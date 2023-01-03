We all have our cult-favorite, tried and true makeup and skincare heroes that we've been using for years and simply cannot live without, but recently, there have been so many great new indie beauty brands that have exploded onto the market and deserve just as much attention. An indie brand is what it sounds like – an independently owned and operated brand, without a major parent company at the helm. Because they are indie, they are usually able to fulfill a certain mission, include specific ingredients, cater to a marginalized audience, and do things differently than a major corporation. Lucky for us, we are able to get some of the latest and greatest products from these brands, many of which are founded by women of color. Thanks to social media, relatively small brands can get major traction, and certain products can become overnight bestsellers. Check out our list of the best indie beauty brands (almost all of them have celeb fans as well) and you just might find a new desert island beauty product.

Bread Beauty Supply Bread Beauty Supply View On Breadbeautysupply.com Maeva Heim launched Bread Beauty Supply in the summer of 2020, and it quickly became a bestselling Black-founded brand at Sephora. Heim previously told InStyle that her brand is full of hair-care staples, like how bread is a staple in your kitchen. Thanks to viral chatter on TikTok, Bread Beauty Supply has seen immense growth in a few short years. The clean formulas are color-safe, sulfate-free, cruelty-free, and vegan. The mud mask is a fan-favorite for how it softens and defines curls and coils. The hair oil has claimed a spot on the brand’s bestseller list, too, because it’s amazing at taming frizz and perfect for all kinds of curls. Bestsellers: mud-mask, hair-oil, hair-wash | Woman-Owned: Yes | Price range: $12 to $34 | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Shipping/Return Policy: Free shipping over $50, unopened products can be returned within 30 days

Brandefy Skin Brandefy Skin View On Brandefyskin.com The Brandefy beauty app was launched in 2018 by Meg Pryde when she was a student at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. The app aimed to help beauty lovers find affordable products with the same ingredients and benefits as more expensive brands. When she realized there were insufficient dupes for a lot of the most popular searches, Pryde founded Brandefy Skin in October 2021. Her mission is to pull back the curtain on the industry, revealing secrets like how some luxury moisturizers might be made in the same factory as brands sold at Target. Her line eliminates extensive marketing and high-priced packaging, and instead focuses on high-quality ingredients and formulas. One of the best sellers is the brand’s 15% Vitamin C + E + Ferulic Acid Serum, which is only $49 ($36 for subscribers). That’s less than a third of the price of many similar antioxidant serums. Bestsellers: 15% Vitamin C + E + Ferulic Acid Serum, Silks Triple Lipid Cream, Daily Triple Serum | Woman-Owned: Yes | Price range: $18 to $59 | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Shipping/Return Policy: 100-day guarantee you’ll love the product

PYT Beauty PYT Beauty View On Pytbeauty.com When co-founder Mary Schulman found out the average woman eats four to seven pounds of lipstick in her lifetime (ick!) and a third of landfill waste in the U.S. is personal care products, she set out to help change the game with a clean, safe, vegan, hypoallergenic line that’s sustainable to boot. As a bonus, the packaging is made with recycled plastic and the website explains exactly how you can recycle your used products. The clean brand covers the gamut of makeup products, but InStyle testers are partial to the eyeshadow palettes because they contain a gorgeous mix of shimmering and matte shadows. Bestsellers: Holy Grail Brow Gel, So Extra Tinted Lip Balm | Woman-Owned: Yes | Price range: $14 to $34 | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Shipping/Return Policy: Free shipping over $30, returns within 14 days

Topicals Topicals View On Mytopicals.com Topicals was founded by two Gen-Z women of color — Olamide Olowe and Claudia Teng — who both suffered from skin issues growing up. Their mission was simple: To help others. Their products target skincare concerns using only scientifically-studied ingredients with proven results. Furthermore, they have a scientific advisory board of chemists and dermatologists to ensure their formulas are safe and effective (the Faded Serum is one of the most effective products at addressing hyperpigmentation). Since skin conditions are also linked to depression and anxiety, the company donates a percentage of profits to various mental health organizations, so you can feel extra good about your purchase. Bestsellers: Faded Serum, High Roller, Slather | Woman-Owned: Yes | Price range: $18 to $38 | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Shipping/Return Policy: Returns within 30 days

Uni Uni View On Weareuni.com In 2022, Alexandra Keating, a former tech entrepreneur, launched Uni with the help of funding from investors Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary. Uni is the first closed-loop body care system that allows customers to buy sleek aluminum bottles of shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and hand wash, and then ship them back to be refilled and reused. The Body Serum is the sustainable company’s hero product — fans rave about how hydrating it is. All of the fragrances are divine yet subtle, and the silky formulas feature ingredients like olive oil, Bladderwrack seaweed, and Australian caviar limes. Bestseller: 24-Hour Body Serum | Woman-Owned: Yes | Price range: $28 to $40 | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Shipping/Return Policy: Free over $50, returns within 30 days

