The 16 Best Lululemon Products for Every Type of Workout

Here Are The 13 Best Activewear Brands You Should Be Sporting Right Now

But there’s no getting around it: Lululemon gear is expensive. So it’s not just the sheer number of offerings the brand has that can be overwhelming, you’ve also got to wrap your head around the fact that you may be spending more than you pay for monthly internet on a pair of leggings. That’s why we combed through the brand’s inventory, highlighting the best-sellers, highest-reviewed products, and our own personal recommendations to pull together a guide to our favorite Lululemon products.

You can thank Lululemon for the athleisure evolution — before the company went mainstream in the early 2000s, no one considered leggings pants. And now, here we are. Since popularizing yoga wear as everyday wear, Lululemon has been regularly seen on the Kardashians , is all over TikTok , and has spawned countless dupes . The brand even ventured into footwear last year.

Cozy up in an oversized crewneck sweatshirt constructed from soft, cotton French terry fabric. This one has dropped shoulders, which moves the seams down the arm so you won’t experience any digging at the shoulder point or armpit, and extra length at the hem to cover your hips and butt no matter what rise bottoms you pair it with.

What We Don’t Love: You have to take extra care when washing it.

Lululemon’s Align tanks, leggings, and shorts are perennial favorites from the brand. You can get the best of both worlds in this bodysuit, crafted from the same buttery soft fabric devotees race about. It fits like a second skin, smoothing and shaping any areas you might be less confident in. Wear it on its own to yoga class, or pair it with a button-down shirt, oversized sweatshirt, or cashmere duster when you’re out and about.

Lululemon brings its signature soft fabric to swim in this straightforward one-piece. With a scoop neck, plunging back, and skimpier fit around the bottom, it offers an edgier kind of coverage. It’s designed for B and C cups—and has built-in pockets for optional, removable cups—but those with larger chests might want to look into more supportive options.

There’s no need to tote around a whole purse or backpack when you’re running to a studio class or just taking a stroll. This seven by four inch belt bag, with a 53-inch strap, is big enough to hold your phone, keys, and any other small essentials when you’re on the go. Wear it as a cross-body bag, or cinch it tight to your waist if you need to pick up the pace.

Lululemon’s Everyday Backpack regularly lands on “best gym bag” lists, and for good reason. This bag is about as far from your elementary school backpack as you can get: Even with a roomy exterior pocket and a water bottle holder on each side, its shape is streamlined enough for the office—which makes the padded pocket that fits a 16-inch laptop even more convenient.

This skort is business in the front—laying flat against the legs—and a party in the back, where pleats allow for more range of motion as you run or dive across the tennis court. It’s available in three different lengths—17-, 15-, and 12-inches—although the 15-inch version has the most sizing options. Even better: Lululemon’s high-tech Luxtreme fabric liner is sweat-wicking and stays cool no matter the temperature outside.

High-rise shorts that aren’t skin-tight? Yes, please! These running shorts (which can be worn for so much more than running) are lightweight, quick-drying, sweat-wicking, and have mesh fabric panels for ventilation—everything you need to keep your body temperature down during even the hottest workouts. The looser fit allows you to open up your stride, and a built-in line offers extra coverage if the 2.5-inch length makes you a little nervous.

A racerback tank is a staple piece in any gym wardrobe, and this is a favorite piece among Lululemon devotees. It's fitted but not tight—minimal seams reduce the risk of chafing—and sits at the hip for full coverage. And you don’t have to worry about smelling as you sweat because the Swiftly Tech fabric not only has a mesh construction to keep air flowing over your skin, but it also uses technology that prevents bacteria from latching on.

When you’re cranking out reps in the weight room, you want a pair of leggings that don’t broadcast just how hard you’re working. These Wunder Train tights are made from Lululemon’s fastest-drying fabric, which nixes any potential sweat marks. That same fabric is also compressive enough to support you but feels soft and cool on the inside. If you’re on the shorter side, opt for the 25-inch length.

What We Love: These are available in three different lengths.

Brave the elements in a puffer built to handle the worst conditions, with features like a wide hem that can be cinched tight with drawstrings to keep out the cold; a windproof and water-repellant outer shell; an interior that’s filled with responsibly sourced 600-fill-power goose down; a removable hood; pockets in the lining; and a hidden phone sleeve in the zippered, fleece-lined hand pockets.

