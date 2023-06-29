Clothes shopping at Amazon has become a bit of a rite of passage, and with reason. The e-commerce platform is a goldmine of stylish, functional, and often affordable pieces to choose from, and their selection of leggings is frankly unparalleled. From branded faves to uncanny lookalikes, and lounge pants to high-intensity workout leggings, Amazon truly has something for everyone in the activewear department. To help you wade through the incredibly extensive range of leggings available from the retailer, we conducted in-depth research and spoke to a handful of style experts to find out their favorites.

Best Budget Syrinx High Waisted Leggings Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: They’re supportive, comfortable and versatile. What We Don’t Love: Their sustainability credentials are questionable at best. A pair of leggings for under $30 is truly the stuff Amazon dreams are made of. While we’d like to note that this means their sustainable credentials will be questionable, their high rating over tens of thousands of reviews should speak for itself — as should fashion stylist and style expert Naina Singla’s endorsement. “These lightweight leggings are a great seasonal choice for anytime of year, including summer,” she says. “I find them both supportive and comfortable … and I highly recommend them to anyone looking for a sporty legging that is also versatile to integrate with other outfits for work and casual wear.” They’re also, incredibly, not see-through (although maybe avoid wearing them for squatting), offer tummy control, and can be machine-washed without any issues. Price at time of publish: $10 (originally $27) Size Range: S-XXL | Colors: 18 combos | Material: Polyester, spandex

Best Overall 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Squat Proof Ankle Length Interlink Leggings Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: The fabric is opaque and totally squat-proof. What We Don’t Love: They attract lint and pet hair. These leggings from 90 Degree by Reflex are on the thicker side, meaning they’re perfect for high-intensity workouts and squats — since they won’t become see-through as you move. But that doesn’t mean they’re suffocating: They’re designed to be breathable and sweat-wicking as well. “I love these leggings for outdoor activities and everyday errands as these pants are durable, classic-looking, and won't break the bank,” says Katya Bychkova. We’re super on board with how many color options there are here, from classic black or white to funky pepper green or coral berry. The only issue is these tend to attract lint and pet hair. Price at time of publish: $23 Size Range: XS-3X | Colors: 26 | Material: Polyester, spandex

Best Splurge Koral Lustrous Infinity High Rise Legging Koral View On Amazon View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Bloomingdales What We Love: These look fabulous and are really durable, too. What We Don’t Love: The sizing can be hit or miss. Amazon is as great for shopping for bargains as it is for more high-end pieces, since you can often receive your item faster than you might from other stores, and — when it ships from Amazon directly like these leggings do — they’ll also seamlessly handle any returns or exchanges you need to make. With that said, Bychkova loves these from KORAL, which she says “will snatch you all in the right places while elevating your look.” She explains, “instead of looking like a typical liquid legging, this lustrous style is more about a subtle shine vibe rather than a high-shine, almost patent leather look.” The expert also notes that these are more durable than a Spanx equivalent after a few machine washes. The only slight issue is that the sizing can be hit or miss, and it may take a couple of tries to find your perfect fit. Price at time of publish: $69-88 Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 3 | Material: Polyamide, spandex

Best Plus-Size Amazon Essentials Women's Active Sculpt High Rise Capri Legging Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: They come in inclusive sizing, and a ton of fun colorways. What We Don’t Love: They run large for some. Any brand that caters for up to a size 6X is an immediate “tick” in our book, but that’s far from all these Amazon Essentials leggings have to recommend them. “Super soft and stretchy, this legging comes in multiple bright colors that inspire you to work out,” says Bychkova. “I especially adore their light pink and light green capri legging options, as these colors are on trend and look fun at the gym.” Some people find they run large, while others think they’re more true to size, so make sure to read the size chart to figure out where you might fall on that scale. Once you get the sizing down, they fit beautifully. Price at time of publish: $18-25 Size Range: XS-6X | Colors: 15 | Material: Polyester, elastane The 13 Best Brands for Cute and Comfortable Plus-Size Activewear

Best Petite ODODOS Gathered Cross Waist Yoga Pants Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: They come in three lengths and inclusive sizing for a custom fit. What We Don’t Love: They sometimes slide down. For petite people, it’s always useful to be able to customize your bottoms, which is why we love that these leggings from ODODOS come in three lengths and inclusive sizing. Petite reviewers report that these achieve the golden inseam-to-waistband ratio — meaning you don’t have to choose the lesser of two evils between ankle-bunching and waist-gaping. Sizing apart, these are designed with a cute crossover waist and a handy inner pocket, plus they come in a frankly astonishing selection of colors. While they feel super comfy on, some people find they slide down and need to be readjusted, so they’re probably best kept for lounging or running errands rather than for intense workouts. Price at time of publish: $22-26 Size Range: XS-3X | Colors: 80 | Material: Polyamide, elastane

