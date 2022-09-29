The 14 Best Lingerie Brands of 2022 No Matter Your Aesthetic

That is where we come in. For a long time, the lingerie space was dominated by a handful of top players with very limited sizing. Nowadays, undergarment options run the gamut, and while sizing ranges have improved, there is still progress to be made. We gathered our favorite intimates brands from legacy designers to up and coming disruptors. While not every brand offers options for every body type, we tried to include as many on this list as possible, so no matter where you fall on the style spectrum, you can find a piece (or two or three or ten — we won’t judge) that fits your personal aesthetic.

Lingerie means something different for everyone — it may look like a matching lace set complete with garters and stockings, while others may opt for a simple T-shirt bra paired with comfy, cotton undies. Regardless of your personal style, the right lingerie options are out there, you just have to find it.

Savage X Fenty SAVAGE X FENTY View On Savagex.com Music sensation turned serial entrepreneur, Rihanna creates brands with inclusivity at their core, which is notoriously missing from many traditional lingerie brands on the market. This philosophy is reflected in the brand’s expansive size range, wide variety of styles, and accessible price point. From colorful teddies to comfy PJs, their website is filled with unique options regardless of your style or preference. Not to mention, their bras go up to 46DDD and bodysuits up to 4X, so larger busts and fuller figures can find items they feel comfortable and confident in.

Agent Provocateur Agent Provocateur View On Agentprovocateur.com For those looking for their main character moment, Agent Provocateur feels like what the leading lady in your favorite rom com wears. Founded in 1994, the U.K. born line’s signature is their fearlessly feminine designs found in everything from their embroidered bras to custom panties. But if traditional lingerie is not your style, they also have a bridal, swimwear, and loungewear line. Bras are available up to 38F while bodysuits are available up to a size 14.

Eberjey Eberjey View On Eberjey.com If your lingerie love language is more lowkey, this brand belongs on your radar. Co-founders Ali Meija and Mariela Rovita created Eberjey because they were disappointed that the lingerie market was geared toward the male gaze rather than female needs; they wanted to prioritize comfort over sexiness. Eberjey bras and panties are meant to perform both in the real world and the bedroom. Their signature Tencel fabric is not only sustainably sourced, but it also feels cooling and buttery against the skin. Our one complaint is that their sizing is fairly limited.

AdoreMe Adore Me View On Adoreme.com 10 years ago, AdoreMe launched as the first lingerie brand to offer extended sizing in all of their styles. They currently offer 77 different sizes (ranging from XS to 4X as well as bras ranging from 30A to 38DDD) and are continuing to innovate. Since 2019, they’ve invested in sustainable materials like recycled nylon and organic cotton, while also cutting back on their energy emissions. Their recent sustainability initiatives haven’t compromised their collections. From ultra sexy cutouts to strappy yet supportive styles, you are sure to find something that suits your mood. Feeling indecisive? Their monthly subscription box curates a range of selects based on the answers to your style quiz.

CUUP CUUP View On Shopcuup.com Calling all minimalists, we just found your new favorite bra brand. Instead of producing countless styles, CUUP sticks to what they are good at: comfortable, classic silhouettes with a modern twist. Instead of sticking to the status quo sizing systems, they designed bras based on what works for the female form. Not to mention, the muted, elevated colors offer a more sophisticated feel. And their bras even go all the way up to 44H. The Plunge and the Balconette are some of our personal favorites, but you cannot go wrong with any selection.

Cosabella Cosabella View On Cosabella.com Cosabella translates to “beautiful thing” in Italian, and after a quick browse through their site, it’s no mystery where they got their name from. While they have no shortage of sexy, statement making styles available, they also have comfort-first fits. Their Free Cut Micro Skin Tones line offer supportive yet supple options in every shade from butter to deep mocha, so you can find a nude that works for you. To top it off, their bras go up to 36G, however, their panties come in more limited sizing.

Thirdlove Thirdlove View On Thirdlove.com Co-founders and fashion industry mavens, Heidi Zak and Ra’el Cohen were tired of women having to choose between style and comfort. Instead, they decided to create a third option that combined both of these elements. In their research, they discovered around 30 percent of women feel in between cup sizes, so they designed bras with half cups to increase comfort and create a better fit. To no one’s surprise, this idea took off. Their 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra has sold over 10 million samples, and it has over 50,000 five star ratings. Beyond just bras and panties, Thirdlove offers sleepwear and activewear. Sizing ranges from 32A-44H and XS-3X.

Hanky Panky Hanky Panky View On Hankypanky.com You may know Hanky Panky for their barely there panties and thongs (their undies are so popular they sell one thong globally every 10 seconds and are a favorite of our team) but what may surprise you is that their bras are equally as comfortable. The fabric is so buttery smooth you will forget you are wearing anything at all — we promise. The youthful, colorful designs are perfect for those who prefer soft bralettes and light support. Unfortunately, its thongs are infamously one size only and their bras have limited sizing, so we hope they expand their sizing in the future.

Journelle Journelle View On Journelle.com A female-founded and run brand, Journelle committed to creating undergarment solutions that work for women’s bodies from day one. Because they understand how intimate apparel can be intimidating, the brand tries to make the shopping experience as comfortable as possible. We recommend visiting in-store to take advantage of their on-site free fittings. However, if you can only shop online, the site functions like an online department store which sells their namesake line as well as Le Petit Trou, Free People, and Bordelle. While not every brand offers extended sizing, Journelle’s bras go up to 36G, but their underwear only goes up to XL.

Fleur Du Mal Fleur Du Mal View On Fleurdumal.com Beloved by celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Selena Gomez, Fleur du Mal is a one stop shop for all things lingerie. Their steamy styles are so pretty you’ll want to wear them as clothing, and hey, we aren’t stopping you. Their boudoir style underpinnings include all the features of your most sophisticated fantasies (think: silk, embroidery, and lots of lace). Their Embroidery Plunge is maybe their most recognizable style, but the Top Stitch Bebe is just lowkey enough to wear all day. Consider it our sexy secret. Most of their bras go up to 36G and their panties go up to a size 14.

La Perla La Perla View On Laperla.com Arguably the most iconic lingerie brand out there, La Perla’s heritage sets them apart from others on this list. You may recognize pieces like the embroidered onesie from Beyoncé’s Partition music video or the black and white lace nightie on Margot Robbie in the Wolf of Wall Street. What began in 1954 as an Italian corsetry company has grown into a luxury, global brand. Buy for a special occasion or for a little internal pick me up. Their timeless design makes each piece worth the splurge. While we are lusting after the Exotique bra and Maison contouring bodysuit, we wish the sizing was more inclusive.

NK Imode NK Imode View On Nkimode.com If strappy sets and corseted camisoles make you nervous, take a look through NK Imode’s catalog. Their silhouettes prioritize comfort without sacrificing style. Yes, each item is on the pricier side, but most options only require one piece. Beyond that, customers have the option to shop by bust support level. Their maximum support section is lined with gossamer elastane which provides support and coverage without compromising your comfort.

For Love & Lemons For Love and Lemons View On Forloveandlemons.com Cofounded by Gillian Kern and Laura Hall, this female owned and operated brand offers one of a kind styles at an accessible price point. What started as a fashion brand has expanded to include lingerie. In collaboration with Victoria’s Secret, these ultra feminine, bold sets are not for the faint of heart. Adding one of these pieces, like the Aster Embroidery Bustier and Aster Embroidery Thong Panty for example, to your wardrobe is sure to make a statement. However, as much as we love the aesthetic, we wish these sets came in a wider size range.