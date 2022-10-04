These Are The 11 Best Loungewear Brands You Should Be Shopping in 2022

To get into a “prime sleep-time mood,” she suggests, investing in some quality loungewear — and a high price tag doesn’t have to come with a high level of relaxation. That’s why we compiled a list of the best loungewear you should be shopping for your next self-care night. After all, less online hunting equals more downtime.

Though loungewear has also recently doubled as workwear , Justine Liu, Chief Merchandising & Product Officer at Girlfriend Collective (You know, the ultra-trendy, sustainable brand right out of every remote worker’s dreams), says the importance of rest coincides with great sleepwear. "We all know how important sleep is for your mind and body, and great sleepwear is another way to help you reap all the benefits of a good night’s rest,” Liu tells InStyle.

Some things make for a restful Sunday afternoon: A cup of tea, a no-fail podcast , and your favorite pair of sweats. Sub “sweats” for a slouchy knit pant, cashmere set, or a one-piece workout bodysuit, and the idea remains the same — the interchangeability of pieces in that sentence is because a cozy, pared-down aesthetic can be, well, whatever you want it to be. That’s the beauty of loungewear.

Aerie Aerie View On Ae.com It wouldn’t feel right to compile a restwear roundup without mentioning American Eagle’s wildly popular intimate line, Aerie. Composed of super-soft modal and cotton blends (Think: those V-shaped waistband leggings that were everywhere last year), they're an affordable loungewear option that delivers. Aerie is an all-encompassing brand comprised of everything from lacey bralettes and bed-to-brunch-appropriate joggers to breezy wide-leg sleep pants and oversized crewnecks, all with loose, comfortable drape-y fits. If you’re on the hunt for an outfit that pairs well with a side of duvet, chances are Aerie has it, and you won't be disappointed. Make it their strappy-backed OFFLINE sports bra or uber-comfy seamless undies, Aerie breathes your version of "loungewear" into life — just in time for those moments that require a much-needed breath.

The Great The Great View On Thisisthegreat.com Think of clothing from The Great like this: You’re at the thrift and come across a garment with a timeless cut and durable fabric, making you think, “why don’t they make clothes like this anymore?” Well, as it turns out, they still do. Loungewear pieces from the brand are reminiscent of the feeling of your favorite vintage tee; each piece has a similar comfort and unfailing silhouette. This invigorating brand still manages to bring something fresh to Americana-inspired aesthetics. Whether it’s with their plush lounge pants or silky robes (equipped with voluminously wide sleeves for ultimate comfort), coziness, quality, and style are central to this brand. Each piece holds up and is worth the investment, proving the brand’s greatness — pun totally intended.

Lunya Lunya View On Lunya.co Lunya offers everything from woven linen shirts to shiny, seductive robes to meet every lounger's demand. If comfort is your worry, Lunya has a solution: they offer soft-to-the-touch modals. For your laziest days, there’s 100 percent washable silk that you can throw straight into your washing machine without having to make another (painful) dry cleaner visit. And for sleepers who sweat? Lunya delivers their Pima cotton infused with jade, a cooldown formula proven to dissipate sweat and regulate humidity, keeping you feeling dry and refreshed. With all that in mind, Lunya is simply a high-quality lifestyle brand where laidback meets luxe. Never was it thought that tailored silhouettes could be synonymous with functional comfort, but Lunya proves to be a pioneer in the space.

Skims SKIMS View On Skims.com “Have you tried Skims?” is the four-word conversation opener that’ll make you realize how yes, almost everyone has owned a piece from Kim Kardashian’s solution-based shapewear line. If you haven’t (NBD — I was late to the Skims game, but now I swear by their buttery soft bodysuits), you’ve probably seen their muted-toned tanks or body-hugging slips on your favorite influencer. Still, the virality of this brand delivers beyond social media. While the brand has recently experienced such explosive growth —- so much so that the website has a hard time keeping up with demand, so if you have your eye on something, add to the cart now — there’s a reason for the success. These mold-to-your-body lounge pieces are stretchy, durable, and undeniably comfortable. Aesthetically, no brand does no-nonsense sex appeal quite like Skims, but these unfussy loungewear pieces look as good on the hanger as they do on the body. And with a size scale of ​XXS-5X, all-day, everyday wear is a perfect fit — literally.

