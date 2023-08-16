The 17 Best iPhone Cases that Protect Your Device and Complement Your Style

In order to narrow down the absolute best choices, we broke this piece down based on priority and spoke to experts for their top tips for buying new ones and which they personally love for their phones. No matter if you want one that’s more function over form or a definite fashion accessory, we found the best cases for everyone.

iPhone cases tow the line between armor and accessory. After investing a chunk of change in your iPhone, making sure it is properly protected should be your first priority, especially if you’re prone to slips and spills — no one wants to sport a cracked phone. And today, you can even find a case that’s completely waterproof, moonlights as a wallet, too, or can act as a purse complete with a crossbody strap.

Best Overall Otterbox iPhone 14 Symmetry Series Case Otterbox View On Amazon View On Otterbox.com View On Target What We Love: This chic and slim case offers incredible protection without the traditional bulky design. What We Don’t Love: Reviewers say that the color options are brighter in person than they are online. Otterbox is almost synonymous with protection. Their heavy-duty cases are rigorously tested to ensure your devices are safe in their hands. This one was tested to withstand over 70 drops from four feet high but with a much sleeker design than their signature Defender series. The raised edges along the screen add another layer of durability, while the smooth exterior complete with a rubber bumper makes it more comfortable to hold — it has just enough grip without feeling sticky. Content creator, Audree López relies on her phone for her job, which is why she uses Otterbox. With over 24 colors and prints available, she loves how this case doesn’t skimp on protection or style. “Otterboxes are known for their protection and they do really live up to their reputation,” she says, “Luckily, they have added some cute designs and colors beyond the original neutral palette.” Price at Time of Publish: $50 Color: 24 | MagSafe: Yes | Waterproof: No | iPhone Sizes: 14, 13

Best Budget Speck Clear iPhone 14 & iPhone 13 Case Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: This wallet-friendly case offers the protection benefits of a much more expensive product without the hefty price tag. What We Don’t Love: This case isn’t available in that many sizes. IPhone cases are a dime a dozen. Almost every convenience store will have an inexpensive option to house your cell. However, finding an inexpensive yet effective case is much more difficult. Enter Speck. While their popular Presidio style rivals the price of our top pick, many of their other lines, including the Gemshell, are priced under $20. Don’t let the accessible price point fool you, this case is slim yet sturdy. Plus, Speck was one of the first iPhone case brands to implement microban technology on their products. This greatly reduces the amount of bacteria that can grow on the case which is a must when your phone goes everywhere with you. The raised edges around the camera protect the lenses from cracking. As the cherry on top, this translucent case won’t yellow even after living at the bottom of your handbag for months. Price at Time of Publish: $19 Color: 6 | MagSafe: Yes | Waterproof: No | iPhone Sizes: 14, 13

Best Splurge Prada Black Saffiano Leather Cover iPhone 14 Pro Prada View On Prada.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Love: The bold yet simple design is perfect for mirror selfies. What We Don’t Love: It has a limited size range. We will admit: $500 for a phone case is pretty steep, but if you have the funds, we see this as a worthy investment. Logomania isn’t going anywhere, and this is a classy way to participate. Plus, it is far cheaper than investing in a brand-new bag. If you are prone to the occasional mirror selfie, this case definitely takes your pics to the next level. But it is only available for the iPhone 13 and 14 at this time, so only those with updated tech will be able to purchase. Price at Time of Publish: $525 Color: 2 | MagSafe: No | Waterproof: No | iPhone Sizes: 14, 13

Best For Protection Otterbox Defender Series XT Otterbox View On Amazon View On Otterbox.com View On Verizon What We Love: It lays nicely over the buttons on your phone, and it shields them from scuffs and snags. What We Don’t Love: The silhouette is much bulkier than other models on the market. When you think of Otterbox, this is the case that comes to mind. It is a little larger than average phone cases — and for good reason. Made from mixed materials like recycled plastic and rubber, this case, which albeit a bit bulkier than most cases, absorbs shock from drops instead of letting them penetrate your device. It’s most popular amongst people who are rough on their phones like moms and adventurers. The installation is a little different from other cases out there. If you need a little more help, they link a helpful tutorial on their site. Price at time of publish: $70 Color: 5 | MagSafe: Yes | Waterproof: No | iPhone Sizes: All

Best With Wallet Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 Amazon View On Amazon View On Smartish.com What We Love: This wallet phone case combo saves pocket space. What We Don’t Love: This particular case is not MagSafe compatible. If you prefer to keep your phone in your pocket, storing both your wallet and cell can be cramped. The Smartish Wallet case saves you both room and sanity. Designed with air pockets around each corner of the device, they function like miniature airbags for your phone. The wallet on the back side can hold up to three cards along with some cash, To accommodate this, the design is a little bulkier than typical, and it is not MagSafe, but it is still more convenient than carrying two. On top of everything, this case rings up for under $30. Price at time of publish: $25 Color: 6 | MagSafe: No | Waterproof: No | iPhone Sizes: All

