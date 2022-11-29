The 12 Best Sets That Make Getting Dressed Easy, No Matter Where You’re Going

Matching sets come in tons of different categories and styles, from workout and loungewear sets to more elevated options like button-down duos and three-piece pant sets. With so many to choose from, it’s hard to know where to begin. To help you out, I searched everywhere for the best matching sets, even chatting with stylists and fellow editors to compile a list of two-piece outfits across all categories. Getting dressed is about to become incredibly easy.

While many of us have been gravitating towards matching sets a lot more these last few years (2020, specifically, made me fall in love with loungewear sets ), the concept is nothing new. In fact, sets have been popular since the ‘50s and ‘60s, when Coco Chanel revolutionized women’s workwear, making classic blazer and skirt duos a wardrobe staple. Although matching sets never quite went away, they did get a bit of a makeover in the ‘90s when they took on more vibrant prints and bolder styles. (Case in point: That iconic yellow plaid number in Clueless .) Nowadays, there are matching sets for just about any situation, and I, for one, am not mad about it.

One thing’s for certain: you can’t go wrong with a matching set. Whether I’m laying around my apartment, taking a workout class, or going out for date night, chances are I’m wearing a coordinating set. Why? They’re effortless, easy and always make me look way more put together, especially when I have no idea what to wear. Each piece can technically be worn separately, but in my humble opinion, two-piece sets are always more eye-catching together than apart.

Best Overall: Aritzia TnaLife Rib Mini Bra Top Aritzia View On Aritzia.com What We Love: With over 30 colors to choose from, this butter-soft set is perfect for almost any occasion. What We Don’t Love: Shipping can take a while. Channeling your inner cool (in more ways than one) girl is easy with this ultra-popular matching set. Not only is it great for all types of workouts, it pairs nicely with a sleek topper like an oversized blazer to take you from a class to brunch. “Matching sets like this one make it easy to go from a workout to streetwear,” says stylist Liv Schrieber. “Pair it with a button up shirt, baseball cap, sunglasses and a purse and you’re good to go.” I wore this set to the gym, to get breakfast with my boyfriend, and to run errands on the hottest day of the summer and, despite it being skin tight, it still felt breezy and comfortable. Oh, and it comes in over 30 colors and a ton of sizes. The pants come in regular, short, tall, and taller options in sizes ranging from 2XS to 2XL — which is pretty impressive compared to some other picks on this list. There isn’t an exact matching top for the set, but there are a whole bunch that can be mixed and matched with the leggings. I’ve tried both the TnaLife Rib Mini Bra Top, which the brand graciously gifted me with, and the TnaLife Mini Bra Top, which I bought myself, and I truly believe you can’t go wrong with either one. The only difference I noticed was that the former provides a decent amount of support and may be better suited for bigger busts, while the latter offers little to no support and might be best for smaller busts. Because it’s so popular, certain sizes and colors tend to sell out and take a while to ship, so be sure to check the estimated shipping date before purchasing. This top pairs with the TnAction TnaBUTTER Cheeky Hi-Rise Legging. Sizes: 2XS - 2XL | Color: Top: 11, Bottom: 38 | Material: Nylon, Elastane

Best Value: Halara Seamless Flow Ribbed-Knit Tank Top & Cycling Shorts Set Halara View On Thehalara.com What We Love: This seamless set feels as light as air and doesn’t rub against the insides of your thighs or armpits. What We Don’t Love: We wish there were plus sizes available. Halara is a great destination for adorable and affordable activewear. Assistant Commerce Editor Emily Cieslak has liked everything she’s tried from the brand. “The material feels high quality, everything comes in so many different sizes and colors, all while being affordable,” she raves. I agree after trying the Seamless Flow Ribbed-Knit Tank Top & Cycling Shorts set, which was gifted to me by the brand. I’ve tested countless two-piece bike short sets, and honestly, this one was probably my favorite. The material, which is a ribbed material made from nylon and elastane, feels nice against my skin. And, since it’s seamless, I never experienced any chafing or rubbing against sensitive areas like the inside of my thighs or armpits — which tends to happen when I wear textured bras and shorts. Even after a long walk, I didn’t experience any irritation. The best part of all? The thick, opaque material passes the squat test, which Schreiber says is the best way to find out if your shorts are see-through or not. The top has a cutout at the bust, but since I have a smaller bust, I didn’t mind. However, those with larger breasts might find this shape to be more revealing. Regardless, I found the bra itself to be really supportive; it kept everything tucked in without feeling like I was suffocating. Sizes: S, M, L | Color: 6 | Material: Nylon, Elastane

