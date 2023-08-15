Now, makeup removers are available in a variety of forms, like oils, balms, and wipes, with formulas that effective cleanse, but also hydrate, exfoliate, and soothe irritation. So while we still find the process somewhat annoying (just because we love to sleep so much), it's infinitely more pleasant — and way healthier for skin — than it was before. Now, there's really no excuse to go to bed with a face full of makeup.

Whether you wear minimal makeup on a daily basis or you regularly go for the full glam vibe, you need a strong makeup-removing product that can cut through layers of foundation and waterproof eyeliner, yet doesn't feel strong on skin. Without it, you can bet your bottom dollar that you'll become a magnet for oil, dirt, dead skin, and just plain gunk. Your r pores will soon clog, leading to an acne flare-up, your skin's tone and texture will become rough and dry, possibly even irritation and redness, and overall, skin is simply not looking it's best. Basically, you're giving bacteria an open invitation to take up residence on your face.

Today, you'll find that most skincare brands got hip to the fact that A.) removing makeup at the end of a long night is the last thing any of us want to do and B.) we're even less likely to embark on the tedious process when the makeup remover makes our skin feel stripped and dry. Not to mention, the good feeling we have the next morning about doing the right thing for our skin disappears at the sight of a mascara smudge that somehow evaded last night's cleanse.

Over the years, makeup remover formulations have not always been ideal. More often than not, they contained potent and harsh ingredients, alcohol in particular, that really weren't the best thing to be putting on your skin, especially everyday.

Best Overall Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Makeup Remover What We Love: It gently and effectively removes makeup, leaving the skin soothed and refreshed. What We Don't Love: Stubborn waterproof mascara might need a few passes to budge. It feels impossible today, but we vaguely remember a world before micellar water was ubiquitous — and those were dark times, let us tell you. As far as micellar waters (and makeup removers more generally) go, French pharmacy brand Bioderma has served up the best of the best. "This product is a cult-favorite for a reason!" says Koko Slunjski, a Miami-based makeup artist and beauty expert. "It contains micelles, which are tiny oil molecules suspended in water, and this unique composition easily lifts away dirt, oil, and makeup without irritating the skin. It's suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin." Slunjski isn't the only fan. Several of the experts we spoke to recommended this product for acne-prone skin, since it cleanses impurities without the need for rinsing. Surprisingly, they also praised the lightweight water for skin with eczema, which perhaps isn't so much of a surprise, given that the extra gentle, soothing, lightweight formula was tested by dermatologists throughout development. The result? Skin that just plain feels great, refreshed, and comfortable — not dry or not overly hydrated. Just right. Price at time of publish: $19 Type: Micellar water | Key Ingredients: Micelles, cucumber fruit extract | Benefits: Cleansing, soothing, balancing | Size: 16.7 oz

Best Drugstore Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Cleanser & Makeup Remover What We Love: It's suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone. What We Don't Love: It's not as effective on full glam as we would like. If you use micellar water at all, chances are this is the one you come back to again and again. And who could blame you? It's affordable, ubiquitous, and just a really great product, which is why Dr. Leah Ansell, a board-certified dermatologist at Treiber Dermatology, is a big fan. "Micellar water is a particularly great makeup remover because it is very gentle, yet effective at removing makeup," she says. "The micelles within the formula are surfactants, which help break down oils, dirt, makeup, and dead skin cells." As for what makes this particular product so beloved — one bottle is sold every three seconds! — it's not just the accessible price tag. But rather, it's the fact that it was tested by both dermatologists and ophthalmologists and deemed safe for all skin types, from the most reactive to the most acneic, as well as tricky spots, like the always troublesome eye area. It's free of harsh additives, such as fragrance, alcohol, silicones, and sulfates. After each cleanse, the skin feels soft and clean. While this micellar water can easily break down a good amount of makeup, it's not the one to reach for on a full-glam day. The light formula isn't quite tough enough to dissolve a thick, inky cat eye or waterproof mascara. Price at time of publish: $9 Type: Micellar water | Active Ingredients: Glycerin | Benefits: Cleansing, soothing | Size: 13.5 oz

