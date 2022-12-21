The 18 Best Makeup Brushes of 2022

Whether you’re a makeup newbie or a seasoned pro, an amazing brush always makes all the difference. Find our top picks, based on lots of testing, vetting, and research, below.

And while no one brush can do it all, if I were stranded on a desert island, I’d most definitely bring IT Cosmetics’ Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush #7 along. Its plush but dense bristles and multifunctional double-sided heads make it a no-brainer for our overall best pick.

Luckily, great makeup brushes are relatively easy to find these days — whatever you’re looking for is most definitely out there. But finding the best makeup brushes? That’s a completely different story. Sure, you could get a set, but different brands excel in different places and that sort of variety is key when building up the perfect arsenal of beauty tools. To ensure your brushes are the best of the best (and last for years), I sought out the help of four professional makeup artists — Mary Phillips , Alexx Mayo , Daniel Martin , and David Razzano — to share their favorite picks and what they look for to ensure high-quality makeup brushes. I also rounded up my personal favorites (from my collection of well over 100 makeup brushes), expert recommendations, and top sellers in the market, and put them all to the test.

We’ve all heard it before, but it bears repeating: An artist is only as good as his (or her or their) tools. And while the original quote may have been referring to more classic mediums of art, it certainly holds true when applied to the artistry of makeup. You can have the most skin-like foundations, lit-from-within highlighters, and buttery eyeshadows, but they’ll do you little good without the proper tools . And while applying by hand works for certain products, others demand stellar brushes — after all, what would the Mona Lisa look like if da Vinci had opted to finger paint it?

Best Overall IT Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush #7 Sephora View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Sephora What We Love: The ultra-plush, dense bristles make blending a breeze. What We Don’t Love: Double-sided brushes tend to be harder to store and keep hygienic.

Full disclosure: This might be my all-time favorite makeup brush. So much so that I own four, and keep one in my work bag at all times for on-the-go touch ups. The bristles are densely packed but luxuriously soft, making for a seamless application that feels great on skin. And while its intended use is applying foundation and concealer, the brush is also great for buffing in cream and liquid contour, blush, and bronzer. The result is a flawless but natural-looking base. In a real pinch, you can even use the concealer brush for shadow application, making it a true one-and-done tool. I’m not the only fan, though: Countless makeup artists and thousands of shoppers have all sung its praises. That being said, at nearly $50 a pop, the brush is definitely an investment — one that might not be worth it for those less passionate about makeup and beauty in general. But for those who prioritize multifunctionality and quality, this is a no brainer. I also have to admit that while the dual-sided design is genius, it’s not the easiest to store. Price at time of publish: $49 Bristle Type: Synthetic | Shape: Double-ended dome | Intended Use: Foundation, concealer | Vegan: Yes

Best Set Spectrum KJH 11 Piece Edit Brush Set Spectrum Collections View On Spectrumcollections.com What We Love: This set has you covered with all the essentials you need (and at an incredibly high quality to boot). What We Don’t Love: The set is a pared-back version of the original 25-piece brush set, which is less than ideal for more advanced makeup connoisseurs. If you’ve ever so much as dabbled in makeup, you’re probably familiar with celebrity and editorial makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes, who regularly paints the faces of Hollywood’s elite — including Ashley Graham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Following the massive success of the 25-piece brush set she created with Spectrum Collections in 2021, the duo took fan feedback to heart and created this 11-piece edit for those who want a condensed collection of artist-inspired tools. The set is, in a word, impeccable. It’s beautifully designed and is as functional as it is luxurious. The bristles are soft and fluffy and remain that way even after countless washes (I’ve owned the 25-piece set for two years and still use the brushes every time I apply makeup). The brushes are generally smaller than traditional makeup brushes and feature longer bristles that give an airy, almost watercolor-like quality to the application process, and an airbrush-like effect to makeup (rather than something more full coverage-looking). The collaboration truly excels with its eye brushes, which account for eight out of the 11 included. The selection goes far beyond traditional eyeshadow brushes, though, including petite accent brushes and variously sized fine pencil-type brushes. Celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips, who works with Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez, says they’re mainstays in her own collection. Our only complaint is that the other 14 brushes from the original set are no longer available. Price at time of publish: $109 Bristle Type: Synthetic | Shape: N/A | Intended Use: Full face | Vegan: Yes