Best Workout Adidas Women's Future Icon Three Stripes Leggings Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It’s a blend of comfy and sporty in a high quality bottom. What We Don’t Love: They may be too long for petite people. Once again, Amazon makes a great all-in-one platform for shopping your fave tried and true brands. “If you’re looking for an established name brand for leggings on Amazon, then look no further than these from Adidas,” says model Allison Weiss Brady. “With the brand’s classic three stripes down the side of the leg, it elevates your workout style to a whole new level. And they are machine washable, comfortable, and easy to travel with.” Sporty and available in three cute colors (that pink!), these leggings are perfect for exercising, and fit perfectly on diverse bodies — though they may be a bit long on the more petite among us. Still, they’re super comfortable and feel high quality. Price at time of publish: $8-40 Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors: 3 | Material: Cotton, elastane

Best Black The Drop Women's Randy High Rise Clean Legging Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: These are dead ringers for other, more expensive, leggings. What We Don’t Love: The lack of continuous loop means you can’t adjust the fit to your waistline. We love The Drop for all sorts of Amazon fashion pieces, and these leggings don’t miss. This “is a fashion-focused option that reminds me of the high-end pant but at a fraction of the price,” says Bychkova. “High-waisted and with a wide waistband, these full-length leggings are made for an active person who can rock a classic black or a colorful legging look.” These work just as well for working out as they do for going about your daily activities, with sweat-wicking fabric that’s soft enough to live in and pockets for keeping your essentials. They’re also perfectly form-fitting on a range of body types. These come in fewer colors than your average Amazon legging, but if you’re looking for a basic black, they’ve got you covered. Price at time of publish: $40 Size Range: XXS-5X | Colors: 4 | Material: Recycled polyester, spandex

Best Maternity Leggings Depot Women's Maternity Leggings Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: They offer compression as well as room for your bump to grow. What We Don’t Love: The sizing can be difficult to navigate. First things first: It’s always good news when maternity clothing is affordable, since of course there’s likely only a limited time when you’ll actually get to wear it. As such, we are delighted to present these awesome maternity leggings that are here to support you during all your pregnancy needs. There’s a bit of compression for support, yet plenty of room for your bump to grow. And the absolute necessity of any pregnancy pant: they’re incredibly comfy. These are another style that comes in an astonishing range of colorways and prints, so if you don’t know where to look, may we suggest the Sun and Moon, Wiener Dog or Steel Tie Dye options? Sizing-wise, make sure to read the reviews to figure out if you need to size up or down. Price at time of publish: $12-18 Size Range: S-3X | Colors: 50 | Material: Polyester, spandex

Best Faux Leather Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Matte Faux Leather Leggings Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: This pair is the perfect mix of functional and cute. What We Don’t Love: The material is quite thin. Faux leather can make for a fun and unexpected alternative to your average black leggings, and Colorfulkoala does them very well. We especially love the coated matte finish of these pants, which come in black as well as more out-there colors such as violet indigo or wine red — all of which are perfect for when you want to feel comfy but still look cute while out and about. These are made from lightweight, breathable fabric that beautifully complements your natural shape, while allowing for free-flowing movement. Unfortunately, the flipside of these leggings’ amazing stretch is that the material is a little thin and the faux leather effect doesn’t last incredibly long. Price at time of publish: $30 Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 10 | Material: Polyester, spandex The 15 Best Travel Pants of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Patterned VOYJOY Tie Dye Seamless Leggings Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: They feature a scrunch butt and tummy control. What We Don’t Love: You may need to size up. Sure, you could go for a solid-color legging — it’s no secret we love those — but what about a fun tie-dye option? “These VOYJOY leggings are high-waisted and therefore keep your midsection covered so you will be more protected and comfortable when lifting weights or if you have to lie on the floor to exercise,” says style influencer and fashion expert Karine Laudort. They’re also “very good value for money, and the vast amount of designs means you can buy several in different colors or patterns,” she adds. These leggings feature a “scrunch butt” design, meaning they help your bum look fuller, and also have tummy control in case this helps you feel more comfortable in tight-fitting pants. They’re truly a fan favorite, but be aware you may need to size up for a better fit. Price at time of publish: $27 Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: 30 | Material: Nylon, spandex

