Kate Spade’s 60% Off Cyber Monday Sale Is Here, and Products Are Literally $15

These designer deals are too good to pass up.

Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Zarah Kavarana
Zarah Kavarana
Zarah Kavarana
Zarah Kavarana has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and is currently an ecommerce editor for InStyle and Shape.
Published on November 28, 2022

Kate Spade Designer Deals
Kate Spade is one of those brands that will never go out of style. It was my very first designer handbag, and I couldn’t believe it was all mine (thanks again, grandma). Now, as a full-grown kinda-adult, Kate Spade still has a hold on me. I reach for my Kate Spade tote at least once a week and still drool over its flirty statement pieces. The brand has not only crafted gorgeous bags since 1993, but also curated whimsical dresses, elegant shoes, and exciting accessories. So, when it announced a very special Cyber Monday sale off almost everything, I was all in.

Until midnight, you can score up to 60 percent off coveted handbags, clothing, and accessories; there are currently over 1,040  discounted products to choose from. Lucky for you, we scouted through the website to find the best deals from the sale — all you have to do is add your favorite picks to your cart. 

Best Kate Spade Handbag Deals

Kate Spade Designer Sale

Kate Spade

Shop now: $209 (Originally $348); katespade.com

Yearning for a carryall tote you can wear anywhere, with everything? Kate Spade’s Knott Medium Tote is all that and more with a crossbody strap and plenty of room to fit your daily belongings — though the Manhattan Plaid Small Tote and Spade Flower Market Medium Tote are also up to 50 percent off. If you’re looking for something smaller, the Little Better Sam Nylon Shoulder Bag and Smile Small Crossbody are both on sale for under $100.

Best Kate Spade Accessory Deals 

Kate Spade Designer Sale

Kate Spade

Shop now: $35 (Originally $58); katespade.com

And for something affordable yet fashionable, Kate Spade's accessory section has got you covered. How about a blinged-out bangle as an impressive $29 holiday present? Yep, it's on sale, along with other jewelry finds like this knotted heart pendant. Or maybe you're in need of some cozy winter essentials, like this Spade Flower Stripe Knit Scarf and these fuzzy Logo Shortie Crew Socks — now under $20, as is this colorblocked phone case with three card slots on the outer side.

Best Kate Spade Clothing Deals

Kate Spade Designer Sale

Kate Spade

Shop now: $244 (Originally $348); katespade.com

In the clothing department, there's no shortage of fun and festive picks, like these feather-bottomed trousers and a fur-trim coat in a holiday-perfect hue. As for perfect party attire, this sequin skirt is guaranteed to turn heads, while this shimmery metallic shift dress will make a standout pick for your upcoming New Year's fête.

Best Kate Spade Footwear Deals

Kate Spade Designer Sale

Kate Spade

Shop now: $188 (Originally $268); katespade.com

End the year on the right foot with these heeled ankle-pouch booties that look just like a pair of Pradas for a fraction of the cost — there's even a combat boot version. And speaking of practical footwear, these under-$100 Puddle Rain Boots will look cute rain or shine, while the pointy-toe Buckle-Up Flats will be your go-to for in-office wear. But the moment you walk through your front door, these fuzzy, pearl-embellished slippers will welcome you home with warmth and supportive cushioning.

Whatever you’re searching for, I guarantee Kate Spade has it, and now at an all-time low price. Though there are a plethora of bags, style finds, and accessories up to 60 percent off, I’ve already seen some dropping in availability. So, I urge you to not wait until the last minute — after all, the Cyber Monday savings end at midnight, so shop the best Cyber Monday Kate Spade deals while you still can.

Shop More InStyle Cyber Monday Deals:

