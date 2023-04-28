I wanted to know which Jones Road products reigned supreme over the entire collection. I tested 11 makeup products from Jones Road over a span of two weeks. I incorporated their TikTok famous foundation, to-die-for lip tint, and other best-sellers into my daily makeup routine, and there were some very clear winners. I also spoke with other editors and beauty experts to learn their favorite products as well. Out of my research and experience testing the products, I created the below list of the very best Jones Road products, tried and true.

While there will always be an audience, a community, and a time for full glam, the days spent in our home offices and running errands around town, Jones Road makeup allows us to look like our true selves on our very best days, with eight hours of sleep, a sun-kissed glow, and well hydrated skin.

Famed makeup artist Bobbi Brown launched her latest venture, Jones Road, during the pandemic. Filled with makeup products that enhance and celebrate fresh-looking skin and natural beauty, Jones Road quickly soared in popularity, representing an era where we lifted our masks (both face masks and makeup masks) to revel in our natural faces.

Most Universal Jones Road Miracle Balm 4.6 Jones Road View On Jonesroadbeauty.com View On Libertylondon.com What We Love: It adds an all-around natural radiance to the face. What We Don’t Love: If you have oily skin, it can feel like a little too much moisture on you. ​​I Tried the Tinted Balm That Makes Shoppers' Skin Look "15 Years Younger" Perhaps the most beloved and sought-after Jones Road product is their Miracle Balm. It gets its name from the fact that the dewy balm miraculously works as a highlighter, skin tint, moisturizer, and blush — all at once. As a light-reflecting face balm, it adds just enough glow and color to make you look healthy and radiant, which is why it left us raving about the skin-enhancing properties it offers. Available in nine shades, from rosier hues that give a warm glimmer to bronzier shades for a golden glow, the face balm adds a natural-looking luminosity to the skin. But it’s more than just a pop of radiance — the balm also comes with skin-enhancing ingredients, like jojoba seed oil, argan oil, and vitamin E, to keep the skin hydrated and nourished. However, anyone with oil-prone skin might find the buttery texture a little too decadent — but it’s nothing a light dusting of powder can’t fix. Price at time of publish: $38 Colors: 9 | Key Ingredients: Jojoba seed oil, vitamin E, argan oil | Size: 1.76 oz

Best Foundation Jones Road Beauty What the Foundation 4.8 Jones Road View On Jonesroadbeauty.com View On Libertylondon.com What We Love: This foundation makes skin look how it should on its best day – glowy, well rested, and hydrated. What We Don’t Love: It’s a little sticky, and you’ll need to spend some time blending before applying anything over it. Jones Road's First-Ever Foundation Is Perfect for a No Makeup-Makeup Look We found the product’s name, “What the Foundation,” to be accurate. The formula starts off thick and creamy before disappearing onto the skin’s surface. In fact, I had to reapply a second coat just to make sure I was seeing things correctly! Sure enough, the deceivingly dense formula melted like butter onto my face. It felt extremely hydrating and smooth — almost like second skin. The foundation caused a bit of a stir on social media, as Bobbi Brown herself jumped into a conversation among influencers about how to correctly apply this product. TikTok influencer and founder Bobbi Brown herself. According to Brown, you need to understand the foundation’s purpose in order to love it. It’s not intended to be a full-coverage foundation that covers all your blemishes. Instead, it works almost like a moisturizing skin tint to make skin look even toned and healthy. We were so curious about this foundation that we even tested it on several InStyle editors and writers, the results of which you can see here. When you’re looking to give your natural glow a little boost, this is the foundation you turn to, although I did notice that the formula felt a little sticky at first and needed a few moments to dry down. Price at time of publish: $44 Colors: 12 | Key Ingredients: Jojoba seed oil, glycerin | Size: 1.14 oz

Best Mascara Jones Road The Mascara 4.2 Jones Road View On Jonesroadbeauty.com View On Libertylondon.com What We Love: It creates a noticeably dramatic look, which makes it great for people with short or thin lashes. What We Don’t Love: A lot of product comes out at once, creating a bit of a chunky look. While other Jones Road products lean on the minimal, the subtle, and the natural, their mascara is the exception to the rule. I found this product to be fantastic for someone with short and thin lashes (I have the classic short Asian eyelashes), because it creates a really dramatic effect on the eyes that’s hard to miss. When I pulled the wand out of the tube, I noticed a very thick and bushy brush, dosed heavily in formula. At first, I wanted to dab some of the excess product off, but I refrained, and I’m so happy that I did, as one single swipe onto my lashes achieved an instantly volumized look. Be aware that a lot of product comes out in one stroke, so may want to fan out your lashes to soften any clumps, but once you do, you’ll be met with the longest, luscious, and dramatic lashes. Price at time of publish: $26 Colors: 1 | Key Ingredients: Vitamin E, glycerin | Size: 0.3 oz

Best Concealer Jones Road The Face Pencil Jones Road View On Jonesroadbeauty.com View On Libertylondon.com What We Love: The shade range is inclusive, with more than 25 colors to choose from. What We Don’t Love: The formula feels a little dry.

