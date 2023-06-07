She’s right – the opportunities are limitless and the options are endless, so we tapped several experts and tested a few styles ourselves to determine the best ones offered by brands like Everlane, Lulus, Reformation, and others. Whether you seek a throw-and-go look or need something for an upcoming black-tie event, there’s a midi dress ready to answer your call.

How, exactly? “The perfect midi dress ideally hits between the middle and bottom of your calf, elongating your body without overwhelming it,” says fashion influencer Nena Evans, who adds that “the great thing about this style is that depending on the material and the silhouette, midi dresses can be great options for everything from a casual get together to a formal affair.”

Hemlines have always carried the potential to raise a debate: Are mini dresses inappropriate for the office? Do floor-length styles feel too formal for everyday wear? Midi dresses, however, are the one length that offers total neutrality, as their versatility makes them super adaptable to any occasion.

Best Overall Everlane The Riviera Dress Everlane View On Everlane.com What We Love: Worn alone or with layers, this comfortable dress has all the right elements to be the perfect transition piece. What We Don’t Love: One fourth of the way down the skirt, the brand included a horizontal seam, which looks a bit awkward. Easy, effortless, and somewhere still stunning? Must be Everlane, seemingly every celebrity’s favorite brand from Selena Gomez to Katie Holmes. At first glance, the silhouette and design features look relatively simplistic, but that’s exactly where its superpowers lie. We fell in love with its breezy cotton fabric (which shines on the full circle skirt), stretchy knit top, looser fit that lends itself easily to layering, harnessing the ability to carry you through all four seasons. It comes with pockets (a big score!) and thick straps that cover your bra, making this a practical pick, too. And the brand keeps sustainability top of mind by sourcing materials from FSC-certified forests and leaving harmful chemicals out of its manufacturing, so you can feel better about your purchase. We would love to see it come in more summer-friendly hues, but we’re thankful that Everlane provided us with the most versatile shades, like black, olive, and bright blue. The only thing we’re a bit distracted by is the seemingly random horizontal seam about one fourth of the way down the skirt. We can’t seem to find a reason for it, given it’s not a tiered dress. But choose one of the darker colors, and you’ll never notice it. Price at time of publish: $110 Size: XXS-XL | Colors: 3 | Material: Viscose, elastane, cotton

Best Budget H&M Rib-Knit Bodycon Dress H&M View On Hm.com What We Love: It skims the body just right for a body-con fit but it doesn’t feel too tight or uncomfortable to wear all day. What We Don’t Love: The thinner material is less forgiving of underwear lines. Curve-accentuating bodycon dresses always seem so good in theory, but the tighter fit can leave you eager to peel them off after a few hours of wear. Luckily, this H&M dress circumnavigates the issue with a stretchy knit fabric that hugs you in all the right places — you’re still showing off your silhouette without sacrificing comfort. We appreciate how the material has a slight metallic sheen that differentiates the dress from your typical knit style. And the plunging V-neck combined with the ribbed texture gives off a more casual air we’ll be sporting all summer. Still, don’t discount it as just a beach dress — after layering a tighter-fitting long-sleeved shirt under it and adding a pair of heels we felt confident enough to wear it into the office. Be aware, though, that the fabric is totally opaque, but not entirely full coverage. When we wore the light beige hue, we noticed our underwear lines made an appearance. We recommend triple-checking for VPLs before heading out the door. Price at time of publish: $35 Size: XXS-XXL | Colors: 2 | Material: Rayon, polyamide

Best Splurge Galavan Luna Embellished Cutout Knitted Dress Net-A-Porter View On Neiman Marcus View On Net-a-Porter What We Love: Intricate design features like half-moon side cutouts, embellishments, and an open back give this dress the right amount of interest without going over the top. What We Don’t Love: Finding the right undergarments to wear might be a bit tricky. Author and fashion stylist Heather Newberger raves about how Galvan always pairs “high-end materials with impeccable construction,” and name-checks the Luna dress as a prime example of this. “I love how it’s designed to mix the cutout trend with a gorgeous back that’s flattering and sexy, while also reading conservative enough to wear to your boss's wedding,” she says. We can think of an endless list of more places to don this stunning embellished dress. As much as we love the body-hugging fit and optical illusion that the open back and sides create, these skin-baring features can make finding the right underwear to wear a little tricky, so we hope you’re ok going commando. Price at time of publish: $1985 Size: XS-XL | Colors: 1 | Material: Viscose, polyamide, elastane