Best Budget Real Techniques Makeup Setting Facial Powder Makeup Brush Ulta Beauty View On Target View On Ulta What We Love: This multitasking brush is equal parts affordable and effective. What We Don’t Love: It may shed over time if not cared for properly. Celeb makeup artist Alexx Mayo is a fan of Real Techniques in general: “An artist’s tools are just as important as the product itself, and I really love the Real Techniques brushes,” he says. “There’s such a big variety, and at such an affordable price.” Makeup artist Daniel Martin, who famously did Meghan Markle’s makeup for her royal wedding, agrees. Beyond the price (which is so good), Martin counts this brush’s versatility as a major selling point — it plays nicely with creams, liquids, and powders alike. And while some people online complain about shedding over time, I’ve had no problems in the year-plus I’ve owned the brush. Price at time of publish: $8 Bristle Type: Synthetic | Shape: Tapered dome | Intended Use: Setting powder, powder highlight, cream highlight | Vegan: Yes

Best Splurge Westman Atelier Liquid Blender Brush Sephora View On Sephora View On Goop.com What We Love: The ultimate in terms of luxury, this brush is handmade by artisans in Japan and specially designed by a celeb makeup artist. What We Don’t Love: Beyond the price (which, to be fair, is a lot), it’s an incredibly short brush and can easily get lost when stored with other brushes. If you want to splurge, then we say really splurge. Crafted with cherry wood sourced from Japan and handmade, cruelty-free polyester bristles, this liquid blender brush from Westman Atelier is as luxe as they come. It smoothes product quickly and evenly, leaving a seamless finish on the skin in just a few swipes. Similar in shape to a kabuki brush, with slightly denser, shorter bristles, it makes second skin-like coverage so easy to achieve, it’s nearly fool-proof. Though densely packed and stiff, the bristles are still soft to the touch and feel plush — not rough — on the skin. The rounded head is ideal for really pressing product into the skin, while the dense bristles ensure streak-free application. Plus, the soft edges of the brush are ideal for hard-to-reach spots like the sides of the nose and under eyes. Price at time of publish: $125 Bristle Type: Polyester | Shape: Compact round | Intended Use: Blending liquid makeup | Vegan: Yes

Best Foundation Brush Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation Brush Sephora View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Hourglasscosmetics.com What We Love: The unique shape and custom bristles are intended to mimic the control of fingertips with all the luxuries of a brush. What We Don’t Love: The size is smaller than your average foundation brush, meaning application will likely take more time. There’s nothing worse than finding streaks of excess foundation all over your brushes, blushes, and bronzers. But such is the case when applying foundation with your fingers. And while in a perfect world we’d wipe any excess foundation off before moving on, this isn’t always the reality. Enter: Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation Brush, and its unique custom shape meant to mimic the delicate and precise control of your fingertips. At first glance, this brush looks deceptively small for applying foundation — the head of bristles is roughly the same size as a quarter. Luckily, what it lacks in size it makes up for in seamless application, flawless precision, and a skin-like finish without getting your hands dirty. The densely packed bristles and unique shape lends itself to getting hard-to-reach spots like the nasolabial folds. The bristles are soft, but not so soft that they simply move product on top of the skin, and allow for streak-free application whether you’re stippling, blending, or pushing the product into the skin. Price at time of publish: $47 Bristle Type: Synthetic | Shape: Custom angled | Intended Use: Liquid, stick, and cream foundation | Vegan: Yes

Best Concealer Brush Dior Backstage Concealer Brush No. 13 Bloomingdale's View On Bloomingdales View On Dior.com View On Ecosmetics.com What We Love: The flat, tapered "cat's tongue" tip is ideal for precision application and smooth blending. What We Don't Love: It requires more work to blend in and perfect coverage than larger concealer brushes. "This has been a kit staple for years," says Martin, who's worked with celebs like Jessica Biel, Michelle Yeoh, and Jessica Alba. "I can use it in so many different ways because of its synthetic fibers. It applies concealer incredibly well, and I also love using this to lay down eyeshadows and sometimes lipstick." Flat with a tapered "cat's tongue" shape and rounded tip, the brush is ideal for pinpointing imperfections and gives professional results with a smooth, blended layer of concealer. Best of all, the flat edge makes the brush a great multitasker — stipple on concealer under the eyes or pat in some powder in those hard-to-reach spots. And yes, it works with liquids, creams, and powders alike. Because this brush is so great for precision, it does require more work and attention to blend to perfection than larger concealer brushes. But if you're looking for flawless coverage, it's going to take time no matter what. And with this brush, the result really is flawless. Price at time of publish: $30 Bristle Type: Synthetic | Shape: Tapered "cat's tongue" tip | Intended Use: Cream and liquid concealer | Vegan: Unclear