Best Lounge Set: Wildfox Tennis Club Pants Wildfox View On Wildfox.com What We Love: With details like a V-neck and flare bottoms, this lightweight lounge set feels elevated despite being as cozy as a pair of PJs. What We Don’t Love: The top can be a bit slouchy. I’m a huge fan of loungewear sets. They’re not too far off from pajamas, but they make me feel a little more put together. I’ve owned my fair share of loungewear sets over the last few years, but there have only been a handful that genuinely impressed me — and that includes the Tennis Club Cozy Set from Wildfox. Despite arriving on a 90-degree summer day, I put the set on immediately and didn’t take it off for days. Did I have to crank my AC so that I could keep it on? Perhaps. Did I care? No, I was the most comfortable I’d been in a while. The super-thin material can only be described as soft and stretchy, almost like a blanket with holes for arms and legs. Aside from being super plush, it has sophisticated details like a deep V-neck and flare bottoms that make it look more luxe than other sweat sets I’ve tried. Although it’s fleece, the set actually hangs off of my body instead of sticking to it, even when I was lathered up with moisturizer post-shower. Since the V-neck is pretty deep, the top has a tendency to slouch off of my shoulders, but I don’t mind, since I usually wear it with a bralette underneath. Sizes: XS - XL | Color: 10 | Material: Rayon, Polyester, Spandex

Best Value Lounge Set: Stars Above Beautifully Soft Fleece Lounge Sweatshirt Target View On Target What We Love: This inexpensive lounge set is true to size but leaves a little wiggle room so you can get comfy. What We Don’t Love: We wish there were more color options available.

Loungewear teeters on the fine line drawn between the clothes you wear at home and the ones you wear in the outside world. Casual enough that you can wear them when quickly running an errand (and hiding from someone you know), loungewear should be a little more elevated than pajamas, but still just as comfy. This set from Target’s Stars Above is cozy but appropriate to wear in front of other people. It’s snuggly, thanks to its warm fabric, but never feels snug against your skin. In fact, the pants in particular leave a little extra room around the legs so you can get extra comfy. With details like a crew neckline and cute cuffs, the pullover sweatshirt top has just enough structure to remind you that you’re not in pajamas. And although you’ll be tempted to wear the pants to bed, they come with roomy pockets and tapered ankles so at least they look more put together than a classic set of jammies. Keep in mind, though, that sizing is a little inconsistent between the top and the bottom: The top is only available in S to XXL and the bottom goes up to 4X. Otherwise, my only other bone to pick is that it doesn’t come in more colors. Shop the Stars Above Beautifully Soft Fleece Lounge Jogger Pants to match the top. Sizes: Top: S - XXL, Bottom: XS - 4X | Color: 2 | Material: Polyester, Rayon, Spandex

Best Button Down Set: Rails Eyelet Set Rails View On Rails.com What We Love: Thanks to a unique mix of embroidered patches, this oversized eyelet set is different from other button downs on the market. What We Don’t Love: You have to size down for a more fitted look. A classic wardrobe staple, button downs (and coordinating button down sets) aren’t going anywhere. But, if your closet already has a sea of white long sleeve tops, you might be hesitant to add one more to the collection. After trying out this eyelet button down set from Rails (which the brand kindly gifted me), I can honestly say it’s well-worth your money. With details like eyelet pieces and patchwork, the cotton set is a more feminine take on a typical white button down. Plus, it can be styled in a ton of ways beyond a matching set. While you can obviously wear the pieces together, I wore them separately on several occasions and have reeled in compliment after compliment. The top works perfectly with a pair of jeans and sneakers, while the bottoms elevate the look of a plain white tee. One thing I noticed was that it is quite oversized. It’s intended to be that way, so I recommend ordering your actual size, but if you prefer a more fitted look, you may want to size down. Sizes: XXS - 2X | Color: 2| Material: Embroidered cotton voile

