The Best Medium-Length Haircuts for Every Face Shape

Published on April 12, 2023
When it comes to haircut inspo, we've got long and short hair down pat. But what about those of us in between with medium-length hair? With the weather getting warmer (tempting us to go for a big chop) and plenty of mood board fodder, as more and more celebs turn to mid-length as their go-to style, it's high time shoulder-grazing hair gets its due.

Medium hair hits that sweet spot of giving you the cool look of shorter hair while still keeping some length, making it one of the most versatile cuts you can get. From lobs to shags, there are endless options for you to choose from.

If you're struggling to choose which cut to go for, don't worry. We've compiled a guide to help you choose the style that suits your face shape. And don't worry — these are all expert-approved. Below are six medium hairstyles for every face shape, according to hairstylists. Read on for your ultimate guide.

01 of 06

Round-Shaped Face: Layered Texture

Medium Length Hairstyles For Every Face Shape

Getty Images

For those with a round-shaped face like Emma Stone, experts say to go for a bob cut for your go-to medium haircut. Authentic Beauty Concept advocate and stylist  Justin Toves-Vincilione particularly likes a side part with this style, as he says it will frame the face and add definition. If you've got naturally curly hair, Celebrity hairstylist Laura Rugetti suggests adding layers to your mid-length cut for texture and movement.

02 of 06

Heart-Shaped Face: The Lob

Medium Length Hairstyles For Every Face Shape

Getty Images

Rugetti loves lobs for those with a heart-shaped face like Kerry Washington, as it frames the face while also adding volume to your hair. Toves-Vincilione agrees. Plus, it looks just as good with natural waves as it does a sleek finish.

Toves-Vincilione recommends parting your hair right down the middle. "The balance that a middle part created will lift your cheekbones and cast a shadow over your jawline," he says. "Additionally, bangs in conjunction with a long bob is also a very flattering option.

03 of 06

Oval-Shaped Face: Long Bangs

Medium Length Hairstyles For Every Face Shape

Getty Images

David Mallet, celebrity hairstylist and founder of David Mallet Salon and hair care, loves to style oval-shaped faces with long bangs padded to the side. He recommends the David Mallet Hair Serum to nourish and give your hair some volume before styling. "It couldn't be more divine," Mallet adds.

04 of 06

Rectangular-Shaped Face: Long Shag

Medium Length Hairstyles For Every Face Shape

Getty Images

The shag cut is that girl when it comes to hairstyles, and it's a great option, especially for medium-length hair. Namely, it'll give your hair a lot of body. "Rectangular face shapes are similar to oval face shapes but have a more angular jawline and chin. This means that hairstyles with length and volume will help complement the facial features," Toves-Vincilione says. Rugetti agrees and adds chopping in some texture will give it that shaggy look.

05 of 06

Diamond-Shaped Face: Soft Wispy Layers

Medium Length Hairstyles For Every Face Shape

Getty Images

All experts agree that soft layers work great on a diamond-shaped face. "The wispy layers and beach texture allow the softness and the curves of this face shape to be the [main] focus," explains Toves-Vincilione.

Mallet says to ask your stylist for soft perimeter waves that gently cascade around your face and to add on curtain bangs for a delicate touch. If your hair is still in that in-between stage between short and mid-length, Rugetti suggests extensions, like Hidden Crown Clips, to add some much-needed volume. And if you're looking for celeb inspo, you can't go wrong with bringing a photo of Rihanna to your stylist.

06 of 06

Square-Shaped Face: Retro Volume

Medium Length Hairstyles For Every Face Shape

Getty Images

Go retro with an Old Hollywood style for your medium hair. Toves-Vincilione says that this will complement your face at all angles. He recommends using a texture spray, like the Authentic Beauty Airy Texture Spray, for volume to get that natural, lived-in look that's still super glam.

