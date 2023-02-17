The 17 Best Luxury Makeup Brands of 2023 That Are Worth the Splurge

These luxury makeup brands, including Chanel, Sisley-Paris, and Valentino, create high-end makeup that truly performs.

Published on February 17, 2023 @ 02:06PM

Best Luxury Makeup Brands

InStyle / Kristin Kempa

We don’t discriminate when it comes to shopping for makeup — so long as the formula performs, we’re happy to wear it, whether it’s a budget-friendly pick or something from a prestige brand. But when we’re feeling a little fancy, there’s nothing like breaking out a product from a luxury makeup brand to really lean into that vibe. 

Luxury makeup products are made with premium ingredients, offer advanced benefits, and come in elegant packaging. Quite often, luxury makeup brands come from fashion houses like Chanel, Tom Ford, and Hermès. That’s not always the case, though — some luxury makeup brands are founded by celebrities or celebrity makeup artists, others are connected to high-end skincare brands, and some still are totally independent. 

Not all luxury makeup brands are created equally, though. To help you save time (and prevent buyer's remorse) we’ve spent weeks researching and testing formulas to find the créme de la créme. Keep reading for 17 luxury makeup brands that are worthy of the investment; plus, find some of our favorite products from each.

Armani Beauty

LIP POWER LONGWEAR SATIN LIPSTICK

Armani Beauty
View On Giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com

Armani Beauty is known for its celebrity fans, including Sydney Sweeney (who happens to be the latest face of My Way Parfum) and Tessa Thompson. And though we love so many of the brand’s products, the Luminous Silk Foundation is a cut above the rest. Sweeney and Maude Apatow are just two of the celebrities who swear by Luminous Silk Foundation, even when they’re managing breakouts. 

The elegant formulas aren’t the only aspects of the brand that deserve hype, however. Giorgio Armani himself is passionate about making products that are beautiful and sustainable. The brand is focused on achieving carbon neutrality by 25 percent, and it’s well on its way with packaging that is recyclable (and in some cases refillable).

Bestsellers: Luminous Silk Foundation, Lip Maestro Velvet Liquid Lipstick, Lip Power Longwear Satin LipstickPrice Fange: $33 to $185｜Cruelty-Free: No

YSL Beauty

Touche &Atilde;clat All-Over Brightening Pen

YSL Beauty
View On Yslbeautyus.com

Editors, makeup artists, celebrities — you’d be hard-pressed to find someone in this category who hasn’t tried (and loved) YSL’s iconic Touch Éclat All-Over Brightening Pen. Kaia Gerber, Zoë Kravitz, and even Barbie Ferreira are among the brand’s fans. Beyond the cult-favorite concealer, YSL Beauty leads in innovations. For example: The Rouge Sur Mesure Custom Lip Color Creator allows you to create thousands of lip shades at the tap of a button, so you can always have a personalized lip color at your fingertips. 

While a lot of designer brands don’t offer perks when shopping on their sites, YSL does. You can sign up for auto-replenishment, so you’ll get 10% off every order and free shipping on it, plus there’s a beauty rewards club you can join for exclusive access to new products and events. If you’re into engraving, the brand offers that too, including on lipsticks, mascaras, perfume — and yes, Touche Éclat.

Bestsellers: Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Pen, Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm, Lash Clash Extreme Volume MascaraPrice Range: $28 to $299｜Cruelty-Free: No

Dior Beauty

Diorshow Mascara

Dior
View On Dior.com

Though Dior Addict Lip Maximizer may be stealing the spotlight right now, this designer makeup brand has been churning out best selling products since it first launched — with lipsticks, no less — in 1953. One of our longtime faves is Diorshow Mascara, a go-to of stars like Anya Taylor-Joy and Kylie Jenner, as well as the gorgeous range of fragranced hand soaps (they look very chic on the edge of a sink). 

We’re particularly fans of the online experience of shopping this brand — no matter what you buy, shipping is free, and you get to choose a few samples to enjoy. Plus, your order always comes gift wrapped (a complimentary service), so you feel very pampered when it arrives.

