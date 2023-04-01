The 16 Best Leggings with Pockets for Bringing Your Necessities On-The-Go

Whether you have a rigid workout schedule or just prefer wearing leggings while you run errands and hang out at home, having a few pairs with pockets in your rotation is a must. While leggings in general are favored for their comfort and ease, leggings with pockets, whether they’re handy side or hidden back pockets, allow you to forget the purse or fanny pack at home and store your go-to belongings right at your side. To help you find the best pair for you, we chatted with a few wellness experts to find out what they recommend and tried out a bunch of pairs ourselves. After scrolling through these picks, it’ll be difficult to narrow down just a few of your favorites — between options with bold colors, inclusive size ranges, and sustainable materials, there’s tons of leggings with pockets on the market right now to love.

Best Overall Vuori Daily Pocket Legging Vuori Clothing View On Vuoriclothing.com What We Love: The drawcord feature on the waistband adds an elevated touch. What We Don’t Love: Your belongings may feel awkward against your thigh due to the positioning of the pockets. We love Vuori for its buttery-soft, flexible, and chic activewear options, which makes this pick no surprise. The Daily Pocket Legging combines style and function to create an exceptional everyday pair, complete with a cool drawcord waist feature and side pockets on the thighs to store your phone, cardholder — whatever is weighing you down while you’re on-the-go. The pockets do sit a bit lower on the thigh than most other leggings on this list, though, potentially feeling a bit more awkward. However, they’re deeper, so you don’t have to worry about your valuables sliding out. Constructed with Vuori’s trademarked BreatheInterlock Performance Fabric, which is sweat-wicking, supportive, and, of course, so comfortable, these leggings comes in six different colors that a wide range of shoppers (with any sort of personal style) will be drawn to — from simple black to a bold teal. With a high-rise fit and 7/8 leg length, this pair will hit above the midriff and just above the ankle—reviewers also mention how these fit (thankfully) true to size. Price at time of publish: $98 Sizes: XXS–XXL | Length: 7/8 | Rise: High | Colors: 6 | Materials: Polyester, elastane

Best Budget Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: The quality is fantastic considering the price tag. What We Don’t Love: This pair may not be suited for those on the taller side. We know that leggings from trendier brands typically come at a higher price point, but you can still find worthwhile less expensive pairs — trust us. Amazon offers lots of pairs fit for lower budgets, specifically this Colorfulkoala style that gives you 36 bold and neutral hues and prints to choose from. With a high-waisted fit, a 7/8 length, and, of course, visible side pockets, these leggings give us the feel of a high-end pair but for a fraction of the price. The fabric feels smooth, buttery, and perfectly stretchy and the pockets are deep enough to carry something as large as your cell phone during a workout, a walk, or while running errands. These leggings are a staple in my athleisure wardrobe, especially as a petite person — it’s a struggle finding pairs that don’t bunch up a ton at my ankles, so I love how the 7/8 length fits. And, at only $25, you’ll have a hard time finding a great quality style like this one with such a low price tag. Price at time of publish: from $25 Length: 7/8 | Rise: High | Colors: 36 | Materials: Polyester, spandex | Sizes: X-Small–X-Large

Best Splurge Outdoor Voices Snacks 7/8 Legging Outdoor Voices View On Outdoorvoices.com What We Love: The storage options are endless on this pair. What We Don’t Love: Washing it can be a pain due to all the attachments.

A pair of leggings that comes with not only pockets but a mini backpack? Sign us up. It’s no secret we love Outdoor Voices, having written about the brand’s exercise dresses, skorts, T-shirts, and much more before, but they’ve truly outdone themselves with the innovative Snacks 7/8 Legging. As a particularly stellar option for long walks and hikes thanks to how much storage it has, this style gives you side pockets, secret hip pockets, a zippered mesh pocket and loop-through storage on the back waistband, and a mini backpack that snaps onto the side of your leggings. It will last through any (and all) of your high-impact activities, wicking away sweat to keep you dry and protecting your skin from harsh rays with its UPF 50 protection. Plus, the three color options are anything but boring — our favorite is hands-down Azalea pink. Senior commerce editor Chloe Anello owns this pair, though, and notes that the leggings are relatively challenging to wash at first because the attached pockets do come unattached in the wash. She recommends detaching everything before throwing them in or washing the entire pair in a delicates bag in order to catch anything that’s fallen off. Price at time of publish: $118 Length: 7/8 | Rise: Mid | Colors: 3 | Materials: Nylon, lycra (SuperForm fabric) | Sizes: XS–XL