You can’t argue with more than 4,600 five-star reviews. The aptly named Define Jacket skims your body in a super flattering silhouette, but still stretches and moves with you thanks to four-way stretch fabric that incorporates added Lycra fibers. Thoughtful features like thumbholes, cuffs that fold down over your hands for warmth, and mesh on the back for ventilation make this jacket ideal for any scenario.

What's under your workout wear can have a major effect on how comfortable you’ll be as you break a sweat. These boyshorts offer full yet incredibly lightweight coverage, with seamless top and bottom edges to avoid visible panty lines as you bend and stretch in class. You might see the side-seam, but pair them with a thicker pair of leggings and you'll be in the clear. Plus, they underwear is sweat-wicking and quick-drying to keep everything copacetic down there.

What We Don’t Love: The side seam may show through bottoms, depending on how thick they are.

Built for high-impact activities—whether that’s running or endless burpee reps — the Energy Bra uses encapsulation technology (essentially supporting each breast separately) to eliminate bounce and discomfort. Adjustable straps (that may run a bit short) and a hook-and-eye closure allow you to customize the fit even further. It’s a basic style with a fun strappy back, and available in a huge range of sizes.

Even Lululemon’s basics could be considered luxury, but the Lululemon Lab is an even more expensive, exclusive offshoot where the brand sells more experimental designs. This take on a bomber jacket is made from a fabric derived from responsibly sourced wood-based materials that’s stretchy and water-repellant; you should feel just as comfortable wearing it to the gym as you would the office.

What We Love: The roomy fit allows for layering over all types of apparel.

If you’re looking for an entry point into Lululemon gear, start with the brand’s fundamental crewneck tee. This lightweight top floats around your body, whether you’re wearing it at the gym or tucking it into a pair of jeans. And from a performance perspective, you’ll love the feel of naturally breathable cotton and how the added Lycra fibers maintain its shape for a more polished look.

Who doesn’t look good in a biker short? This universally flattering high-waisted style — made from the brand’s sweat-wicking, four-way stretch Nulu fabric — is always highly recommended by trainers, and it comes in three different lengths (including 4 inches and 8 inches ) depending on your preference. The lighter colors come lined — so nothing shows through — which feels a bit different on, since they are slightly thicker, but trust us, the shorts will still remain comfortable.

What We Love: The fabric is so light and soft, it barely feels like you’re wearing anything.

What To Keep In Mind

Fit

Even though most athleticwear fits snug to the body for extra support during your workout, Lululemon does tend to run a bit small. If your movement feels at all restricted by the item, you probably need to size up because workout apparel should move with you, not prevent you. Take a close look at the size guide before purchasing, but luckily, the brand offers free shipping and returns, so if you need to try a different size, it will come at no cost.

Material

Lululemon has a lot of its own innovative materials — Nulux, Nulu, Everlux, and Luon, for example — which sound completely made up. Pretty much all of them are a blend of nylon and elastane for optimal stretch and sweat-wicking powers. If you’re ever unsure what a fabric is, the brand explains all of its designs here for you to read about.

Your Questions, Answered

Can Lululemon items go in the washing machine?

Absolutely. The company recommends washing the majority of their products in cold water with similar fabrics, and suggests avoiding fabric softeners (which can affect the sweat-wicking properties). You can either hang dry products or tumble dry on low. Make sure to check the care instructions for individual products before washing them; Lululemon does not recommend putting things like bags or backpacks in the wash.



Do Lululemon clothes last a long time?

If you take care of Lululemon clothes properly, they should last a long time. Most people report getting two to three years of normal wear out of their Lululemon clothes. The company also has a 30-day return policy for all items, and if you buy something and it’s defective, you can request a Performance Return and exchange it for an e-gift card.



Is Lululemon a sustainable brand?

No. Lululemon does use some eco-friendly materials, including recycled materials, but it’s not considered a “sustainable” brand at this point. It has set a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from its owned operations and supply chain by 60 percent by 2030. You can read more about how it plans to do so on the sustainability section of its website.

Why Shop With Us



Ashley Mateo is an award-winning journalist and editor who currently works as a freelance editorial consultant. She was previously the site director of Redbook and the deputy digital editor at Shape. Not only is she a running coach and marathon runner, making her a particularly well-suited person to report on this topic, but she also personally has tried the brand, making her the best person to report on it.