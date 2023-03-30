But while many leather sneakers look fairly similar, they’re not all created equal. The best ones feel super supportive and comfy to walk in with little breaking in needed, while also looking great for day-to-day wear. Most come in white, which adds to the versatility, but we found a few that spice it up a bit, coming in funky colors or offering more design to a classic style with the help of a few experts and lots of research. Read on for our favorites right now.

Once you’ve found a good pair of leather sneakers, you could feasibly do without owning any other kind of shoe (not that we recommend this, but for the sake of argument). They go with pretty much every outfit under the sun — from a simple pair of jeans or leggings to a flowy, feminine dress. They always look effortlessly cool and are often extremely comfortable as well.

Best Overall Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Net-a-Porter View On Nordstrom View On Asos View On Endclothing.com What We Love: For the price, they shockingly hold up for years on end. What We Don’t Love: The sizing is inconsistent. Oh, how we love these sneakers, which come in a range of multicolored options, including some super cool early ‘90s-inspired combos. “I could not imagine selecting my top sneaker picks without adding a classic Air Force 1 to the mix — but let’s take it a bit further with the Shadow collection,” says celebrity business strategist and stylist Nina Vargas. “Aside from the added detailing on the swoosh, these bad boys give you a little extra height on the platform. If you need to invest in a sneaker — this is a must-have.” They’re like a classic Air Force 1, just much bolder. Obviously, these look fabulous, but how do they hold up performance and comfort-wise? Very well, as it turns out. They’re super comfortable on the foot, and the platform sole provides a welcome dose of support as you walk — even on harsh surfaces like concrete. Senior commerce editor Chloe Anello has multiple pairs of Air Force 1s, including the shadow version, and shares that hers hold up even after significant wear — her oldest (and most worn) pair is still holding strong at six years old. The only problem is the sizing is inconsistent: Some people find they fit true to size, while others had to order a half size up. On the bright side, they do come in half sizes, meaning you can get as close to a perfect fit as possible. Size: 5-12 | Colors: 10 | Real Leather: Mixed with synthetic

Best Budget A New Day Women's Masha Sneakers Target View On Target What We Love: They’re a Stan Smith dupe that holds up to scrutiny. What We Don’t Love: The fit is a little narrow for some people. Whether you’re not a fan of leather for ethical reasons or you don’t want to splurge on a simple pair of sneakers, a faux leather pair is a worthy alternative. You can always count on Target to deliver quality pieces with fair price tags, and this Stan Smith dupe is truly holding up to scrutiny. These shoes are designed with soft lining and a memory foam insole, and reviewers say these features make them just as comfortable as they sound for running errands and generally busying about all day — with not a blister in sight. Their chunky soles, lace-up style, and contrasting black panel at the back make these sneakers a super cool-looking pick, equally perfect for pairing with a pair of jeans or with a delicate dress. While some people find the fit a little narrow, most are pleased with their regular size and find these feel less stiff to wear than their branded counterparts. Color us impressed. Size: 5-12 | Colors: White/Black | Real Leather: No

Best Splurge Prada Downtown Brushed Leather Sneakers Saks Fifth Avenue View On Farfetch.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Love: They’re made with Prada’s signature high-end craftsmanship. What We Don’t Love: They’re basically an Air Force 1 with a Prada logo. If you love the flashiness of a logo (we totally get it), but don’t want yours to be so prominent that it’s distracting (as in a handbag or all-over monogram designer item), Prada has crafted your ideal compromise in these branded sneakers. “This is a timeless and chic, sporty style that is comfortable and easy to wear,” says model Allison Weiss Brady. These are designed with a similar sporty silhouette to a classic Air Force 1, with their perforated front, chunky rubber sole, and emphasis on logos — though in lieu of an embossed swish, you get the enamel triangle that’s synonymous with the high-end label. We’re not going to lie: These are a classic case of paying for the logo, and though there’s nothing wrong with that, you should know what you’re getting. Still, of course, you can expect high-quality materials and craftsmanship that work to justify the hefty price tag here. Size: 5-11 | Colors: White, black | Real Leather: Yes

Best Designer Alexander McQueen Oversize Sneakers Bloomingdale's View On Nordstrom View On Alexandermcqueen.com View On Bergdorfgoodman.com What We Love: They distinguish themselves from the rest with their ballooning effect. What We Don’t Love: They need breaking in. Out of left field over the last few years, Alexander McQueen’s oversized sneakers became as undeniably iconic as, say, the skull clutch bags, or Kate Middleton’s wedding dress. These may look like basic sneakers to the untrained eye, but sneakerheads and fashion mavens alike will be able to spot the key difference: the fact that they’re kind of inflated, almost like a ballooning effect, which lends them first, a distinguishing factor, and second, plenty of childlike whimsy. The label tastefully leaves the oversized quality of these shoes to do all the talking, and settles for classic features elsewhere: an all-over white look except for an optionally colorful back panel, perforated sides, a classic lace-up design. The back detail comes in solid colors as well as metallics, holographic, or crystal-embellished options. Aside from being a cool-looking shoe, these McQueens are also as comfortable as you’d expect from an everyday sneaker — just be aware that they’re a little stiff fresh out of the box, and will take a few wears to break in properly. That said, the inner material means they won’t chafe uncomfortably, and after a while they’re comfy enough to wear even to the airport (which, as we all know, is the ultimate test of practicality). Size: 4-13 | Colors: Many | Real Leather: Yes

