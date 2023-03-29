The 11 Best Luxury Nail Polish Brands of 2023 for a Gorgeous Mani

We aren’t saying less expensive options don't tout these attributes, too. After all, brands like OPI and Essie are responsible for our favorite celebrity-launched nail trends, like Margot Robbie’s holographic mani. But, purchasing a luxury nail polish gives you the thrill of treating yourself to an illustrious, designer item without dropping a month’s worth of rent on a handbag or pair of stilettos. And, if we’re not afraid to spend a little extra on products for our skin and hair, don’t our nails deserve the same kind of pampering?

It took one swipe of Gucci in Goldie Red, and I went from a person who considered nail polish an afterthought, something I’d borrow from a roommate or my mom’s stockpile, to the proud owner of a growing luxury lacquer collection. What sets these high-end polishes apart from ones I’d pick up during a grocery run are long-lasting formulas, pigmented colors, and packaging pretty enough to use as home decor.

Chanel Chanel View On Chanel.com It’s not just Chanel’s signature scents or interlocking Cs that give themselves away when you wear the brand. The quality of its decade-defying, classy styles speaks for itself, whether you carry a branded satchel or sport their luxe nail polish. Chanel’s long-wearing, glossy lacquers just look lavish, and, thanks to the formula’s strengthening ingredients, like bioceramics and ceramides, so will your nails. With more than 20 shades to choose from, you won't have a bit of trouble finding a color to match your new handbag a la Kate Middleton.. Whether you want an everyday neutral, like the impossibly chic, Chanel Organdi,or a true red, like Super Lune, there’s a shade for everyone. Celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein relies on Chanel’s Harmonie when she wants a neutral that compliments all skin tones. Plus, the hue is the standout shade in Arden Cho’s high-shine half-moon mani. To get the look at home, finish off the design with another of our favorites, Chanel Boy De Chanel Nail Color in 404, a striking matte black. Bestsellers: Organdi, Ballerina, Rouge Noir | Finishes: Glossy, matte | Cruelty-Free: No

Gucci Beauty Gucci View On Gucci.com View On Gucci.com I’ll admit, TikTok first influenced me to try Gucci nail polish after I watched unboxing videos of buyers hoping to score the brand-stamped tote with their purchases. Although I wasn’t one of the lucky few, I soon discovered the polish was worth the crushed dreams. The pear-shaped glass bottles from the Vernis À Ongles collection elevate our vanities and shelfies, but it’s the brand's plant-based formula that keeps us coming back for more. Their ultra-rich hues look like ones you’d find lining the walls and furniture of Versailles — dripping with rich color and shine. They swipe on super smoothly, too, which for an opaque shade is hard to do. It’s impossible to choose the wrong color, but we’re especially fond of the trendy 712 Melinda Green, while Goldie Red is a fantastic option for a more timeless look. Bestsellers: Goldie Red, Ellen Blush | Finishes: Glossy | Cruelty-Free: No

Hermès Hermes View On Hermes.com Described by our editor as the “Birkin of Manicures,” Hermès’ nail polishes are as luxurious as its handbags. The brand carries 24 brilliantly pigmented lacquers and if we were forced to choose just one, we’d recommend the deep red-brown, Rouge H. It’s one of Gerstein’s favorites, and she used it to create this playfully mismatched checkerboard nail art. There’s a lot to love about these little polishes, starting with the long, thick brush, which lets you swipe on the formula in fewer strokes and with ease.It’s also made from over 70% natural ingredients, so you can feel good about wearing the polish. Not the least, every polish comes packaged in the instantly-recognizable orange box, which you can coordinate with the matching nail polish, Orange Boîte. For the most opulent at-home manicure, splurge for the brand’s nail files, also in the brand’s signature orange, and a smoothing hand care cream made with white mulberry extract. Bestsellers: Orange Boîte, Rouge H. | Finishes: Glossy | Cruelty-Free: No

Dior Dior View On Dior.com The French fashion brand knows how to spark a trend — rumor has it your local Sephora is still out of the Dior Lip Oil. Perhaps this is why Dior offers its gel-like polish in nearly 40 shades, so you have endless options to recreate every new nail trend that comes across your feed without fear of empty stock. Celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt, responsible for Hailey Bieber’s viral candy-cane glazed nails, says Dior polishes are terrific when you want fun, unique colors. We’d copy Hailey Beiber’s shiny manicure using bold shades like Red Smile or Désir. For something more subtle, such as the milk foam look, pair Gerstein’s top choice, Grace,a mauvy pink, with the Tutu,a soft brown. The brand’s best-seller, however, isn’t a statement-making color, but rather an incredibly wearable, subtle pink. Dior also infuses its formula with peony and pistachio extracts, which not only sounds fancy, but these ingredients will help protect your nails.Reviewers also rave about Dior Nail Glow and its brightening effect on your nail (similar to applying blush) and they say gives them a healthy glow with one coat Bestsellers: Rouge, Rouge Cinema, Red Smile | Finishes: Glossy, glitter | Cruelty-Free: No

