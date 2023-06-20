To help you make the most of your makeup routine, then, we’ve sifted through the metaphorical slush pile to find the very best makeup products out there. Not only did we keep an eye on shade ranges, innovative formulations, and other perks (like how they wear and perform over time), but we also made sure to include a variety of price points. With that, scroll ahead to see what made the cut.

The beauty of makeup is that it can transform you in whatever way you need, whether you’re prepping for a big work presentation or getting ready for a photo-worthy event. Be it a liquid foundation that (finally!) comes in a shade match for your skin tone, a mascara that gives you out-to-there lashes, or a lip gloss that basically reinvents the category, a holy grail-level makeup product can make the difference in how you look — and, more importantly, feel.

Best Foundation for Oily Skin: Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15 Sephora Buy on Sephora $52 Buy on Bobbibrowncosmetics.com $52 Buy on Macy's $52 "If you're looking for a natural, skin-like finish, then this is it. It's an oil-free, water-based foundation, and once it sets on your skin, it looks even better as time goes on. It's sheer but buildable, and leaves a beautiful, even finish to the skin" — Neil Scibelli, celebrity makeup artist

Best Skin Tint: Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops Sephora Buy on Sephora $68 Buy on Credo Beauty $68 "You might be tired of hearing 'Your skin, but better,' but there's no better way to describe the coverage that this skin tint provides. It blends in seamlessly to even out texture and provide skin with a dewy glow. It also has ingredients like tsubaki oil, ginseng, and pomegranate extract to hydrate and nourish." —Audrey Noble, InStyle contributing beauty writer

Best Concealer: Dior Backstage Flash Perfector Concealers Sephora Buy on Sephora $32 Buy on Dior.com $32 "This concealer offers buildable coverage and leaves a skin-like finish. The brush applicator is also really helpful and unique, so you can paint the concealer right on; the built-in caffeine formula will help with any puffiness around the eyes. It's also waterproof and crease-proof, so you don't have to worry about it smudging throughout the day." —N.S.

Best Makeup Primer: Glow Recipe Strawberry BHA Pore-Smooth Blur Drops Sephora Buy on Amazon $32 Buy on Sephora $32 Buy on Glowrecipe.com $32 "Using encapsulated beta hydroxy acid and strawberry enzymes, this serum and makeup primer helps to improve the appearance of pores while also offering a matte finish. It also works to reduce excess shine for up to eight hours, and can be worn under makeup or reapplied throughout the day if needed." —Marisa Garshick, MD, board-certified dermatologist

Best Translucent Powder: Uoma Beauty Hydroblast Finishing Powder Ulta Buy on Ulta $39 Buy on Uomabeauty.com $39 "This is the ultimate setting powder — especially if you have oily skin like me. It's made with 52% water, so you get a cooling feel as you lock in your makeup, and has ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to keep skin hydrated. No notes, this is pretty much perfect." —A.N.

Best Setting Spray: Half Magic Dew Lock Setting Spray Half Magic Beauty Buy on Beautybay.com $20 Buy on Halfmagicbeauty.com $20 "Created by Euphoria's lead makeup artist Donni Davy, the Dew Lock is a fine mist that locks makeup in place. It contains glycerin and niacinamide to also help even out skin tone and nourish the skin — and, as a bonus, it gives skin a dewy glow." —A.N.

Best Blush: Beautyblender Bounce Liquid Whip Blush Sephora Buy on Sephora $22 Buy on Kohls.com $22 "This adds a great pop of color on the cheeks, and I also love using this as an undertone corrector as well. Playful Peach is my go-to for brightening under the eyes for medium to dark skin." —D.M.

