With so many goodies on their site, it felt near-impossible to select a handful to test out for this article. But thanks to a team of Madewell stans and a sharpened eye for online retail shopping, we found the best Madewell pieces that everyone should rotate into their wardrobes. Each piece was rated based on its comfort, ease of style, fabric quality, and splurge-worthy details. So, without further ado, these are the best pieces from Madewell.

You know that friend who always looks so effortlessly chic and put together? She probably shops at Madewell. It’s no wonder, really, considering it's the sister brand to J.Crew — the label well known for sophisticated and classy attire. We at InStyle have a bit of an affinity for Madewell. Not just because half of our team walks around the office in their ultra-comfy jeans (although it’s a big reason), but because whenever we feel like we need something that has a lot of boxes to check, like quality fabrics, durable materials, affordable price tag, and trendy cute designs, Madewell meets us at every point. And they do so across a variety of categories, be it shoes, accessories, bags, or clothes. So not only do they look like the older (stylish) sister, but they’re reliable like one too.

Best Overall Madewell The Perfect Vintage Jean Madewell View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Madewell.com What We Love: It comes in a wide range of sizes, lengths, and colors. What We Don’t Love: It takes some digging and measuring to find the right size. It wouldn’t be a Madewell roundup if we didn’t highlight their iconic jeans. The Perfect Vintage Jeans in particular come up over and over again in both our stories and our Slack channels. It seems that every editor owns and adores these universally flattering pants. And we say “universally” because the pants come in a variety of lengths, colors, and sizes. It’s how both senior editor Zarah Kavarana and associate editor Brandi Fuller can sport the same pants, one in standard vintage denim and the other in the curve respectively. “They have a similar style and fit as skinny jeans, but look a little more updated and trendy,” says Fuller. “I have wide hips and the curvy fit was perfect for me, as they slide over my thighs much easier,” she adds. It probably helps that they’re stretchy and comfortable, thanks to the little bit of elastane added onto the 99 percent cotton jeans. Make sure to take full advantage of the extended sizing options. Their size guide can be a little difficult to navigate, seeing that they list the size conversion and inseam lengths in two different locations. Fuller, who is five foot nine, regrets not getting the tall version as the pants look a little cropped on her tall body. Price at time of publish: $148 Size: 23–33, petite, standard, tall, curve | Material: Cotton, elastane | Colors: 10+

Best Straight Jeans Madewell Low-rise Baggy Straight Jeans Madewell View On Madewell.com What We Love: The vintage wash looks authentic. What We Don’t Love: Despite being labeled “low-rise” in the title, they fit more like a high-rise. More from the editor-approved category are these baggy straight jeans. When commerce writer Jailynn Taylor saw them in the store, she immediately had to purchase them. The timeless vintage wash (which she confirms looks authentic), relaxed fit, and sizable back pockets made them a clear winner in her books. It gave her that laid-back cool-girl vibe that she was seeking. They make for great in-between-seasons jeans, she adds. “They don’t cling to the body and they’re pretty lightweight, so they’re fantastic for temperatures when you don’t know what to wear.” The only thing we can’t quite put our finger on is why Madewell labeled these “low-rise,” when Taylor confirms they go up to her belly button and the description mentions a high-rise fit. We think they qualify more as high-rise jeans than anything else. Price at time of publish: $80 Size: 23–33 | Material: Cotton | Colors: 1 Jailynn Taylor

Best Boyfriend Jeans Madewell The Tall Slouchy Boyjean Madewell View On Madewell.com What We Love: Despite being made of 100 percent cotton, the pants are comfortable. What We Don't Love: They could be slightly longer for a true slouch appeal. We voted these Tall Slouchy Boy Jeans as one of our best jeans for tall women. Seeing as I fit into this category, I put the pants to the test to see how they looked on my height. The brand offers the style in various lengths and sizes, including petite, standard, tall, and plus, so anyone can enjoy the baggy style. Despite the 100 percent cotton make-up, the denim surprisingly stretches an ample amount and feels softer than I would've thought just looking at the jeans. I could comfortably bend my legs without feeling restricted, and the slouchy nature of the fit made them easy to lounge around in. Best of all, though, I still felt put together, even just walking around my house. Anyone who hates wearing jeans but loves the look will appreciate the fit of these as they feel good to wear, not constricting like other pairs do. I do wish they were a bit longer to give me a true slouch. Adding even a single inch would have perfected the pants. Price at time of publish: $100 Size: 23–33 | Material: Cotton | Colors: 6 Bianca Kratky

