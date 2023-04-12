The Best Medium-Length Haircuts for Every Face Shape

When it comes to haircut inspo, we've got long and short hair down pat. But what about those of us in between with medium-length hair? With the weather getting warmer (tempting us to go for a big chop) and plenty of mood board fodder, as more and more celebs turn to mid-length as their go-to style, it's high time shoulder-grazing hair gets its due.

Medium hair hits that sweet spot of giving you the cool look of shorter hair while still keeping some length, making it one of the most versatile cuts you can get. From lobs to shags, there are endless options for you to choose from.

If you're struggling to choose which cut to go for, don't worry. We've compiled a guide to help you choose the style that suits your face shape. And don't worry — these are all expert-approved. Below are six medium hairstyles for every face shape, according to hairstylists. Read on for your ultimate guide.