Best Powder Brush MAC 240 Synthetic Large Tapered Blending Brush MAC Cosmetics View On Nordstrom View On Maccosmetics.com View On Macy's What We Love: The fluffy tapered head applies and softly blends product in one foul swoop. What We Don’t Love: Its multifunctionality is a double-edged sword: Colors can get muddy and blend together within the brush if you don’t wash after each use. This larger tapered brush plays nicely with liquids and cream, but does its best work applying powders and blending soft washes of product to the eyes and face. It’s ideal for sweeping or swirling product, especially a light coat of powder in shinier spots like under the eyes and along the T-zone. The bristles are expertly engineered to be breakage-resistant and feature non-porous fibers that make cleaning the brush easier. The soft, fluffy fibers and perfectly medium-sized brush head make it incredibly versatile, a key attribute Martin says he looks for in his brushes — add a wash of color to the eyes, buff a darker shade into the crease for some contrast, apply highlighter and contour with precision, or lay down setting powder under your eyes. The brush’s fluffiness makes it easy to pick up the right amount of product, and it makes blending a breeze. While we love the multifunctionality of this brush, it’s imperative to wash it after each use to ensure pigments don’t become muddied, and ultimately, keep your overall look pristine. Price at time of publish: $36 Bristle Type: Synthetic | Shape: Fluffy tapered dome | Intended Use: Powder eye shadow, powder highlighter | Vegan: Yes

Best Contour Brush Sephora Collection Pro Contour Brush #79 Sephora View On Sephora What We Love: The cylindrical, tapered bristles allow for strategic placement, and they sculpt and blend to perfection. What We Don’t Love: It’s too big to use on the nose and some prefer a denser brush for cream contour. It’s no surprise Sephora’s Pro Brush Collection has a great reputation — after all, they know makeup. So when Sephora beauty director David Razzano sang the praises of this contour brush, I knew I had to try it (and as a side note, I’d like to point out that Razzano shared several other favorites that weren’t exclusively from Sephora, which made me take all his recommendations to heart). “The design of the bristles allows for any face powders to be strategically placed where desired for a beautiful, polished look,” Razzano shares. “This one brush is what I use for setting powders, contour, and sometimes bronzers and blush as well. And since the bristles are synthetic you can use both powder and cream formulas with it.” As a self-described thumb-face, contour is a nonnegotiable for me — if I’m doing my makeup, I’m applying contour. I usually use a cream contour topped with some powder, and to be honest, I go back and forth between preferring densely packed brushes and light, fluffy brushes for it. While I find that both work, denser, shorter brushes allow for a quick buff with minimal effort, whereas looser, fluffier bristles need a bit more work but leave behind soft, buildable layers. This brush was a bit intimidating for me at first; it’s even softer and smaller than what I usually use for contour, but trust me when I say (er, write?) that it completely changes the game. The tapered, fluffy bristles give me a contour that’s simultaneously softly diffused and precisely defined. It makes hollowing out the cheekbones a breeze and reviewers say it doubles as a fabulous highlight brush. Price at time of publish: $30 Bristle Type: Synthetic | Shape: long, tapered cylindrical | Intended Use: Powder contour | Vegan: Yes

Best Cream Contour Brush Sephora Collection PRO Foundation Brush #64 Sephora View On Sephora What We Love: Densely packed bristles of various lengths apply and blend contour smoothly, leaving behind buildable coverage. What We Don’t Love: Because the brush is dense, the resulting contour is more full coverage than subtle. For those who can’t fathom buffing out your cream contour with a fluffy brush, this foundation brush from Sephora is a stellar alternative. While it’s technically meant for foundation, I’ve been using it to blend out my contour for years. The brush features bristles of varying lengths to keep product from settling into pores, which is genius and really does deliver a smooth finish. Despite being densely packed, the bristles are still soft to the touch and cover up texture and irritation flawlessly. The brush applies product in a slightly mottled fashion that quickly blends in with circular motions. Best of all, it never moves any product underneath the contour. If you’re looking for a more subtle contour, though, you may want to use another brush because the end result when using this is pretty full coverage. Price at time of publish: $30 Bristle Type: Synthetic | Shape: Short dome | Intended Use: Foundation | Vegan: Yes

