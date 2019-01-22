8 Sexy-Yet-Comfortable Lingerie Brands to Wear on Valentine’s Day

Image zoom Fleur Du Mal

Everybody loves a flirty lingerie moment, but why does that so often have to mean, “trap my lady regions in an itchy, painful cage of elastic?” On the opposite end of the spectrum, though, we don’t want to feel like every day is laundry day in our plain-jane, granny-like undies.

We’ve rounded up the best lingerie brands that bring together both worlds — impossibly comfortable and utterly cute — so you never have to choose between the two again.

We’ve got a handful of uncompromisable boxes on our checklist for the best places to buy lingerie. We need to see high-quality fabrics, flattering cuts, on-trend styles, well-designed and inclusive size ranges, and all-day wearability.

Below, find the best bra brands that also make the best underwear, plus, of course, robes, lingerie tops, pajama sets, and teddies. If you’re looking for the best sexy Valentine’s Day lingerie (or any upcoming special occasions), you’ve come to the right place.

Gooseberry Intimates

This navy blue set is a celebration of lace. The high-waisted bottoms feature a wide elastic band around the waist for ultimate comfort, and stretchy eyelash lace around the hips. The underwire bralette extends the decorative fabric down the torso and over the cup, which not only makes a seductive statement, but also ensures everything stays tucked into place.

Eberjey

This lingerie brand consistently impresses us with the coziness of its lacy underpinnings. Known also for its loungewear, Eberjey understands the need for bras and undies that don’t pinch, tug, or itch, so it always uses the most gentle materials. This particular set offers full coverage on top and bottom — plus, the wireless bra provides ample support with wide lace panels.

Baserange

If your idea of sexy is less lace and frills, and more minimal and sleek, Baserange is up your alley. This supremely high-quality basics brand makes irresistible, pared down lingerie in simple cuts. We can’t resist this citrus-toned set in luxurious bamboo, but if you’d like to go even more classic, take a peek at the rest of its line.

Hanky Panky

It turns out the familiar lace panty maker that started the whole trend produces so much more than just the mid-rise thongs we buy by the pack. It makes a whole slew of cute, made-for-living-in pieces like these bralettes and high-rise briefs, both made of the stretchiest, softest nylon.

Negative Underwear

Negative Underwear has managed to make a signature of its cutout separates, which are not only sexy but also surprisingly comfortable. Instantly recognizable from Instagram, this brand has a way of making even the simplest styles feel fresh and exciting, and we can’t wait to see what they come out with next.

Intimissimi

This Italian-born brand is Europe’s equivalent of early-2000’s Victoria Secret. It has retail spaces on every high street, bras and underwear in nearly every woman’s drawer, and makes affordable-yet-cute pieces that keep up with intimates trends.

Fleur Du Mal

The French practically invented sexy lingerie, and this tastefully embellished Parisian brand is a strong argument for the genre. We love the pieces made to be worn under our clothes so much that sometimes we even want to wear them on top. Thankfully, Fleur Du Mal’s ready-to-wear line gives us the fix we need on silky, flowy, public-appropriate clothes.

Araks

Even if the name doesn’t immediately ring a bell, you’ve almost certainly seen a pair of its comfortable, delicate briefs. Scarlett Johansson's famous bum was clad in a pair of this New York-based brand’s underwear in the opening scene of Lost in Translation, perfectly encapsulating the line’s minimal yet feminine underthings.

