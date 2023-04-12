This type of organization is practical and necessary while you're away from home, even if it's just a day at the office or a long weekend jaunt. These beauty bags come in a variety of sizes and styles to efficiently hold everything you want. Most options, regardless of their size, have internal pockets, holders or sections, so you can choose one that offers the compartments and amount of storage you need.

Having an expansive beauty collection filled with makeup, brushes, and skincare is wonderful, but being unable to find any of them is not. However, there is a simple solution: Makeup bags. By giving all of your beauty favorites and go-tos their own proper storage space within a designated makeup bag or pouch, you can find what you need exactly when you need it. Keeping your beauty stash in a makeup bag will also keep them safe, cutting way down on accidental spills, palette crumbles, and mini explosions — or at least contain them in one spot.

Best Overall Dagne Dover Hunter Toiletry Bag 4.7 Dagne Dover View On Dagnedover.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Shopbop.com What We Love: For minimalists who favor neutral colors, this toiletry bag comes in eight different shades, all of which are understated. What We Don't Love: It needs to be hand washed. Dagne Dover’s signature neoprene is as stylish as it is useful. The neoprene exterior is durable, waterproof, and made from three recycled water bottles. Inside it’s fitted with three compartments, one of which is a removable pouch with a zip fastening to keep your powder products safe from crumbling. On the other side is a mesh pocket and elasticated loops where you can stash your brushes or tubes of lip balm for easy access. Neoprene is a flexible material, so you can scrunch it into a suitcase easily, especially since it has collapsible sides. Price at time of publish: $65 Material: Neoprene | Compartments: 1 internal compartment, 2 zipped pockets | Size: 9”L x 4.75”W x 5.5”H | Colors: 8

Best Budget Mykitco My Canvas Pouch Mykitco View On Mykitco.uk What We Love: It’s larger than a traditional pouch and smaller than a toiletry bag, but exactly the right size for a weekend away. What We Don't Love: Overpacking PVC styles like this one can cause it to rip and tear. With a simple, straightforward design and affordable price point, Mykitco’s clear cases are a go-to among professionals, including Yanni Peña, a New York-based makeup artist. “It’s transparent, easy to pack, and great for traveling,” says Peña. “Having my makeup organized in specific bags helps me work quicker.” And thanks to the clear panel on the top, you can see right inside the roomy interior, making it easy to find the product you need. Plus, it makes for a great packing option, either on its own or storing it within a bigger case. Price at time of publish: $20 Material: PVC | Compartments: 1 compartment | Size: 10.6” L x 7.5” W x 3.5” D | Colors: 1

Best Splurge Cuyana Leather Wellness Case Cuyana View On Cuyana.com What We Love: With several brush holders, you won’t have to leave any of your tools at home or worry about the bristles getting ruffled. What We Don't Love: If you’re a habitual overpacker, the cylindrical shape can be difficult to store in your suitcase or duffle. If you’re in the market for a sophisticated cosmetics case, look no further than this one from Cuyana. Crafted from Italian leather, the pebbled texture looks and feels elevated, yet it’s still able to withstand consistent wear with ease. The case is made in a cylindrical design that allows you to get a 360 view of all your products without having to dump everything out or rummage through to the bottom. It’s especially helpful when you’re in a rush to get out the door — just grab it by the top handle and go. Price at time of publish: $198 Material: Pebbled leather | Compartments: 1 compartment, 1 interior pocket, 9 interior elastic slots | Size: 7.48”H x 7.48”W x 4.92”D | Colors: 4

Best Leather Leatherology Small Train Case Leatherology View On Leatherology.com What We Love: Don’t be fooled by the compact design of Leatherology’s small train case. With six internal pockets, it’s surprisingly spacious. What We Don't Love: The pebbled leather gets scratched easily. And if you’re not careful, it may be susceptible to color transfer. Endurance and a sturdy structure are two of the most important features to consider when shopping for a makeup bag. One easy way to determine whether your chosen bag can stand the test of time is taking a look at the construction and material. Enter: The Leatherology train case, which features a structured frame that will maintain its shape even with regular use. Available in ten core colors and two premium options that include textured leather, the rectangle design is fully lined in water-wicking nylon with two zippered pockets. It’s punctuated with gold hardware and can be personalized with your monogram for a customized look. Price at time of publish: $125 Material: Leather | Compartments: 2 internal zipped pockets, 4 open pockets | Size: 7.5” W x 5” H x 5.2” D | Colors: 12