Best Lip and Cheek Color: Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed Sephora Buy on Sephora $25 "It's hands-down the perfect summer blush. The creamy formula delivers a natural flush, and its compact case makes it easy to take everywhere. Dancing Queen is my favorite shade; it really looks beautiful on dark skin." —Ondine Jean-Baptiste, InStyle assistant social media editor

Best Multi-Stick: Ami Colé Desert Date Cream Multistick Ami Colé Buy on Sephora $22 Buy on Goop.com $22 Buy on Violet Grey $22 "My medium-tan skin tone makes it tough to find a lip and cheek color that actually shows up. That's why I'm especially appreciative of this formula in Flame, a bright coral that's not only visible on my skin, but feels nourishing, too, thanks to a blend of baobab and desert date oils." —Deanna Pai, InStyle contributing beauty editor

Best Bronzer: Saie Glow Sculpt Sephora Buy on Sephora $32 Buy on Goop.com $32 Buy on Saiehello.com $32 "I can't get enough of this multitasking cream, which works as a blush, a highlighter, and a bronzer, depending on the shade. Not only do kukui oil and hyaluronic acid actively hydrate, but the shades offer just the right amount of definition and radiance." —D.P.

Best Luminizer: Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Light Wand Sephora Buy on Nordstrom $42 Buy on Sephora $42 Buy on Charlottetilbury.com $42 "Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Light Wand is my go-to for a dewy highlighted cheek these days. The pigment in these wands is incredible, and it works to add a hint of blush color — along with a luminizer built in. The creamy formula blends right into the skin effortlessly and reflects the light beautifully." —N.S.

Best Highlighter: Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight Sephora Buy on Sephora $25 $0 Buy on Kohls.com $25 "I love mixing this with foundation to brighten and highlight the face." —D.M.

Best Contour: Makeup Forever HD Skin Cream Contour and Highlight Palette Sephora Buy on Sephora $85 Buy on Makeupforever.com $85 "I've been using this for years and it's a kit staple. With this one in particular, you can mix and create deeper or lighter shades for contouring." —D.M.

Best Liquid Eyeshadow: Milani Cosmetics Hypnotic Lights Eye Topper Milani Buy on Amazon $13 Buy on Milanicosmetics.com $11 "Anytime I want to add a little sparkle to my eye looks, I layer on this liquid eyeshadow. The iridescent shimmer goes with any shadow and stays on for hours, even when you're cramped in a downtown disco bar dancing the night away — yes, speaking from personal experience." —A.N.

Best Powder Eyeshadow: MAC Cosmetics Connect In Colour MAC Cosmetics Buy on Nordstrom $54 Buy on Maccosmetics.com $54 "MAC never disappoints with its eyeshadows, and its latest launch is one of the most fun yet. You get 12 vibrant technicolor shades, ranging from warm mustard to electric blue; each is highly pigmented and packs one hell of a color punch. Plus, they stay on for hours. What more can you want?" —A.N.

Best Cream Eyeshadow: Hourglass Voyeur Eyeshadow Stick Sephora Buy on Nordstrom $34 Buy on Sephora $34 Buy on Ulta $34 "When an eyeshadow claims that it won't move, I tend to take that with a grain of salt. But this new shadow from Hourglass live up to every claim and more. Its creamy texture glides on easily and packs a ton of pigment. And, after an entire day under the sun, my shadow looked exactly the same as it did when I first put it on. Truly amazing." —A.N.

Best Pencil Eyeliner: Lancôme Le Stilo Waterproof Eyeliner Sephora Buy on Amazon $28 Buy on Sephora $28 "This doesn't budge and I love using it in the waterline. The matte black shade stays true and deep in photos." —D.M.

Best Liquid Eyeliner: r.e.m. beauty At the Borderline Eyeliner Marker Ulta Buy on Ulta $19 Buy on Rembeauty.com $19 "Ariana Grande knows her way around a liquid eyeliner: Second only to a super-high pony, her cat-eye flick is an indispensable part of the pop star’s signature look. So, it comes as no surprise that r.e.m. beauty’s liquid eyeliner works like a charm. With a super-sharp edge, marker tip, and non-drying formula, it’s one of my go-tos for creating a cute little wing in the morning." —Madeline Hirsch, InStyle news director

Best Eyeshadow Palette: Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VII in Divine Rose Pat McGrath Buy on Sephora $128 Buy on Net-a-Porter $128 Buy on Patmcgrath.com $128 "I find myself coming back to this palette over and over again. It's a beautiful, versatile palette with warm rose, earthy, and gold shades. They add the perfect spark to the eyes, and are extremely long-wearing and super pigmented." —N.S.