Best Plus Sizes Lane Bryant LIVI High-Rise Wicking Capri Legging Lane Bryant View On Lanebryant.com What We Love: The color blocking design adds a fabulous pop of pink and orange. What We Don’t Love: These only come in a capri length. Any pair of leggings, specifically active leggings, should be sweat-wicking in order for the wearer to feel dry and comfortable during their workout. This pair from Lane Bryant’s LIVI line literally has “wicking” in the name, so you know it won’t disappoint during your sweatiest gym sessions. Coming in sizes 10 to 40, it additionally boasts a four-inch waistband, stretchy yet supportive fabric, and the cutest navy, pink, and orange colorblock pattern (check out another colorway here). This colorway only comes in the capri length, not a full length, though, but you can get a full length version in solid shades. Jessie Diaz-Herrera, certified fitness instructor and creator of the body-positive dance movement Free the Jiggle, raves about these leggings, saying that they’re her go-to for her dance classes because they have a “great fit” and “stay in place” — any pair that you can dance in in without needing to constantly pull them up scores major points in our book. You can even keep your phone in the side pockets, too, instead of needing to prop it off to the side of the studio or leave it in a locker. Price at time of publish: $60 Length: Capri | Rise: High | Colors: 1 | Materials: Polyester, spandex | Sizes: 10/12–38/40 The 13 Best Brands for Cute and Comfortable Plus-Size Activewear

Best Tall P.E. Nation Motion Legging in Violet Revolve View On Pe-nation.com What We Love: This pair is suitable for everything from intense training to low-impact workouts and lounging. What We Don’t Love: There is only a back pocket, no side pockets. We’re suckers for any funky bottoms — if you’re with us on that and on the taller side you’ll be just as into as we are with these leggings with pockets from P.E. Nation. Don’t be alarmed by the reported 26-inch inseam because these stretch so much, they’ll cover your full leg, and with a high-waisted fit, they work best on taller folks. The gorgeous purple, pink, and off-white color blocking and stitching makes an instant statement that remains true to the brand’s bold and lively approach to activewear. Made for low- to medium-impact workouts, these leggings are squat-proof (so they won’t turn see-through or suffocate you when you bend) and a must-have for your next training session or WFH day at your home office (if you’re feeling like adding some spice to your usual athleisure ‘fit). The pocket on this pair is a little more inconspicuous, hidden inside the waistband and not quite big enough for your phone or cardholder. Rather, it’s ideal for your house or car key, a small wad of cash or some coins, or a few extra hair ties. Price at time of publish: $119 Length: Full | Rise: High | Colors: 1 | Materials: Nylon, elastane | Sizes: XXS–XXXL The 11 Best Jeans of 2023 for Tall Women Fit As Good As They Feel

Best Petite Offline By Aerie The Hugger High Waisted Pocket Legging Aerie View On Ae.com What We Love: There are three inseams available: Regular, Short, and Long What We Don’t Love: The colors and textures aren’t listed altogether. As a petite person myself, it sometimes feels impossible to find leggings that don’t bunch up at the ankles. That’s why I turn to Aerie, and recommend every other petite shopper do the same. With lots of options coming in “short” sizes — meaning they typically have two-inch shorter inseams than the regular pair — we’ll never have to worry about too long leggings again. The Hugger High Waisted Pocket Legging from Aerie’s OFFLINE line specifically comes in multiple versatile colors, sporting a heathered design or solid that serves as a fun update from the usual matte finish on active leggings. We just wish you can find all the colors in one spot. You’ll have to search around to find all the different options. Aerie calls this style “The Hugger” because of the supportive and warm feeling the wearer feels once they slip it on their body, and the brushed interior and exterior makes it extra cozy. And it wouldn’t be mentioned in this roundup if it didn’t have a much-needed pocket feature — the side pockets on the thighs have ample room to store your phone among your other day-to-day essentials. Price at time of publish: $55 Length: Full | Rise: High | Colors: 11 | Materials: Recycled polyester, elastane | Sizes: XXS–XXL (with short and long sizes also available) The 16 Best Petite Jeans For Shorter Frames of 2023

