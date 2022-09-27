Unlike a traditional face mask , an LED mask is more of a high-tech device that you can wear for ten to twenty minutes at a time for a brighter complexion. Using one is also painless, and requires zero downtime. To give you the scoop on the best-LED face masks we looked at their wearability, LED strength, and session duration. Dr. Dennis Gross’s DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro was a favorite for its ease of use, number of lights, and quick session time.

But until recently it was an in-office treatment only. Now, tons of LED face masks mimic professional-level tools, and you can use them right from your home. They work by sending various wavelengths of light deep into the layers of your skin to spur changes at the molecular level.

Any long-time facial-lover has probably experienced their esthetician placing a futuristic-looking light over your face at the end. Well, this is LED light therapy. The practice has been around for decades, and r esearch has proven that LED (which stands for light-emitting diode) or red light therapy (RLT) can help with treating wrinkles, redness, acne, inflammation, and more when used regularly. Because of its many benefits, it swiftly became a well-loved staple among dermatologists and skincare experts.

Crepey skin is no match for this smartly-designed mask from OmniLux (which also makes a great face option ). It comes with a two-year warranty, a bag for keeping the cords and chargers, and multiple outlet adapters. It secures to your neck with a single strap, and because it's not bulky, once it's on, you can easily go about your day while receiving the 10-minute treatment. We love that it is targeted toward a common problem area, and it uses two forms of red light LEDs for the most optimal results. Deep lines appear to be softened after just a few uses.

This compact red light device is small but mighty – and it's a definite must-have for both your bedside and travel bag. With an innovative design that takes up no more room than a nail file, it uses red light therapy, microcurrent, warmth, and facial massage to deliver an at-home spa-like experience. The battery life is great and it comes with a USB charger. It can easily be slipped into a travel bag and used on the go, which is a major plus. To use, simply touch the device to your face (or neck, or hands) and glide it in sweeping upwards motions for about five minutes.

What We Love: The super compact size makes it easy to take on the go.

With a head strap that goes over the top of your head as well as one that secures behind your ears, this flexible, FDA-approved mask is designed for comfortable wear and long-lasting results. It uses the different wavelengths of 98 red and near-infrared LEDs to stimulate collagen production and penetrate deep into your skin so any serums or moisturizers you apply afterward go farther and have been shown to brighten complexions after just a few uses. We like that the overhead strap means the weight of the mask doesn’t sit on your ears, and the flexible design makes it easy to find your fit. But make sure you don’t tighten it too much because just like a too-tight headband, this might cause headaches.

For a mask that you can wear as you do your chores, try out this silicone option from buzzy brand Higher Dose, which is known for their infrared sauna blanket . It’s crafted of medical-grade silicone that flexes with your face shape and includes two innovative head straps for a super easy fit. This one uses red light therapy in conjunction with far infrared heat, which can increase collagen and elastin production to help plump fine lines and rejuvenate your complexion. The silicone material makes it easy to wipe down in between sessions.

What We Don’t Love: The lights are very bright, so you may choose to keep your eyes closed for the treatment sessions.

What We Love: The silicone material makes it easy to wipe down in between uses.

Many of these masks work well for wrinkles, but this Priori once was created specifically for those looking to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It’s FDA-cleared and harnesses the power of optimal intensity red light to assist with firming and brightening the skin. The light is temperature-regulated, so your face won’t feel hot after use, which is a major plus. Just slip it on for 10 minutes after cleansing and follow with a hydrating serum or moisturizer to give your skin a boost.

To use, place the device on an area of your face and turn it on. This will also activate the three-minute timer. When the timer beeps, move the device to another area and repeat. With regular use (two to three times a week for around four weeks) this handy LED can help nourish skin for an overall clearer complexion.

Target problem skin with this handheld LED device that uses the same technology as a full face mask but lets you give extra TLC to the areas that need it most. By using patented technology that emits multiple wavelengths of light at once (blue for destroying acne-causing bacteria and red for reducing inflammation and redness), this device helps to calm existing blemishes — even stubborn cystic ones — while also preventing new ones from forming.

Celebs like Kaley Cuoco, Carey Mulligan, and Kristen Davis are big fans of this expert-approved LED face mask that aims to reduce wrinkles, improve skin texture, smooth, and tighten the skin. It’s unique because it uses dual LED lights: both stimulating red light and powerful near-infrared to penetrate deep below the skin’s surface and promote a healthy, even-toned glow. In simple, 10-minute long treatment sessions used a few times weekly, this mask is clinically proven to improve skin. The flexible silicone material is comfortable to wear and easy to adjust to your face shape, but as we mentioned, consistency is key to seeing noticeable results.

What We Don’t Love: You need to use the mask three to five times a week over the course of five weeks to see results.

This gorgeous gold face mask comes equipped with a whopping five different LED types, each one targeted toward a different skin concern. Traditional red light reduces fine lines and wrinkles, blue kills acne-causing bacteria, green calms the skin and reduces pigmentation, yellow boosts circulation and is great for soothing sensitive skin, and white is the most intense and penetrates deeply to promote skin repair. Target a specific skin concern with a single light type or use a combination of lights throughout the week.

Make sure you’re one hundred percent set on purchasing it, though, because once you buy it, it cannot be returned. However, it does have a two-year warranty, in case something breaks.

