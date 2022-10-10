The “Perfect Leggings” With Nearly 11,000 Five-Star Ratings Are Marked Down to $8 Right Now

Look, I love a cute, butt-lifting pair of leggings as much as the next person, but there’s something about dropping $100 on a pair of pants that are designed for sweat that just doesn’t sit right with me. Sure, here and there I’ll buy a pair of overpriced (in my opinion) leggings that, yes, I end up loving, but at the end of the day, they go into the same rotation as the significantly cheaper — but still totally great — pairs you can get from Amazon.

If you’re looking to add a few more leggings to your athletic wardrobe, but aren’t inclined to spend a few hundred dollars, Amazon has put some of its best-selling pairs on sale as part of the retailer’s Prime Early Access Sale. Now, you can shop best-selling leggings starting at just $8.

We found a number of pairs with thousands of five-star ratings that can take you from a hot and sweaty workout class to a day of errands. From comfortable to compressing, high-waisted to criss-cross styles, these eight customer-loved leggings are up to 71 percent off.

Best Legging Deals in Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale:

It’s hard to believe but this pair of ankle-length leggings from Hanes is really on sale for $8 (I even double-checked a few times). And they’re not just cheap — they’re also customer-loved with over 10,900 five-star ratings. Many buyers were quick to note that these are not see-through, with one customer writing, “I took a gamble on these, because we've all bought leggings online only to find they were almost sheer, but not these! [They offer] total coverage without being bulky.” Another added that these leggings are “very flattering…not too tight, not too loose.” The pair comes in sizes small to XX-large, but if you’re looking for an extended size range on a budget, Just My Size’s best-selling leggings are available in sizes 1X through 5X, and also majorly discounted at just $11.

For those wanting premium-brand quality without paying premium-brand prices, customers claim that these leggings from Colorfulkoala are a “Lululemon Align dupe,” with one adding that they had tested multiple Amazon leggings to “find [a] proper Lulu dupe” — according to the shopper, “These are [it].” With a polyester spandex fabric blend, you’ll get both compression and comfort from these leggings. While not every pattern is on sale, the camo style — approved by Jennifer Garner — is now 33 percent off.

And we can’t forget about the internet sensation that was the butt-crack legging. While this 24 percent-off pair from Voyjoy might not be the OG, the scrunch-butt design gives you that same lifted look that went viral; even Lizzo is a fan of the style.. For a little mid-section-cinching, there’s this cross-waist pair from Ododos that’s nearly half off. One customer, who describes herself as a “curvy girl,” raves that the cross-waist band is “so flattering and…absolutely the most comfortable.” Another writes that these “flatter [their] curves, pass the squat test, and don’t fall down.”