Best Boxer Button Down : Safrisior Women’s Two-Piece Casual Loose Fit Striped Set Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: This comfy set went viral on TikTok thanks to its loose fit, cute color options and low price. What We Don’t Love: You have to hand wash it. When it comes to value fashion pieces, TikTok always gets it right. This two-piece set from Amazon recently went viral after creators gushed about how silky and high quality it is. Spoiler alert: They weren’t wrong. The set comes with a pair of loose-fitting, high-waisted shorts with an elastic waistband and a matching long-sleeve button down shirt — making it the perfect addition to your summer rotation. And, best of all, it comes in six pastel striped colorways and five sizes, ranging from S to XXL so there’s a style and size for most people. To wash the set, it’s recommended that you hand wash it using cold water and lay it out to dry. Otherwise, the colors could bleed and it might be hard to get the set back to its original shape. Sizes: S - XXL | Color: 5 | Material: Polyester

Best Pants Set: Petal + Pup Lane Two Piece Petal + Pup View On Petalandpup.com What We Love: This versatile two-piece set can be dressed up or down. What We Don’t Love: It’s available in three sizes. Versatile two-piece sets are great to have in your closet. And, this one from Petal + Pup is especially excellent because it can be dressed up or down, depending on the vibe you’re after. Pairing it with sandals and a straw bag makes for a great daytime look, but a pair of heels and a blazer can help elevate the outfit when nighttime rolls around. The set comes in four shades — black, mauve, sage and terracotta — and has a soft, satin-y feel, despite being made from polyester. The pants have four pockets: Two actual side pockets and two decorative back pockets. To prevent the silky pants from slipping down, the bottom is secured with an elasticised waistband. As for the crop top, the straps are adjustable, so you can find the right fit for your build. Sizes: S, M, L | Color: 4 | Material: Polyester

Best Set for Yoga: Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging Alo Yoga View On Nordstrom View On Aloyoga.com View On Bergdorfgoodman.com What We Love: The light-as-air set lifts and smoothes the look of your body while you wear it. What We Don’t Love: You might need to size up if you have curves. When it comes to yoga flows, a fabric that moves with you is essential —the last thing you want is for an uncomfortable outfit to get in the way of your practice. That’s where Alo Yoga’s Embody Collection comes in. Designed to serve as a second skin for all-day wear and low-intensity workouts, the line, which features the Airlift Intrigue Bra and the ⅞ High-Waist Airlift Legging, moves with you instead of against you. The ultra-lightweight fabric has four-way stretch, meaning it gives no matter what position you contort yourself into. After trying the set out for myself (which was kindly gifted to me by the brand), I could finally understand what all the hype was about. I had heard from friends that this particular material smoothed out the look of your body, but I was skeptical. I couldn’t help but wonder how a pair of pants would hide the look of cellulite. But, sure enough, the leggings evened out the look of my backside, sculpting and lifting everything in the process. Another noteworthy feature: The material of both the bra and leggings is moisture-wicking and antimicrobial, meaning it prevents odor-causing bacteria from growing. It’s important to know that the leggings are a bit finicky when it comes to sizing, especially for those with curves. “Something about the fit isn’t quite right for curvier body types,” says Shannon M. Bauer, Senior Commerce Beauty Editor at InStyle. “The fit seems like its better for thin or straight body types, so size up if you have curves.” These bottoms pair with the Alo Airlift Intrigue Bra. Sizes: XS - XL | Color: 19 | Material: Polyester, Spandex