Best Ribbed Year of Ours Ribbed Pocket Legging Revolve View On Bloomingdales View On Revolve View On Yearofours.com What We Love: These not only have a side pocket, but a back pocket as well. What We Don’t Love: These are only suited for low-impact activity. For something a bit different from plain spandex, try this pair with a ribbed texture from Year of Ours, an ultra-cool, California-based, woman-created brand. Not only does the unique horizontal and vertical ribbed design stand out, but the leggings also come in the seven fun colors (like baby blue and desert rose). The pocket design on this pair is distinctive as well, with one side pocket that rests on your thigh and extends nearly down the entire side, rather than your hip, plus, one smaller pocket hidden in the back. The front part of the waistband has three layers, while the back has only two, giving you added, comfortable compression while participating in any low-impact activities. What’s more, despite the traditional ease of throwing on a pair of leggings, the design on the leggings makes your ‘fit look more styled and exciting. Price at time of publish: $125 Length: Full | Rise: High | Colors: 7 | Materials: Nylon, spandex | Sizes: XS–XL

Best High-Rise Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Legging Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com What We Love: The size range is extensive, and each pair of leggings is recyclable with Girlfriend Collective’s ReGirlfriend program. What We Don’t Love: Your belongings may feel awkward against your thigh due to the positioning of the pockets. If a pair from Girlfriend Collective isn’t already in your weekly leggings rotation, this is your sign to add one, specifically this highly-rated style with pockets. The Compressive Pocket Legging has a super high-rise fit and compressive feel that keeps you feeling secure during any type of workout. It even comes with not one, but two, deep pockets on the side for your belongings. Further, the size range for this pair is extensive, ranging from XXS to 6XL, making it a perfect style for anyone seeking awesome plus-size options. Wellness content creator Kate Glavan loves these leggings especially because of their storage capabilities, saying, “I haven't made the jump to buy a running belt to hold my belongings because these leggings are just so good for helping me carry stuff on my 10 plus mile runs.” From jewel tones to dark neutrals, the Compressive Pocket Legging has five color options available, as well as two inseams (28.5 inches and 23.75 inches). Price at time of publish: $88 Length: 7/8, full-length | Rise: High | Colors: 5 | Materials: Recycled plastic bottles (RPET), spandex | Sizes: XXS–6XL

Best Mid-Rise Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings Nike View On Nordstrom View On Dick's View On Kohls.com What We Love: They’re squat-proof, so your underwear won’t show through when you bend. What We Don’t Love: The waistband pockets are tiny. You probably thought to look at Nike during your search for the best leggings, considering it has been a leading brand in activewear since, well, forever. This mid-rise style will suit anyone looking for a simple pair of leggings that still comes in enough fun colors (like fuschia and aqua) aside from the typical dark neutrals to spice up your usual rotation. Further, this pair won’t appear see-through when you squat and will keep sweat at bay with its sweat-wicking fabric. As for pockets, we love how it has three total pockets — all of which are not visible at first glance. With two secret waistband pockets for storing your keys (that’s about it) and an inconspicuous back pocket large enough to store your smartphone, you’ll be able to bring your essentials along hands-free. Price at time of publish: $58 Length: Full | Rise: Mid | Colors: 9 | Materials: Recycled polyester, spandex | Sizes: XXS–3X (Short & Tall sizes also available)

Best 7/8 Outdoor Voices SuperForm Bloom 7/8 Legging Outdoor Voices View On Net-a-Porter View On Outdoorvoices.com What We Love: The back pocket has a zipper for extra security. What We Don’t Love: There’s only one inseam (25 inches) available across all sizes. With the slight resemblance to long johns, these leggings appealed to us for its streamlined look. The narrow waistband with the Outdoor Voices logo displayed across it is the perfect subtle yet amusing detail, and the available color options (black, olive, and fuschia) allow this style to still pair perfectly with tons of tops you already have in your closet. Also unique about these leggings is the zipper pocket, which you can find on the rear area of the waistband and is a great home for your keys and important cards while you’re out-and-about. The fabric itself is additionally constructed to repel sweat and keep you feeling secure during any high-impact movement, so whether you’re zipping around town checking errands off your to-do list or training in the gym the SuperForm Bloom Legging has your back. Plus, the 7/8 length means these hit above the ankle, so you won’t have to worry about them bunching up like they’re at risk of doing while you’re wearing a full-length pair. Price at time of publish: $98 Length: 7/8 | Rise: High | Colors: 3 | Materials: Nylon, lycra (Superform fabric) | Sizes: XS–XL