Best Denim Jacket Madewell Jean Jacket in Medford Wash Madewell View On Madewell.com What We Love: There are ample amounts of pockets in the interior of the jacket to go purse-less. What We Don’t Love: The sleeves crop right before the wrists, which can look awkward when paired with long sleeves underneath. It’s this jacket or nothing else for Anna Knief, associate director of testing for home products, who has been sporting this look for five years straight. The jacket achieved what every denim jacket aspires to — a comfortable relaxed fit without looking too slouchy, big enough arms and shoulders for easy layering, and ample amounts of pockets for hiding valuables. “First off, this jacket allows me to move freely without feeling restricted, which is a first where denim jackets are concerned,” she raves. “The jacket also has exterior pockets large enough for me to slip my hands into, as well as generous interior pockets. I have been able to go purse-less through the airport or to sporting events just by keeping my essentials safely stashed in the jacket.” The sleeves land just before the wrists, which works fine on its own but can look awkward if you layer longer sleeves underneath. However, that feature does help to keep the look polished, so choose your battles. Price at time of publish: $128 Size: XXS–XXL | Material: Cotton | Colors: 1



Best Skirt Madewell Pleated Denim Mini Skirt Madewell View On Madewell.com What We Love: The pleated hem allows for extra leg room and comfortable movement. What We Don’t Love: They run large, so size down for a perfect fit.

Looking for the perfect denim skirt? We just found it for you. To be more specific, commerce producer Jasmine Hyman found it, and she’s not looked back since. “The pleated details add a flirtatious twist on the typical denim skirt,” she says. “They also provide extra room at the hemline for optimal movement, which for my curvier thighs, feels super comfortable to wear all day long.” As for its length, Hymann adores that it does not look quite as tiny as a mini skirt, making it more versatile — you can comfortably wear it to work, as well as out with friends. The skirt is constructed with stylish square patch pockets on the front and backside, which are not only eye-catching but practical as well. The only complaint Hyman has is that it runs a little large. She recommends sizing down or pairing it with a belt for a better fit. Price at time of publish: $88 Size: 23–33 | Material: Cotton | Colors: 1

Best T-Shirt Madewell Baby Tee in Bright Ivory 4.3 View On Nordstrom View On Madewell.com View On Zappos What We Love: It’s extremely soft. What We Don’t Love: We wish it were a little more cropped.

Out of a thousand white T-shirts in the market, we love this baby tee for its ruffled details and super soft fabric. It’s in frequent rotation in senior commerce editor Chloe Anello’s casual looks, as the lettuce-cut sleeves and hem add a touch of playfulness. The fabric, made of cotton, lenzing modal, and elastane, cushions the body in a soft embrace. Despite being labeled as a baby tee, though, it’s on the longer side. If you’ve been riding the low-rise jeans trend, then this top will go perfectly with the revived style. Anyone sticking to their trusty high-rise pants, as Anello does, will often find themselves tucking the shirt into their pants, thereby hiding the cute ruffled hem. Price at time of publish: $40 Size: XXS–XXL | Material: Cotton, lenzing modal, elastane | Colors: 2



Best Maxi Dress Madewell Theo Sleeveless Midi Dress Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Madewell.com What We Love: The stretchy bodice and midi length make the same size fit a wide range of bodies. What We Don’t Love: It’s long, so be careful not to step on the hem when you walk up or down the stairs. Believe it or not, my mom picked this dress out for me. As a die-hard neutrals lover, the mustard yellow and dotted design did not appeal to me at first. But once again she has proven that mothers know best. The smocked bodice hugged my chest in a straight cut as it was held up by dainty (and adjustable!) straps. The flowy A-line skirt stole the show, though, with its generous length that danced around my ankles in a playful manner. While it did get in the way whenever stairs were involved, simply holding the skirt up like Cinderella running away from her ball kept any hazardous falls at bay. At first, I assumed petite women might not be able to wear this dress, given the length suited my five-foot-eight frame. But when my mother tried it on, it miraculously fit her petite height as well, confirming that you can be five-foot-four and wear it comfortably, too. The bodice also stretches comfortably, so you don’t have to stress too much about finding the “right” size. As much as I want you to give this summery pattern a go, if you’re hellbent on sticking to the monotone colors then it is available in olive green, white, and purple as well, including plus-sizes for certain colors. Price at time of publish: $128 Size: XXS–XXL, 1X-4X | Material: Cotton | Colors: 4 Bianca Kratky

Best Mini Dress Madewell Layton Mini Slip Dress Madewell View On Madewell.com What We Love: The bow in the back adds an endearing touch to the look. What We Don’t Love: The open back dips dangerously low. There are days so hot that even the thought of putting on clothes makes you break a sweat. On such days, I found myself reaching for this Layton Mini Slip Dress. The airy little piece is equal parts elegant and summery. It sports a minimalist design, with simple cups framing the chest and a short A-line skirt extending out. There’s an endearing bow detail in the back where the dress gets most of its personality from. Beneath the bow there is more open space, which didn’t bother me at first, but I noticed how it would reveal a little too much whenever a bit of wind pulled the dress away from my body. On non-windy days, however, it was ideal in keeping body temperatures low. Price at time of publish: $44 Size: 00–16 | Material: Viscose, lenzing ecovero, nylon | Colors: 3 Bianca Kratky

