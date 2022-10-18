From affordable and luxury mascaras, to waterproof and long-lasting options, we've rounded up the best mascaras that ensure short lashes look ultra-long, full, and lifted. Keep reading for the 16 best mascaras for short lashes

To help you uncover the best mascaras for short lashes, we dug deep to find top-rated, high-quality products including waterproof, clean, and fiber options. Celebrity makeup artists Jamie Greenberg and Nydia Figueroa , as well as beauty expert Katya Bychkova also added their expertise, sharing which ingredients, formulas, and products enhance short lashes. Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara nabbed the top spot on our list due to its ability to effortlessly enhance short lashes and add natural volume. Additionally, the other mascaras featured have glowing customer reviews and high ratings thanks to their longevity, dependable formulas, and quality ingredients.

For many beauty buffs, mascara is the end-all-be-all of makeup products. It can instantly elevate any look, defining eyes and creating a bold contrast against gorgeous eyeshadow. When choosing a mascara for short lashes, it's important to find an option that will not only make your lashes more defined, but also one that is formulated to help your specific lash needs. Some are infused with ingredients that help strengthen, which will help lashes grow longer, while others are made with microfiber-infused formulas that give you the look of lash extensions .

Best Overall: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara 4.4 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Kohls.com What We Love: This mascara features a conditioning castor-oil-infused formula that leaves lashes long and clump-free. What We Don’t Love: Lashes can stick together if too many coats are applied at once. Selena Gomez’s makeup line, Rare Beauty, has some of the best beauty products on the market — which is one of the reasons why Perfect Strokes Mascara secured our best overall spot. This vegan mascara is made with all lash sizes in mind, giving them the length, volume, and curl they deserve. The curvy wand has both long and short bristles that work together to distribute the castor-oil-infused formula, making it buildable and clump-free. Speaking of the formula, on top of the volumizing benefits, it’s vegan, cruelty-free, and ophthalmologist-tested, meaning it’s safe for all eyes. What we especially love about this product for short lashes is that it adds a gorgeous amount of length that still looks natural. It also gives lashes a lift and adds sturdy volume that doesn't flake. It’s easy to build on, so if you want a more dramatic look, just apply one to two extra coats while the formula is wet (anything more can result in some clumpiness). And, although this product grips onto lashes for all-day wear, it’s easy to wash off with warm water and soap. Price at time of publish: $20 Benefits: Lengthens, volumizes, lifts, and curls | Shades: Black | Waterproof: No

Best Splurge: Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Mascara 4.5 Ulta View On Ulta View On Chanel.com View On Macy's What We Love: Thanks to natural waxes that deliver volume and rapid-drying acacia gum that sets the lash curl, this luxe mascara has a high-end formula that isn’t clumpy at all. What We Don’t Love: The brush is a bit fat for bottom lashes. Chanel knows luxury. The designer brand is recognized for its high-end products, and when it comes to mascara, Le Volume de Chanel is the crème de la crème. This mascara instantly volumizes short lashes, making them look longer, bolder, and more noticeable. The innovative formula is one of a kind due to its ability to expand once it is applied to lashes, plumping them to their fullest. The mascara’s ingredients include synthetic beeswax and carnauba wax — both of which cling to lashes to add volume — as well as acacia gum, which helps to curl and set lashes. Additionally, this wand is also worthy of praise: The exclusive 'Snowflakes' brush combines long and short bristles that work together to create an eye-opening effect on short lashes. (You may want to use a smaller brush for your lower lashes, though, to prevent any mishaps.) Since both the wand and the formula deliver instant volume, you’ll only need a few coats of this luxe product to achieve head-turning results. Price at time of publish: $35 Benefits: Volumizes, lengthens, and curls | Shades: Black, Night Blue | Waterproof: No

Best Budget: Maybelline New York Volum' Express Pumped Up Colossal Mascara Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Opensky.com What We Love: This mascara is made with a double collagen formula that fortifies lashes. What We Don’t Love: The brush is extra large, which means application can be messy. If you want big, bold lashes for less than $10, this Maybelline classic will give you all that and more. The Volum’ Express Pumped Up! formula is infused with collagen, which wraps around lashes to deliver a voluminous finish. The mascara itself is smooth and milky when first applied, but it dries quickly and provides a nice base to build on. Additionally, the plump brush has a double-curved stem that ensures every lash is coated – even the extra short ones. We will note that the formula is very easy to wash off, which is both good and bad. It’s good because it means you can take off your mascara with just soap and water (as opposed to eye makeup remover or micellar water), but on the other hand, this can cause a problem if lashes unexpectedly get wet. And while we love the chunky brush, be wary that the large shape makes it more likely for the formula to end up on your eyelids, especially if you have hooded eyes. Price at time of publish: $10 Benefits: Volumizes | Shades: Black | Waterproof: No

