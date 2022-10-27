The 12 Best Hydrating Lipsticks of 2022

Formulated specially to envelop lips in a plush cushion and provide you with head-turning color payoff, hydrating lipsticks are ideal for everyday wear. But countless lipsticks claim to be hydrating yet still leave lips parched — that’s why we set out to find the best lipsticks that will actually keep lips moisturized. After trying out dozens of options and consulting makeup artists, we narrowed the list down to 12 products that drench lips in long-lasting hydration. While there’s so much to love about every pick, Smashbox Be Legendary Prime + Plush Lipstick takes our best overall spot for its innovative formula that offers vivid color payoff, impressive longevity, and intense moisture.

I never feel complete without a swipe of lipstick — that quick finishing touch instantly brightens my features and gives me a boost of confidence. Many lipsticks walk a fine line, though, offering vibrancy but not comfort. While some formulas impart a striking pop of color, they ultimately leave lips feeling dry, cracked, and flakey — and applying a lip balm overtop can only do so much. Choosing a hydrating lipstick instead can make all the difference.

Best Overall: Smashbox Be Legendary Prime & Plush Lipstick 4.3 What We Love: The built in primer ensures a smooth application and enhances color. What We Don't Love: Though the formula is long lasting it isn't transfer-proof, so you'll definitely need to reapply after eating. It's rare to find a lipstick that provides bold color payoff, intense hydration, and longevity, but this pick from Smashbox holds the trifecta. Aptly named, the renowned two-in-one formula features a built-in primer that ensures the lipstick applies like butter and enhances the color payoff for a vibrant finish. Beyond the primer, the creamy bullet is also infused with moisture-boosting peptides and ceramides to keep lips feeling comfortable and supple throughout the day. (You won't have the urge to apply lip balm under or over it ever again.) Satin lipsticks often get a reputation for fading quickly, but you won't have to worry about that with this — It truly stays put for hours. That said, even though the formula is long-lasting, it's not totally transfer-proof, so you'll probably need to reapply after eating. Because it's so lightweight, you won't need to wipe it off and start over when you need a touch up, though: You can fill in the spots that have worn away without experiencing any pilling. If you've never made it through a full tube of lipstick, this one will easily be your first. With 30 shades to choose from, you'll be able to find an option for any occasion — try Level Up, a nude-pink for everyday looks, and or Some Nerve, an electric purple, if you want something a bit more adventurous. Price at time of publish: $24 Key Ingredients: Peptides and Ceramides | Shades: 30 | Finish: Satin

Best Value: L'Oréal Paris Glow Paradise Balm-in-Lipstick What We Love: The pomegranate-infused formula drenches lips in a burst of hydration, while still feeling totally weightless. What We Don't Love: The swatches online don't accurately showcase the lipsticks' true colors. I'm the kind of person that carries lip balm with me everywhere, but sometimes I want a pop of color that most balms can't provide — that's where this lipstick comes in. Made with pomegranate extract, a single swipe of this lipstick-balm hybrid provides a much-needed burst of hydration with gorgeous color payoff. Contrary to run-of-the-mill lipsticks and balms, this one actually enhances lips with continued use: After four weeks, bare lips will feel smoother and softer. The gentle formula is also dermatologist and allergy-tested, making it suitable for sensitive lips. While there are 10 lustrous shades to choose from, the swatches shown on the brand's site don't accurately depict the lipstick colors, so we recommend watching Allura Beauty's YouTube video of the swatches before making a final selection. Price at time of publish: $11 Key Ingredients: Pomegranate extract | Shades: 10 | Finish: Luminous