Best Curling Mascara: LYS Beauty Lash Confidence Curling & Lengthening Clean Mascara Sephora Buy on Sephora $19 Buy on Lysbeauty.com $19 "As someone who wears contact lenses, I love that this has a clean formula. Even better: It works overtime to add volume, curl my lashes, and stretch them out for instant eye-opening effects — all without irritation." —D.P.

Best Waterproof Mascara: L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Mascara Ulta Buy on Amazon $11 Buy on Target $9 Buy on Ulta $11 "This is a staple in my kit. It really hits all points when it comes to volumizing, thickening, and lengthening — without flaking or drying out the lashes. The black formula is also super carbon black, but it does come in a range of shades as well." —N.S.

Best False Lashes: Lashify Control Kit Lashify Buy on Lashify.com $125 "A foolproof at-home lash kit, you have everything you need here: Lashes that go on underneath upper lashes for a more natural fit (and easier application), a control wand, and gentle glue that won't cause any damage." —A.N.

Best Brow Gel: Kosas Air Brow Sephora Buy on Sephora $24 Buy on Credo Beauty $24 Buy on Kosas.com $24 "While this isn't the newest brow gel out there, it consistently proves to be one of the greatest. With a single swipe, it can darken, thicken, and shape my brows — making it the MVP of my whole makeup routine." —D.P.

Best Brow Pencil: Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Fiber Eyebrow Pencil Ulta Buy on Nordstrom $15 Buy on Ulta $25 Buy on Sephora $25 "These are my go-to's for creating a realistic, full brow. I like them versus a regular pencil because they contain fibers in the formula, so you get a more fluffy finish to the pencil; the fibers attach to the brow area, which creates a fuller, more volumized look to the brows. They're also long-wearing and come in a range of great shades and undertones." —N.S.

Best Liquid Lipstick: Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick Sephora Buy on Sephora $29 Buy on Ulta $29 Buy on Fentybeauty.com $29 "Liquid lipsticks are here to stay, and this matte formula — which feels buttery and sets to a long-wear finish — is proof of why they belong in everyone's lineup." —D.P.

Best Lip Liner: Kevyn Aucoin Unforgettable Lip Definer Kevyn Aucoin Buy on Amazon $35 Buy on Bluemercury.com $25 "[Makeup artist] Kevyn Aucoin has been a long-time inspiration of mine, and one of my favorite products of his is the Unforgettable Lip Definer. This creamy liner goes on super smooth and comes in a range of wearable nudes, neutral pinks, and mauves. The liner also has a brush on the opposite end, so you can blend the color into the lips for an even finish." —N.S.

Best Lipstick: Charlotte Tilbury Kissing Lipstick Sephora Buy on Nordstrom $35 Buy on Sephora $38 Buy on Charlottetilbury.com $35 "This is my go-to brand for sexy nude lipstick. There are so many great undertones to choose from for that perfect nude lip-and-smokey eye combo." —D.M.

Best Lip Tint: YSL Beauty Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm Sephora Buy on Nordstrom $43 Buy on Sephora $43 Buy on Yslbeautyus.com $43 "If you've spent any time on Instagram recently, you'll recognize this product from its many internet-famous supporters. And it's not hard to see why it's taken off recently. Somewhere between a balm and a satin lipstick, this viral fave from YSL delivers intense shine and equally intense pigment for a perfect jelly lip. It's juicy, comes in a ton of color options, and nourishes your lips. What's not to love?" —M.H.