Best Plus-size Asos Design Curve Knitted Racer Midi Dress ASOS View On Asos What We Love: The affordable dress comes in one neutral and one bold color, opening up your styling opportunities to a range of possibilities. What We Don’t Love: The slit is pretty high, which may not make it work appropriate A knitted form-fitting dress deserves a permanent spot in your closet, says Bible, who credits the crew neckline and high slit as giving this one endless styling opportunities. “Wear it in the summer to brunch with cute sandals or on errands in sneakers,” she says, adding that it's just as easy to transition the look into colder weather attire with “a blazer, bomber jacket, or denim jacket.” We know you’ll get the most wear out of the black shade, but at an affordable price point, you may as well try the bright turquoise color on days you want to punch up your look. Just keep in mind that if you’re on the taller side or have long legs, the slit may ride too high to make it office-appropriate. Price at time of publish: $40 Size: 12-26 | Colors: 2 | Material: Viscose, polyamide

Best for Summer Wray Marais Dress Fern Stripe Wray View On Wray.nyc What We Love: It has an extensive size range, super comfortable fit, and breathable cotton fabric. What We Don’t Love: The adjustable straps need to be tied securely in order to stay put. Plus-size fashion blogger Abby Bible christens this the “perfect summer dress,” telling us she wore it “at least once a week” last summer, and not least because of the bright, cheerful colorways. But its warm-weather-approved features don’t stop there — including a lightweight 100 percent cotton poplin material with adjustable straps (though, be sure to tie them extra tight or they’ll come undone) and a smocked bodice that “make it just incredibly comfortable for those hot days,” says Bible. This breezy cotton also won’t wrinkle easily, so feel free to throw it in a carry-on or weekender bag for a getaway to somewhere tropical. The sizes do tend to sell out fast, though, so act fast if you like it. Price at time of publish: $225 Size: XXS-6XL | Colors: 3 | Material: Cotton

Best Puff Sleeve Free People Oasis Midi Dress Free People View On Freepeople.com What We Love: Puff sleeves, a ruffled bodice, and a flowy skirt give this dress a super romantic look. What We Don’t Love: With how much pleating the skirt has, the amount of fabric (it’s a lot!) might be overwhelming. Take our word for it: with the regencycore trend in full swing, there’s never been a more appropriate time to dress like a princess. This dress offers a more modest take on the look — it gives a charming ruched bodice, instead of a Bridgerton style corsets, with a voluminous skirt and puffy sleeves. Sure, the amount of fabric might feel overwhelming, but its lightweight cotton make up will keep you cool even under all those layers. And as a bonus, even when we wore the white color, we didn’t fear showing whatever we wore underneath, since the dress is lined and provided opaque coverage. Outside of the dreamy, flouncy fit, though, we also appreciate all of the adjustable elements the dress boasts as well. You can situate the sleeves on or off the shoulders, or do one of each if you’re into an asymmetrical look, and we got a better fit in the bustline by loosening or tightening the tie strap. Price at time of publish: $118 Size: XS-XL | Colors: 10 | Material: Cotton

Best Printed Never Fully Dressed Lilac Lobster Slip Dress Never Fully Dressed View On Neverfullydressed.com What We Love: You’re sure to stand out in any crowd wearing this slinky style in the fun lobster print. What We Don’t Love: It’s not made from the most breathable fabric. Since we first spotted it on the Never Fully Dressed Instagram, we’ve been thinking about this dress for a very long time, so we weren’t surprised when Bible said it's been stuck in her mind, too. “This dress is absolutely gorgeous — from the asymmetrical silhouette to the slinky fabric, but the darling lobster print just adds the perfect amount of personality,” she says. Touting maximalism at its finest, the funky orange and purple color-blocked design is just the tip of the eye-catching elements this dress offers. We’re equally beguiled by its nautical-themed features that extend down to the wide flared hem which, whether on purpose or not, is reminiscent of a mermaid’s tail. Sleeveless and with adjustable straps, it has a way with comfort too, although keep in mind it’s made from mostly polyester which isn’t always the most breathable fabric. Price at time of publish: $135 Size: 6-26 | Colors: 1 | Material: Polyester, elastane The 19 Best Slip Dresses to Keep in Your Wardrobe Year-Round

Best Long-Sleeved Norma Kamali Diana Ruched Asymmetric Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter What We Love: The asymmetrical ruching and long sleeves give this dress an extremely sophisticated look that you could wear in any formal or business casual setting. What We Don’t Love: There’s no zipper. Take it from Heidi Klum or Jennifer Aniston, a ruched dress never fails at leaving an impression. Regardless of who designs it, the style typically looks flattering on many body types, but Newberger recommends Norma Kamali specifically because she says the brand “often lines its dresses with what can only be described as ‘built-in Spanx’ for anyone anxious about trying this more form-fitting option.” The super soft stretch jersey makes it extra comfortable, too. The draping falls asymmetrically across frames for an artistic design that enhances your frame and, if you ask us, would pair well with a glass of champagne at cocktail hour or standing at the front of a conference room for a big presentation. Our suggestion: Put this dress on before applying your makeup or styling hair since there’s no zipper and instead you may have to pull it over your head. Price at time of publish: $235 Size: XXS-XL | Colors: 1 | Material: Polyester, spandex