Izzy Zero Waste Beauty Izzy Zero Waste Beauty View On Yourizzy.com We are absolutely smitten with this sustainable brand which launched at the height of the pandemic, in April 2020. All of their products are zero waste (hence the name), cruelty-free, and vegan. The Zero Waste Mascara is a best-seller that is frequently trending on Amazon and social media. Here’s why: It comes in a reusable, medical-grade stainless steel tube. After using it for 90 days, consumers can send back the tube in a reusable cloth shipping pouch and receive a new one. The tubes can be cleaned and refilled 10,000 times and their membership model ensures you switch out your mascara every 3 months, which is what is recommended and also something you probably don’t do. Ms. Marvel actress Alysia Reiner recently teamed up with the brand to launch two shades of their Zero Waste Lip Gloss, which is hydrating and not at all sticky. Bestsellers: Zero Waste Mascara, Zero Waste Brow Gel | Woman-Owned: Yes | Price range: $36 to $39 | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Shipping/Return Policy: $4 to $7 each way. If it’s not for you, get a full refund within 30 days of purchase, regardless of the reason. The company asks that you return your Izzy either way, so it can be cleaned and refilled (and doesn’t end up in a landfill or the ocean) in the reusable shipper provided.

Half Magic Half Magic View On Halfmagicbeauty.com Co-founded in May 2022 by Emmy award-winning makeup artist Donni Davy (head makeup artist on HBO’s Euphoria) and film and TV company A24, Half Magic was one of the brightest, boldest, and freshest makeup launch of 2022. The long-awaited line is filled with color and glitter, while also being vegan and cruelty-free. It’s also the first cosmetics company to come in a compostable compact that can be recycled with your regular paper recycling. The Magic Flik Liquid Eyeliner is basically TikTok royalty, as is Davy herself. We like to wear just about every product from the brand on nights out or special occasions (and for bold, everyday looks, too). Although there are no confirmed celeb fans, we have a sneaking suspicion the entire Euphoria cast has the line in their bathrooms. Bestsellers: Magic Flik Liquid Eyeliner, Face Gems, Chromeaddiction Shimmer | Woman-Owned: Yes | Price range: $12 to $26 | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Shipping/Return Policy: Free shipping over $40, free returns within 30 days

Youthforia Youthforia View On Youthforia.co Clean, vegan, and cruelty-free, this buzzy brand’s “M.O.” is “makeup you can sleep in.” Although we don’t necessarily recommend the practice, we know how hard it is to stick with your normal routine after a late night out. Luckily, these products have good-for-you ingredients like jojoba seed oil and willow bark extract that nourish your skin as you wear them. In studies they conducted, upwards of 90 percent of users agreed that sleeping in their makeup did not make their face dry or cause an acne breakout. Their bestselling BYO Blush comes in traditional pinks and coral, but also a universal PH balancing shade that adapts perfectly to your skin tone and gives you the ultimate cool-girl flush. The Pregame Primer, on the other hand, blends makeup with skincare to keep your skin hydrated and soft and ensures makeup stays locked in place all day long. Bestsellers: Pregame Primer, BYO Blush, Dewy Gloss | Woman-Owned: Yes | Price range: $26 to $38 | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Shipping/Return Policy: Free shipping over $50, All Sales Are Final

LYS Beauty Lys Beauty View On Sephora View On Lysbeauty.com LYS Beauty made its debut in February 2021 by Tisha Thompson and was the first Black-owned, clean makeup brand to launch at Sephora. The formulations are cruelty-free, vegan, and gluten-, talc-, fragrance-, and mineral oil-free. The brand infuses skin-loving ingredients (like hyaluronic acid, rosehip oil, and green tea extract) into its makeup products to promote optimal skin health for all tones, types, and textures. When possible, it also uses glass and/or post-consumer recycled materials instead of plastic to be more sustainable. The bestselling Triple Fix Serum Foundation is an award-winning product because of its buildable coverage, as well as the ingredients: It’s full of antioxidants like turmeric and avocado oil to fight the signs of aging, as well as to hydrate and plump skin. Bestsellers: Triple Fix Serum Foundation, Higher Standard Satin Matte Cream Blush | Woman-Owned: Yes | Price range: $10 to $28 | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Shipping/Return Policy: Free shipping on orders $40+, exchange/refunds within 30 days