Best Splurge: Sisley Paris Phyto-Rouge Shine Refillable Lipstick What We Love: It has the feel of a balm, shine of a gloss, and color payoff of a lipstick. What We Don't Love: The color isn't super long lasting. I have a pretty extensive lipstick collection. In fact, if you take a peek in any of my purses, you'll find a minimum of five lipsticks per bag. (What can I say? I like my options.) No matter where I am, though, I always find myself digging for this pick before anything else. The luxurious formula features the brand's unique Hydroboost complex, padina pavonica extract, and moringa oil to instantly nourish, plump, and moisturize. When applied, the lipstick beautifully melts into lips, feeling like a buttery balm, and imparts a gorgeous, sheer pop of color with the shine of a lip gloss. If you prefer more color payoff, you can layer it on — I've been pleasantly surprised that it leaves my lips feeling extra hydrated rather than uncomfortable and heavy. With 12 luminous colors to choose from, this pick has quickly replaced my tried-and-true balm — and my favorite lipstick — making it my most-used lip product. (There's no doubt in my mind that you'll feel the same way after trying it, too.) And when I inevitably finish the entire tube, I can purchase a refill at a lesser price and pop it into the cartridge I already have. Price at time of publish: $60; refill $48 Key Ingredients: Hydrobooster complex, Padina pavonica extract, Vitamin E acetate | Shades: 12 | Finish: Shiny and Iridescent

Best Application: Armani Beauty Lip Power Longwear Satin Lipstick What We Love: The precise, teardrop-shaped bullet makes it simple to line and fill your lips. What We Don't Love: The neutral shades tend to be more sheer than expected. When it comes to long wear formulations, satin lipsticks are often left out of the conversation — but Armani Beauty Lip Power is changing that narrative. Once applied, this highly pigmented lipstick stays put for up to eight hours, so as long as you're not eating it will maintain vibrancy (although, I did go to town on some tacos while wearing this, and only had to reapply near the center of my lips). If you do have to reapply, the teardrop-shaped bullet removes the need for a lip liner, as it makes lining and filling in lips a breeze. On top of its impressive longevity, the formula is infused with special oils to keep lips feeling plush and smooth throughout the day, and while there are 26 shades currently available, Armani regularly adds new hues to the lineup. If you're after a vivid lip color, this is the lipstick to grab, but be wary of the shades that lean neutral because they're sheerer than expected. Price at time of publish: $39 Key Ingredients: Semi volatile oil, Satin finish oil | Shades: 26 | Finish: Satin

Best Gloss: Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly Gloss 5 What We Love: Made with five nourishing oils, this gloss keeps lips moisturized for hours. What We Don't Love: Though there are 13 color options, the lighter shades don't provide much pigment, especially for those with deeper skin tones. Erase the preconceived notion that all lip glosses are tacky — this one from Tower 28 proves that gloss can be silky and hydrating. The jelly-like formula glides onto lips, covering them in a nourishing cocoon of five oils (apricot kernel, raspberry seed, rosehip, castor seed, and avocado oils), leaving them feeling soft and smooth, and looking brilliantly glazed. I've gone through multiple tubes of this gloss and consistently find myself reaching for it instead of lip balm to rejuvenate my lips. Available in 10 sheer hues and two clear options (one that's glassy and one that's iridescent), each looks beautiful on its own or layered over lipstick. Though the gloss is sheer, we'd like the lighter shades to have a bit more pigment because they end up looking translucent on most skin tones, especially deeper ones. Price at time of publish: $15 Key Ingredients: Apricot kernel oil, Raspberry seed oil, Rosehip oil | Shades: 13 | Finish: Glossy

Best Longwear: Kosas Weightless Lip Color Lipstick What We Love: It melts into lips, creating a hydrating, long lasting stain. What We Don't Love: Despite the name, it's not totally weightless. When I think of this lipstick, the first two words that come to mind are 'melt' and 'long wear.' I know what you're thinking — these descriptors typically don't go hand in hand (especially when it comes to makeup), but hear me out: The creamy bullet beautifully melts into lips, saturating them with a long wear, rich pigment that truly lasts for hours. Infused with a slew of skin-softening ingredients (including mango seed butter, shea butter, and rosehip seed oil), this lippie cushions lips with comfort, so they'll never feel parched or flakey. Note that while it is long-wearing, the color does eventually fade. With that said, though, it does so evenly so you're left with a natural-looking stain. Our one gripe is that the name is a bit misleading — the formula isn't totally weightless: You can feel the nourishing ingredients working overtime to keep lips well moisturized. Price at time of publish: $28 Key Ingredients: Mango seed butter, Shea butter, Cocoa Seed Butter | Shades: 11 | Finish: Satin