Best Splurge Augustinus Bader The Cleansing Balm What We Love: It feels so nourishing that we couldn't believe it was actually working at first. (It absolutely was.) What We Don't Love: It feels a bit too heavy for some people. Makeup remover may not be the beauty product most of us typically splurge on, preferring to leave the big bucks for, say, face cream or retinol — but this might just turn out to be the luxe makeup remover that changes your mind on that front. In addition to its absurdly decadent texture, it's also formulated with all sorts of lovely plant-based oils, like master hydrators avocado and olive, along with vitamin E and squalane to protect the skin from environmental stressors and free radicals, prevent moisture loss and restore the natural moisture within the skin barrier. However, what's even more delightful is the way it feels once the solid balm melts into an oil as it touches skin. It slides all around without any sense of friction, thoroughly washing grime away as it goes. The formula is quite safe, too, without any fragrance, irritants, allergens, or pore-clogging ingredients. Kaitlin Clark, senior beauty commerce editor at InStyle, swears that this unique balm completely rehabilitated her problematic skin. "My skin is extreme in more ways than one," she says. "It's next-level dry from the lingering side effects of Accutane, and highly reactive to almost any halfway potent ingredient, causing my whole face to turn such a raw shade of red that it looks like I'm recovering from an intense laser treatment." Even the most hydrating waters, gels, and wipes were too strong and left her face feeling tight and uncomfortable, and in need serious damage control the next day. "I really didn't have high hopes for this balm that looked like bar soap in a jar, but literally as soon as the waxy texture touched my skin, it instantly melted into a luxurious, milky oil," she says. "It felt indulgent, but I was skeptical it was doing much actual cleansing until I used the accompanying muslin cloth to wipe it all away. My complexion not only looked throughly clean, but also smooth, moisturized, and dare I say, glowing?" While the rich balm was a dream for Clark's super dry skin, it may be too dense or heavy for those with oily or combination skin. Given the price, it's best suited for those with parched or dehydrated skin, or saving it for the winter months when everyone's skin feels depleted. Price at time of publish: $77 Type: Balm | Active Ingredients: Sunflower seed oil, coconut oil, grape seed oil, avocado oil, vitamin E, squalane | Benefits: Hydrating, nourishing, soothing | Size: 3.1 oz

Best for Eye Makeup Shiseido Essentials Instant Eye & Lip Makeup Remover What We Love: It effectively removes stubborn makeup without stripping the delicate skin around your eyes and lips. What We Don't Love: It needs to be thoroughly rinsed, or you may be left with a greasy residue. Eye makeup can be a nightmare to remove: We want our mascaras, glitter eye shadows and eye liners to be completely immobile and unyielding while we're out, but wash away with ease as soon as we're home. Complicating things is the fact that the skin around the eye area is the most delicate on the entire body. It's also thinner and far more sensitive than on the rest of your face, meaning you have to somehow find a product that's both gentle and super effective. While this may sound basically impossible, Shiseido has thankfully got you covered: This liquid remover is specially formulated to remove eye makeup, as well as deeply pigmented lipstick. And let us tell you: This baby works. As well as doing a fabulous job at dissolving waterproof mascara and bright red lipstick with ease, this product enables the skin to retain moisture in the most delicate areas of your face, courtesy of the skin strengthening humectant xylitol. It boosts the skin's hydration level by strengthening the barrier itself, so you can go to sleep with makeup-free and hydrated, while that little sugar-based humectant does all the work for you. Another major pro, as every contact-wearing human knows, is that it won't cause a blinding sting if it gets in your eye. It also won't cause redness or much of an irritation at all. One tiny downside? While this makeup remover is specifically formulated not to leave an oily residue on the skin, some people do find it feels a little greasy — again, it's really a question of preference here. Price at time of publish: $30 Type: Liquid | Active Ingredients: Xylitol | Benefits: Moisturizing, calming | Size: 4.2 oz

Best Wipes Neutrogena Compostable Makeup Remover Cleansing Wipes Target View On Amazon View On CVS View On Dsw.com What We Love: Unlike many wipes, these are both gentle on the skin and compostable. What We Don’t Love: You'll need two or three to get a full face of makeup off. Regardless of how handy they are, makeup wipes can be a bit harsh, even on non-reactive skin. That said, the extra soft wipes are generously doused in a micellar-based emollient formula developed specifically to be easy and mess-free to use without compromising high-quality ingredients or nourishment. And these wipes are just about as gentle as they get while still being effective. According to Dr. Ansell, these dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested wipes are able to clean off every trace of makeup easily — even many waterproof mascaras. The result? Skin feels soothed, soft and cleansed, without a lingering sticky residue that you can sometimes get.