Best Thickening : Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara 5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta What We Love: This buildable mascara can create a false lash effect in a flash. What We Don't Love: The formula can be clumpy if too much is applied. Too Faced's Better Than Sex Mascara has a cult following for a reason: As the number one best-selling mascara in the U.S., this product is excellent for all kinds of lashes – especially short ones. The formula was created to enhance lashes, making them darker, more defined, and extra full. The ingredients include film-forming polymers that work to create and set a lash curl, as well as Acacia Senegal tree extract, which helps to provide volume. Additionally, a combination of peptides effortlessly condition lashes with each coat. Aside from the notable formula, this mascara also has a cheeky packaging that has added to the allure. With a luxe baby pink bottle and a fat, hourglass brush, this mascara is just as aesthetically pleasing as it is efficient. It can make lashes look multidimensional since the hourglass brush separates, coats, and curls individual lashes. It's worth noting that you should let the formula dry a bit before applying more coats to avoid clumping. For best results when wearing this mascara, top it off with your favorite setting spray. Price at time of publish: $28 Benefits: Lengthens and volumizes | Shades: Black | Waterproof: No

Best Curling: Tower 28 Beauty MakeWaves Lengthening & Curling Clean Mascara Sephora View On Sephora View On Tower28beauty.com What We Love: This vegan mascara doesn't smudge, even in humidity. What We Don’t Love: You might need two to three coats to get voluminous definition.

For a mascara that creates, sets, and holds a curl, you can’t go wrong with this Tower 28 bestseller. It has a vegan formula that works to lift lashes, setting them in place for hours on end. The ‘Triple-Wave’ wand helps create the long-lasting curl, thanks to three flexible suspended bands that lengthen and build boldness. Additionally, this product has a clean, lightweight formula that is clump-free even after applying multiple coats. It works well with short lashes due to its thickening formula that adds length and fullness. "I love the Tower 28 mascara because it really gets to the root of my lashes and lifts them up,” says InStyle Commerce Writer, Caitlyn Martyn. “As someone with short lashes, I appreciate that it gives them length, but in doing so doesn't make them too long that they're rubbing (and then smearing) against my hooded eyes. And, even if they do reach that high, I never ever notice smudging, which is an issue that I have with pretty much every other mascara." Price at time of publish: $20 Benefits: Lengthens and curls | Shades: Black | Waterproof: No

Best Lifting: Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling Mascara 4.7 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta What We Love: This mascara adds gorgeous lift, sans eyelash curler. What We Don’t Love: This mascara doesn’t give lashes a lot of volume, so it can make them look spidery. This fan-favorite mascara was inspired by hair rollers, which means it provides an impressive curl. While it does a remarkable job of curling lashes, it also has the ability to lift them to new heights – especially short lashes in particular. The wand, which Benefit has coined as a ‘Hook ‘n' Roll’ brush, can grab, separate, and lift lashes with just one swipe. Thanks to the long-lasting formula, this mascara can also hold lashes in place for up to 12 hours. On top of that, it’s made with provitamin B5 and serine, both of which are known for their lash-conditioning benefits. The silky, hydrating formula has a jet-black hue and leaves behind the prettiest satin finish. Even though this mascara is not waterproof, we suggest taking it off with an oil-based cleanser since that can break it down better. Note that if mega volume is what you’re after, you probably won’t find it in this, but if you’re after lift and curl there’s no better option. Price at time of publish: $27 Benefits: Lengthens, curls, and lifts | Shades: Jet Black | Waterproof: No

Best Lengthening: Lancôme Défincils High Definition Lengthening Mascara 4.8 Lancôme View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Lancome-usa.com What We Love: Lashes are fluttery, full, and long with this mascara. What We Don’t Love: Tiny clumps can occur if too many coats are put on.

I discovered this mascara when I was in middle school (read: years ago) after my grandmother let me use it before a school dance. After putting on a few coats, I noticed how my lashes looked long and fluttery, but also natural and full. Since then, I have been using this for special events, date nights, and times when I really want to amp up my lash look. It does a great job of separating lashes and ensuring each one is coated. Not only does this mascara add wildly long length, but it also creates incredible volume. Lashes look naturally full and are free from clumps and flaking. This can be attributed to the brush’s “hedgehog” bristles, which dispense the perfect amount of formula onto the lashes, creating a gradual and even application. For best results, I would suggest using a lash primer first. From there, you can add as many layers of mascara as you want (just make sure each one dries first). Price at time of publish: $29 Benefits: Volumizes and lengthens | Shades: Black | Waterproof: No

