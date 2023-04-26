Along with testing some of the brand's highest-rated formulas, we tapped Maybelline ambassador Jenna Kristina, as well as celebrity makeup artists Val Harvey and Amrita Mehta, to share their favorite products.

Despite being so affordable, Maybelline produces high quality makeup thats comparable to its luxury counterparts . Truthfully (and we don't say this lightly), you'd be hard pressed to find a Maybelline product that isn't phenomenal, but there are a few that deserve a shining spot in your makeup bag.

Raise your hand if your first makeup product was from Maybelline. I still remember my first swipe of the iconic Great Lash Mascara like it was yesterday. Though that was almost 20 years ago, Maybelline remains a mainstay in my vanity, and I have since fallen in love with countless other offerings from the staple drugstore brand.

Editor's Pick Maybelline New York Lip Lifter Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: The non-sticky formula is extremely hydrating and plumps lips without any stinging sensation.

What We Don’t Love: While we enjoy it, the rich vanilla scent can be a bit overpowering for some. If you ask any editor on the InStyle team what their favorite Maybelline product is (or what their favorite lip gloss is), the unanimous answer would be the Lifter Gloss. “It hydrates like a balm and leaves a light wash of glossy color without feeling gloopy on lips,” says Senior Commerce Editor, Shannon Bauer. Hyaluronic acid is the secret to why this gloss feels so comfortable — not only does it coat lips in a plush hydration cushion, but it also subtly plumps without any tingling sensation. Along with 20 shimmering and glassy shades to choose from, we also love how luxe the packaging looks — an attribute that makes the $10 price tag that much more swoon-worthy. Price at time of publish: $10 Size: 0.18 oz | Shades: 20 | Key Feature: Hyaluronic acid-infused formula hydrates and plumps lips

Best Foundation Maybelline New York Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta What We Love: The lightweight formula is buildable and leaves skin with a natural-looking glow.

What We Don’t Love: Given the dewy finish, this might not be the best pick for oily skin. Out of the dozen foundation formulas that Maybelline offers, both Kristina and Mehta agree that the Fit Me Dewy & Smooth Foundation is the best. “It’s really glowy and beautiful with a smooth finish,” Kristina says. The lightweight formula feels like a tinted moisturizer, leaving skin hydrated and smooth while still providing buildable, medium coverage. Part of what makes this product shine its naturally radiant finish, though it may look too dewy for those with oily skin. As such, we find that this foundation is best reserved for normal to dry skin types, and it works especially well on mature skin because it doesn’t settle into fine lines or wrinkles. Price at time of publish: $9 Size: 1 oz | Shades: 24 | Key Feature: Formulated with SPF 18 for added sun protection

Best Concealer Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Dark Circle Concealer 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: The concealer dramatically brightens under-eyes with just a swipe.

What We Don’t Love: The sponge applicator is a bit difficult to clean.

“The Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer is the best thing that’s ever touched anyone’s face,” Kristina says. We’d have to agree — particularly when it comes to covering dark circles. Infused with goji berries and haloxyl, the non-comedogenic formula combats pigmentation while providing a cake- and crease-free finish, so under-eyes look fresh for a full 12 hours. This multitasker also works beautifully to cover dark spots, redness, and blemishes, and we love using it as contour due to the precise sponge applicator that makes blending a breeze. We do wish the sponge tip was removable for easy cleaning, but that’s a minor inconvenience for an overall amazing product. Price at time of publish: $11 Size: 0.2 oz | Shades: 18 | Key Feature: Sponge tip applicator makes for easy blending The 10 Best Makeup Products with SPF of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Blush Maybelline Fit Me Blush Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Ulta What We Love: This powder formula comes in an array of neutral hues, making it a great pick for blush beginners.

What We Don’t Love: The color payoff is on the lighter side. For those beginning to experiment with blush, Maybelline Fit Me Blush is the ideal place to start. “It provides just the right amount of pigment but still blends seamlessly into the skin,” says Mehta. A quick swipe across cheeks adds a subtle yet natural flush, but you can build it up to get more of a pop. Don't be afraid of applying too much: It’s nearly impossible to go overboard as the formula is extremely blendable. Available in 10 hues that look incredible across all skin tones, some of our favorites include Mauve, a universal peachy pink, and Wine, a bright burnt orange that’s perfect for warmer weather. Price at time of publish: $6 Size: 0.16 oz | Shades: 10 | Key Feature: Buildable, blendable powder color

Best Mascara Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta What We Love: The Flex Tower brush is designed to reach every last lash — even the tiny ones in the corner of your eye.