In clinical studies, this mask showed promising results in smoothing fine lines on the forehead, around the eyes, and other problem areas as well as reducing breakouts and uneven pigmentation. It comes with a neck attachment and medical-grade silicone eye inserts for protection and comfort. Use it after cleansing for just 10 minutes, then follow with your favorite moisturizer for the best results.

Hollywood’s favorite esthetician, Shani Darden, helped develop this luxe LED mask that is truly an investment in self-care. The pro-level, FDA-cleared device lets you skip a visit to the facialist thanks to 119 red and blue lights that penetrate different layers of the skin to boost collagen, stimulate cellular healing, and help destroy bacteria that can cause acne.

We love that this mask is affixed to the face with what is almost like a pair of glasses, and the eye area is large enough to watch TV while wearing it.

For help with hormonal breakouts and skin dullness, try this mask that has red, blue, and orange LEDs. Each color LED light is a different setting, so you can choose which one suits your skin’s needs or switch between all of them. The battery life doesn’t last as long as some of the other cordless options on the list, but as long as you give it a thorough charge between uses, it will last for up to a 30-minute treatment.

What We Love: The eye area is clear so you can wear this while doing other things.

It’s rechargeable, so it can be used cordless and the short treatment time makes incorporating it into your skincare routine a breeze. It also comes with a detachable, adjustable head strap but we prefer to use it while laying down for the most comfortable experience. Although if you happen to have a wider face shape, the mask might not fit well — one of the biggest complaints about this device — but luckily, most retailers offer returns, so you’re in the clear if you don’t like how it fits.

With regular use, Dr. Dennis Gross’s DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro can help improve signs of aging, acne/blemishes, redness, and skin texture. In just a three-minute timed treatment (that automatically turns off when it's finished), the FDA-cleared, patented device uses a combination of 100 lights in red mode and 62 lights in blue to boost collagen production and kill pore-clogging bacteria for your best skin yet.

What to Keep In Mind

Fit

LED light masks can be tricky when it comes to finding a comfortable fit that works with your face shape. Silicone ones, like the Higher Dose mask, are flexible and can contour to your face more easily, while hard or plastic ones (most on this list, including our best overall pick from Dr. Dennis Gross) sit atop your face structure and may not be suitable for all face shapes. If the fit is off while sitting or standing up, try lying down and placing the mask over your face as an easy solution. You might not be able to multitask that way, but think of it as a time to meditate and relax instead of getting multiple tasks done.

Session Duration

Consider how much time you’re willing to devote to reaping the benefits of LED therapy. Most masks require anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes of your time, though some options require much less, like the ultraportable Solawave. In order to see results, you’ll need to use the mask or device three to four times a week, so take this into consideration before buying.

Type of Lights

Selecting the right LED face mask for you depends on your personalized skin care concerns since each light spectrum (aka color) targets different skin conditions. Red light is one of the most common and studied wavelengths and can help with fine lines, wrinkles, and inflammation. Blue light works best for acne-prone skin, whereas white, orange, and green are used for boosting your glow. Choose a mask with just one type of light, or go for one with multiple options, depending on your needs.

Your Questions, Answered

How do you use an LED face mask?

Per Natalie White, a skin expert, and esthetician, an LED face mask should be applied to a clean and dry face, though the addition of certain serums like hyaluronic acid or vitamin C may enhance results. To use, place it on your face and turn it on for the desired treatment time. Adrienne O'Connell, Medical Director and President of Laguna Beach Aesthetics advises you to start with 10-minute treatments two to three times a week and gradually increase to 30-minute treatments. “No oils or occlusive products should be used prior because they can affect the penetration of wavelengths into the skin,” says White.

Are LED face masks safe?

Yes, LED face masks are safe. In fact, the majority of devices on this list are FDA-approved.

Steven Paul Nistico, director of dermatology and laser therapy specialist at the Heliotherapy Research Institute calls LED face masks “a beauty salon at home” and says they’re great for multiple skin types and concerns while still being safe and non-invasive. However, White tells us that it’s always important to consult with your trusted skin professional or doctor prior to using certain devices (especially ones with class medical clearance by FDA). In some very rare cases, it can provoke melasma in certain individuals. Her best piece of advice is to check for devices that have clinical results to ensure effectiveness.

How often can you use an LED face mask?

Most of our experts say two to three times a week is the sweet spot for how often to use an LED face mask, especially if you want to see noticeable results. Once you’ve achieved your desired outcome, you can maintain it by gradually using the device less often, even one to two times a week. “Keep in mind that the results are progressive,” says Dr. O’Connell, so several treatments are needed.” She also points out that the results are not permanent, so it's a good idea to incorporate those regular maintenance treatments into your routine, even after you’ve achieved your desired look.

Why Trust InStyle

Mackenzie Dunn is a former freelance writer, who currently works as the commerce manager for Hearst Magazines. She's an expert in beauty, testing many products herself. She also interviewed skin care expert and esthetician Natalie White as well as dermatologists Adrienne O'Connell, Medical Director and President of Laguna Beach Aesthetics and Steven Paul Nistico, director of dermatology and laser therapy specialist at the Heliotherapy Research Institute.