Best Sustainable Ética Maye Keyhole Maxi Dress Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Eticadenim.com View On Lyst.com What We Love: This halter-neck midi dress isn’t afraid to show skin or make a statement with its vibrant green color. What We Don’t Love: The top may not be supportive of bigger busts. This Los Angeles-based label carries an eco-conscious collection of jeans that’s earned adoration from many celebrities (namely: Jennifer Lawrence and Gigi Hadid), but we want to shift your focus to its dresses, which deserve an equal amount of fanfare. The bright verdant hue isn’t the only way this midi embraces the green theme — ética designed the dress using responsibly-sourced organic cotton and produces it with clean manufacturing practices in fair wage factories. Even the trims and packaging use recycled and biodegradable materials per the brand. But its actual design elements are equally impressive. We had a hard time not feeling flirtatious in this breezy style with its front keyhole, low neckline, and an open back that showcase peek-a-boo pockets of skin. Plus, the halter neckline always made us feel like we were feet away from sharing a poolside cabana with an A-list actor, even when we wore it in the Trader Joe’s grocery line. Though we found the thin tie strap added to the dress’ coquettish personality, we do worry if it would provide enough support to those with larger chests. Price at time of publish: $218 Size: XS-L | Colors: 1 | Material: Cotton

Best Casual Massimo Dutti for Zara Midi Dress with Knot Detail Zara View On Zara.com What We Love: With relaxed design elements like a loose fit and stretchy fabric, this dress is great for casual wear, but it still offers a bit of interest with its front side knot detail. What We Don’t Love: It might sit too drapey on some frames. Newberger is a big fan of the European brand Massimo Dutti that’s been spotted on Spanish royalty, and fashion mavens like Meghan Markle and Tan France. “Their construction has constantly been ‘chef’s kiss’,” says Newberger. They recently collaborated with accessible, trend-focused brand Zara (we’re sure you’re probably familiar with it), and Newberger is particularly impressed with this midi dress from the collection. “I really vibe on the relaxed feel which gives me the impression it can be dressed up or down in less than an instant,” she says. The universal light khaki and mustard shades don’t blend into the background but instead, provide a neutral base to layer accessories on and switch things up with funky outerwear. The looser fit isn’t going to hug your body in the curve-accentuating way of a bodycon dress, but that’s typically the name of the game for casual wear. Price at time of publish: $119 Size: XS-XL | Colors: 2 | Material: Viscose, polyamide

Best for Vacation Petal + Pup Payton Midi Dress Petal + Pup View On Petalandpup.com What We Love: The sleeveless design and botanical print give this dress a resort-wear style that’s versatile enough to wear to dinner and by the beach. What We Don’t Love: It’s only partially lined. We can almost see the sunny skies and feel the 70-degree temps from the other sides of our screens just looking at this dress, which Evans says is perfect for a beach getaway. “The print is modern and the color screams summer,” she adds, and we must also agree that it would look lovely paired with sneakers while exploring a new city or strappy heels for dinner, and worn barefoot on the beach. It has every element for an interesting one-and-done look, like a feminine sweetheart neckline and ruched bust. Plus, it touts lightweight fabric, so your luggage will be less jam-packed — though you may want to throw a slip in your suitcase as the dress only comes partially lined. Even when you’re not headed out of town, there are plenty of other added comfort details that lend this dress as an option for everyday wear, like the full skirt and A-line silhouette that “makes this a great dress for a wide range of body types,” says Evans. Price at time of publish: $119 Size: XS-XXL | Colors: 1 | Material: Polyester, spandex

Best Strapless Free People Free-Est Lucile Scallop Midi Free People View On Freepeople.com What We Love: The playful neckline sets the dress apart from your traditional strapless design. What We Don’t Love: The top runs a little big. There’s so much to love about this strapless Free People dress that we hardly know where to start. We’ll take it from the top with its adventurous scalloped neckline that elevates the otherwise more laid-back appearance to formal-wear appropriate, especially for, say, an outdoor wedding this summer. “The subtle A-line skirt and tie-back accentuate the small of your waist, making this a universally flattering option,” adds Evans. We’re also fond of the side slit and waste button detailing that adds a sneaky bit of interest to the design and swims laps around your basic LBD. Our only suggestion is reinforcing the top with some of our favorite fashion tape to avoid a fashion faux pas as it runs slightly large. Price at time of publish: $108 Size: XS-XL | Colors: 1 | Material: Cotton