Best Volumizing: Essence Cosmetics Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Essencemakeup.com What We Love: This cruelty-free mascara has an iconic fiber brush that works to dramatically volumize lashes. What We Don’t Love: The formula takes a little longer to dry, which can make lashes feel weighed down after application. This Essence mascara has the words “false lash effect” in the name, which is a telling sign of what this product can do. In terms of short lashes, this mascara has the ability to build them out, making them longer and thicker than other mascaras. The formula can seem a bit goopy at first, but once it dries, it clings to lashes and adds tantalizing volume. Since it is a richer formula, we suggest only applying a couple coats to avoid clumping. What’s especially nice about this product is that although it has a drugstore price, it still has a high-quality, cruelty-free formula. You won’t find oils, parabens, or fragrances on the ingredient list, which is also another major plus. Additionally, the formula works in tandem with the conical-shaped fiber brush to help lengthen and lift lashes for a fuller and more voluminous appearance. Price at time of publish: $5 Benefits: Volumizes, lengthens, and curls | Shades: Black | Waterproof: No

Best Clean: ILIA Natural Limitless Lash Mascara ILIA View On Amazon View On Iliabeauty.com What We Love: This cruelty-free formula is made with nourishing ingredients like keratin, shea butter, and beeswax. What We Don't Love: This mascara can smudge below the bottom lash line if concealer around the eyes is heavy. Ilia has always impressed us with its clean formulas and long-lasting products (hello, the fan-favorite Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 is amazing), and the brand's mascara is one of our most beloved beauty products. It has a clean, gentle formula that's safe for both people with sensitive skin as well as contact-wearers. Containing good-for-your-lash ingredients like keratin and beeswax (which fortify and nourish lashes) as well as shea butter, it conditions lashes to ensure you don't experience clumping. What's more, is that these natural ingredients are great for short lashes since they can help the hair follicles stimulate growth. Another one of our favorite things about this mascara is that it has a two-sided brush — one with short bristles that curl lashes, and one with longer bristles that work to lift them. The best part: Melanie Simon, Jennifer Aniston's facialist, once said this mascara is "almost as good as lash extensions." She's right. Price at time of publish: $28 Benefits: Curls, lifts, and lengthens | Shades: Black | Waterproof: No

Best Waterproof: L'Oreal Paris Telescopic Waterproof Mascara 4 L'Oreal View On Ulta View On Lorealparisusa.com View On Target What We Love: With a thin, silky formula, this mascara doesn't weigh down lashes. What We Don’t Love: Lashes can sometimes stick together if too many coats are applied.

If there’s one makeup product I can’t live without, it’s L'Oréal Telescopic Waterproof Mascara. This product is my holy grail mascara for a slew of reasons (one being all of the compliments I get when I wear it), but mainly because of its super thin, lightweight formula. I previously never wore waterproof mascara, but after I changed my skincare routine last winter, I noticed my mascara was smudging both above and below my eyes. To fix this, I went on a hunt for the best waterproof mascara that added length to my lashes without making them look spidery. I also wanted a waterproof mascara that was easy to wash off and didn’t harm my lashes in the process. The verdict: This drugstore option was and still is my overall favorite. I immediately loved the length it gave as well as its buildability. It doesn't offer much volume, but if you’re like me and want a natural-looking mascara, this is ideal. (If you want to add volume, simply top this off with a coat of volumizing mascara.) What’s also impressive about this product is that it is ophthalmologist and allergy tested, which means it is suitable for sensitive eyes and contact wearers. It comes off easily with eye makeup remover and doesn’t damage lashes. Price at time of publish: $13 Benefits: Lengthens | Shades: Black | Waterproof: Yes

Best Buildable: Pat McGrath Labs FetishEyes Mascara Net-a-Porter View On Sephora View On Co.uk View On Patmcgrath.com What We Love: This formula is made with hydrating panthenol to keep lashes soft and flake-free. What We Don’t Love: The thick brush can make application a bit messy. This high-definition mascara was made for makeup artists, by makeup artists. It has been tested both backstage and on set, ensuring every beauty look is bold and dramatic. Like lash extensions in a tube, this mascara is ultra-buildable, elongating each lash (even super short ones), adding a noticeable lift, and amping up volume. Additionally, this Pat McGrath product is made with peptides and panthenol, which means it hydrates and conditions lashes. The nourishing formula also helps to prevent lashes from falling out in the future. One particularly notable thing about this mascara is the brush. It has staggered bristles, which ensure that the formula reaches every lash, coating them from root to tip. Due to the sophisticated brush structure, lashes become fanned out and full. We do wish the brush was a bit smaller, though, to ensure the most seamless application. Overall, the sheer amount of lash looks you can create with this is unmatched: From natural fluttery lashes to extremely noticeable ones, this mascara has you covered. Price at time of publish: $32 Benefits: Lengthens, volumizes, and curls | Shades: Black | Waterproof: No

Best Natural-Looking: Maybelline Full 'N Soft Washable Mascara Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: This hypoallergenic mascara comes in waterproof and non-waterproof options. What We Don’t Love: Since this mascara adds a lot of volume, it can be clumpy.

