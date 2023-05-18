After testing out the line, we can confidently say the results speak for themselves. As celebrity beauty brands become increasingly normal, Kora Organics is a diamond in the rough — and definitely worth a try if you’re after bouncy, glowing skin.

The ‘love’ comes in the form of formulas packed with powerful, certified-organic ingredients. “Our ingredients provide up to 60 percent more antioxidants than non-organic, which means even better results,” Kerr tells InStyle.

Miranda Kerr has modeled for some of the world’s most recognizable brands, but at Kora Organics, she’s far more than just the face. As the owner and CEO, Kerr is steeped in day-to-day operations: She oversees product research, innovation, development, and marketing. She also ensures that every product is made with love.

Most Universal Kora Organics Noni Glow Body Oil Kora Organics View On Sephora View On Koraorganics.com View On Revolve What We Love: The oil has a luxurious lightweight feel. What We Don’t Love: The 3.38 ounce bottle is a bit small for a body product. This product will always be dear to my heart. Years ago, it quickly eliminated dry patches on my legs — and they never came back. I’m not the only one who can benefit from this luxuriously lightweight oil, though. Suited for all skin types, Noni Glow Body Oil is packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals thanks to its star ingredient: Noni fruit extract, a tropical fruit known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It also contains a blend of nutrient-rich oils, including coconut, rosehip, argan, sea buckthorn, sunflower seed, and avocado. Green tea and calendula extracts add calming and soothing properties, so it’s particularly nourishing for sensitive skin. The oil immediately softens skin, gives it a more even appearance and texture, and adds luminosity. Plus, it has a lovely, subtly fruity scent. We’re thankful that a little goes a long way, too, because the bottle is rather small for a body product. Luckily, it should last for a few months. We recommend using this directly after showering, and following up with a body lotion for all-day hydration. Kerr also used the product as a belly oil during her pregnancy and postpartum recovery. Price at time of publish: $63 Size: 3.38 oz | Key Ingredient: Noni fruit extract | Best For: Dryness

Best for Face Oil Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil 4.8 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Koraorganics.com What We Love: Though face oils are known for being heavy, this one feels weightless. What We Don’t Love: It takes a little time for it to fully sink into skin. If you want to know what gives Miranda Kerr her glow, look no farther. She bills this treatment oil as her “number one skin savior,” and has been using it religiously for 14 years. “It was — and is — a huge game-changer for me,” she tells InStyle. Along with Kerr, we’re big fans of this oil: After putting 36 highly-rated face oils to the test, this one easily earned the best overall spot. The treatment is made up of rosehip, jojoba, and noni oils. Together, these nutrient-rich ingredients boost radiance, soften skin, enhance hydration, even out tone, and protect against free radicals. Every time we apply it, our complexion has a healthy, just-exited-the-spa glow. To use, we warm a few drops between our hands and apply it as the last step of our skincare routine. It doesn’t sink in super quickly, so be patient. After about 10 minutes, our skin looks dewy and feels amazing. Price at time of publish: $72 Size: 1 oz | Key Ingredient: Noni extract | Best For: Dryness

Best Exfoliator Kora Organics Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask 4.5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Koraorganics.com What We Love: It can be used as a mask and a scrub. What We Don’t Love: It can make for a messy cleanup at the bathroom sink. (Pro tip: Use it in the shower.) This two-in-one face mask packs a powerful punch, exfoliating away dead skin and debris trapped in pores, while also soothing and softening skin. This duality made it stand out during our face mask test, and the luminous, chemical-peel like results have helped it become one of our favorite products from Kora Organics. Turmeric gives the mask anti-inflammatory benefits, helping to visibly brighten the skin and even out tone. Rosehip seeds serve as a gentle exfoliant, gently polishing the complexion. Additionally, the mask also contains Aspen bark, which is a natural beta hydroxy acid that penetrates the pores to whisk away dead skin cells and excess sebum. The mask has a bit of a muddy texture that can make a mess when it’s washed off. Because of this we recommend using it in the shower to save time cleaning up. Price at time of publish: $52 Size: 3.38 oz | Key Ingredient: Turmeric | Best For: Evening skin texture and tone

Best Cleanser Kora Organics Turmeric Glow Foaming Cleanser Kora Organics View On Sephora View On Goop.com View On Koraorganics.com What we love: With a cooling tingly sensation, this cleanser invigorates the skin. What we don’t love: The peppermint smell may be too intense for those with sensitive skin. Though the star ingredient of this foaming cleanser is turmeric, we’re immediately hit with a minty fresh scent and a stimulating cooling sensation that instantly energizes our senses and wakes up our skin. Designed for all skin types, this pH-balanced gel cleanser utilizes turmeric, which is packed with antioxidants, to brighten the skin; aloe vera to hydrate and moisturize; noni fruit extract to soften and boost radiance; and saccharide isomerate (a natural sugar complex) to help complexions stay hydrated after the cleanser is rinsed off. While we prefer using this in the morning, Kerr cleanses with this at night. She says the peppermint scent doubles as aromatherapy, and before applying it to her face, neck, and décolleté, she takes a deep inhale to relax and ground herself. Price at time of publish: $44 Size: 5 oz| Key Ingredient: Turmeric | Best For: Dullness

