The 17 Best Luxury Makeup Brands of 2023 That Are Worth the Splurge

Not all luxury makeup brands are created equally, though. To help you save time (and prevent buyer's remorse) we’ve spent weeks researching and testing formulas to find the créme de la créme. Keep reading for 17 luxury makeup brands that are worthy of the investment; plus, find some of our favorite products from each.

Luxury makeup products are made with premium ingredients, offer advanced benefits, and come in elegant packaging. Quite often, luxury makeup brands come from fashion houses like Chanel, Tom Ford, and Hermès. That’s not always the case, though — some luxury makeup brands are founded by celebrities or celebrity makeup artists, others are connected to high-end skincare brands , and some still are totally independent.

We don’t discriminate when it comes to shopping for makeup — so long as the formula performs, we’re happy to wear it, whether it’s a budget-friendly pick or something from a prestige brand. But when we’re feeling a little fancy, there’s nothing like breaking out a product from a luxury makeup brand to really lean into that vibe.

Pat McGrath Labs Pat McGrath Labs View On Patmcgrath.com If you’re a Swiftie, you know Taylor almost never reveals what makeup products she uses . . . that is, until recently, when we learned Taylor Swift wears Pat McGrath Labs. Celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath debuted her namesake brand on social media back in 2015 with just one product (Gold 001, a luscious gold pigment that is no longer available). After that, every item rolled out one at a time — with each selling out in mere hours — until the full collection launched months later. Pro makeup artists and at-home amateurs swear by the luxe line, and we’re partial to the lipsticks, which are super vibrant and housed in a fabulous case complete with a gilded pair of lips. Bestsellers: MatteTrance Lipstick, SkinFetish Sublime Perfection Foundation, Mothership V Bronze Seduction Palette｜Price Range: $29 to $230｜Cruelty-Free: No

Victoria Beckham Beauty Victoria Beckham Beauty View On Victoriabeckhambeauty.com Not all celebrity makeup brands are worth the hype, but Victoria Beckham has earned it with her carefully curated collection of beauty products. Ever since she launched her line in 2019, she’s been pumping out hit after hit. All the products are designed to be fuss-free yet chic (very Posh) and feel incredibly luxe on the skin. If you’re unfamiliar with the brand, check out the Bitten Lip Tint: A stain that truly lasts without making you look dehydrated like most formulas do, and the Satin Kajal Liners, which are ultra pigmented and glide on like a dream. Bestsellers: Bitten Lip Tint, Lid Lustre, Satin Kajal Liner｜Price Range: $28 to $60｜Cruelty-Free: Yes

Tom Ford Beauty Tom Ford View On Tomford.com Though he’d gotten his feet wet in the world of makeup with a capsule collection under the Estée Lauder label in 2005, it wasn’t until 2011 that Tom Ford launched his eponymous cosmetics collection. Since then, the luxe formulas — in equally opulent packaging — have been favorites of beauty editors and more makeup lovers around the world. Though his fragrances may get all the hype (Fucking Fabulous, anyone?), his makeup is definitely worthy of accolades. We’re partial to one of the original products from the line, Lip Colour, which comes in a tube so fancy that you want to pull it out and apply it in front of anyone and everyone. Bestsellers: Lip Colour, Shade and Illuminate Soft Radiance Foundation SPF 50, Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo｜Price Range: $35 to $1,250｜Cruelty-Free: No