreak havoc on oily, acne-prone skin, but the secret sauce here lies in the moisture-enhancing properties of squalane, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid. All of these ingredients are lightweight and non-comedogenic to create a non-greasy formula that provided us with all-day hydration without feeling heavy or settling into pores. Rather, it soothed our skin, smoothed out flaky spots, and even helped to soften our acne scabs. Bear in mind, though, that while this doesn’t clog pores, applying too much did make us look extra shiny. Don’t use more than a nickel-sized dollop to cover your face and décollete. When we used any more, we looked very greasy, but the right amount gave us an ethereal glow. Price at time of publish: $28 Size: 1.7 oz | SPF Level: 30 | Skin Type: Sensitive, dry, combination, normal | Key Ingredients: Squalane, glycerin, hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid

Best Anti-Aging Origins A Perfect World SPF 40 Age-Defense Moisturizer With White Tea

Appearance 5 /5 What We Love: Complete with an antioxidant-rich formula, this moisturizer helped to plump our skin and minimize the appearance of fine lines. What We Don’t Love: This lotion can sting if it is applied too close to the eyes. Truth be told, the best anti-aging ingredient to incorporate into your routine is SPF (the sun actually speeds up the aging process). So technically, even though any of the moisturizers on our list will protect against signs of aging, this Origins moisturizer takes that defense to the next level with its smart formula that hydrated, protected and tightened our skin. Unlike other moisturizers, this didn’t completely absorb into our skin — but that’s a good thing. We could still feel a thin coating of the formula sitting on top of our skin acting like a shield to ward off UV damage. You’d think this sensation would feel uncomfortable or cause makeup to pill, but it did neither. Instead, our skin felt plump, supple, and very hydrated. Plus, we experienced a slight tingling sensation that gently tightened our skin, likely due to the inclusion of white tea, an antioxidant-rich ingredient that minimizes wrinkles, inflammation, and hyperpigmentation. While we didn’t test the product out for long enough to fully experience the anti-aging benefits, we’re confident that with extended continued use we’d see a significant difference in fine lines and wrinkles due to its potent formula. Steer clear of applying the moisturizer too close to your eyes; we made that mistake once and it stung. Price at time of publish: $52 Size: 1.7 oz | SPF Level: 40 | Skin Type: Normal, combination, aging | Key Ingredients: White tea, glycerin, bergamot fruit oil and orange oil

Best for Glowing Skin CAY SKIN Isle Glow Face Moisturizer SPF 45

Appearance 4 /5 What We Love: This moisturizer left behind a pearlescent sheen that gave our face a dreamy glow — sans makeup. What We Don’t Love: Compared to other formulas on our list, it’s not very hydrating. On days when we didn't want to wear makeup, but still wanted a gorgeous lit-from-within glow, we found that one pump of Cay Skin Isle Glow Face Moisturizer gave us luminous skin — with the added benefit of SPF 45 sun protection. Rather than looking like a traditional sunscreen (i.e. white and gloopy) we were surprised that this had a light gold hue straight out of the bottle. Though shimmery formulas can be hit or miss, this one didn’t make our skin look glittery. Instead, it gave us an enviable glow. In fact, we loved how radiant it made our complexion so much that we decided to bypass foundation and concealer, allowing our skin to breathe and our natural skin to shine. On days when we did wear makeup, this SPF moisturizer doubled as an illuminating primer and actually helped our makeup go on smoother and stay fresh for longer. As with many multifaceted products, though, it can’t do everything perfectly. When it came to the hydration factor, we were a little disappointed. While our skin remained comfortable, this probably isn’t the best pick for very dry complexions. Price at time of publish: $34 Size: 1.5 oz | SPF Level: 45 | Skin Type: Normal, dry, oily, combination | Key Ingredients: Sea moss, niacinamide