Best White Veja V-12 Leather White Sneaker Revolve View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Neiman Marcus What We Love: They’re sustainably and ethically produced. What We Don’t Love: The tongue rubs against the skin at first. French brand Veja was founded in 2005 as one of the first sneaker labels to center sustainability throughout the production process. The materials used to craft the shoes are ethically sourced in South America, and the sneakers are produced in Brazil under fair working conditions. Since Veja’s beginnings, mainstream interest in ethical and sustainable products has skyrocketed, and conscious fashion lovers have been turning to the V-12 by the truckload. Obviously, these sneakers aren’t just a shoe you can feel good about purchasing; they’re also really thoughtfully designed. “Right now Veja is my go-to for sneakers as they are comfortable, clean, cool, and [come at] a sharper price point than some other leather sneakers,” says Jocelyn Gailliot, co-founder and CEO of Georgetown-based retailer Tuckernuck. These are the ultimate cool-girl piece, available in all white or with a contrasting “V” logo — though the white version is our fave for pairing with pretty much every outfit you could imagine. They’re perfect for anyone who prefers a discreet, non-chunky everyday sneaker that still looks great. These are definitely very comfy and easy to wear, but some people find the tongue too long, meaning it rubs against their skin. If you stick with them, though, you’ll find it softens with use and you’ll forget it was ever an issue to begin with. Size: 4-13 | Colors: 14 | Real Leather: Yes

Best Black Adidas Forum Bold Shoes Amazon View On Amazon View On Adidas.com View On Asos What We Love: They’re designed for breathability and style. What We Don’t Love: Like many leather sneakers, they need wearing in. If your emo days were never a phase, you need at least one solid pair of skater-girl-worthy chunky black sneakers. When it comes to comfy, practical, and really cool everyday leather sneakers, the kind people at Adidas really know what they’re doing, so the Forum sneakers are a safe bet from the get-go. Add to that the fact that they’re carefully designed with a perforated leather upper and thick rubber sole for breathability and style, and you’ve got yourself a pretty perfect shoe. These sneakers are great to walk in, even if you’re on your feet for hours, but like many leather sneakers, they can rub at the back and where the tongue hits your skin for a while until you’ve worn them in, so maybe don’t wear them to a three-day festival right off the bat. Is the all-black look not for you? They come in tons of other lovely colorways, too. Size: 5-11 | Colors: 9 | Real Leather: Yes

Best Brown Thursday Women's Premier Low Top Thursday Boot Co View On Thursdayboots.com What We Love: They’re equipped with shock-absorbing footbeds and a padded tongue and collar. What We Don’t Love: They feel quite stiff at first. Somewhere between a men’s dress shoe and a women’s sneaker, there’s this gem of a low-top from specialist boot company Thursday. It’s not for nothing, either: Creating high quality footwear that looks nice, lasts for years, and doesn’t cost thousands is quite literally why the brand was created in the first place. “These Thursday sneakers are on brand and in style right now,” Jeffrey Ampratwum, a professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology, assures us. “It’s all about the patina!” These are made from full-grain leather, lined with soft sheepskin, and equipped with shock-absorbing footbeds and a padded tongue and collar, so you can walk 50 city blocks without the throbbing pains you might experience with thinner-soled shoes. These come in 10 color options, but we’re loving the Coffee and Toffee colorways for those on the market for an amazing brown sneaker. Sadly, like so many other brands, Thursday hasn’t perfected a leather shoe that doesn’t need wearing in yet. Size: 5-12 | Colors: 10 | Real Leather: Yes

Best Color Pangaia Grape Leather Sneakers Pangaia View On Pangaia.com What We Love: They come in candy pink, pistachio green and sky blue! What We Don’t Love: You may need to size down. Are plain white sneakers not for you? Well, let us interest you in an all-over colored pair. These from sustainable label Pangaia come in candy pink, pistachio green, and sky blue (as well as some more traditional shades), with the soles in the same color as the upper section — in case you’re not a fan of the contrast look. They feature a small Pangaia logo on one side of the shoe and the brand’s signature explanatory text block on the other. FYI, you might need to size down if you’re between sizes. These sneakers are made from innovative faux leather that’s not just a fancy way to say plastic: They use discarded grape waste from the wine-making industry to create a lightweight, leather-like material that’s good for the planet. Meanwhile, the soles are crafted from 86 percent natural rubber, and the laces are made from organic cotton with 100 percent recycled plastic tips to help further reduce Pangaia’s impact. We also love that these are gender-inclusive. Size: 5.5-12.5 | Colors: 7 | Real Leather: No