What We Don’t Love: The brush tends to hold excess formula, which can lead to clumping. Maybelline may be best known for their mascaras, but the Sky High Mascara is legendary in its own right. After launching in 2021, it quickly went viral and was subsequently sold out for months because of the dramatic results it delivers. Made with bamboo fibers, this affordable mascara lengthens and volumizes each lash, extending them sky high without the need for an eyelash curler. Half the magic lies in the unique brush, though. The flexible, slightly curved design makes grabbing the tiniest lashes easy, so your fringe looks defined from every angle. Before swiping it on, just make sure to wipe any extra mascara off the wand to avoid clumpy results. Price at time of publish: $13 Size: 0.24 oz | Shades: 4 | Key Feature: Flexible brush reaches smallest lashes for the most uniform look

Best Waterproof Mascara Maybelline Great Lash Waterproof Mascara 4.7 Target View On Target View On Walmart View On Ulta What We Love: The waterproof formula can withstand sweat, tears, and rain.

What We Don’t Love: This can be very difficult to remove. Great Lash Waterproof Mascara has been a favorite of makeup artists since it launched over 50 years ago because the buildable formula can withstand sweat and tears and still look amazing by the end of the day. The lash-doubling mascara features a smaller bristled brush that makes it particularly great at coating the lower lash line, as well as smaller lashes near the corner of your eyes. It’s virtually smudge-resistant because it dries so quickly; plus, it's very buildable, so you can layer on coats to make a dramatic look, or keep it simple for everyday wear. Of course, the waterproof formula is part of what makes this so widely loved, but you’ll need a heavy duty eye makeup remover to dissolve it at the end of the day. Price at time of publish: $8



Size: 0.43 oz | Shades: 2 | Key Feature: Quick-drying, clump-free formula

Best Pencil Eyeliner Maybelline TattooStudio Gel Pencil Eyeliner Maybelline View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: This versatile eyeliner can create sharp cat eyes, as well as smudged out smokey looks.

What We Don’t Love: It sets quicker than traditional pencils. Whether you want to draw on a sleek cat eye or create a grungey, smudged look, this gel-pencil eyeliner can do both (and more). “It is extremely multi-use because you have some time to work with it before it sets,” says Mehta. Available in 16 shades — ranging from classic black to an electrifying green — this eyeliner may seem like traditional pencil with its superfine tip, but it glides on and has the staying power of a creamy gel. The hybrid formula enhances the color payoff and is extremely long lasting (up to 36 hours to be exact). If you’re going for a smokey look, be sure to work quickly because it does set quicker than other drugstore formulas. Price at time of publish: $10 Size: 0.04 oz | Shades: 16 | Key Feature: 36 hour long wear formula



Best Liquid Eyeliner Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen Eyeliner Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: The extremely fine brush tip makes for a precise application. What We Don’t Love: It can smear if your eyes get watery.

All three makeup artists rave about this liquid eyeliner for its rich pigment, ultra-fine tip, and easy-to-maneuver design that makes it foolproof for anyone (even beginners) to create precise, sharp lines. Many liquid liners feature a felt tip, but this one is made similar to a paint brush with tiny hairs, which Mehta says makes the lines sharper and cleaner, and ultimately extends the life of the product. “Felt tips tend to get dull, but this one stays pointed even after months of use," she says Aside from the tip, the octagonal packaging also provides more grip, decreasing the possibility for mishaps. According to Harvey, though, the most impressive aspect of this liner is the rich black pigment. “Sometimes liners can look gray on very dark skin — this one isn’t a soft black but a true black,” she explains, so it looks crisp on all skin tones. Overall, there’s a lot to love about this eyeliner, but we do wish it was waterproof. While it is long-lasting, it can’t fully withstand tears or sweat. Price at time of publish: $10 Size: 0.021 oz | Shades: 2 | Key Feature: Fine brush tip that ensures precise, sharp lines

Best Brow Product Maybelline Express Brow Ultra Slim Defining Eyebrow Pencil Maybelline View On Amazon View On Target View On Ulta What We Love: The 1.5 millimeter tip makes it easy to draw on realistic looking brow hairs.

What We Don’t Love: There’s not much product in the pencil.