Bestsellers: Diorshow Mascara, Dior Addict Lip Glow, Dior Addict Lip Glow OilPrice Range: $29 to $245｜Cruelty-Free: No

Charlotte Tilbury

Hollywood Contour Duo

Charlotte Tilbury
View On Charlottetilbury.com

Charlotte Tilbury launched back in 2013 with a decent range of products and has since grown to a comprehensive collection that offers everything you could ever need, including skincare. Every product is infused with quality ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, and the brand’s signature rose gold packaging begs to be displayed. If you’re new to the brand, Hollywood Contour Duo, Hollywood Flawless Filter, and Pillow Talk Lipstick are all great picks to start with — and once you fall in love, you’ll want to sign up for product subscriptions, which will get you 15 percent off future orders.

Bestsellers: Hollywood Contour Duo, Hollywood Flawless Filter, Pillow Talk LipstickPrice Range: $26 to $140｜Cruelty-Free: Yes

Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs
View On Patmcgrath.com

If you’re a Swiftie, you know Taylor almost never reveals what makeup products she uses . . . that is, until recently, when we learned Taylor Swift wears Pat McGrath Labs. Celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath debuted her namesake brand on social media back in 2015 with just one product (Gold 001, a luscious gold pigment that is no longer available). After that, every item rolled out one at a time — with each selling out in mere hours — until the full collection launched months later. Pro makeup artists and at-home amateurs swear by the luxe line, and we’re partial to the lipsticks, which are super vibrant and housed in a fabulous case complete with a gilded pair of lips.

Bestsellers: MatteTrance Lipstick, SkinFetish Sublime Perfection Foundation, Mothership V Bronze Seduction PalettePrice Range: $29 to $230｜Cruelty-Free: No

Clé de Peau Beauté

Concealer SPF 27

Cle de Peau Beaute
View On Cledepeaubeaute.com

This Japanese brand’s name is French for “the key to skin’s beauty,” and if you’ve tried the products before, you know they deliver. The entire collection’s formulas are created with skincare technology to help enhance your complexion with every wear.

Few concealers are as legendary as Concealer SPF 27, which is worn by Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman. Despite the full-coverage formula and stick format, it’s creamy, featherlight, and won’t settle into fine lines and pores — plus it contains SPF protection. We’ve also lauded the brand’s Radiant Fluid Foundation, which is infused with hyaluronic acid and leaves skin looking dewy and flawless all day, even on oily and acne-prone skin.

Bestsellers: Concealer SPF 27, Radiant Fluid Foundation Matte SPF 20, Lip GlorifierPrice Range: $60 to $270｜Cruelty-Free: No

Chanel Makeup

Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour

Chanel
View On Chanel.com

There’s not a single luxury list out there that would exclude Chanel — not only is it one of the original designer makeup brands (it’s been around since the 1920s), it’s also one of the best. We never cease to be blown away by Chanel’s limited-edition collections, which often feature pressed powders that are debossed with elegant details, such as the fashion house’s signature tweed or tiny bottles of Chanel No° 5. And though the brand is basically 100 years old, it’s not remotely dated — in fact, products go viral frequently. Hailey Bieber recently revealed that she’s a fan of the Ultra Le Teint Foundation; and our review of Chanel’s newest undereye concealer, Sublimage Le Correcteur Yeux, caused it to sell out multiple times.

Bestsellers: Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour, Sublimage Le Correcteur Yeux, Le Vernis Longwear Nail ColourPrice Range: $30 to $250｜Cruelty-Free: No

Victoria Beckham Beauty

Bitten Lip Tint

Victoria Beckham Beauty
View On Victoriabeckhambeauty.com

Not all celebrity makeup brands are worth the hype, but Victoria Beckham has earned it with her carefully curated collection of beauty products. Ever since she launched her line in 2019, she’s been pumping out hit after hit. All the products are designed to be fuss-free yet chic (very Posh) and feel incredibly luxe on the skin. If you’re unfamiliar with the brand, check out the Bitten Lip Tint: A stain that truly lasts without making you look dehydrated like most formulas do, and the Satin Kajal Liners, which are ultra pigmented and glide on like a dream.