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com Sometimes you just need a good lounge set — in every color. Girlfriend Collective aids in that want with a notable stock of shades, ranging from Matcha and Lavender sports bras to carmine-colored bike shorts. The Seattle-based sustainable activewear brand is equipped with an even more impressive size range, carrying sizes from XXS-6XL, making this loungewear brand one that has something for everyone. That's not where the excellence ends, though. Founded in 2017, the eco-friendly brand’s founders, Ellie and Quang Dinh, found a way to make polyester entirely from recycled water bottles (whereas other garments are made from virgin plastic). All that aside, this brand is simply so, so comfy. The materials are soft on the body and can go from high-intensity workouts to low-maintenance lounging. They even have a loungewear-specific line, equipped with everything from jersey joggers to relaxed-fit hoodies. Beware of buying your first Girlfriend piece, though, because you won’t want to stop there. (Totally unrelated: Should I do Chartreuse or Pear for my next workout set?)

Bandier Bandier View On Bandier.com Bandier might be known for its activewear selections, but don’t sleep on its loungewear. They have some high-quality pieces, from luxurious knits with sleek and drapey textures to opaque joggers made with seriously soft fabric. From plush modals to their brand-specific ‘SoftScult’ extra-soft fabric, these garments combine day-to-day wearable functionality with 90s-inspired style. And while their lounge lines are made with comfort in mind, they're also designed with intention (Their soft sculpt styles are made of sustainable fabrics, like recycled yarn). My rec is their Rimini Cardigan — it’s effortless enough to be worn down but elevated enough to be worn out, too.

Anine Bing Anine Bing View On Aninebing.com Anine Bing is the ultimate cool-girl brand. Blogger-turned-designer Nicolai Bing started the line out of her garage and created an empire with those same unique and accessible styles. Loungewear pieces are effortless essentials with a contemporary edge. Full of neutral earthy shades and sharp lines, this brand is as dynamic as the person wearing it. Their sports section is where these tried-and-true staples with new iterations truly shine — a place to shop investment and layering pieces like fitted tees or windbreaker-inspired parachute pants. But if sport-inspired athleisure isn’t your go-to, they also offer timeless fitted tees, crewnecks, and super-cozy cardigans stitched with alpaca-wool yarn. Each silhouette has something special — an oversized, cocoon shape or a funnel neck — that feels as good as they look.

Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices View On Outdoorvoices.com You've come to the wrong place if you’re looking for another brand that caters to high-performance, competitive athletes. Outdoor Voices was thought up by Ty Haney on a casual jog and giving space to those who identify as yoga beginners, the only-if-the-playlist-is-good runners, or those who will only hop on a stationary bike if the first cycle class is free. Instead of mirroring traditional workout gear that can sometimes appear shiny or feel spandex-y and synthetic, OV keeps comfort and bodies at the forefront with an inclusive size range. Every piece has a natural hand feel that’ll quickly become integrated into a daily wardrobe, whether it’s a workout or rest day. This material-focused brand has comfy ribbed flare pants, cropped zips, and other playful takes on loungewear, but if you’re looking for the star of the show, try their exercise dress.

Soma Soma View On Soma.com Soma does a great job at something brands sometimes have difficulty with — making undergarments that fit right. This inclusive brand carries bras that are the real deal, from silky wireless options to lace bralettes, but that isn’t where the comfort ends. Soma is a one-stop shop for basics like shaping camis, versatile crop tops, and breezy maxi dresses (They even have cool-to-the-touch nightgowns for an airy feel at bedtime — talk about dreamy). This brand is practical and high-quality, with something for everyone on their site.