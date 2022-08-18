Here are the Best Makeup Products for Dark Skin

What We Love: The sheer coverage provides a natural glow that brightens up the face. What We Don’t Love: Its hydrating formula may be too much for oily skin.

Lightweight, radiant and long lasting, this MAC Studio foundation offers so much within a single bottle. I’ve been using this foundation for the last couple of years and it’s served me extremely well. You can barely feel it on your face and it looks as if it could be second skin. A little can go a long way, meaning you don’t need to put a lot on per use to get the desired coverage and the bottle takes a while to get to the bottom. I also love how long lasting it is — put it on in the morning and it will be with you throughout the entire day — no touch ups necessary. Please note that it’s a liquid foundation with a pretty strong hydrating formula, meaning it suits those with a drier skin type or those who prefer a dewier finish.

Size: 1.7 fl oz | Shades: 30 | Wear Time: 10-12 hours

What We Love: There are a range of finishes within each palette to achieve versatile looks. What We Don’t Love: The palettes are small for the price — with only four colors in each.

If you’re searching for a luxe eyeshadow palette whose quality matches its price, then look no further than Tom Ford Eye Color Quad. Each palette offers a range of finishes, from matte to sparkle, and you don’t need to use a lot of product to get full pigmentation. The shadows can also be applied both wet or dry, giving a broad range of creativity with the amount of looks you can create. With a relatively wide variety of shades to choose from, most palettes blend very well with dark skin tones. Overall it’s a great palette to invest in if you want something that can be used for both a natural beauty look or something a little more glam.

Size: 0.35 oz | Shades: 9 | Wear Time: 6-8 hours

What We Love: Its long wearing and provides full coverage to mask imperfections. What We Don’t Love: Its creamy base can cause makeup to slide off oily skin.

Black-owned beauty brand Black Opal is here to create high quality products for women of color at an affordable price. Just look at their makeup and it’s very apparent that this mission has been a successful one. Their stick foundation has a natural finish, provides full coverage, and truly masks blemishes. The foundation comes in 24 shades and is long lasting, which is ideal for an all day beauty look.

“I use [Black Opal] cream foundation sticks in every application and admire that not only are they representative of a number of shades but they are also affordable,” says Jessica Thomas, Professional Makeup Artist, Beauty Influencer and CEO of Bombshell Beauty by Jessica Thomas. “With their recent alignment with spokesmodels like Ryan Destiny, I also feel they are doing their part in the beauty industry to showcase the beauty in Black women and most importantly show to the younger generations who may not appreciate or understand how beautiful their melanin is.”

Size: 0.5 oz | Shades: 24 | Wear Time: 12-14 hours

Best Highlighter: PAT McGRATH LABS Skin Fetish: Divine Glow Highlighter Sephora View On Sephora View On Patmcgrath.com

What We Love: It's made with moisturizing properties to help nourish the face. What We Don’t Love: It has a high shine finish that can be a little too intense.

Smooth, reflective, and radiant, this highlighter is everything you need if you’re looking for something to achieve a glam look. If a highlighter isn’t shimmery enough, it can be a bit difficult for it to come through on darker skin tones. This botanical-oil infused product blends amazingly well with dark skin and provides a glowy radiant finish.

Do be aware that it’s meant to be glittery; so subtle, natural looks may be harder to accomplish with this highlighter. You can try to blend it out for a softer look, but ultimately a super glowy face is the easiest look to achieve.

Size: 0.17 oz | Shades: 4 | Wear Time: 8-10 hours

What We Love: It’s long-lasting on all skin types. What We Don’t Love: This is not the pick for you if you’re wanting the fullest coverage possible.

Available in 40 shades, this foundation was truly created to be a product for all skin colors. True to its name, this NARS foundation provides a glowy and natural looking finish that will last all day. The product practically melts to the skin with a lightweight coverage and it blends extremely well. Whether you have dry or oily skin, the formula caters to multiple skin types.

“I really enjoy that [the NARS] brand messaging is never veering on the ‘inclusivity is trendy’ wave and I appreciate that personally and professionally I am able to find a shade for anyone and everyone,” says Thomas. “My absolute favorite complexion products from them are their liquid foundations. The NARS Sheer Glow Foundation will forever be a staple in my kiy because it comes in an extensive range of shades and leaves the skin moisturized and with a slight glow.”

Size: 1 oz | Shades: 40 | Wear Time: 12-14 hours

What We Love: It’s a clean beauty product from a Black-owned brand. What We Don’t Love: Its high pigmentation may cause you to unintentionally apply too much.

Praised for its creamy texture and smooth formula, the LYS Beauty bronzer stick delivers amazing definition and more. Not only does it work for bronzing, but it also does wonders for sculpting your face. When applying, be mindful of its high pigmentation. A little can go a long way, so no need to put on too much at once. Beyond that, it blends like a dream and adds a warm glow to your face.

Size: 0.25 oz | Shades: 5 | Wear Time: 8-10 hours

What We Love: It’s easy to apply and doesn’t crease in fine lines. What We Don’t Love: It dries more quickly than other concealers.

For anyone whose go-to is a no foundation look and just wants to put on some concealer and call it a day, this Dior concealer is just what you need. The creamy formula covers darkness and blemishes and blends effortlessly into the skin. With its caffeine-enriched formula, it can tone down puffiness and really brightens up the face. It also features a brush tip applicator, which can be more precise than a fingertip and softer than a sponge.

Size: 0.37 oz | Shades: 22 | Wear Time: 6-8 hours

What We Love: Even with its semi-matte finish it doesn’t feel overly dry on the lips. What We Don’t Love: It would be nice to have a larger shade selection.

Searching for a plump lip look without the high gloss finish? Then add this Fenty lipstick to your cart ASAP Though it’s a bit limited in its color selection, the shades that are provided match well with a full range of skin colors. Its bullet shape really accentuates your cupid’s bow and does well with adding volume to your lips. More than that, it's hydrating, long wearing and doesn’t easily slide off throughout the day. The product also sells refills: when you run out of your favorite shade, keep the tube and replace the bullet. Overall it captures the natural color of your lips adequately, and it’s a great product to incorporate into an everyday makeup routine.

Size: 0.134 oz | Shades: 10 | Wear Time: 6-8 hours

What We Love: Its high pigmentation really makes the eyes pop. What We Don’t Love: It can have a bit of fallout when applying.

“Juvia’s Place is a brand that provides range at an affordable price point,” says Professional Makeup Artist Sadè-Amour Mirabal. “You can find everything to create a full face glam using their products.”

This Juvia’s Place eyeshadow palette is perfect for an everyday look. While the color selection may be neutrals, its high pigmentation really enhances your features and makes eyes pop. The colors are also buildable and blend like a dream. You don’t need to apply too much to get the effect you want, plus it’s long wearing. There’s a mix of matte and glimmer shadows to work with and test out different looks.

Size: 0.63 oz | Shades: 1 | Wear Time: 8-10 hours

What We Love: The liquid formula comes in both matte and radiant finishes. What We Don’t Love: These are highly pigmented, which can be more difficult to work with.

A makeup product that provides an instant pick-me-up for your skin is this Rare Beauty liquid blush. It's super high pigmentation makes the colors pop on the skin and that serves darker skin tones well. These are some of the most intense blushes we’ve ever tried, truly a single drop is all you need for both cheeks. Any more than that and you may have difficulty blending. That being said, when you apply the proper amount, they are easy to diffuse on the cheeks and give a natural-looking flush. Whether you go for the matte or dewy finish, both have a very smooth and silky texture that feels great on all skin types.

Size: 0.25 oz | Shades: 11 | Wear Time: 6-8 hours