Best for Travel Kusshi Vacationer Makeup Bag Kusshi View On Amazon View On Kusshi.com View On Verishop.com What We Love: It’s machine washable, so if anything spills or leaks, just throw it in with the rest of your laundry, let it air dry and it will be as good as new. What We Don't Love: It has a nylon lining that can get caught in the double-way fastening. At first glance, Kusshi’s makeup bag looks small, but once you unzip the oblong-shaped case, you’ll see that it’s surprisingly spacious. In addition to the 21 splashy color combinations they offer — the interior is a different shade or pattern than the exterior — the bag is also available in three different sizes: the Everyday, Signature, and Vacationer, to accommodate all your storage needs, regardless of your destination. The smallest iteration, the Everyday, can fit anywhere from five to ten products within its two mesh interior pockets on one side, or the larger zippered section on the other, and is compact enough to fit in your purse. Price at time of publish: $45 Material: Micro satin exterior and nylon interior | Compartments: 1 open compartment, 2 mesh pockets, 1 zippered pocket | Size: 5”H x 7.5”W | Colors: 21

Best Designer Mark Cross Roger Wash Bag Mark Cross View On Markcross.com What We Love: Arguably the best part about Mark Cross’ wash bag is that it's made with gusseted panel construction to allow for more depth or room. What We Don't Love: The lining isn’t waterproof, so if anything spills inside, it could stain. Mark Cross’s Roger Washbag is made with the same impeccable qualities that you see in their handbags. The Washbag’s shape looks similar to a clutch you’d take to dinner, complete with a luxe-looking pebbled leather exterior. The interior is fully lined in grosgrain and features three internal pockets, one of which can be zipped to keep your smaller makeup essentials concealed. The accordion-like silhouette expands, which allows you to fit everything needed for your trip, just don’t stuff it to the brim or you’ll run the risk of altering the super sleek shape. Plus, because it has all the same features of your favorite leather bag, it could, in fact, double as a clutch. Price at time of publish: $650 Material: Pebbled leather | Compartments: 1 Internal zip pocket, 2 flap pockets | Size: 10” W x 5.3” H x 4” D | Colors: 2

Best on Amazon Lay-n-Go Cosmo Drawstring Makeup Organizer Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: Of all the bags on the list, it has the most color and print options. What We Don't Love: There aren't as many interior compartments as other styles, so if you prefer a little more structure, this drawstring pouch might not fit the bill. If you're a creature of chaos like myself, then this Lay'n'Go makeup carrier is a great step towards becoming more organized. Unlike other options, you can customize the size of this machine washable pouch by tightening or expanding the drawstring closure. It starts in a circle shape, which you lay flat like a mat, and then place everything you want to store in the center, before tightening the drawstring to close it. It's spacious, with a concealed zip pocket inside, and elastic holders for tubes of lipstick. Or you can just throw everything on the mat, scoop it up in the versatile pouch and go. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: Nylon | Compartments: 1 internal zip pocket, elastic holders | Size: 20" | Colors: 33

Best Clear Calpak Medium Clear Cosmetic Case Calpak Travel View On Calpaktravel.com What We Love: It’s constructed with clear PCV panels, which are water-resistant and easy to clean. What We Don't Love: It can get bulky, depending on how much you store inside. There are a lot of benefits to using a clear makeup bag: The transparent, see-through style allows for a speedy search and they’re easy to wipe down, erasing any signs of spillage. This one from Calpak is made with two collapsible top handles and a central, zip-around fastening that completely opens up the bag into two parts. It’s fitted with a spacious mesh pocket inside to hold small to medium sized products. If you’re the matchy type, it comes in a small and large size as well. Price at time of publish: $85 Material: PVC and PU | Compartments: 1 internal zip pocket | Size: 9.75” W x 5” D x 7.5” H | Colors: 8