Best Bronzer Brush Real Techniques Ultra Plush Blush Cheek Makeup Brush Ulta Beauty View On Target View On Ulta View On Walgreens What We Love: The large, domed shape is perfect for all-over application and leaves a smooth finish. What We Don’t Love: The bristles can get slightly scratchy over time. We already know tons of our favorite makeup artists are Real Techniques fans, and their tools really do stand out — and not just because of that lovely price point. Yes, this is technically a blush brush, but I actually don’t think it’d be very good for that. Instead, its large brush head and fluffy shape works far better when applying bronzer. The soft, thin bristles glide bronzer across the face for an even, non-streaky finish, and diffuses product in a way that imparts a natural, light tan that’s never, ever patchy. After about two years, my brush has started to feel slightly scratchy, but at $10, it still feels like a great deal. It still picks up the perfect amount of product and has kept its shape surprisingly well. Even if I feel the need to buy a new one (which, to be clear, I don’t yet), $10 every few years is still a better price than some of its competitors. Price at time of publish: $10 Bristle Type: Synthetic | Shape: Tapered dome | Intended Use: Powder blush | Vegan: Yes

Best Blush Brush MyKitCo My Blush & Powder MyKitCo View On Mykitco.uk What We Love: The bristles are somehow both dense and soft, making it ideal for blending out blushes. What We Don’t Love: The natural fibers aren’t great for blending cream or liquid blush.

I’d actually never heard of MyKitCo brushes before, but Mary Phillips swears by them — and when Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s go-to makeup artist says a beauty brand is good, you listen. According to Phillips, this brush is the “perfect size and softness for applying blush to the apples of the cheeks.” And I have to agree. The bristles are expertly bundled in a way that creates some density while maintaining its soft fluffy shape, which is hard to find. And it happens to apply blush with impressive precision. Here’s the issue: Natural bristles are not good for cream or liquid products, and I love a good cream blush. I agonized over whether or not this brush could possibly be the best for blush if it couldn’t apply cream products. Here’s where I landed: Many of the brushes on this list are multifunctional and are particularly good for creams and liquids (in particular, the Sephora Collection Pro Contour #79, Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation Brush, and IT Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush #7), and I’d rather include an amazing brush with limitations than a fine brush that works across the board. Price at time of publish: $30 Bristle Type: Natural | Shape: Plush dome | Intended Use: Blush, powder| Vegan: No

Best Cream Blush Brush Real Techniques Tapered Cheek Face Makeup Brush Ulta Beauty View On Amazon View On Ulta View On IHerb What We Love: The precision brush head allows for buildable, targeted coverage. What We Don’t Love: The lighter bristles get easily stained with blush. Real Techniques consistently brings us top-notch makeup brushes and this one is no exception. The small, tapered bristles precisely apply a pop of color for a natural flush that’s buildable without looking cakey. Like we said before, tons of makeup artists love Real Techniques brushes thanks to their stellar prices and impressive quality. This brush works slightly better with liquids and creams than it does with powder, which is why I ultimately included it alongside the previous brush. The bristles are simultaneously dense and soft, which is ideal for blush placement — plus, the handle has a nice weight to it, giving you more control when applying. Just know that if you use a highly pigmented blush, it may stain the bristles — so be sure to wash after every use. Price at time of publish: $8 Bristle Type: Synthetic | Shape: Small, tapered dome | Intended Use: Liquid, cream, or powder blush, contour, and highlighter | Vegan: Yes

Best Highlight Brush Makeup by Mario EF 2 Makeup Brush Sephora View On Sephora View On Feelunique.com What We Love: Thin dome is perfect for ultra-precise application and blending. What We Don’t Love: Some may find it too small for applying highlight. I’ve been using fluffy eyeshadow brushes to apply my highlighter for years, and I was excited to learn that Mario Dedivanovic (as in the Mario of Makeup by Mario, known for being a staple on Kim Kardashian’s glam team) does the same. This brush is ever-so-slightly stiff to help with precise application, but fluffy enough that it easily blends product into the skin. To me, this is my ideal highlighter brush: I want complete control over where the product lands on my face, and a softness that helps to seamlessly buff. Price at time of publish: $22 Bristle Type: Synthetic | Shape: Thin, fluffy dome | Intended Use: Eyeshadow, highlight | Vegan: Yes