Best Moisturizer Kora Organics Turmeric Glow Moisturizer Kora Organics View On Sephora What We Love: The product’s crystalline packaging is refillable. What We Don’t Love: This moisturizer is a bit too thick for oily skin. This calming, brightening, and soothing cream sinks right into the skin, giving it a dewy sheen. But it doesn’t just wake up your glow: Thanks to an infusion of organic essential oils, it revitalizes your senses with its fresh, minty scent. Best for dull or dry skin types (it's a bit too thick for oily skin), the cream contains a skin-conditioning blend of turmeric, licorice, and noni fruit that’s encapsulated in a liposome technology. This allows it to quickly absorb, so you can layer on your favorite SPF without experiencing any pilling. The product has more than one celebrity fan, too. Katy Perry has said that this luxuriously rich moisturizer is her “all-time favorite.” From our own experience, we have to agree, and we appreciate that the jar is refillable so we can simply buy a new pod when we inevitably use it to the last drop. Price at time of publish: $55 Size: 1.69 oz | Key Ingredient: Turmeric | Best For: Dryness

Best Serum Kora Organics Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum Kora Organics View On Koraorganics.com What We Love: This serum is packed with radiance-boosting ingredients like vitamin C and antioxidant-rich superfoods. What We Don’t Love: It’s slightly tacky when first applied, but that feeling dissipates after a few moments. Have you ever heard of Kakadu plum? The Australian fruit is packed with an extremely high amount of vitamin C (about 70 times the amount found in oranges!), and it happens to be the central ingredient in this radiance-boosting serum. Along with hyaluronic acid and noni fruit extract, this mild formula brightens dull, tired skin, evens out texture, and enhances hydration levels. We like to apply this before makeup to achieve a natural lit-from-within glow. Just be sure to allow it to fully sink into the skin — it can feel a bit tacky at first, but that sensation disappears quickly. Price at time of publish: $73 Size: 1 oz | Key Ingredient: Kakadu plum | Best For: Uneven texture and dull skin

Best for Body Kora Organics Nourishing Hand & Body Lotion Kora View On Sephora View On Koraorganics.com View On The Detox Market What We Love: The lotion has a soothing, floral scent. What We Don’t Love: The rich cream may feel too heavy for those with oily skin. This buttery-but-light lotion softens and hydrates skin while offering an exhilarating dose of aromatherapy. The rose-geranium-basil scent is so soothing, I regularly give myself mini hand massages a few times a day (it’s like a desktop spa treatment). It’s also lovely for use after a shower: It absorbs quickly and quickly makes skin noticeably softer. The body cream is made with Kora’s hero ingredient, noni, which is rich in antioxidants and vitamins. It also contains microalgae, which has nutrients and fatty acids to help hydrate and strengthen the skin. Additionally, ceramides restore the skin’s natural barrier and prevent moisture loss. As a bonus, the lotion comes in a beautiful, sea-green bottle that’s 100 percent recyclable. Price at time of publish: $55 Size: 10.14 oz | Key Ingredient: Microalgae | Best For: Dryness

Best Eye Cream Kora Organics Berry Bright Vitamin C Eye Cream Kora Organics View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Koraorganics.com What We Love: This cream comes in a refillable, jeweled pink jar that’s total eye candy. (No pun intended.) What We Don’t Love: It is slightly too thick to wear comfortably under makeup. This candy-pink cream is made with a five percent active vitamin C blend that infuses skin with vitamins and antioxidants, to dramatically brighten the under-eye area. Plus, kangaroo paw flower (a native Australian plant) helps diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. You can use this cream twice a day, morning and night. (Just give it time to absorb before putting on makeup.) After about four weeks, its full range of benefits — including a decrease in puffiness — will start to kick in. Patience is key here, but there are some immediate results, too: Skin feels so much softer after each application. Price at time of publish: $58 Size: 0.5 oz | Key Ingredient: Kangaroo Paw Flower | Best For: Fine lines and wrinkles

Best Makeup Remover Kora Organics Milky Mushroom Gentle Cleansing Oil Kora Organics View On Koraorganics.com What We Love: It effectively removes all traces of eye makeup and leaves skin feeling silky. What We Don’t Love: It contains sunflower oil, which is a common allergen. Gentle enough for all skin types, this milky oil leaves our face feeling silky, dewy, and clean. While harsher cleansers strip the skin to give it that squeaky-clean feeling, this one has a milder approach: As it removes dirt and makeup, silver ear mushroom (a natural alternative to hyaluronic acid) strengthens and nourishes the skin’s barrier. The mushroom helps moisture bind to the skin, even after the product is washed off. The cleanser is also made with a variety of essential fatty acids to ensure skin stays hydrated to plump. We recommend using this as part of a double-cleanse routine. Massage it onto your damp face and rinse it off after a minute. Then, lather up with the Turmeric Glow Foaming Cleanser for a deep clean. Note that this formula contains sunflower oil, so if you have an allergy to the ingredient, it’s best to avoid this. Price at time of publish: $44 Size: 5.0 oz | Key Ingredient: Silver Ear Mushroom | Best For: Gentle cleansing