Best Set for Cardio: Terez Obsidian Snakeskin Foil Uplift Leggings Terez View On Terez.com What We Love: This set’s sweat-wicking material absorbs excess moisture and disguises the look of sweat stains. What We Don’t Love: The difference in sizing can be confusing. During a high-intensity cardio workout like running, HIIT or cycling, I want clothes that hide the look of my sweat because, honestly, I get really sweaty. I typically steer clear of patterned leggings and bras out of fear that they’ll draw attention to my sweat stains, since they’re usually inevitable. However, after trying a sample of the Obsidian Snakeskin Foil Uplift set from Terez, I now exclusively wear this set when I know I’m in for a sweaty workout session. First and foremost, the set, which is made from nylon and spandex holds me in — in all the right places. Cleavage? Covered. Belly? Tucked in. Booty? Supported. Both of the pieces are easy to get on without any shimmy-ing or shape-shifting involved. The brand’s Uplift fabric looks sleek and feels like second skin so you don’t have to worry about a thing while you’re working out. The high compression is important, especially for high-intensity workouts. Peloton instructor Selena Samuela shared with InStyle that she values support more than anything else. “Now [that I’m pregnant] more than ever, making sure the sports bra is supportive but comfortable is key,” she says. “Of course, something that wicks moisture and is fast drying is important, too!” You can sweat like crazy in this set (believe me, I have), and you could never tell. The obsidian snakeskin design camouflages sweat stains and absorbs excess moisture for a comfortable fit both during and after a workout. Something to be aware of: Sizing can be a little confusing. The bra is available in sizes XS to XL, while the bottoms are available in XXS - 3X. I wish the sizing was more cohesive, inclusive and easier to interpret in order to find your best fit. These leggings pair with the Obsidian Snakeskin Foil UpLift Sports Bra. Sizes: Top: XS - XL, Bottom: XXS - 3X | Color: 3 | Material: Nylon, Spandex

Best All-Workout Set: HYZ Women’s Workout Two Piece Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: Between the high-quality material and low price, this set from Amazon is a must-have for any type of workout. What We Don’t Love: You’re only able to buy the top and the bottom in one size, rather than two separate sizes. Inevitably, workout sets come and go. Whether I wore one to the point that a seam gave out (that’s happened to me plenty of times), pilling got the best of it or it simply got old and ratty, I’ve thrown out a ton of workout clothes. One workout set in my collection that has stood the test of time is the Women’s Workout Two Piece from HYZ on Amazon. I purchased it about two years ago after seeing it on TikTok and, I swear, it’s still as good as new. Aside from being available in 16 different colors, the bra and bike short duo can be worn during just about any workout. For example, it’s comfy and breathable enough so that it moves with me during a mat workout but gives me support I need for HIIT and cardio. The best part of all is that the thick material soaks up sweat while creating an hourglass shape. If I could change anything about this set, it would be the sizing. Not only is the sizing pretty limiting and non-inclusive, but you can only buy one size for your top and bottom. I’m usually two separate sizes for my top and bottom. Because I sized up so that the bottoms would fit, the top was a little loose. Sizes: S, M, L | Color: 16 | Material: Polyester, Spandex, Nylon

Best Bike Shorts Set: L*Space Carter Bike Short L*Space View On Lspace.com What We Love: The top and bottom both have unique, flattering silhouettes that stay in place even during intense workouts. What We Don’t Love: The set, which goes up to XL, can run a little small.

I’ve always been intrigued by workout pieces that have asymmetrical designs and cool cut outs, but never actually purchased anything out of fear that they weren’t practical. After I tried the Genesee Set from L*Space, which was kindly gifted to me by the brand, you could consider me a convert. The one shoulder crop top and crossover bike shorts are not only chic and on-trend, but they’re also breathable, stretchy and, dare I say, functional. Sure, the set is really cute, but that’s not what will keep the shorts from riding up or the one shoulder sleeve from falling down. It’s the material that impressed me the most. The top is made from elastane and polyester, while the bottom is made from spandex and nylon. I honestly couldn’t feel a difference between the two — in fact, all I really noticed was how the material sucked me in, held me tight and didn’t budge once during my intense cycling class. It was shocking to me how the set, which arrived looking a little too small, expanded to fit my body perfectly, without making me have a bra bulge or a weird roll under the crossover waistband. I’m also a sucker for a well-placed pocket, and this pair of bike shorts has one nestled in the stylish side seaming, which also happen to give the illusion of a more shapely hip and butt area. Sizes: XS - XL | Color: Top: 2, Bottom: 5 | Material: Top: Elastane, Polyester, Bottom: Spandex, Nylon