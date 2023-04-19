The 16 Best Lancôme Products of 2023

Although almost everything from Lancôme deserves a moment in the spotlight, we were able to narrow down the top 16 formulas with the help of Ingy Milad, a Lancôme global makeup artist. Whether you're new to Lancôme or have been a fan for decades, these are the best products from the brand.

Founded in 1935, Lancôme has dominated the beauty industry for over 80 years. The luxury cosmetics line continues to flourish, creating innovative makeup and skincare products that people of all generations adore. (Need proof? Take a look inside your grandmother’s makeup bag, and you’re sure to see at least one Lancôme product.)

Most Universal Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Macy's What We Love: This multitasking serum hydrates, plumps, brightens, and protects the skin. What We Don’t Love: It’s not fragrance free. Though Lancôme offers an array of makeup and skincare products, Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum stands out from the rest. The reason? This supercharged serum houses its active ingredients — hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide, and ferulic acid — in separate chambers to keep them fresh and potent, ultimately allowing them to better penetrate the skin for enhanced results. Once dispensed, these actives mix together to create a powerful multi-tasking serum. On top of improving moisture retention and plumping the skin, it also works to brighten complexions, lighten dark spots and hyperpigmentation, and also smooth out fine lines and wrinkles while protecting from free-radical damage caused by pollution. Though strong, the formula is compatible with almost every skin type — the one exception is sensitive skin due to the slight fragrance. Price at time of publish: $140 Size: 1.7 oz | Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, oily | Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide, ferulic acid

Best Moisturizer Lancôme Absolue Rich Cream Moisturizer Sephora View On Sephora What We Love: This lotion instantly revitalizes skin and locks in hydration for up to 24 hours. What We Don’t Love: It can take a while to fully soak into skin. With its innovative, effective formula, Lancôme Absolue Rich Cream Moisturizer has been one of the brand's bestsellers for years. Made with luxurious grand rose extract sourced from the south of France, this rich moisturizer deeply hydrates and prevents moisture loss, ultimately plumping skin and lessening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. In addition to rose extract, this lavish formula includes nourishing coconut oil and creamy shea butter to soften and smooth skin. Price at time of publish: $270 Size: 2 oz | Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, oily | Key Ingredients: Grand rose extracts, coconut oil, shea butter

Best Serum Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate 4.3 Ulta Beauty View On Sephora View On Ulta What We Love: This serum plumps and hydrate skin instantly and over time. What We Don’t Love: Since it's not fragrance-free, it can irritate sensitive skin. If you want to address multiple skin concerns, an all-in-one serum can make a major difference. One of our favorites happens to be this editor-approved pick from Lancôme. Made with a variety of hydrating and plumping ingredients, like glycerin, castor oil, and hyaluronic acid, it helps skin retain moisture and keeps your complexion looking smooth and bouncy by minimizing fine lines. Like many of Lancôme's products it has a slight rose scent, so we recommend bypassing this if you have sensitive skin. Price at time of publish: $132 Size: 1.69 oz | Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, oily | Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, glycerin, castor oil

Best Eye Cream Lancôme Rénergie Lift Under Eye Correcting Cream Sephora View On Sephora What We Love: Thanks to the addition of caffeine, this eye cream reduces puffiness. What We Don’t Love: While it's great at moisturizing, it's not the best at minimizing dark circles. While Lancôme has almost a dozen eye cream formulas, the Rénergie Lift Under Eye Correcting Cream produces the most dramatic results, especially when it comes to moisturizing and reducing wrinkles and puffiness. It acts like a cup of coffee for tired under-eyes thanks to two powerhouse ingredients — energizing caffeine and plumping hyaluronic acid. Plus, it also layers well with other products, making it a great base for concealer and other makeup. Price at time of publish: $82 Size: 0.5 oz | Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, oily | Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, caffeine, linseed extract

Best Face Mask Lancôme Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Melting Sheet Mask 4.7 Ulta View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta What We Love: This refreshing jelly sheet mask visibly improves skin’s luminosity after one use. What We Don’t Love: It easily slips down the face due to its texture. When skin feels a little dull, Lancôme Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Melting Sheet Mask can boost radiance in just 10 minutes. Infused with glow-enhancing ingredients like Bifidus extract and glycerin, this single-use sheet mask (which is one of InStyle’s favorites) repairs and strengthens the skin barrier to reveal a soft, supple complexion. While many sheet masks can leave skin feeling sticky or slimy, this one feels refreshing as the excess serum sinks into skin. Though, keep in mind that because it has a jelly texture the mask tends to slide down the face. We suggest laying down so your skin can fully absorb all the goodness. Price at time of publish: $15 Size: 1 mask | Skin Type: Normal, dry | Key Ingredients: Bifidus extract, glycerin