Unlike other facial wipes that go straight into a landfill, Neutrogena's wipes are not wasteful. The brand shuns the typical blend of polyester, cotton, wood pulp, and rayon fabrics that make up the actual wipe, in favor of eco-friendly plant-based fibers that are compostable and biodegradable. Word to the wise: If you're a full-coverage foundation devotee, you may need to use two or three wipes to get everything off. But since these wipes decompose in just 60 days, go ham! Price at time of publish: $7 Type: Wipes | Active Ingredients: Micelles | Benefits: Purifying, rebalancing | Size: 25-count

Best Balm Eadem Dew Dream Cleansing Balm What We Love: The neutral formula doesn't irritate sensitive skin. What We Don't Love: Some people find it leaves a film on the face. Those with sensitive skin are high-key obsessed with this cleansing balm from Eadem. And of course they are: It's filled with ingredients that zero in on damaged skin and get straight to to work to repair the skin barrier at the cellular level. With a cocktail of healing heroes, like the nutrient-rich tiger grass to tend to sensitive and dry spots, hydrating kalahari melon — a fruit that is also surprisingly known to unclog pores — and redness-reducing allatonin, this product contains a whole host of anti-inflammatory properties to nurture skin. Even better, the formula contains even more soothing extracts, like licorice root, glycerin, and moringa, to help support cell turnover, which speeds up the restoration of the skin barrier, and even fights hyperpigmentation, while smoothing the overall appearance of the skin. With a jelly-to-oil-to-milk texture, Dew Dream leaves skin feeling soft, supple, and totally healthy. As a truly excellent bonus, all of this can be yours within 60 seconds. Yes, that's how long the balm should be massaged into skin to completely remove dirt, oil, and makeup before rinsing. It's only potential downfall is the aromatic zing of citrus. Although it's a light scent, you either find luxurious and refreshing...or not. Price at time of publish: $30 Type: Balm | Active Ingredients: Tiger grass, allantoin, kalahari melon, moringa, licorice root extract, glycerin | Benefits: Hydrating, strengthening, soothing, anti-inflammatory | Size: 3.4 oz

Best for Sensitive Skin Farmacy Clearly Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm What We Love: It leaves the skin renewed and cleansed without harsh stripping. What We Don't Love: It can leave a foggy film on the eyes. InStyle editors have long been converted as devout followers of this cleansing balm from clean skincare label Farmacy. It's amazingly effective for melting away makeup and leaving the skin feeling refreshed and glowing. Sunflower and ginger root oils combine to break down layers of makeup, while turmeric neutralizes uneven texture and redness. To ensure an extra thorough cleanse, the addition of moringa extract helps slough away SPF and impurities and papaya enzymes act as a naturally powerful exfoliant. With just a spoonful of the smooth, velvety texture, which slightly resembles wax, the solid becomes a lightweight oil and easily glides all over skin to wash away — no rubbing required. All you're left with is soft, bouncy skin that feels cleaner than clean. Another big selling point for this product is how planet-friendly it is. Farmacy is Leaping Bunny Certified, meaning they're entirely cruelty-free, and their products are formulated with responsibly sourced ingredients without harsh chemicals, such as synthetic fragrance or phthalates. Their packaging is also recyclable via the brand's Empties Program. On top of everything else, this balm comes in three sizes plus a fun strawberry shortcake flavor — so you have options. Price at time of publish: $36 Type: Balm | Active Ingredients: Sunflower oil, ginger root oil, turmeric, moringa, papaya enzymes | Benefits: Moisturizing, nourishing, calming | Size: 3.4 oz