Bestsellers: Bitten Lip Tint, Lid Lustre, Satin Kajal LinerPrice Range: $28 to $60｜Cruelty-Free: Yes

Gucci Beauty

Blush de Beaute

Gucci
View On Gucci.com

Gucci Beauty has existed in a few iterations over the years, but the relaunch in 2019 has cemented the makeup brand as a mainstay. The launch campaign made headlines for promoting Gucci lipstick on “imperfect” smiles, a form of beauty inclusivity we don’t often see. Since then, we’ve seen the brand’s formulas adorn the faces of countless celebs — including Salma Hayek, whose daughter absconded with the star’s favorite Rouge à Lèvres Satin Lipstick.

Bestsellers: Rouge à Lèvres Mat, Blush de Beauté, Mascara L’ObscurPrice Range: $33 to $475｜Cruelty-Free: No

Tom Ford Beauty

Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo

Tom Ford

View On Tomford.com

Though he’d gotten his feet wet in the world of makeup with a capsule collection under the Estée Lauder label in 2005, it wasn’t until 2011 that Tom Ford launched his eponymous cosmetics collection. Since then, the luxe formulas — in equally opulent packaging — have been favorites of beauty editors and more makeup lovers around the world. Though his fragrances may get all the hype (Fucking Fabulous, anyone?), his makeup is definitely worthy of accolades. We’re partial to one of the original products from the line, Lip Colour, which comes in a tube so fancy that you want to pull it out and apply it in front of anyone and everyone.

Bestsellers: Lip Colour, Shade and Illuminate Soft Radiance Foundation SPF 50, Shade and Illuminate Contour DuoPrice Range: $35 to $1,250｜Cruelty-Free: No

Guerlain

The Sunkissed Natural Healthy Glow Powder

Guerlain 
View On Guerlain.com

Guerlain is one of the oldest brands on this list, launching all the way back in 1840 (!). The company is also credited with inventing bronzer back in the ‘80s, and the formula still holds up. There is much to enjoy across the collection, including the super-comfy KissKiss Bee Glow Honey Tint Lip Balm, which comes in a luxurious gold tube, and the completely customizable Rouge G Lipstick. In addition to engraving it, you can pick your case, which is available in 19 different designs (including tweed and rhinestone options). 

Bestsellers: The Sunkissed Natural Healthy Glow Powder, KissKiss Bee Glow Honey Tint Balm, Rouge G Customizable Jewel LipstickPrice Range: $26 to $165｜Cruelty-Free: No

Sisley-Paris

Phyto-Eye Twist

Sisley-Paris
View On Sisley-paris.com

You might be more familiar with Sisley through its Jennifer Aniston-approved hair products or the legendary Black Rose Cream Mask, but don’t sleep on the makeup collection. All of the formulas are created with plant-based skincare ingredients — including radiance-boosting fruit extracts and hydrating aquatic mint extract — plus, have gorgeous textures and finishes that basically melt into skin. One of our favorites is the Phyto-Rouge Shine, a lipstick with the feel of a balm and the shine of a gloss. Bonus: The products are quite easy to use, including eyeshadows in chubby crayons and sponge-tipped concealers, so you can just dab, blend with a fingertip, and go.

Bestsellers: Phyto-Teint Nude, Phyto-Rouge Shine, Phyto-Eye TwistPrice Range: $50 to $307｜Cruelty-Free: No

Valentino Beauty

Very Valentino 24 Hour Wear Liquid Foundation

Valentino Beauty
View On Valentino-beauty.us

Though Valentino is a relative newcomer to the makeup game, it’s caught the eye of many thanks to its stunning — and engravable and refillable — packaging. Permanent products in the lineup have garnered acclaim, including the Rosso Valentino Refillable Lipstick that comes in 53 shades, the long-lasting Very Valentino 24 Hour Wear Liquid Foundation, and the double ended Twin Liner Eyeliner. We’re also partial to some of the brand’s limited-edition launches, which are quite worthy of display, such as a studded lipstick bullet inspired by Valentino’s iconic Rockstud collection.

