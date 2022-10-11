To take out the guesswork, we identified 29 top-rated moisturizers for oily skin, and recruited a team of testers who have oily skin to try out each one. Using advanced technology to measure skin’s hydration levels, our testers analyzed each moisturizer based on its absorption, oiliness, texture, and overall appearance. In the end we narrowed the pool down to 10 impressive picks. Coming out on top is Tatcha The Water Cream Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Moisturizer . Thanks to its lightweight formula, silky texture, and oil-free appearance on the skin, it was a clear winner among our testers.

Although it may seem counterintuitive to use a moisturizer when you struggle with oily skin, it is a vital step that shouldn’t be skipped. Oftentimes, oily skin can be a huge indicator that you actually need more moisture. Zeroing in on a moisturizer that is specially formulated for oily skin isn’t the easiest process, though. With countless creams, gels, and lotions to choose from, selecting a moisturizer that doesn’t work for oily skin is an all-too-common mishap.

Best Overall: Tatcha The Water Cream 4.9 What We Love: It moisturizes skin without leaving a greasy feeling. What We Don't Love: The packaging is a bit bulky, which makes it hard to travel with. Blending Japanese botanicals with clinically tested ingredients, Tatcha The Water Cream Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Moisturizer magically mattifies skin even on the oiliest of days, so you no longer have to worry about a shiny T-zone when using this. Formulated with Japanese leopard lily and wild rose, these botanicals control excess oil, promote a balanced and hydrated skin barrier, and tighten skin for a supple and bouncy appearance. A small dollop of the luxe moisturizer is enough to fully hydrate your face, neck, and decolletage. "The water cream texture instantly melts into my skin, plumping all of my fine lines," our tester says. While there's a lot to love about this pick, the packaging is a bit bulky, so you'll either have to decant it or choose another cream to take with you on trips. Size: 1.7 fl oz.｜Key Ingredients: Japanese wild rose, Japanese leopard lily | Scented: No Price at time of publish: $69

Best Gel: Basebutter Balancing Gel Facial Moisturizer 4.8 What We Love: It reduces oiliness throughout the day thanks to the inclusion of aloe leaf juice. What We Don't Love: It has a medicinal smell. This gel moisturizer will leave your skin with a greaseless glow. Basebutter Balancing Gel Facial Moisturizer tames oily skin by reducing shine and oil production throughout the day. "It hydrates my skin and boosts elasticity, but doesn't leave me looking shiny," says our tester. With nutrient-rich ingredients like aloe leaf juice, primrose oil, almond oil, and shea butter, this gel keeps your complexion balanced and smooth. "I love that my skin feels awake and taught upon application," our tester adds. Plus, it's non-comedogenic, so you won't have to worry about breakouts when using this moisturizer. The one downside is that it has a slight medicinal smell, but it dissipates pretty quickly once applied. Size: 2 fl oz.｜Key Ingredients: Aloe leaf juice, Shea butter, Primrose oil, Almond oil | Scented: Yes Price at time of publish: $29

Best Plumping: Shani Darden Skin Care Weightless Oil-Free Moisturizer 4.6 What We Love: It plumps your skin while leaving you shine free. What We Don't Love: If you have combination skin, this product may not be hydrating enough for your dry spots. Like botox in a bottle, Shani Darden Weightless Oil-Free Moisturizer rejuvenates and plumps skin without leaving your face looking like an oil spill. The non-greasy concoction magically awakens your skin, restoring any loss of firmness. Our tester loves the lightweight formula and how easily it applies. "This feather-light moisturizer firms up my skin, sculpting my face," she says. "My skin feels nourished and looks noticeably smoother." In addition to making skin supple, sodium hyaluronate (a derivative of hyaluronic acid) helps the skin retain moisture, too. Personally, this is one of my favorite moisturizers and I find that it works great to keep my skin hydrated underneath makeup. Size: 2.5 fl oz.｜Key Ingredients: Red algae extract, Sodium hyaluronate, Hydrolyzed collagen｜Scented: No Price at time of publish: $48

Best Mattifying: Caudalie Vinopure Moisturizing Mattifying Fluid 4.8 What We Love: It's especially great for those with acne-prone skin. What We Don't Love: It's not as hydrating as other picks on this list. Say goodbye to an oily T-zone with this lightweight moisturizer. Caudalie Vinopure Oil Control is perfect for those who hate the feeling of heavy products — the weightless formula melts into skin almost immediately and leaves you with a beautiful matte finish. "This gel moisturizer feels like water on the skin," our tester explains. "It leaves my complexion oil-free and completely matte." Formulated with grape seed polyphenols, this moisturizer also reduces the appearance of pores and blackheads, which is a great bonus in our book. The one setback is that this moisturizer is not as hydrating as some of our other picks, so if you need more hydration you should try incorporating a face oil on top of this. Size: 1.35 fl oz.｜Key Ingredients: Grape seed polyphenols, Silica powder, Java tea extract, Olive squalene ｜Scented: No Price at time of publish: $35