Best Shorts Madewell The 100% Linen Neale Shorts Madewell View On Madewell.com What We Love: They were neither see-through nor scratchy, despite being made of 100 percent linen. What We Don't Love: They run big, so size down for a better fit. We have a former Madewell employee on the team here, and she's always raving about the linen pieces at Madewell, particularly with their shorts. In need of easy breezy summer pieces, I ordered their 100 percent linen Neale shorts and put them to the test. The two most common complaints with linen are that they tend to be see-through and can feel scratchy. I'm happy to report that neither of these issues were present on these bottoms. I ordered my true size, but they ran large. While nothing a simple belt couldn't fix, I recommend sizing down on this piece. Once properly situated, I did the bend check to see if my underwear could be seen through the fabric. I noticed that with nude or white underwear, it was impossible to spot the undergarments. When I switched to black underwear you could see the faint shade poke through the pants if you looked very closely. It was so faint, however, that I felt comfortable walking in public with them. As for the scratchiness, the pants were so feathery that I hardly noticed them on. Nothing on these shorts ever scraped me in an uncomfortable manner. More importantly, I was impressed with how it elevated every outfit. I am now convinced everyone needs white linen shorts as a summer staple. Price at time of publish: $40 Size: 2–26 | Material: Linen | Colors: 2 Bianca Kratky

Best Top Madewell MWL Ballet Wrap Top Madewell View On Madewell.com What We Love: It’s reversible, allowing you to wear the front in the back and vice versa. What We Don’t Love: The sleeves are really long, which some might find hindering. In honor of balletcore being a trend, I wanted to put this darling long-sleeve on your radar. Combined with some ballet flats and perhaps a little skirt, you’re basically ready for your afternoon dance lessons. Aside from being deliciously soft and stretchy, the most notable point of this top is that it’s reversible. Wear the front in the back or the back in the front — you basically get two styles in one. The reversible shirt opens up completely in the front (which is also the back). Using the two straps and the open loop on the shirt, you can tie the top around your body and adjust for snugness. The sleeves are extra long, going past your palms and even covering your entire hand — I find it to be cute, but others might find it hindering their daily activities. One of the sides features a rounded neckline, while the other ties into a deep V-neck. I wore the V-neck side on the front when I used it as a coverup over dresses. Otherwise, I found the V-neck too revealing on the front without anything underneath, so I turned it around and mostly wore it front-side-back. Price at time of publish: $50 Size: M–XXL | Material: Tencel lyocell, lenzing ecovero viscose, elastane | Colors: 2 Bianca Kratky

Best Accessory Madewell Vintage Knot Hoop Earrings Madewell View On Madewell.com What We Love: The gold-plated brass keeps its color for years. What We Don’t Love: They’re heavy, which makes the bridge in your ear cut in uncomfortably. Madewell happens to be one of our favorite places to shop for affordable jewelry. We never fail to find cute and quality pieces that don’t require us to dip into our savings to purchase. As a matter of fact, for the past five years, I’ve been wearing the same hoops from Madewell, which only needed to be replaced once. Although not recommended, I’ve worn mine in the shower and to sleep all the same and the gold-plated brass has held up impressively. Bianca Kratky You can expect the same quality in these stunning statement earrings. As an elevated twist to the standard hoop, this piece adds an eye-catching touch to your look. It’s made out of the same gold-plated recycled brass as my favorite hoops, so you can expect the color to remain strong for years to come. I did find the earrings to be quite heavy, however, and the titanium wire had a difficult time keeping them up for an entire day’s wear. At hour six, I began to feel the bridge digging into my earlobe uncomfortably. Consider these a better option for a special night out, rather than everyday wear. Price at time of publish: $18 Size: One size | Material: Gold-plated recycled brass | Colors: 2 Bianca Kratky

Best Work Tote Madewell The Transport Tote Madewell View On Bloomingdales View On Madewell.com View On Zappos What We Love: It’s lasted our editors almost a decade, gracing through any wear and tear. What We Don’t Love: If you want a crossbody, you would have to purchase the strap separately. Jeans aren’t the only thing bringing InStyle editors together. This Transport Tote seems to be on the shoulders of Anello, commerce producer Irene Richardson, commerce editor Emily Cieslak, and commerce editor Sarah Felbin. We’ve praised it over and over again as a fantastic crossbody bag, work bag, and tote bag. Needless to say, there’s no occasion or person that this bag isn’t fit for. As a work tote, you’re probably looking for something that can hold up a decent amount of weight. Cieslak used it throughout her college years and confirms that it withstood lugging around textbooks, planners, and more. And while it’s not the largest tote out there, it easily fit her 13-inch laptop as well. Anello seconds this, saying that for the entire decade she has owned this bag it has held up impressively, even through a substantial amount of abuse. It simply has everything you need, wrapped in a minimalist aesthetic. Interior and exterior pockets keep essentials easy to grab, and a zippered closure makes sure nothing accidentally falls out. If you want to shift the weight around a little, an additional strap might serve your hands well. It’s not a cheap investment overall, but considering it’s lasted our editors close to a decade, we think it’s well worth your coins. Price at time of publish: $178 Size: One size | Material: Leather | Colors: 3