Bestsellers: Very Valentino 24 Hour Wear Liquid Foundation, Rosso Valentino LipstickPrice Range: $25 to $230｜Cruelty-Free: No

Westman Atelier

Westman Atelier

 Baby Cheeks Blush Stick
View On Westman-atelier.com

Celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman’s collection launched in 2018 and has been a favorite of the classy-clean beauty set ever since. While Gwyneth Paltrow is probably one of the brand’s most well-known fans, Kate Hudson and Martha Stewart are also hooked on the good-for-you formulas (especially the Face Trace Contour Stick). You won’t just love the ingredients in these products (vitamin C, jojoba oil, and more), though. The silky cream and buttery powder textures are to die for, as are the ultra-luxe, weighty components.

Bestsellers: Vital Skin Foundation Stick, Baby Cheeks Blush Stick, Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip BalmPrice Range: $32 to $750｜Cruelty-Free: Yes

Hermes Beauty

Rouge Herm&Atilde;&uml;s Matte Lipstick

Hermes
View On Hermes.com

For many, the iconic orange box of Hermès is the pinnacle of luxury. While not everyone will be able to afford a Birkin from the brand, the beauty formulas — many of which come in that aforementioned box! — are more accessible. All of the product packaging looks like it could be modern art, especially the nail polishes and the lipsticks’ refillable, color-blocked tubes.

The lipsticks themselves are available in satin, matte, and sheer finishes, all of which pop. (You can also buy leather cases in the brand’s signature hues.) If you’re not prepared to splurge, check out the Plein Air Blotting Papers or nail files — their orange packaging will definitely impress when pulled from your purse.

Bestsellers: Rouge Hermès Matte Lipstick, Plein Air Complexion Balm, Le Mains Hermès Nail EnamelPrice Range: $43 to $350 ｜Cruelty-Free: No

Christian Louboutin Beauty

Rouge Louboutin Lalaque Le Vernis Nail Colour

Christian Louboutin
View On Christianlouboutin.com

This edited collection of beauty products is centered around Louboutin’s most recognizable characteristic — the shoes’ vibrant red soles. The lipsticks are packaged in cases inspired by a blend of Art Deco style and Middle Eastern antiquities, and are all refillable. You can even buy charms for the tube! We’re especially partial to the nail polishes, the caps of which are inspired by the brand’s highest stiletto heel.

Bestsellers: Rouge Louboutin Silky Satin Lipstick, Rouge Louboutin Lalaque Le Vernis Nail ColourPrice Range: $40 to $335｜Cruelty-Free: Unclear

La Prairie Makeup

Skin Caviar Concealer Foundation SPF 15

La Prairie

View On Laprairie.com

Though the super-luxe skincare brand only offers a couple of makeup formulas, we’d be remiss not to include La Prairie. The Skin Caviar Concealer Foundation, infused with the company’s signature caviar extract to firm and lift, is one of just a handful of expensive foundations we love. There aren’t many products we’ve seen packaged like it, either — the bottle comes with a perfectly coordinating concealer housed in the lid, and it’s all placed on its own little stand, complete with a petite application brush. Essentially, this foundation is fit for royalty. 

Bestsellers: Skin Caviar Concealer Foundation SPF 15, Skin Caviar Complexion Perfect ConcealerPrice Range: $150 to $250｜Cruelty-Free: No

Why Shop With Us

Emily Orofino is a freelance writer, editor, and consultant with over a decade of experience in the beauty industry. She has tried thousands of beauty products, including eyeshadows, throughout her lifetime. For this piece she researched hundreds of high-end beauty brands and tested out dozens of products to find the best luxury beauty brands.