Most Comfortable Cariuma Salvas Leather Sneaker Cariuma View On Cariuma.com What We Love: They’re planet-friendly, comfy, and a fantastic basic. What We Don’t Love: They lose their shape quicker than some sneakers. Like Veja, Cariuma only makes sneakers, so they can focus on creating a truly functional and high-quality product rather than focusing their efforts on innovation. The brand was created by two friends hailing from Brazil, based on their passion for board sports and their commitment to preserving the environment. The result is a line of shoes designed for riding a skateboard, plus a line designed for everyday wear — of which the Salvas model is our absolute favorite. This is a super basic sneaker, another that’s similar to a Stan Smith, with a logo and back panel that come in a contrasting color to the white or black base. We have a particular soft spot for the baby pink and navy blue options. This shoe is hand-crafted in ethical factories, using LWG-certified leather, meaning it is responsibly sourced and better for the planet. The lining is made from recycled mesh to reduce waste, the removable insole is made from natural materials, and the laces are made from recycled plastics and organic cotton. Thanks to their cushioned heel collar and memory foam, they feel like a hug for your feet, too. They’re pretty hard to fault, but since it’s our job to do so, we’ll say this: Though these are some of the rare leather sneakers that feel comfortable straightaway, this also means that they lose their shape quicker than some. Size: 5-13 | Colors: 8 | Real Leather: Yes

Best Casual Everlane The ReLeather Tennis Shoe Everlane View On Everlane.com What We Love: Everlane is committed to sustainable practices. What We Don’t Love: We’re not sure what “non-leather substances” means. We love to see how many brands are embracing a more sustainable leather sneakers these days. Everlane is a generally conscious company, which prioritizes ethical, sustainable practices and transparency throughout its business model. This casual pair of white sneakers — which comes with either an off-white or a natural gum sole — is made from 50 percent recycled leather and 50 percent “non-leather substances.” While we would love to know what exactly makes up the second half of the materials, we can still appreciate the inclusion of recycled materials, as well as the fact that it’s made without harmful chemicals. These have a really classic design — almost like a leather Superga — which goes with just about every outfit you can think of. The quality construction is as obvious on the first outing as it is after months of wear and tear, BUT the material is unfortunately stiff at first. With a little patience, they’ll be super comfy in time. Size: 5-12 | Colors: White, White/Gum Sole | Real Leather: Mixed

Best High-Top Koio Women’s Primo High-Top Sneaker Koio View On Koio.co What We Love: They’re handmade in Italy. What We Don’t Love: The sole gets used faster than the rest of the shoe. Beloved by multiple InStyle staffers, including Anello and commerce director Jessica Mahgerefteh, Koio is yet another brand that has become a total go-to for leather sneakers. In various shades of white, these can pass for a sporty sneaker, but in black or brown, they’re a dressier pick than your average pair. They’re made from LWG Silver-certified Italian leather, which looks like, feels like, and, well, is a really high-quality material. This also means that this leather is responsibly tanned using processes that reduce emissions and waste. The shoes are handmade in Italy with hand-painted edges, which is really fancy and cool. The Primo also fits beautifully, looks stylish and special, and lasts for ages thanks to the high-quality craftsmanship. The sole lets it down a little since it gets used faster than the rest of the shoe, but most people are willing to look past it. Last but not least, they’re also really comfortable (well, after a little breaking-in… sorry). Size: 5-11 | Colors: 8 | Real Leather: Yes

Best Mid-Top Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dick's What We Love: They’re the perfect compromise between high- and low-tops. What We Don’t Love: Not everyone is a fan of the exposed foam tongue. There’s a reason (or dozens of reasons) that Nike has dominated the sneaker market for decades now: The brand has its faults, but they certainly know how to make a good shoe. “I recently got into these and started to wonder why it took me so long!” says Vargas. “Offering a retro-chic look, they add the perfect finish to any outfit, whether you are pairing them with jeans, a dress, or slacks — you just can’t help but know you perfected your look.” Not to state the obvious, but these mid-tops fall somewhere between a low-top and a high-top sneaker, which makes them ideal if you like a little extra coverage around the ankle, but still want the ease you would get with a low-top model. Make sure to note that the foam is exposed on the tongue, which not everybody loves. Other than that, these are comfortable, go with a range of different outfits, and come in a ton of color options to suit every preference. Size: 5-12 | Colors: 21 | Real Leather: Yes