Best Eyeshadow Blending Brush Hourglass No. 4 Crease Brush Hourglass Cosmetics View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Hourglasscosmetics.com What We Love: The weighted handle provides extra control for easy blending. What We Don’t Love: Because this is less tapered and stiffer than most blending brushes, using it might not be the easiest for novices. Hourglass brushes are luxe, thoughtfully designed, and super soft. This brush is fluffy and soft but has a rigidity to it that you don’t traditionally see in blending brushes. The unique, longer shape paired with the weighted handle and stiffer base allow for control and precision, while the fluffier top and flexible bristles create a soft blend that eschews harsh lines. The brush’s shape and length make it great for sculpting the eyes and buffing out color without creating a muddy mess. Razzano says a great blending brush is an absolute necessity for eye makeup, and this one certainly fits the bill. That said, there is a bit of a learning curve when using it, especially if you’re a makeup beginner. But with practice, anyone can be a blending pro in no time. Price at time of publish: $39 Bristle Type: Synthetic | Shape: Medium, straight dome | Intended Use: Eyeshadow crease | Vegan: Yes

Best Eyeshadow Shading Brush Makeup by Mario E3 Makeup Brush Sephora View On Sephora View On Feelunique.com What We Love: It's perfect for a quick and easy sweep of all-over lid color. What We Don't Love: The white base is stylish but gets dirty very easily. If you take a one-and-done approach to eyeshadow, allow me to introduce you to your new best friend. This brush is perfect for effortless shadow application. "The Makeup By Mario E 3 Makeup Brush has a fluffier bristle shape which makes it perfect to quickly sweep a wash of color over the eyes or blend out any edges on the shadows you've laid down," Razzano shares. "The shape also fits snugly into the crease of the eye creating a beautiful accentuation of the eye shape." It's a favorite among celeb makeup artists like Jenna Menard, Katie Jane Hudges, and Nam Vo — three experts I absolutely trust. The wide, tapered shape picks up color easily and blends out shadow like a dream. Plus, the custom blend of synthetic and vegan fibers makes for a super soft, fluffy head. Price at time of publish: $22 Bristle Type: Synthetic | Shape: Wide tapered | Intended Use: All-over lid color | Vegan: Yes



Best Eyeshadow Smudger Brush Charlotte Tilbury Eye Liner Brush Charlotte Tilbury View On Nordstrom View On Charlottetilbury.com View On Spacenk.com What We Love: The precise tip allows for targeted, contained smudging. What We Don't Love: The pencil tip can tug at the eyelids. I love the look of a smudged out cat eye, but you need the right tools to nail the look. This brush features an incredibly small head with dense fiber bristles that perfectly lays down and buffs out shadow along the lash line. I like to dip the brush in a matte hue and run it along my lower and upper lash lines. The tiny tip allows for precise, targeted application of shadow, which can be difficult to achieve with thicker brushes. And thanks to the sturdy bristles, you can use the tip to create finer lines and graphic effects, or simply rock a soft liner look. Somehow the brush still feels light and luxurious at the same time. Just be sure to glide it lightly around the eye area, otherwise it can uncomfortably tug. Price at time of publish: $28 Bristle Type: Synthetic | Shape: Pencil | Intended Use: Eye liner, blending on the lash line | Vegan: Yes

Best Eyeliner Brush MAC 208 Synthetic Angled Brow Brush Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Maccosmetics.com What We Love: The brush’s flat edge is perfect for stamping on a thin layer of eyeliner. What We Don’t Love: The bristles are slightly longer than traditional liner brushes, which makes it more difficult to control. Upper lash liner is a dangerous game: Make one wrong move and suddenly your liner went from subtle to full-on graphic. This brush’s flat, angled head makes it easy to stamp on color and ensure a thin, consistent line from inner corner to outer wing. Plus, the sharp tip and edges make for flawless, precise wings. Thanks to the thin, flat shape, you can customize your liner width to your liking, and the stiff bristles stay taught on the eye. The brush is ideal for both gel shadow liners, too. It definitely takes some practice to get used to this brush shape compared to your average flat-edged liner brush, particularly because of the longer bristles. That being said, with some practice, you can create far thinner and precise lines. Price at time of publish: $22 Bristle Type: Synthetic | Shape: Flat angled | Intended Use: Brows | Vegan: Yes