With a super smooth 1.5 millimeter tip and spoolie brush, the Express Brow Ultra Slim Pencil makes defining and filling in your brows a breeze. The precision tip easily creates hairlike strokes that mimic the look of brow hairs, allowing you to quickly fill in sparse areas for a natural, feathery look. At less then $10 this product is the more economical choice compared to bi-weekly eyebrow appointments, but you may end up purchasing more often than you’d like. On average, we find that the pencil lasts about two months. Price at time of publish: $9



Size: 0.003 oz | Shades: 7 | Key Feature: Ultra-precise tip creates hairlike strokes with ease

Best Lipstick Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink Longwear Liquid Lipcolor Maybelline View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: This highly saturated lip product has a glossy finish that’s longwearing.

What We Don’t Love: It takes five to 10 minutes to fully set.

A glossy, longwear liquid lipstick? That was pretty much unheard of until the Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor shook things up (literally and figuratively). With 25 bold hues to choose from, including a fiery red and a few universal nudes, all you have to do is shake the tube to activate the color lock formula, then apply the bold pigment directly to your lips. Once it sets you’re left with a gorgeous, glossy pout that doesn’t smudge or transfer, even through meals and coffee breaks. Be patient as you wait for the lippie to dry — it can take anywhere from five to 10 minutes, but the waiting game is worth it for the lasting results. Price at time of publish: $13 Size: 0.14 oz | Shades: 25 | Key Feature: Longwearing glossy finish

Best Lip Liner Maybelline Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liner Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: The liner stays sharp thanks to the twist-up packaging. What We Don’t Love: It can feel a bit drying when worn on its own. Lip pencils are an underrated makeup must-have, and Maybelline makes one of the best. The creamy, bold liner seamlessly defines lips and the convenient twist up packaging ensures the tip stays sharp so you can fill in your lips wherever you are. Kristina recommends using the shade Gone Greige as a lip contour. “Put it right under the lip and in the outer corners: It creates a bit of shadow for a fuller looking lip,” she explains. To complete the look, she suggests layering a bright pink hue over top for a juicy, plump pout. Price at time of publish: $8 Size: 0.01 oz | Shades: 21 | Key Feature: Twist-up packaging keeps the point precise

Best Highlighter Maybelline New York Facestudio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter Ulta View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: The pearlescent pigment leaves an understated sheen that isn’t overtly glittery.

What We Don’t Love: Be sure to handle with care as the powder can easily crack.

Packed with pearly pigments, these metallic highlighters leave a gorgeous, golden hour-esque glaze on the skin. The finely-milled powder glides across skin and actually melts into your complexion rather than sitting on top, making the end effect look more natural. “It’s easy to create a really soft look or build it up to something [more] dramatic,” says Harvey, who also enjoys using this as an eyeshadow base to amplify other eye products. Price at time of publish: $11 Size: 0.24 oz | Shades: 4 | Key Feature: Pearlescent pigments that melt into skin

Best Eyeshadow Maybelline Shadow Blocks Eyeshadow Palette in Broadway & Prince St Ulta View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: These compact shadow blocks feature three complementary colors and are perfect for travel.

What We Don’t Love: The colors can crease if you don’t use eyeshadow primer. These pocket-sized palette stacks feature three complementary hues — two matte and one shimmer shade — that make it simple to create a cohesive eye look in seconds. The compact stacked design is ideal for travel, and the richly-pigmented shadows glide onto lids and blend beautifully (though we do recommend using an eyeshadow primer to prevent creasing). Harvey's favorite is the West 4th and Perry Street block, which has a copper color scheme that looks especially good on brown skin Price at time of publish: $13 Size: 0.08 oz | Shades: 5 | Key Feature: Travel-friendly stacked packaging



Best Primer Maybelline FaceStudio Master Prime Blur + Pore Minimize Primer Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: This face primer blurs pores and helps makeup stay fresh all day.

What We Don't Love: This may not be hydrating enough for those with dry skin. Sure, primer are typically used to prep skin for makeup, but the best primers also enhance skin so much that you can ditch foundation altogether. That's exactly what FaceStudio Master Prime does. It comes in five different iterations to address specific skin concerns — the green one neutralizes redness while the purple one minimizes yellow tones. We're partial to the clear formula which evens out skin texture, blurs pores, and mattifies your complexion. On days when you plan on forgoing makeup, Kristina recommends applying it to strategic areas (like the T-zone) instead of all over your face to really cut down on shine. Price at time of publish: $11 Size: 1 oz | Shades: 5 | Key Feature: Leaves skin looking poreless and shine-free