Prefer your short lashes to look naturally long? Let us introduce you to this beloved Maybelline mascara. The popular drugstore option is infused with vitamin E to hydrate your lash line, creating a softer, more natural beauty look. Its handy wand expertly separates lashes, which allows the product to go on smoothly and clump-free. Additionally, this mascara lengthens and adds thickness to lashes after just a few coats. For best results, it’s recommended to not let the formula dry when layering this mascara. While this can sometimes create clumps since the mascara is still wet, try using a disposable mascara wand to clean up lashes. This mascara also comes in waterproof and non-waterproof options, so you can choose which one works best for you. And one underrated feature that we love is what Maybelline calls a ‘Quick Dissolve System,’ which allows for quick and easy mascara removal. This ensures lashes – especially super short ones – aren’t harmed when it's being removed. Price at time of publish: $8 Benefits: Volumizes | Shades: Black | Waterproof: Yes

Best Fiber: Dior Diorshow Lash-Extension Effect Volume Mascara Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Dior.com What We Love: This mascara comes in three gorgeous shades that complement all eye colors. What We Don’t Love: The waterproof formula really stays put, so you’ll probably need to use an eye makeup remover to get it all off. This top-rated mascara from Dior is infused with microfibers that adhere to lashes, making them look noticeably longer and thicker. Not only does it come in three different colors (Black, Blue, and Chestnut), but the product also boasts the brand's patented air-lock wiper, which prevents the mascara from drying out — meaning you get your full money's worth. The XXL brush allows for easy buildability, which can help to create dramatic volume. To get the most out of this product, apply it in a zigzag pattern and add coats gradually to increase thickness. This product comes in both waterproof and non-waterproof options, both of which work well with short lashes. To effectively remove the waterproof mascara, you’ll probably need to double cleanse: Start by washing your face with creamy face wash and then gently use an eye makeup remover. Price at time of publish: $30 Benefits: Volumizes | Shades: Black, Chestnut, Blue | Waterproof: Yes

Best Smudge-Proof: Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara 4.6 Thrive Cosmetics View On Thrivecausemetics.com What We Love: This vegan mascara is made with shea butter and castor seed oil to condition lashes. What We Don’t Love: It can dry out quickly if it's left open for too long. This best-selling tubing mascara will keep lashes free from clumps, flakes, and smudges. The vegan, cruelty-free formula is made with lash-enhancing ingredients including shea butter and castor seed oil, which both condition lashes during wear. Additionally, it’s powered by what Thrive refers to as a ‘Flake-Free Tubing Technology,’ which adds length to short lashes. Since this is a tubing mascara, the formula works overtime to wrap each lash in a lightweight ‘tube,’ making the mascara easier to build. Another great callout: This product is water-resistant and smudge-proof, even in extreme humidity. While it has staying power and can cling to lashes for hours on end, it’s easy to take off with warm water and face wash. Make sure you tightly twist the lid back on after every use to ensure it stays fresher for longer. Price at time of publish: $24 Benefits: Volumizes and curls | Shades: Rich Black, Brown Black, Deep Blue | Waterproof: Yes

Best 2-in-1: Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer 4.9 Honest Beauty View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Honest.com What We Love: This double-sided mascara comes with a lash primer. What We Don't Love: It's not the best at holding curl. For a two-in-one product that goes the extra distance, this Honest Beauty best-selling mascara is a must. Complete with a lash primer on one side and mascara on the other, this top-rated product delivers length, lift, and natural volume. The clean formula is infused with jojoba esters, which enhances lashes' fullness and adds a subtle curl. It's also free from parabens, synthetic fragrances, and silicones, and the packaging is biodegradable and recyclable. Since the primer and mascara come together, the two products work together to make lashes look their best. The primer creates a clump-free base for the mascara to glide onto, while the mascara grips to lashes, adding volume and length. For maximum results, evenly brush the mascara primer through lashes from root to tip and wait about 30 seconds for it to dry. Then, apply a few coats of mascara to lashes, wiggling the brush as you go. Price at time of publish: $18 Benefits: Lengthens, volumizes, and lifts | Shades: Black | Waterproof: No