Best Foundation Brush: Hourglass No. 2 Foundation and Blush Brush Hourglass Cosmetics Buy on Amazon $62 Buy on Sephora $62 Buy on Hourglasscosmetics.com $62 "For even, smooth application, turn to this brush. It has soft synthetic fibers that hold a lot of product for your full coverage needs, but can also be used if you're looking to lightly dust on product. It works great for cream, liquid, and powder products, so you really can't wrong with it." —A.N.

Best Blush Brush: Real Techniques Ultra Plush Blush Makeup Brush Ulta Buy on Amazon $10 Buy on Target $7 Buy on Ulta $10 "Its rounded dome shape is perfect for contouring along the cheekbones, making it the ideal tool for giving you that natural-looking flush." —A.N.

Best Eyeshadow Brush: Sephora Makeup Match Crease Eyeshadow Brush Sephora Buy on Sephora $9 Buy on Kohls.com $9 "Whether you want full coverage or are looking to blend, this eyeshadow brush is the way to go. It's slightly tapered at the end, so you can get precise definition and blending — and its synthetic bristles are super-soft and can hold both cream and powder shadow well." —A.N.

Best Tweezer: Flamingo Tweezers Flamingo Buy on Amazon $14 Buy on Walmart $14 Buy on Shopflamingo.com $14 "There's nothing more heartbreaking than trying to tweeze a hair, any hair, and having it snap at the base — which is why I've ditched my blunt, old tweezers for this Italian-made version made of stainless steel. Not only is it effective, but it's also pretty." —D.P.

Best Drugstore Foundation: Revlon Illuminance Skin-Caring Foundation Ulta Buy on Amazon $18 Buy on Target $16 Buy on Ulta $18 "Spanning skincare and makeup, this formula offers the medium coverage I need along with hyaluronic acid (which hydrates) and squalane (which moisturizes). And with 28 shades, it was a cinch to find a match for my skin tone." —D.P.

Best Drugstore Concealer: ColourPop Pretty Fresh Concealer Target Buy on Target $9 Buy on Ulta $9 Buy on Colourpop.com $9 "I love that this Colourpop concealer has such a wide shade range, which pays attention to undertones as well as overall skin tone. Its formula includes hyaluronic acid, so it doesn't cake or leave your skin dry — even if you, like me, can't stop baking in your base. I love using it for contouring and highlighting, as well as for covering dark spots and uneven skin tone." —Amber Rambharose, InStyle fashion writer

Best Drugstore Blush: e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Beauty Wand Ulta Buy on Ulta $9 Buy on Elfcosmetics.com $9 "A beauty TikTok fave that I can truly get behind, this blush not only gives you that nice pop of color on your cheeks, but it also has a shimmer finish for an added glow. It's packed with nourishing ingredients, like squalane, to keep skin moisturized and looking dewy." —A.N.

Best Drugstore Mascara: Maybelline Falsies Surreal Mascara Target Buy on Target $10 Buy on Walmart $10 "When you want to bring the drama (to your eyes), use this mascara. It has a special hybrid fiber technology that extends lashes to give them major volume. It's also waterproof for up to 24 hours, so you can enjoy the long-lash look all day." —A.N.

Best Drugstore Eyeshadow: Uoma Eye Service Eyeshadow Quad Big Spender Walmart Buy on Walmart $5 Buy on CVS $10 Buy on Uomabeauty.com $10 "Eyeshadow doesn't get more vibrant or impactful than Uoma Beauty's Eye Service Quads which is saying a lot, given how affordable they are. Across finishes, from matte to shimmer, the pigments in these shadows are long-lasting but infinitely blendable. Best of all, they look incredible on all skin tones." —A.R.

Best Drugstore Eyeliner: Rimmel Kind & Free Clean Eye Definer Amazon Buy on Amazon $7 Buy on Walmart $5 "Rimmel's eyeliners are always top-tier, and its newest launch is no exception. Its vibrant shades go on bold and have a creamy texture that glides onto skin. It also boasts a vegan formula, which is always a welcome bonus." —A.N.