Best Organizer Etoile Large Cosmetic Travel Case Etoile View On Etoilecollective.com What We Love: One of the standout features are the removable dividers that lock into place, ensuring that your products won’t shift around in transit. What We Don't Love: It can get heavy and not intended for anyone who prefers to travel light. If you’re looking for a professional makeup kit, Ètoile’s large makeup case covers all the bases. It comes with a sturdy, easy to clean divider system for you to create custom compartments in all the different sizes you need, from long and narrow sections for mascara to short, wide ones for large palettes. The inside of the top covering features three rows of slots for brushes or thin tubes, along with three mesh zippered pockets for serious organization. As a bonus, the dividers are made of 100% recycled plastic. Carry it by the removable shoulder strap or use the slip band at the back to slide it onto a suitcase handle. Price at time of publish: $130 Material: | Compartments: 4 compartments, 3 zip pockets | Size: 15.8”W x 11.0”H x 5.5”D | Colors: 1

Best for Purse Stoney Clover Lane Classic Mini Pouch Stoney Clover Lane View On Stoneycloverlane.com What We Love: The brand has dubbed it “tiny, but mighty,” and we agree — it’s bigger than you’d expect. What We Don't Love: The zipper can be a bit sticky, which means it can get caught on the fabric or otherwise jammed in the track. If you’re looking for a quick little pouch to store all your must-haves for a day in the office or out and about, this small-looking case is actually quite deep. It can easily accommodate a day’s worth of beauty products, from full size mascara tubes, lip glosses or even brushes, for speedy bathroom touch-ups. Without any interior pockets to worry about, just toss whatever you need into the wide open interior and go. Price at time of publish: $58 Material: Nylon | Compartments: 1 | Size: 5" H x 4.75" L x 2" D | Colors: 17

Best Waterproof Baggallini Small Clear Cosmetic Case Baggallini View On Baggallini.com What We Love: This bag has a flat bottom so it can stand upright, rather than laying on its side. What We Don't Love: The overall design doesn’t offer a lot of space for various product shapes. As the name suggests, Baggallini knows how to create bags that people actually want to carry. This half-moon shaped pouch is designed with both nylon and PVC to make finding your essentials a snap. Although it doesn’t have any interior compartments, the open-style interior offers plenty of room to fit your daily essentials. The combination of PVC and nylon materials also means it’s essentially spillproof — you can clean the bag just by holding it under running water. Price at time of publish: $20 Material: PVC | Compartments: 1 | Size: 7"W x 5"H x 1.5"D | Colors: 3

Best with Compartments Make Up For Ever Professional Bag Sephora View On Sephora View On Makeupforever.com What We Love: It’s a highly organized person’s dream, with multiple zippered pockets and mesh pouches. What We Don't Love: Unless you truly need the space, the bag itself is quite cumbersome. For serious makeup lovers or those taking an extended vacation, this professional bag from Make Up For Ever is perfect. It has two top handles for carrying, or you can throw it over your shoulder with the crossbody strap. The two-way zipper opens the bag from the center into two main sections, each with multiple compartments, some of which are removable so you can customize your storage. Each interior pouch is made of mesh material and detachable, making airport security a breeze. Price at time of publish: $125 Material: Nylon | Compartments: 8 customizable sections | Size: 11" H x 16" W x 5" L | Colors: 1

Best with Brush Holder Muji Nylon Makeup Box Muji View On Muji.us What We Love: The brush holder inside of the lid is removable, so you can keep them all together even when you unpack your products. What We Don't Love: There aren’t many options for your smaller items. “One of the bags that I am currently loving are the Muji makeup boxes,” says Peña. “I can fit all my skincare and complexion products.” The makeup box is made with a water-resistant nylon fabric that can be wiped down when needed. There are hidden brush holders on the interior of the lid, which also have a protective cover to keep them in place and prevent the brush bristles from matting. Price at time of publish: $25 Material: Nylon | Compartments: 1 | Size: 9.2”H x 6.3”L x 6.9”W | Colors: 1

Best Hanging Away The Hanging Toiletry Bag Away View On Awaytravel.com What We Love: It’s minimal, modern and highly functional. What We Don't Love: The snap fastenings can be tricky to attach. If you’re already a fan of Away’s luggage, then you’ll love this travel-friendly toiletry bag just as much. The three-compartment design is made to open up completely, revealing three mesh pockets for easy storage and convenient access to your products. It also comes with a clear, removable pouch for smaller items, like cotton balls or q-tips. And while it looks like a traditional rectangular makeup case when it is zipped up, once you open it, you’ll find a hidden hook at the top to hang the bag vertically from just about anywhere. Price at time of publish: $75 Material: Nylon | Compartments: 3 mesh pockets, 1 clear pouch | Size: 9.6"L x 3.74"H x 6.6"W | Colors: 5