Best for Acne-Prone Skin: La Roche Posay Toleriane Double Repair Matte Moisturizer 4.5 What We Love: It dries down fully matte, making unwanted shine disappear. What We Don't Love: It will pill under makeup if you don't wait for it to fully dry. For those that struggle with acne, the last thing you want is a moisturizer to further irritate your skin. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Matte Face Moisturizer absorbs excess oil, while also strengthening the skin barrier. As a brand, La Roche-Posay makes great products for those with sensitive and acne-prone skin, so it's no surprise that this formula is a favorite among our testers. "The gel-cream has a nice texture and consistency," our tester notes. "It absorbs quickly but has enough heft." Formulated with perlite — a mineral that absorbs excess oil — this moisturizer works to control sebum (a fancy word for oil production). "Shockingly, my skin is left with a nice matte finish almost immediately," our tester adds. It also works great as a primer, but be sure to let the product fully absorb before applying any makeup to avoid pilling. Size: 2.56 fl oz.｜Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, Perlite｜Scented: No Price at time of publish: $20

Best for Sensitive Skin: innisfree Green Tea Seed Intensive Hydrating Cream Face Moisturizer 4.6 What We Love: Rich in antioxidants and amino acids, this moisturizer leaves your skin looking radiant and shine free. What We Don't Love: We wish it came with a pump dispenser to make things more hygenic. If you have sensitive skin, finding a good moisturizer can be a nightmare — it can take a lot of trial and error to find a product that doesn't cause any irritation, redness, or breakouts. Luckily, innisfree Green Tea Seed Intensive Hydrating Cream Face Moisturizer is an all around great option. The gentle formula, which features green tea, strengthens the skin's barrier and deeply hydrates. "It immediately absorbs into my skin, and I was engulfed by a relaxing green tea scent," says our tester. "My skin looks hydrated and dewy, but not greasy which is hard to accomplish." Though scents can sometimes cause adverse reactions for those with sensitive skin, this one is light enough that it won't; plus, it makes applying the cream feel like a sensorial spa experience. A little bit goes a long way, too, so the moisturizer will last you a long time. Our tester does wish this product came with a pump to make it more hygienic, but just make sure to wash your hands before dipping into the jar to avoid any bacteria contamination. Size: 1.69 fl oz.｜Key Ingredients: Green tea extract, Panthenol｜Scented: No Price at time of publish: $24

Best for Enlarged Pores: Paula's Choice Skin Balancing Invisible Finish Moisture Gel 5 What We Love: It's made with niacinamide to help minimize the appearance of pores and fine lines. What We Don't Love: The texture is similar to a silicone primer, so it won't provide intense hydration. You can't magically get rid of pores — but this product does help minimize their appearance. Formulated with niacinamide to reduce the look of pores and even out discoloration, Paula's Choice Skin Balancing Invisible Finish Moisture Gel glides over the skin to deliver optimal hydration and an even complexion. "After application, my fine lines and pores look significantly reduced," our tester says. "It feels, smells, and looks beautiful — with a price tag that makes it feel like a total steal!" This nourishing formulation absorbs excess oil and helps tame any shine, too. After only one application, our tester was amazed by the drastic results, noticing her pores (or lack thereof) and the resulting supple, matte complexion. Size: 2 fl oz.｜Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, Green tea leaf extract｜Scented: No Price at time of publish: $33

Best for Combination Skin: SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 4.6 What We Love: It evens out your skin, giving you lasting hydration while also diminishing unwanted shine. What We Don't Love: It takes a while for the formula to fully absorb into the skin. It's no secret that SkinCeuticals knows a thing or two about skincare. But when it comes to cult-favorite products, their Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 has maintained that status for years. The formulation works to hydrate skin, while getting rid of any unwanted shine. "I think that if you really struggle with combination skin, this would be a great purchase and definitely worth the price because it evens out skin so well," our tester says. "It made both my dry and oily [spots] look even, which is not an easy feat." Using two percent ceramides, four percent cholesterol, and two percent fatty acids, this moisturizer works to turn back time and restore your skin to its best self. Your skin will not only feel moisturized and plump, but it will also look radiant and supple. Size: 1.6 fl oz.｜Key Ingredients: Vitamin E, Essential oils, Lipids｜Scented: No Price at time of publish: $136

Best Lightweight: Mele Plump It Up Nourishing Facial Cream 5 What We Love: It was formulated by dermatologists of color who understand the needs of melanin rich skin. What We Don't Love: There is a light floral fragrance that may aggravate sensitive skin. Leave the heavier moisturizers for those with dry skin. Those of us with oily skin fare better with lightweight options — and this one from Mele is one of the best. The Plump It Up Nourishing Facial Cream's light, cloud-like texture is pillow-soft, works to control oil throughout the day, and aids in correcting imperfections, like fine lines and wrinkles. "The product absorbed well and didn't feel heavy on my skin," notes our tester. "I feel hydrated and refreshed, but not greasy or shiny," she adds. Plus, the product is co-formulated by dermatologists of color, keeping the needs of melanin-rich skin top of mind. Size:1.35 fl oz.｜Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, Vitamin B ｜Scented: Yes Price at time of publish: $9 (originally $10)