Best With Cardholder Bellroy Phone Case - 3 Card Courtesy of Bellroy View On Amazon View On Bellroy.com What We Love: The sleek-looking case houses cards without extra bulkiness. What We Don’t Love: This case can only hold three cards. If you prefer a classic look, look no further. Not only could this Bellroy pass as a much more expensive card holder, but it also contains up to three cards without added bulk. The closure is magnetic so it snaps on and off with ease. Even if you do not like the look, feel, or fit, the brand offers a three-year warranty, so you can easily replace it. Price at time of publish: $79 Color: 2 | MagSafe: No | Waterproof: No | iPhone Sizes: 14, 13

Best Clear Spigen Liquid Crystal iPhone 14 Case Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: This case feels like nothing is on your phone. What We Don’t Love: Some reviewers report that the case goes slightly yellow over time. Celebrities love a clear phone case - even Victoria Beckham is among them. It is easy to see why. Clear cases show off the natural beauty of an iPhone, but oftentimes they are not sturdy enough to support a few drops. This one from Spigen is the exception. The slight ridge around the edge of the case is a subtle way to show off your shade of iPhone. Some reviewers noted that after a while they noticed some yellowing around the edges. This is tough to avoid when using clear cases, but it is distracting nonetheless. Price at time of publish: $20 Color: 3 | MagSafe: Yes | Waterproof: No | iPhone Sizes: 12, 13, 14

Best MagSafe Casetify Bounce Case The Pickle Case Casetify View On Amazon View On Casetify.com What We Love: This case offers unlimited print options, so you can find something that fits your personal style. What We Don’t Love: It is a little on the pricey side. This came recommended to us by Bella Gerard, fashion editor and content creator, who calls them her "go-to" because you can personalize them. The website boasts hundreds of prints and constantly adds more, so you can always find one that suits your style. However, if nothing catches your eye, Gerard notes that you can create your own. Simply choose a print you love and upload it to the site to create your own personal creation. López echoes her statement and includes the lightweight design in her list of praise. While Casetify does not have the same protective reputation as other brands, their latest style, the bounce case, secures the corners of the phone with an extra set of bumpers. It has 20-foot drop protection and a raised bezel to block any screen shattering. Beyond the amazing array of colors and the bumper-secured corners (you can even customize the outer border), almost all Casetify cases are MagSafe compatible, meaning that you can use your wireless charging devices while donning the protective case. Overall, we think it's worth the investment, but we know it is a steep price for a case. Price at time of publish: $98 Color: N/A | MagSafe: Yes | Waterproof: No | iPhone Sizes: All

Best Leather Apple iPhone 14 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe Apple View On Amazon View On Apple View On Best Buy What We Love: This case is the perfect base for supplemental accessories. What We Don’t Love: This is not the most protective case option. Calling all minimalists, this slim leather case is the next addition to your case wardrobe. It is smooth, slight, and it comes in muted neutral colors like forest green, umber, and ink. Since the product is designed by Apple for Apple, it seamlessly snaps over your device and works with all the charging accessories you can think of: MagSafe compatible, battery pack, and wallet pouch. Snap-on the Leather Wallet attachment to the back of the phone case for added functionality. We even recommend adding one in a different color for a cool color contrast. Price at Time of Publish: $59 Color: 5 | MagSafe: Yes | Waterproof: No | iPhone Sizes: 14,13,12,11, SE

Best Monogram BaubleBar Block It Out IPhone Case Courtesy of BaubleBar View On Baublebar.com What We Love: The raised initials or monogram make this design stand out. What We Don’t Love: Many of their popular styles take three weeks to ship. The monogram case trend isn’t going anywhere, and it is never too late to hop on the bandwagon. López, a self-proclaimed maximalist, named this as one of her favorite cases ever. In fact, she’s bought at least four over the past few years. “I always receive compliments on this case,” she says. Plus it is super handy during group hangs. “You always know which phone is yours immediately,” she says. Lopez isn’t the only one. Other major names like Shay Mitchell, Hilary Duff, and Nina Dobrev, have sported this case out and about. If you aren’t a fan of this particular font, no worries. Baublebar offers a range of styles and shades so you can find one that works for you. However, be prepared to wait a while for yours to arrive. Many of the popular styles take three weeks or more to arrive. Price at Time of Publish: $72 Color: 5 | MagSafe: Yes | Waterproof: No | iPhone Sizes: 11 to 14 Pro Max