Best Cropped Athleta Salutation Stash Capri Athleta View On Gap.com What We Love: There are regular, tall, and petite fits available, and the size range is extensive. What We Don’t Love: They’re only suitable for low-impact workouts like yoga. Not everyone’s a fan of the full-length legging, especially during warmer seasons. Athleta’s Salutation Stash Capri Legging gives your shins and ankles more room to breathe when it’s steamier out (you can even throw these one when you know you’re doing an intense workout that will result in more sweat). It even has UPF 50+ protection to prevent any rays from getting through. We love how breathable the brand’s signature Powervita fabric is, on top of also being sweat-wicking, just adding to the reasons why this legging is a great option for anyone on the hunt for a good cropped pair of leggings with pockets. Athleta mentions how this style runs true to size and even comes in regular, tall, and petite fits. You’ll get two deep side pockets with this style, too, just like with the 7/8 version of the Salutation Stash. You won’t be able to do high-impact workouts in them, but yoga or a light hike will suit this pair. Price at time of publish: $99 Length: Capri | Rise: High | Colors: 5 | Materials: Nylon, lycra (Powervita) | Sizes: XXS–3X



Best Maternity Old Navy Maternity Full-Panel PowerSoft Side-Pocket 7/8-Length Leggings Old Navy View On Gap.com What We Love: The full panel waistband provides more than enough support for a growing belly. What We Don’t Love: There are few colors to choose from. Mamas-to-be deserve leggings with the utmost comfort and functionality — enter the Full-Panel PowerSoft Side-Pocket 7/8-Length Leggings from Old Navy’s maternity line. Made for any pregnant folks in their second or third trimesters, the leggings stretch as you grow, thanks to a full-panel waistband, so you won’t have to worry about buying a new pair the more your baby grows. Like other aforementioned styles, this one is made with moisture-wicking technology and super stretchy spandex to keep wearers feeling content all day. As an added bonus, aside from the included hip pockets deep enough to keep a phone close by, the Full-Panel Power Soft Leggings have lighter compression for added comfort and flat-lock seams to eliminate any potential for annoying chafing. We just wish it had more colors. Price at time of publish: $45 Length: 7/8 | Rise: High | Colors: 3 | Materials: Polyester, spandex | Sizes: XS–XXL

Best Flared AFITNE Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets and High Waisted Tummy Control Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: The quality of this pair is impressive considering the low price tag. What We Don’t Love: They’re very long. What used to be called “yoga pants” back in the day (am I aging myself?) is now commonly referred to as “flared leggings,” and they’re just as cute now as they were back in the aughts. We picked this pair from AFITNE because of its super soft fabric that won’t chafe, ultra-stretchy feel for the utmost comfort, and, of course, the subtle bootcut hem that adds some oomph to the traditional legging silhouette. Plus, this pair has not one, but two roomy side pockets for your day-to-day necessities stitched into a panel sewn in the side of the pants. They definitely run long, though, so petite folks might want to think twice before purchasing. Price at time of publish: $25 Length: Full length and cropped flare available | Rise: High | Colors: 8 | Materials: Polyester, spandex | Sizes: XS–XXL

Best Fleece-Lined Lands’ End Women's High Rise Serious Sweats Fleece Lined Pocket Leggings 4.8 Lands' End View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: These are ideal for layering in super cold temperatures. What We Don’t Love: All of the color options are not available in the petite and tall sizes. Not only does this pair from Lands’ End come with convenient pockets like the rest, but each leg is lined with cozy fleece to keep you warm if you’re braving cold climates. The perfect size for everything from your phone to your headphones and keys, this singular side pocket is a godsend on any wintery walks, whether you’re exercising or just getting from the store to your car with groceries in hand. The fleece lining isn’t even the only feature on this pair keeping you feeling comfy — the waistband is super stretchy so you don’t feel constrained, and you can choose from regular, petite, tall, and plus sizes to ensure a perfect fit. They’re even machine-washable, so you don’t have to stress about cleaning them in an ultra-specific way. Price at time of publish: $60 Length: Full | Rise: High | Colors: 5 | Materials: Cotton, polyester, spandex | Sizes: XS–XL

Best for Running HOKA Performance Tight HOKA View On Hoka.com What We Love: There are three pockets available, including one with a zipper. What We Don’t Love: These won’t feel as comfortable in warmer temperatures. Made from 75 percent recycled polyester and 25 percent lycra for the ultimate stretch, the Hoka Performance Tight has a form-fitting feel that keeps you feeling both secure yet still permits flexibility while you run, and the three pockets on the sides and waistband keep your belongings close by without hindering your stride. Even better, there are six color options and one fun print to choose from, so you can stand out on your running route in hues other than black if you so please. We appreciate the lightweight material, which allows us to move effortlessly on a run, but they definitely won’t keep you warm. We’d recommend them for treadmill runs or waiting for warmer weather. Price at time of publish: $88 Length: Full | Rise: High | Colors: 7 | Materials: Recycled polyester, lycra | Sizes: XS–XL