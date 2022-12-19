I’m a Guy Who Wears Women’s Jeggings, and These Are the 8 Best I’ve Tried for My Curvy Frame

Including a Spanx pair I can’t stop wearing.

As I’ve gotten older, finding the perfect pair of jeans has been a struggle. As a man with a curvy frame, I could not find a pair of jeans that flattered my body. I was always uncomfortable because I felt like they were going to rip in public. I was completely over wearing jeans, until I found jeggings. My best friend recommended that I try them, and they’ve given me the best of both worlds: accentuating and highlighting my figure while still allowing for ample room to move around and stretch whenever I want. 

They’re a staple in my wardrobe; I’ve stocked up on a bunch of styles so I can find a pair for practically any occasion —  I’m always prepared. Plus, these options are flexible and breathable, so I don't have to jump to pull them up my waist or worry about sweaty legs that feel like peeling skin when I take them off. 

Here are the eight best jeggings in my wardrobe:


Spanx Jean-ish Ankle Leggings

Known for its incredible shapewear, these Jean-ish ankle leggings from Spanx are my favorite work from home bottoms. Available in petite tall, and standard lengths, these are comfortable, stylish, and they flatter your figure with a high-waist and flattering, compressive material that’ll smooth you out but won’t look too snug on you. While these are my favorite jeggings, I can also wear them while out with my girlfriends. Just style this with a great trench coat and ankle booties, you’re ready to hit the town. 

Shop now: $98; spanx.com 


A New Day High-Waist Jeggings

Iâm a Guy Who Wears Womenâs Jeggings, and These Are the TK Best Iâve Tried for My Curvy Frame

Target

Anyone who knows me knows I love a trip to Target — even if I only came to get one thing, I end up getting items I don’t need. On one such trip, I happened to find these high-waisted jeggings in the jeans section. For only $20, this pair look like regular skinny jeans and comes in your choice of five wash colors. 


Shop now: $20; target.com


NYDJ Women's Ami Skinny Legging Denim Jeans

Iâm a Guy Who Wears Womenâs Jeggings, and These Are the 8 Best Iâve Tried for My Curvy Frame

Amazon

I’ve been looking for sculpting jeggings that flatter your legs and butt, and these jeans meet all of the requirements. They deliver on comfort and versatility in one sleek, slimming pair, giving you legs for days, a tucked-in tummy, and curves you’ll love. These jeans offer compressive technology that flattens in the front, and unlike most jeggings that are made of thinner fabrics than denim, this one is heavy enough to wear during any season. 

Shop now: $139; amazon.com


Free People Penny Pull-On Flare Jeans

Iâm a Guy Who Wears Womenâs Jeggings, and These Are the TK Best Iâve Tried for My Curvy Frame

Free People

These flare jeans are a departure from the other skinny styles in this list, but they’ve made a comeback and should be a fashion staple to your closet. From Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, these jeans have endless styling options, pairing with flowy tops, chunky sweaters, and booties. I wore these jeans on a night out with my girlfriends and received so many compliments on how they flatter my figure. 


Shop now: $78; freepeople.com


Abercrombie & Fitch High-Rise Jean Leggings

Iâm a Guy Who Wears Womenâs Jeggings, and These Are the TK Best Iâve Tried for My Curvy Frame

Abercrombie and Fitch

I created a TikTok account just to keep up with fashion trends, and quickly noticed that users can't get enough of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans. In my search for new winter denim, I found these popular jeans, which feature the highest rise that sits at my natural waist and built-in stretch for ultimate comfort. Achieve an elevated, everyday look by wearing it with a dress shirt to upgrade its distressed feel. 


Shop now: $40 (Originally $78); abercrombie.com