Best for Rosacea Boscia MakeUp-BreakUp Cool Cleansing Oil What We Love: It cleanses and purifies acne-prone skin to help prevent future breakouts. What We Don't Love: The pump can sometimes get jammed. If you have a reactive, inflamed skin condition, like rosacea or eczema, it's even more important to do a deep clean after wearing makeup all day. Yet, choosing the right makeup remover that won't cause or aggravate the inflammation further, but still providing a deep enough cleanse to get everything off can be a delicate balance. While many people's first instinct is to go for an oil-free cleanser, this oil by Boscia actually works wonders on rosacea, helping to gently remove makeup while sliding over skin irritation with any disturbance. Unbeknownst to many, green tea is a lifesaver for various dermatological conditions, rosacea included. With antioxidants that protect the skin, you'll have a proper defense against enviornmental stressors, like UV radiation and pollution. Not only that, but it reduces the signs of rough texture, neutralizes excess sebum, and soothes the skin with its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. And this cleansing oil has it in spades, along with another rocacea whisperer, rosehip. Rich in vitamin E and anthocyanin, it's hugely beneficial to calm angry, reactive skin. It can even lighten the bright, red-colored outbreaks that are almost impossible to hide. As the finishing touch, vitamins A, E, and D are bursting from duo of avocado and olive oils, which strengthen the skin barrier and support water retention, while Boscia's signature botanical blend of jojoba and willowherb further neutralize redness and skin inflammation. Importantly, this cleanser is formulated without harsh parabens, sulfates, chemical preservatives or artificial fragrance, which are all known irritants for rosacea. While this may sound like a lot of active ingredients for a makeup remover, it's important to keep the main goal of treating rosacea in mind: Keep the skin barrier as strong and well-maintained as possible, and reduce irritation. Price at time of publish: $37 Type: Oil | Active Ingredients: Rosehip, green tea, avocado, olive fruit oil, botanical amino acids, hydrangea leaf, jojoba, willowherb | Benefits: Anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, redness-reducing | Size: 5 oz

Best Oil DHC Deep Cleansing Oil

Best for Dry Skin Drunk Elephant Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser 5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Ulta What We Love: It melts makeup away and leaves the skin soft and smooth. What We Don’t Love: It’s too heavy for oily skin. Cleansing balms are having a moment, and the same reason that so many people are obsessed with them is the same reason that many are not. They’re thick (or at least start out that way), potentially heavy, and overflowing with rich hydration. And then you have this one Drunk Elephant, which is a whole new ballgame. Designed specifically for hopelessly dry skin, this balm does just as much moisturizing as it does cleansing, which is crucial, because with parched skin, it’s best to opt for a makeup remover that a) won’t strip natural oils from skin, and b) actively promotes hydration. If you can get over the initial hard butter texture when you scoop it out, it transforms into a luxurious potion that could pass as a face oil, which is unsurprising, considering it’s formulated with a blend of five oils, like virgin marula oil, baobab seed oil, kalahari melon seed oil, mongongo oil, and ximenia oil. A fruit salad of various tropical extracts from kiwis, acai, blueberries, and strawberries tops off the deeply comforting formula. What you’re left with is cleansed, refreshed, and downright glossy skin. For those of us with dry skin, there’s nothing better. However, if you’re both dry and acneic, like Clark, save it for heavy makeup days when you need to dissolve layer upon layer of products, or during the colder months when we’re all begging for extra nourishment. Price at time of publish: $36 Type: Balm | Active Ingredients: Virgin marula oil, baobab seed oil, kalahari melon seed oil, mongongo oil, ximenia oil | Benefits: Conditioning, nourishing, smoothing | Size: 3.9 oz

Best for Mature Skin Tatcha Camellia Cleansing Oil 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Kohls.com What We Love: It visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. What We Don’t Love: It has a light floral scent, thanks to the camellia flower base. Most of us wouldn’t think to incorporate anti-aging properties in our makeup remover — preferring to leave the heavy lifting to our serums and face creams — but it can’t hurt, can it? This best-selling product from Tatcha is a moisturizing 2-in-1 makeup remover and cleanser made with the lightweight Japanese camellia oil, a botanical oil rich in fatty acids, along with vitamins A, B, D, and E, to draw out excess oil, sunscreen, and, of course, makeup from pores. The brand’s proprietary Hadasei-3 blend consisting of rice, green tea, and algae, helps to plump up your skin, leaving it feeling super soft and healthy. If you’re doubtful, the results from their four week clinical trial may sway you: 100 percent of participants showed improvement in the appearance of wrinkles, while 95 percent saw an improvement with fine lines Of course, it’s makeup remover we’re talking about here, so it’s important to note that the gentle formula struggles with breaking down heavy, waterproof eye makeup, so you’ll want to make sure to use another makeup remover specifically for the eyes to prevent an infection or irritation. Price at time of publish: $50 Type: Oil | Active Ingredients: Hadasei-3, Japanese camellia oil | Benefits: Anti-aging, firming, brightening, smoothing | Size: 5 oz