Jones Road’s Face Pencil acts as a concealer for dark circles, blemishes, and any other discoloration. Rather than a traditional liquid concealer, this one can be drawn on like a crayon. Both Jessica Mahgerefteh, InStyle’s commerce director, and I agreed that the formula felt slightly dry when we used it on its own. However, when we applied it over a layer of What the Foundation or their eye cream, it went on much smoother. But the best part is the inclusive shade range. With 25 colors, there’s a face pencil not just for the pale, the tan, and the dark-skinned, but also for those with yellow and reddish undertones, or hints of pink as well. Since it’s so small and lightweight, it’s easy to just keep in your pocket while on the go, to touch up little blemishes while out and about. Price at time of publish: $25 Colors: 25 | Key Ingredients: Shea butter | Size: 0.1 oz

Best Lip Jones Road The Lip Tint Jones Road View On Jonesroadbeauty.com View On Libertylondon.com What We Love: The formula blends in with your lips very naturally. What We Don’t Love: It requires some frequent reapplication if you’re out and about. My oh my, how I’m tempted to go back and get every single shade of this lip tint. Out of all the products I tested from Jones Road, this one stood out to me as the clear winner. To say that I adore this lip tint with its easy application (no lip pencil is required to outline the frame of your lips), flawless blend, and lasting stain, is an understatement. I tried the nude rose shade, and it’s the perfect, casual color to go for a little coffee in town or to meet some friends on a Saturday afternoon. Because it is a lip tint rather than a lipstick, the formula melts into lips flawlessly, instead of sitting on top like a second layer. Like any lip product, if you’re eating and drinking, the color will fade. However, the application is smooth and easy, and can even be done without a mirror. I’ve found a new favorite must-have beauty product in this lip tint. Price at time of publish: $26 Colors: 13 | Key Ingredients: Castor seed oil | Size: 0.06 oz

Best Blush Jones Road Lip and Cheek Stick 5 Jones Road View On Jonesroadbeauty.com View On Libertylondon.com What We Love: It works double duty, staining both your cheeks and your lips. What We Don’t Love: The applicator wasn’t designed for the lips, so it’s more difficult to apply there. If there’s one thing I love to bring with me as I dash out the door, it’s this lip and cheek stick. Dabbing a little bit of this stain on both my cheeks and my lips makes me feel instantly more put together — and I know it definitely makes me look more awake. On the cheeks, it adds a flawless touch of color that’s easy to blend. On the lips, it looks like a traditional lipstick at first, but then it dries into the skin so naturally, making it appear more like a lip stain. It also stays in place for most of the day, and doesn’t need much touching up (unless you’re eating and drinking a lot). The fact that this product works double duty makes it an essential piece to keep in my purse — I love to accomplish more with less. You can even combine it with the lip tint for a more dramatic pop of color. The only true con here is that the applicator is not designed to fit the shape of your lips. You will have to dab it along the center and spread with your fingers, which can be a little difficult to do evenly. Price at time of publish: $34 Colors: 8 | Key Ingredients: Castor seed oil | Size: 0.3 oz

Best Face Oil Jones Road Shimmer Face Oil Jones Road View On Jonesroadbeauty.com View On Libertylondon.com What We Love: The oil is very lightweight and doesn’t clog pores. What We Don’t Love: The glow it provides is very subtle. I love this shimmery face oil so much that my only complaint is that I wish it was more noticeable. The glimmering face oil is available in four shades: Midas, Bronze, Pink Opal, and Cool Rose, all of which add a subtle luminosity to skin and brighten your complexion overall. This oil does more than simply highlighting your visage. The formula features a trio of hydrating oils — sunflower, coconut, and jojoba — to support the skin barrier, while giving you a natural shine. The oils feel extremely lightweight on skin, so I don’t worry about the oil clogging my pores. Much like the foundation, the oil is slightly deceiving. In the bottle and in your hand, the color looks quite rich, but once it glides on, it disperses and almost disappears. You can just barely notice the sparkle at certain angles when catching the sun. Perhaps that’s a good thing, however, as you’re spared from looking like Edward Cullen in the sun. In the summer, when your skin is looking its best, you could easily get away with only applying this face oil and skipping a foundation altogether. Price at time of publish: $34 Colors: 4 | Key Ingredients: Jojoba seed oil | Size: 0.5 oz