Best Anti-Aging Product Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Night Cream Skin Rejuvenating Treatment Sephora View On Sephora What We Love: This three-in-one lotion firms and lifts the skin while also reducing dark spots. What We Don’t Love: Because this is a rich moisturizer, we don't recommend it for oily skin. Lancôme is known for their anti-aging skincare products, but the Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Night Cream Skin Rejuvenating Treatment is one of the most effective, addressing a multiple of aging concerns with one potent formula. Made with linseed extract which contains powerful peptides, this rich cream works to firm, lift, and brighten skin. It’s also infused with a slew of other age-defying ingredients, like plumping hyaluronic acid, hydrating shea butter, radiance-enhancing apricot kernel oil, and brightening black tea. After just one use, skin feels softer and smoother, and with continued use, it looks brighter, tighter, and more luminous. Price at time of publish: $160 Size: 2.6 oz | Skin Type: Dry | Key Ingredients: Linseed extract, glycerin, shea butter, hyaluronic acid

Best Toner Lancôme Tonique Confort Hydrating Toner with Hyaluronic Acid LancÃ´me View On Lancome-usa.com What We Love: With a thicker consistency than most toners, this really works to hydrate skin and keep it comfortable. What We Don’t Love: The packaging could use an upgrade because the formula comes out fast. Complete with a calming, milk-like texture, this toner is packed with ingredients that fortify and hydrate the skin — including hyaluronic acid, acacia honey, and sweet almond oil. A quick swipe instantly boosts hydration and improves elasticity, all while soothing skin. To use, carefully dispense a few drops to a cotton pad (emphasis on carefully, as the formula comes out quickly). This application method is best to effectively cleanse the skin — the cotton pad will pick up leftover makeup while simultaneously cleaning out impurities. Price at time of publish: $59 Size: 13.4 oz | Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, oily | Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, acacia honey, sweet almond oil

Best Face Primer Lancôme La Base Pro Perfecting and Smoothing Makeup Primer Sephora View On Sephora What We Love: This primer refines skin’s texture, giving your complexion a blurred effect. What We Don’t Love: Though it’s oil-free, it can make skin feel a bit greasy at first.

For the best makeup application, face primer is a must-have in your makeup kit. This one doesn’t just create the ideal base for makeup, though — it perfects skin, giving you an airbrushed appearance (you may not even feel the need to wear foundation after applying!). The oil-free formula has a smooth and velvety texture that quickly absorbs into the skin, refining textured areas and reducing the appearance of pores. Plus, it actually doubles as an eyeshadow primer. It clings onto eyeshadow just as well, if not better than foundation. Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 0.8 oz | Skin Type: Normal, dry | Key Ingredient: Cyclopentasiloxane

Best Foundation Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Foundation 4.4 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta What We Love: This foundation doesn’t feel heavy on skin, yet it still offers medium coverage. What We Don’t Love: Because of this product’s popularity, many of the shades are often sold out. Just like Lancôme’s anti-aging products, the brand has a vast collection of foundations. I’ve tried almost every formula, but none compare to the Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long-Wear Matte Foundation. I rely on this foundation to give me an airbrushed finish for special events, and I always feel my best when wearing it. I’m not the only one who loves it, though — we also named it one of the best liquid foundations after testing it in our lab. This foundation is the full package: It’s buildable, lightweight, and comes in an impressive shade range. With 50 shades to choose from, it covers a wide spectrum of skin tones. That said, because this foundation is very popular, many of the shades often sell out. So if you find the perfect one, buy it while you can. Price at time of publish: $57 Size: 1 oz | Shades: 50 | Key Feature: Lasts up to 24 hours

Best Concealer Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Full Coverage Concealer Sephora View On Sephora What We Love: This concealer is made with good-for-your-skin ingredients that lock in moisture and prevent caking. What We Don’t Love: It has a chemical-like smell. To go hand in hand with the bestselling foundation, Lancôme also created the Teint Idole Ultra Wear Concealer. “It’s lightweight, full coverage, so easy to blend, and it covers imperfections without caking,” Milad says. So whether you want to mask tired under-eyes or cover blemishes, this pick has you covered. What keeps this product from caking and flaking is simple: It’s formulated with hydrating ingredients that nourish delicate skin, including rose and water lily extracts, which lock in moisture and soothe redness. Just like its sister foundation, the concealer is extremely blendable and buildable, so you can build coverage to fit your needs. Once it dries down, it stays in place for 24 hours, too — no need for touch ups or reapplication. We’d be remiss not to mention the product’s chemical-like scent, though. While not strong, it can make application a little less enjoyable. Price at time of publish: $27 Size: 0.42 oz | Shades: 24 | Key Feature: Matte finish formula hydrates skin without creasing or cracking

Best Mascara Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara Sephora View On Sephora What We Love: The unique curved brush lifts lashes, eliminating the need for an eyelash curler. What We Don’t Love: This formula dries fast, so it’s best to apply multiple coats quickly to prevent clumping. If I could only use one beauty product for the rest of my life, I’d have to go with Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara. I first discovered this mascara years ago in my grandmother’s makeup bag, and since then, I haven’t looked back. I prefer a less-is-more makeup routine, even though I'm constantly trying new products. However, when it comes to mascara, I rarely ever stray from this Lancôme bestseller for two reasons: One, it gives me exactly what I need in terms of length and volume. My lashes don’t look spidery or clumpy, thanks to the innovative brush that separates and lifts them from the root. And two, it doesn’t transfer onto my eyelids, clump, or flake — my fringe looks just as fluttery after a full day's wear as if I had freshly applied it. If you’re still not convinced, InStyle also named it one of the best lengthening mascaras because of its dramatic lash-enhancing capabilities. Price at time of publish: $30 Size: 0.27 oz | Shades: 1 | Key Feature: Instantly lifts lashes with its uniquely curved brush