Best for Acne-Prone Skin Cosmedix Purity Solution Nourishing Deep Cleansing Oil Dermstore View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Cosmedix.com What We Love: Don’t be fooled by its lightweight texture, this cleansing oil is tough as nails when it comes to excess oil as well as cystic and hormonal breakouts.

What We Don’t Love: Waterproof eye makeup or layers of full coverage foundation may need a second cleanse. Although we may never be as fab as Victoria Beckham, at least we can use the same makeup remover. And Hailey Bieber, too. Clean skincare brand Cosmedix, while still relatively unknown, is letting their efficacious and luxe feeling collection of solution-oriented skincare speak for itself. Think of it as quiet luxury: Skincare edition. This line of clinical-grade skincare were formerly only available for purchase in luxury spas and dermatologist offices, but now you can buy it at retailers who have their finger on the pulse of what really works. Just like Posh, we use this 2-in-1 cleansing oil at the end of every day, whether we wore makeup or just a skin tint, to keep our acne-prone skin in check. Unlike most other skincare specifically formulated for acne, our complexion never looks anything short of hydrated, fresh, clean as a whistle, and radiant. Ingredient-wise, Cosmedix takes it all the way back to ancient India to tap the Ayurvedic mainstay, azadirachta leaf extract, also humbly known as the Miracle Tree as well as the village pharmacy, for its antibacterial, antiseptic, and anti-fungal properties. This multitasking, anti-inflammatory antioxidant is also potent enough to be used as a core ingredient for the treatment of several skin conditions, while still having such a gentle effect that it’s suitable to interact with sensitive, inflamed skin. While the magical blend of oils instantly wrap skin in a blanket of soft moisture, you’ll notice a smoother, evened out skin texture and tone with a bit more time. Price at time of publish: $38 Type: Oil | Active Ingredients: Argan, olive and moringa, kukui, safflower, and sesame oils, melia azadirachta extract | Benefits: Clarifying, conditioning, anti-inflammatory, rebalancing | Size: 3.3 oz

Best for Oily Skin La Roche-Posay Effaclar Micellar Water for Oily Skin Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Dermstore What We Love: It absorbs oil and promotes hydration in one fell swoop. What We Don’t Love: It’s drying on non-oily skin types. Those with oily skin need to pay extra attention in selecting any skincare product, including makeup remover. Generally speaking, you may want to opt for a formula that’s oil-free (though this isn’t a hard and fast rule), but it should most definitely be non-comedogenic to keep pores nice and clean, and alcohol-free so your skin doesn’t dehydrate and shrivel — lucky for us, this unicorn of a product is all three. A water-based micellar water, like this option, is one of the safest choices around for slick skin. Dr. Ansell loves this one, which is specifically formulated to be kind to oily skin — even the most sensitive — because it’s filled with the best ingredients to keep blemishes out of our lives, starting with micelles, which effectively purify the skin, and zinc for helping deal with excess oil. Obviously, though, stripping the skin of moisture is counterproductive for oily skin as for other skin types, however, this micellar water prevents this from happening with the support of hydrating glycerin and soothing thermal spring water. Although this lightweight water-based makeup remover feels like cheating because it leaves neither a tight nor dry feeling, we’ll most certainly take it. But be forewarned: It was specifically formulated for oily skin, so if that’s not you, it’s best to skip.

Price at time of publish: $19 Type: Micellar water | Active Ingredients: Glycerin, La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, glycerin, poloxamer | Benefits: Purifying, mattifying | Size: 13.52 oz