Best Flare COPYLEAF Women's Flare Yogo Pants Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: Their fabric feels luxurious and so comfortable. What We Don’t Love: They roll down a little at the waist. InStyle’s testers were totally bowled over by these flared leggings (AKA yoga pants). Despite their affordable price tag, they’re made from thick fabric that feels luxurious and doesn’t become see-through when squatting, and are so comfy for living in, too. Some people did find they roll down a tad. With a cute V crossover design in the front, these come in a range of beautiful colors, which is handy for if you become as obsessed with these pants as we are and find you need about six pairs of them. If we really had to pick just one color, we’d probably go for the white or sky blue. Price at time of publish: $20-22 Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: 21 | Material: Polyester, spandex

Best Fleece-Lined Under Armour Women's ColdGear Authentic Leggings 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dick's What We Love: They keep you nice and toasty while wicking moisture. What We Don’t Love: The compression is a bit much for some people. If you’re planning to run or hike in the winter months or if you’re simply always a little chilly, fleece-lined pants or leggings are the way to go — whether worn on their own or under your other clothes for extra cold days. These ones from Under Armour are made with a dual-layer fabric that keeps you all nice and toasty while also wicking moisture, so you don’t have to worry about getting all kinds of sweaty. The compression is welcome for extra support but can feel too tight, so sizing up could be a good idea here. Other than that, these are an overall great buy, and durable too. Price at time of publish: $34-118 Size Range: XS-3X | Colors: 12 | Material: Cotton

Best Tummy Control Ewedoos Women's Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: Everything stays tucked in without feeling uncomfortably tight. What We Don’t Love: The fabric is on the thicker side. Many of us feel more comfortable in leggings that offer a little compression and support around the midsection, and these from Ewedoos do a great job of keeping everything tucked in and compressed without, like, cutting off your circulation. Instead, they just feel really supportive and soft for both workouts and general living. These are on the thicker side, though, so keep that in mind if that’s not your preference. “I’m a fan of any pants that have side pockets, and these leggings have ones that are perfect to hold your cell phone,” says Weiss Brady. “Available in a range of colors including ginger, chili, and blue, they add a nice splash of color to our outfit.” Bonus points for the wider size range, too. Price at time of publish: $24-25 Size Range: S-3XL | Colors: 16 | Material: Polyester, spandex

Best Compression Commando Women's Perfect Control Leggings Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: The level of compressions allows these leggings to feel supportive, but not constricting. What We Don’t Love: They can roll down at times. UK-based stylist Bella Hignett is a huge fan of Commando’s leggings in general. “They are a bit more expensive than some of the brands but they are well made and feel good on,” she says. “They are fantastic for sculpting, and stay in good shape and keep their color after lots of washes.” These particular ones offer the ideal amount of compression, i.e. enough to smooth out your silhouette and make you feel supported, but not so much that you’ll feel constricted. Unfortunately, some people find they roll down, so they may be best kept for low-impact exercise and everyday wear. Price at time of publish: $88-108 Size Range: XS-3X | Colors: 1 | Material: Nylon, spandex

Best with Pockets Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: This pair features a thick waistband and four pockets. What We Don’t Love: While a lookalike for high-end leggings, they don’t last as long. Everything is better with pockets, and leggings are no exception. These Colorfulkoala pants boast two pockets on either side, so you can basically carry your entire house with you on your run (okay, a credit card, keys, and phone, but still). These come in amazing colorways: We love the steel blue, mauve pink and mint green, but of course you can always go classic with a black or navy. Fit-wise, these feature that coveted thick waistband to flatter your curves, and strategically placed seams at the back for further shaping. They’re also really soft and comfy, and are great value for money — but you will need to replace them sooner than you would a luxury-priced pair. Price at time of publish: $25 Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 34 | Material: Polyester, spandex

Best 7/8 Core 10 Women's All Day Comfort High-Waist Side-Pocket 7/8 Crop Yoga Legging Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: These pass the squat test with flying colors. What We Don’t Love: They tend to slide down. Core 10 by Reebok is a total go-to for activewear on Amazon, and we’re particularly loving these 7/8 leggings. They come in neutrals as well as sweet colorways like rose and eggplant, in up to a size 3X. They’re nice and tight-fitting and look amazing on, with no see-through-ness when you squat or bend down, though they do tend to slide a little. They’re also really comfortable and soft, and are perfect for keeping you cool as you sweat your way through a tough exercise session. Price at time of publish: $29 Size Range: XS-3X | Colors: 15 | Material: Polyester, spandex