Deborah Lippmann Deborah Lippmann View On Deborahlippmann.com No stranger to high fashion runway shows, Deborah Lipmann is a familiar face backstage at New York Fashion Week. She knows exactly what we want from nail polish — versatility, longevity and free of harmful chemicals. Her brand formulates the Gel Lab Pro Color line with strong ingredients (but not potentially-damaging ones like formaldehyde and toluene), so you can ditch the heat lamp, but still get the same surprisingly durable, glossy finish as a gel mani. Its formula is 10-free, opting for conditioning and repairing ingredients instead, such as primrose, keratin, and biotin. Lippmann always has her finger on the pulse on the latest mani and nail art trends and she ensures her line offers all the new colors you need to get the look at home.. We currently have our eye on Chantilly Lace, a creamy sheer shade with a jelly-like finish that gives Lizzo’s milky nails a run for their money. Bestsellers: Miss Independent, Fire with Fire, Love Yourself | Finishes: Creme, glitter, sheer, shimmer | Cruelty-Free: Yes 8 Best Non-Toxic Nail Polish Removers of 2023 For Better-Looking Nails

Pleasing Pleasing View On Pleasing.com My wallet sighed when Pleasing released its fairycore-inspired line of polishes (I’ve already had to drag myself away from any mushroom-related product for the past year.) The Harry Styles-founded brand is another celebrity foray into cosmetics, but as someone whose manicures regularly steal the show at red-carpet events, we trust his judgment. It also doesn’t hurt that it's a top pick from celebrity nail artist Michelle Saunders, either. Pleasing’s collection includes sweet shades, like Sprouting, a pastel blue-green, and Syrupberry, a bright, cherry blossom pink. When it comes to daily wear and versatility, we can’t get enough of Incrível Marrom Fosco. The ‘70s-esque deep brown works as a neutral for darker skin tones and matches just about everything in our wardrobes. Before the psychedelic release, Pleasing initially came out with The Perfect Polish Set — a line of four pearly lacquers with iridescent and matte finishes. The brand formulates these 12-Free polishes, like the most recent release, in a biodegradable, vegan, and cruelty-free formula. Did we mention each polish, which you can purchase individually or as a set, comes with whimsical and easy-to-apply decals for those of us who are less handy with a nail art brush? Bestsellers: The Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro Set, Sprouting | Finishes: Glossy, sheer, matte | Cruelty-Free: Yes Harry Styles's New Psychedelic Pleasing Collection Is Here

Emilie Heathe Emilie Heathe View On Emilieheathe.com Two coats of Emilie Heathe’s nail varnish and you’ll wonder how you lived without it — trust us. If you want to feel the effects of a glittery eyeshadow on your nails, drip them in Billions. This liquid gold color is just one of the 14 shades we can’t stop staring at, while Public, a vibrant and feisty orange, is bold enough to cut through any boring workday. The 10-free polish is chock full of strengthening ingredients you may recognize, like bamboo extract and vitamin E. The brand also taps lesser-known (but incredibly nourishing) notes, such as rice bran oil, an ingredient rich in amino acids that moisturize and protect your skin. Each one results in a long-lasting polish. But, if you do find yourself needing a touch-up, the brand houses the lacquers in flat, macaron-shaped bottles that you can seamlessly slip into a clutch or coat pocket. Bestsellers: Vengeance, The Perfect Red | Finishes: Glossy, glitter | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Christian Louboutin Christian Louboutin View On Nordstrom View On Christianlouboutin.com View On Christianlouboutin.com You know how the click-clack of Louboutin heels just sounds different? Well, wearing the brand’s striking lacquers have the same can’t-look-away vibe. Let’s start with the bottle: It features an 8-inch, knife-sharp cap inspired by the Ballerina Ultima, the tallest Louboutin heel. If that doesn’t grab your attention, the sexy boldcolors will. Pluminette is a bright fuchsia pink that instantly uplifts your mood for the very definition of dopamine dressing. Then there are the darker, moodier shades, like Khôl and Lady Twist, to tap a Billie Eilish-style look to master just the right amount of confidence. The brand also says two coats of the glossy lacquer are worth 20 from traditional nail polish, so consider this an investment. Bestsellers: Patibaba, Rouge Louboutin | Finishes: Glossy, matte | Cruelty-Free: No