Best White Abercrombie & Fitch Ruffle Strap Smocked Midi Dress Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com What We Love: Easy and breezy, slip into this dress whenever you want to look put together with minimal effort. What We Don’t Love: It wrinkles easily. Didn’t Gossip Girl teach us that everyone needs a white dress on hand? Even if you’re not partying in the Hamptons, the shade and length of this Abercrombie frock tick all the boxes of what Evans looks for in an effortless white dress: Lightweight, flowy, and versatile. “I love this one for a backyard barbeque, weekend lunch, and everything in between. Wear it with sneakers for running errands, opt for a heeled sandal to dress it up, or pair it with dad sandals for an effortlessly chic look,” she says. Between the flouncy circle skirt, ruched bust, and frilly straps, its feminine appeal is never ending, but as Evans points out it’s so easy to customize the look to your aesthetic. For example, you can easily toughen it up with some boots or a denim jacket. But regardless how you style it, our advice is that if you’re bringing it on vacation keep a portable steamer on hand since it does tend to wrinkle easily. Price at time of publish: $110 Size: XXS-XXL | Colors: 7 | Material: Cotton, polyester, elastic, elastane

Best Knit Zara Knit Midi Dress Zara View On Zara.com What We Love: The simple silhouette and stretchy fabric of this dress invite make this a versatile and season-defying dress. What We Don’t Love: The dress runs small. According to Evans, a knit midi dress is a year-round closet staple and we agree, especially when it comes to this one from Zara. “It's the do-it-all dress that loves to be layered — denim jackets, button-down shirts, and sweaters all play well with this knit midi,” says Evans. You have a lot of options when it comes to choosing an LBD, but this one should shoot to the top of your list. The fit hugs your body without being too tight (just note it does run small, so you may want to size up), and features a low scoop neckline that’s just daring enough to be coy without looking like the cast of Selling Sunset. Price at time of publish: $46 Size: XS-XL | Colors: 1 | Material: Viscose, polyester The 13 Best Little Black Dresses to Wear All the Time in 2023

Best for Casual Weddings Reformation Baxley Dress Reformation View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Reformation What We Love: The sweet design is offered in five charming prints and one solid option, has a gorgeous silhouette, and is made of durable materials. What We Don’t Love: It’s unlined. Reformation dresses carry themselves with a sartorial elegance that leaves them frequently out of stock, particularly when it comes to its midi styles that are ubiquitous among celebrities like Blake Lively and Taylor Swift, and really well-dressed wedding guests. We don’t think it’ll take much convincing to add the Baxley Dress to your event wear — though we do think it errs more on the semi-formal side, rather than full out formal — once you see its adorable butterfly sleeves, high slit, and charming sweetheart neckline. As a bonus, we also love that it comes in five colorways. In the best way possible, Formosa is a floral-printed option that looks similar to the wallpaper you’d find in a Parisian vintage shop, while Muse and Eve boast the sweetest smattering of flowers across their springy shades. There’s also an all-black color for when you want to solely highlight the impeccable fit of the dress. The viscose fabric, which is made from wood pulp sourced from sustainably managed forests per the brand, falls loosely over frames without looking slouchy and gives you room to breathe (and dance) all night. Simply put, this dress gets so much right, we just wish it came lined, so we didn’t have to purchase a separate slip to wear under it. Price at time of publish: $228 Size: 0-12 | Colors: 6 | Material: Viscose, rayon

Best for Formal Weddings Lulus Loveliest Looks Dusty Blue Floral Jacquard Tie-Strap Midi Dress Lulus View On Lulus What We Love: The dress toes the line between classy and flirty by featuring an A-line cut, high slit, and sweetheart neckline. What We Don’t Love: The top is not very supportive for bigger busts. We’ll start with the con of this dress: You might upstage the wedding party while wearing it. In all seriousness, this gorgeous number has a slight metallic sheen that’ll dazzle under dance floor lights, features a subtle floral print, and comes in five colors. We truly felt like we entered a fairytale while wearing the dreamy gray-blue hue, especially paired with dainty tie straps and a sweetheart neckline. We wish the bustier-style top had some underwire or internal boning in the bustline for more support, especially for larger breasts. But with how expensive weddings can be — the gifts, travel, and outfits really add up — the lower price point makes this pick hard to resist. Price at time of publish: $72 Size: XXS-XL | Colors: 5 | Material: Polyester, spandex