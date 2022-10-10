The “Perfect Leggings” With Nearly 11,000 Five-Star Ratings Are Marked Down to $8 Right Now

Plus, seven more customer-loved pairs on sale at Amazon.

By Kaelin Dodge
Published on October 10, 2022 @ 09:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Roundup of Legging Deals
Photo:

Getty Images/ InStyle

Look, I love a cute, butt-lifting pair of leggings as much as the next person, but there’s something about dropping $100 on a pair of pants that are designed for sweat that just doesn’t sit right with me. Sure, here and there I’ll buy a pair of  overpriced (in my opinion) leggings that, yes, I end up loving, but at the end of the day, they go into the same rotation as the significantly cheaper — but still totally great — pairs you can get from Amazon

If you’re looking to add a few more leggings to your athletic wardrobe, but aren’t inclined to spend a few hundred dollars, Amazon has put some of its best-selling pairs on sale as part of the retailer’s Prime Early Access Sale. Now, you can shop best-selling leggings starting at just $8. 

We found a number of pairs with thousands of five-star ratings that can take you from a hot and sweaty workout class to a day of errands. From comfortable to compressing, high-waisted to criss-cross styles, these eight customer-loved leggings are up to 71 percent off.

Best Legging Deals in Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale:

It’s hard to believe but this pair of ankle-length leggings from Hanes is really on sale for $8 (I even double-checked a few times). And they’re not just cheap — they’re also customer-loved with over 10,900 five-star ratings. Many buyers were quick to note that these are not see-through, with one customer writing, “I took a gamble on these, because we've all bought leggings online only to find they were almost sheer, but not these! [They offer] total coverage without being bulky.” Another added that these leggings are “very flattering…not too tight, not too loose.” The pair comes in sizes small to XX-large, but if you’re looking for an extended size range on a budget, Just My Size’s best-selling leggings are available in sizes 1X through 5X, and also majorly discounted at just $11.

leggings

Amazon

Shop now: $8 (Originally $26); amazon.com

leggings

Amazon

Shop now: $11 (Originally $26); amazon.com

For those wanting premium-brand quality without paying premium-brand prices, customers claim that these leggings from Colorfulkoala are a “Lululemon Align dupe,” with one adding that they had tested multiple Amazon leggings to “find [a] proper Lulu dupe” — according to the shopper, “These are [it].” With a polyester spandex fabric blend, you’ll get both compression and comfort from these leggings. While not every pattern is on sale, the camo style — approved by Jennifer Garner — is now 33 percent off.

leggings

Amazon

Shop now: from $20 (Originally $30); amazon.com

And we can’t forget about the internet sensation that was the butt-crack legging. While this 24 percent-off pair from Voyjoy might not be the OG, the scrunch-butt design gives you that same lifted look that went  viral; even Lizzo is a fan of the style.. For a little mid-section-cinching, there’s this cross-waist pair from Ododos that’s nearly half off. One customer, who describes herself as a “curvy girl,” raves that the cross-waist band is “so flattering and…absolutely the most comfortable.” Another writes that these “flatter [their] curves, pass the squat test, and don’t fall down.”

leggings

Amazon

Shop now: $25 with coupon (Originally $34); amazon.com

leggings

Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $48); amazon.com 

If you’re looking to add a new pair of leggings to your athleticwear mix, take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, where these best-sellers start at just $8.

Shop More Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Leggings
Amazon Discounted So Many Leggings Ahead of Its Early Access Sale — Shop Them Starting at $10
Amazon Best-Selling Leggings Review/Sale
My Favorite Buttery Soft Amazon Leggings Are on Sale for as Low as $9 Right Now
Best-selling turtleneck sweater deal
The Best-Selling Turtleneck Sweater That’s “Baby Soft” Is 55% Off Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
PEAS Early Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
Early Deals Roundup
Amazon Just Dropped Tons of Epic Deals Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale — Up to 59% Off
EARLY PD: Roundup of Best Anti-Aging Skincare Early Deals
8 Anti-Aging Deals to Shop for Up to 50% Off Today — Including a $25 Cream That Has Users “Stunned”
EARLY PD: Retinol product deal one-off
One of Amazon’s Best-Reviewed Retinol Serums That Gives Shoppers “Almost Perfect” Skin Is Just $12 Right Now
EARLY PD: Jennifer Garner Joe's Jeans
The Inconspicuous Jeans Jennifer Garner Wears Are Now Available for an Unheard-of Price at Amazon
Amazon Gray Sweatpants Deal
Even Sarah Jessica Parker Would Approve of My Favorite Amazon Sweatpants That Are $14 Right Now
Early Prime Day Beauty Deals
I’m a Picky Beauty Editor, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Roundup of Early Dress Deals
These Amazon Shopper-Favorite Fall Dresses Are on Sale for Up to 52% Off Now
This Editor-Approved Eye Cream, Infused With Caffeine, Is on Sale for 40% Off
The Caffeine-Infused Eye Cream That Makes One Editor Look “Instantly Perked-Up” Is 40% Off Now
Amazon Deals Event Announcement/Explainer
Amazon Just Announced Its Prime Early Access Sale, and You Can Shop Fashion and Beauty Deals Now for Up to 76% Off
Early PD: Fashion Editor Deals
I’m a Picky Shopper, but Even I Can’t Resist These Fashion Deals From Amazon’s Early Access Sale
Ugg Slippers Loved by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and More Celebrities Are on Sale for the Lowest Prices Weâve Seen
Ugg Slippers Loved by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and More Celebrities Are on Sale for the Lowest Prices We’ve Seen
Athleisure Under $40
Amazon Has an Entire Section of Under-$40 Athleisure for Spring and Summer