Best with Strap Bandolier Emma Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet Amazon View On Amazon View On Bandolierstyle.com What We Love: The long leather strap disguises your phone as a mini handbag. What We Don’t Love: The strap is a bit difficult to adjust. Another one of Lopez’s faves, who says it's "great for travel, festivals concerts, a night out or a life as a busy mom,” this case is a must for the gal on the go. Say goodbye to fishing for your cell in your bottomless handbag. This innovative design from Bandolier holds your phone like a crossbody. The leather strap disguises your phone as a much more elevated accessory and keeps it at your side for easy access. The snap-shut card holder on the back keeps your most important cards on your person. Some shoppers, though, wish that the strap could be adjusted with just one hand — you'll probably have to take it off to change the length, but we think that's an easy thing to look past. Price at Time of Publish: $98 Color: 3 | MagSafe: Yes | Waterproof: No | iPhone Sizes: 14,13

Best Stylish Burga Ivy League Case Burga View On Burga.com What We Love: Burga pays attention to every last detail. From the microfiber interior to the stain-proof prints, this case is always camera ready. What We Don’t Love: Some reviewers note that it is difficult to remove. If you are struggling to find an iPhone case that feels fun yet grown up, look no further. This celeb-endorsed brand - both Taylor Swift and Lucy Hale are fans - boasts over 200 designs all of which are specially designed to last through cluttered handbags and months of palming. The microfiber interior won’t scratch the sides of your device, and the sides are dotted for a more secure grip. If that were not enough, all of their cases come with a 12-month warranty, so you can purchase with peace of mind. Best of all, for every two cases you buy, Burga will throw in another two for free. Happy shopping! Price at time of publish: $80 Color: 6 | MagSafe: Yes | Waterproof: No | iPhone Sizes: All

Best Thin Caudabe Veil Case for iPhone 12 Caudabe View On Caudabe.com What We Love: The barely-there exterior makes your iPhone feel as close to caseless as possible. What We Don’t Love: This case is not super protective. IPhone cases, especially the protective ones, add bulk to your phone. The Caudabe Veil, on the other hand, aims to stay as true to the natural shape of your iPhone as possible. The super slim sides hug the borders of your phone like Carrie Bradshaw’s naked dress, and the supple material feels instantly at home in your palm. But be warned, its slim silhouette sacrifices some on the protection front. It will prevent scratches and scuffs, but this is not the case for you if you are prone to major falls. Price at time of publish: $30 Color: 2 | MagSafe: Yes | Waterproof: No | iPhone Sizes: 14,13,12

Best Customizable Mark and Graham Personalized iPhone Case Mark & Graham View On Markandgraham.com What We Love: The website shows you exactly what your monogram will look like on the print and color scheme of your choosing. What We Don’t Love: If your aesthetic is more minimal, this is not the case for you. Mark and Graham goes hand in hand with personalization. This preppy and polished phone case is no exception. Available in over 20 prints and a whopping 53 font colors, this brand spoils you for choice. The website allows you to play around with words or your initials, so you can see exactly how your design will look before it is made. Can’t find one that suits you? Their Custom Striped case offers even more options. But make sure you have your details correct. Monogrammed items are not eligible for returns. Price at Time of Publish: $64 Color: 22 | MagSafe: No | Waterproof: No | iPhone Sizes: 11 to 14 Pro Max

Best on Amazon Raptic Shield iPhone 14 Pro Max Case Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: for the price point, this case offers superior protection. What We Don’t Love: The side button can be a bit stiff, so you have to press extra hard when using. Finding a protective iPhone case under $50 is a near-impossible task. The Raptic Shield offers the best of both worlds. The backside is clear for a more minimal look while the rubberized borders absorb shock and act as bumpers from the usual suspects. Plus, the aluminum frame is military drop tested from six feet. With over 500 five-star reviews on Amazon, this beloved case delivers top-tier protection for a reasonable price. Some reviewers have complained about the stiffness of the side buttons, so they may require extra pressure to use. Price at time of publish: $33 Color: 3 | MagSafe: Yes | Waterproof: No | iPhone Sizes: 13 to 14 Pro Max

Best Waterproof Catalyst Waterproof Total Protection Case Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: The built-in screen protector lays flat against your iPhone screen, so you can freely text and use your apps. What We Don’t Love: This case doesn’t offer much aesthetically. It may not be the most glamorous case on this list, but it gets the job done. Whether you work near water or are a little clumsy with your phone, this case seals in your device and keeps liquids out. It is even IP68 rated which means it should be able to keep liquid out even when submerged in 33 feet of water. Despite the heavy-duty materials, your phone won’t lose any functionality when wearing this suit of armor. Reviewers report that their cameras, apps, and sound stayed up to par while using the case, too. It is on the pricier side, but Catalyst is so confident in their product, they offer a one-year warranty on the case. Price at time of publish: $90 Color: 1 | MagSafe: Yes | Waterproof: Yes | iPhone Sizes: 14 to 14 Pro Max