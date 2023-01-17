The 16 Best Luxury Skincare Brands of 2023

But if you are looking to splurge , you’ll want to know you’re spending your money right. To save you from buyer’s remorse, we rounded up the best luxury skincare lines, along with our top picks from each.

While luxury brands aren’t always better than their less-elite counterparts, they often use cutting-edge science and robust clinical testing that other brands simply can’t afford. For brands who can foot the bill, it’s an obvious leg-up in terms of formulation and efficacy. By and large luxury products do tend to be more thoughtfully created and results-driven than others, but that’s a generalization, not an absolute. And, it’s worth noting, you can easily create a well-balanced, effective skincare routine without breaking the bank.

We love a good deal. And lucky for us, affordable skincare options have never been more robust. But we’re also not immune to the allure (and efficacy) of luxury beauty . There are few greater indulgences than slathering on a decadent, $165 cream and seeing results nearly overnight. If you can shell out the cash, luxury skincare can feel like an act of self-care, even self-love.

Eadem Eadem View On Eadem.co A recent runaway hit, Eadem is redefining luxury beauty as a more inclusive, thoughtful space. Its Smart Melanin Beauty technology is the first of its kind that keeps darker skin and melanin needs in mind. Founded by women of color, made by women of color chemists, and vetted by women of color dermatologists, Eadem curates science-backed skincare for everyone, but with a melanin-rich skin first approach — and it's a welcome breath of fresh air in the luxury space. The brand’s made quite the splash already and has a promising future, enough so that it’s the youngest brand on our list. To us, Eadem feels like the promising future of what luxury skincare can be — not only is it one of the few high-end skincare brands to actively cater to melanin-rich skin, but its products are also equal parts functional and luxe. It’s a difficult balance to strike, but it’s one that Eadem does with grace and aplomb. It speaks to a newer client base, one that’s holding brands to a higher standard across the board. Because what works for white skin does not work for all skin. Frankly, we’re fans of all three products the brand has put out thus far. Its first product, the Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum, sold out in a matter of weeks. The three-in-one gel quickly fades acne, inflammation, and bug bites in a milky, smooth serum. The fragrance-free formula features a mix of niacinamide, amber algae, and vitamin C to fade dark spots and leave skin feeling soft to the touch. Meanwhile, the Cloud Cushion Airy Brightening Moisturizer is formulated with an all-star lineup of skincare ingredients to soothe skin, deeply hydrate, and minimize the appearance of pores. And the Dew Dream Hydrating Cleansing Balm melts away any trace of dirt, grime, makeup, and SPF, all without tugging or pulling at the skin. Trust us, this is a luxury brand to watch. Bestsellers: Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum, Hydrating Cleansing Balm | Price range: $30 to $68 | Cruelty-Free: Yes

La Mer La Mer View On Cremedelamer.com For many, La Mer is synonymous with luxury beauty — beauty aficionados consider it the crème de la crème of skincare. And for good reason: The brand’s signature Miracle Broth (not a soup), which features a fermentation of sea kelp, vitamins, and minerals that help renew and revitalize skin, took no less than 6,000 experiments and 12 years to perfect. Created by physicist Dr. Max Huber in an effort to heal the appearance of the scars he suffered during a lab accident, the brand skyrocketed to fame thanks to its deeply hydrating, restorative Crème de la Mer. Suffice to say, to know La Mer is to know high-performance, deeply extravagant skincare. Our editors are long-time La Mer fans, with one in particular who lovingly referred to The Concentrated Night Balm as her “new boo.” The brand focuses on “the art of fermentation” — after all, its signature broth takes three to four months to reach its greatest, most delicious (again, not edible) form. After years of rigorous handwashing and dry, irritated skin, we find ourselves reaching for its rich Hand Treatment for some extra TLC. Meanwhile, the sumptuous Eye Concentrate hides the dark circles of sleepless nights past. While the brand doesn’t necessarily feel new or particularly exciting, it’s a bonafide staple when it comes with luxury beauty; always has and always will be. Bestsellers: Crème de la Mer | Price range: $25 to $790 | Cruelty-Free: No

IS Clinicals IS Clinicals View On Isclinical.com IS Clinicals isn’t the buzziest beauty brand around — there’s no celebrity founder, and the packaging is discreet and simple. But sometimes the best brands are the ones we keep to ourselves. Such is the case with IS Clinicals, which was founded in 2002 by two biochemists. The brand is built around a four-step approach to skincare (cleanse, treat, hydrate, and protect) and packs highly active, plant-derived extracts into every offering. The approach is based on a biological principle (read: Not made up by the brand) called xenohormesis, which is the concept that plants under pressure produce bioactive compounds that pass on stress-resistant and survival benefits to humans who consume or apply them. The result is gimmick-free formulas that cater to specific skin types and concerns. These products are seriously hard-working, delivering notable results in minimal time — and there’s one product in particular that’s really risen above the rest, but more on that later. The brand’s impressive efficacy has made fans out of celebs like Jessica Alba, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Chrissy Teigen, and January Jones, not to mention countless beauty editors and derms. When it comes to beloved IS Clinicals products, the Active Serum really does shine the brightest. Not only was it a winner of our 2021 Best Beauty Buys, but it’s also garnered thousands of glowing reviews from fans who say the multi-functional serum is truly magical. The potent formula fights visible signs of aging, acne, dullness, and texture with results in just a few days. Many note that it’s especially great for those dealing with acne. And while the Active Serum has certainly garnered the most public support, it’s not our only favorite from the brand. The Cleansing Complex is a lightweight gel that gently resurfaces and cleanses skin with a mix of centella asiatica, chamomile flower, sugarcane, and white willow bark. Meanwhile, the Hydra-Cool Serum offers a non-oily boost of hydration while soothing and calming skin with its unique cooling effect. Bestsellers: Cleansing Complex, Active Serum, Pro-Heal Serum Advance+ | Price range: $24 to $385 | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Clé de Peau Beauté ClÃ© de Peau BeautÃ© View On Cledepeaubeaute.com Clé de Peau Beauté quite literally means “the key to skin’s beauty,” a promise the brand can actually hold up to. Founded in Japan in 1982, the brand focuses on skin cell science and something it calls “skin intelligence,” which is the concept that skin, much like the mind, is smart and can discern between positive (moisture, sleep, nutrients) and negative (pollution, stress, dryness) stimuli to maintain optimal conditions. Its products are meant to amply this intelligence, using cutting-edge, luxurious formulations to boost skin radiance. And when we say luxurious, we mean luxurious. At the time of publication, the brand is currently offering a limited edition 40th anniversary version of La Crème for a cool $16,600 — to be fair the creme is housed in an 18-karat gold jewelry box adorned with 40 diamonds and suspended on a 24-karat gold-plated tray. Equally impressive is the brand’s use of skincare properties in its makeup products, particularly in its foundations and concealers. The $75 Concealer stick has won no less than 15 InStyle beauty awards thanks to its blend of skin-first ingredients that simultaneously conceal and improve problem areas. Did we mention it’s also SPF 27? It’s no wonder it's a favorite among celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Anniston, and Nicole Kidman. We’re also mega fans of the Foundation, which is as luxurious as it is skin-loving. Bestsellers: Concealer SPF 27, Protective Fortifying Emulsion SPF 22, Softening Cleansing Foam | Price range: $45 to $1000-plus | Cruelty-Free: No