Best Eyeshadow Lancôme Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette LancÃ´me View On Lancome-usa.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Love: Beyond the five gorgeous eyeshadow hues, this palette also comes with two applicator brushes. What We Don’t Love: The shimmery shadows have quite a bit of fallout. Available in nine color variations, including multiple neutral options with different undertones, this five-pan compact has become my go-to everyday palette. With a mix of matte, shimmery, and glitter shadows, it allows you to create endless eye looks. “This palette can give you a day-to-night eye makeup look, it’s very easy to apply, and it’s the perfect size to take everywhere,” says Milad. It’s rare for any palette to come with one brush, let alone two, but this also comes with two sponge-tipped applicators. If you’ve never hit pan on an eyeshadow before, you very well might with this pick, as we’re sure it’ll become a staple in your vanity. Price at time of publish: $60 Size: 0.14 oz | Shades: 9 | Key Feature: Comes with two sponge-tipped applicator brushes

Best Eyeliner Lancôme Drama Longwear Liqui-Pencil Eyeliner 5 Ulta View On Sephora View On Ulta What We Love: This eyeliner can withstand water, sweat, and humidity. What We Don’t Love: It only comes in eight shades, and most of them are dark. This unique eyeliner is the ideal blend between a liquid liner and a pencil — it’s like creamy gel that effortlessly glides onto the skin around the eyes without any tugging. Similar to a liquid liner, it delivers a dramatic, highly-pigmented swatch of color, but, like a pencil, it can create both smudged and super precise wings, making it one of the most versatile eyeliners in our makeup bag. Plus, because it’s waterproof, it can withstand water (duh), humidity, sweat, and more. While we truly do love this eyeliner, we are sad that it only comes in eight shades. However, these shades are offered in matte, metallic, and glitter options. We would love to see a wider range of hues including pastels and golds, but for now, we’ll (happily) take what we can get. Price at time of publish: $23 Size: 0.42 oz | Shades: 8 | Key Feature: Available in matte, metallic, and glitter finishes

Best Lipstick Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Drama Ink Liquid Lipstick Ulta View On Ulta What We Love: This weightless lipstick lasts all day and doesn’t dry out lips. What We Don’t Love: It only comes in vibrant colors, so if you want a natural look, this might not be for you. Bright, bold lips are one swipe away when you have this weightless lipstick. Offered in 13 vibrant hues, this lippie delivers a high color payoff that lasts all day. (Choose between eye-catching reds and corals or opt for show-stopping pinks and berries.) Infused with rose extract to keep lips soft and supple, this lipstick doesn’t dry out lips. Plus, Milad notes that it’s also made with hyaluronic acid, which aids in providing all-day hydration and comfort. “I love it,” she says. “It’s very creamy and soft on the lips.” We also appreciate that the the application is pretty much mess-proof thanks to the arrowhead-shaped applicator which erases the need for a lip liner. Price at time of publish: $34 Size: 0.11 oz | Shades: 13 | Key Feature: Arrowhead-shaped applicator makes application precise and mess-free

Best Lip Gloss Lancôme Juicy Tubes Sephora View On Sephora View On Bloomingdales View On Macy's What We Love: This iconic lip gloss delivers hydration and shine for up to four hours. What We Don’t Love: Not everyone is a fan of the sticky texture. (However, we most definitely are.) They’re back, and they’re better than ever. Meet the reinvented Lancôme Juicy Tubes. After being a beauty staple in the ‘90s, the brand discontinued the production in 2018. However, due to popular demand, the Juicy Tubes came back on shelves in 2020. The brand relaunched the classic shimmer and sparkle finishes (our personal favorites) in addition to two new ones: Jelly and cream. Juicy Tubes are beloved for a range of reasons — namely, they deliver a high-shine finish that’s hard to compete with. Just one swipe, and lips will be coated in a deliciously glittery formula that gleams from every angle. Compared to other glosses, these stay on lips for up to four hours. That’s because they’re a bit sticky – which most ‘90s babies will appreciate. However, because this, hair can often get stuck to lips (pro tip: Don’t wear Juicy Tubes on windy days). Despite being a little tacky, the formula is very hydrating thanks to vitamin E. Because of the moisture boost, lips don’t just look glassy, but they actually appear plumper and fuller. We’re not ashamed to admit that we own all 11 shades — mainly because we stocked up just in case the brand ever tries to discontinue them again! Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 0.5 oz | Shades: 11 | Key Feature: Offered in four different finishes: Shimmer, sparkle, jelly, and cream