Best Matte: Sunnies Face Fluffmatte Weightless Modern Matte Lipstick 4.3 What We Love: From the comfortable feel to the vivid colors, there's so much to love about this formula. What We Don't Love: Because it's matte, it's inherently not as moisturizing as other options on this list. Filipino brand Sunnies Face launched Fluffmatte in 2018, but it only debuted in the US earlier this year — and now one is sold every 30 seconds. I'm rarely impressed by new lipsticks, but I can confidently say this is the best matte I have ever used. Despite swiping on formulas that claimed to be hydrating, I always found myself reaching for a balm to revitalize my lips soon after application. That all changed when I tried this. The high-quality formula is unlike any matte lipstick currently available thanks to its silk structure technology that imparts a hint of hydration while making it feel like a weightless second skin on lips. Many matte lipsticks quickly settle into fine lines, but this one maintains a plush integrity, so the color stays looking fresh for hours, too. And though it may not be quite as hydrating as satin or balmy options, it sets the standard for what every matte lipstick should feel like. Price at time of publish: $16 Key Ingredients: Silk structure technology, Dimethicone | Shades: 24 | Finish: Matte

Best Refillable: MOB Beauty Cream Lipstick What We Love: Not only is the tube refillable — it's 100% recyclable, too. What We Don't Love: The bullet is very soft and has the tendency to melt if left out in the heat for long periods of time. Listen, I know it's a tough task, but finishing a full tube of lipstick isn't impossible. If you find that you're loyal to using one lip product until it's fully gone, it could be a good idea to invest in a refillable option — and according to celebrity makeup artist Mary Irwin, MOB Beauty has the lushest refillable lipstick around. "The formula is vegan, and includes vitamin E, chamomile, and jojoba," she explains. When combined, those three ingredients deliver abundant hydration. The bullet has a high pigment load of 20 percent, which ensures rich color payoff in a single swipe, too. Beyond being refillable, the cartridge is also completely recyclable, so if you ever decide you're over this lipstick (we doubt that'll happen) you can feel at ease knowing it will get another life. The only downfall of this pick is that it can melt if left out in the heat, so avoid keeping it in your car on hot days. Though Sisley Paris Phyto-Rouge Shine on our list is also refillable, this is a more economical option clocking in at less than half the price of the luxe pick's original and the refill. Price at time of publish: $27; refill $22 Key Ingredients: Chamomile, Jojoba, and Vitamin E | Shades: 17 | Finish: Satin

Best Vegan: Saint Jane Luxury Lip Cream What We Love: It's infused with a variety of silky botanicals that envelop lips in much needed hydration. What We Don't Love: Three of the hues include sesame oil, which is a common allergen. When you think of lipstick, you may not consider it to be a skincare product — but that will change when you swipe on Saint Jane Luxury Lip Cream. A favorite of celebrity makeup artist Renee Loiz, this ultra-nourishing lip cream delivers rich, silky color, but its main selling point is how it makes lips feel, both immediately and over time. With a plethora of vitamin-rich botanicals including shea butter, sunflower seed oil, orange oil, and lemongrass oil, the vegan formula soothes, hydrates, and repairs lips from the inside out. Though there isn't a large array of shades available, Saint Jane has your lip wardrobe essentials covered with a few stunning pinks, nudes, and reds. Note that three of the hues (Ritual, Amen, and Soul), contain sesame oil, which is a common allergen, so avoid those shades if you have a sensitivity to the ingredient. Price at time of publish: $28 Key Ingredients: Shea butter, Candelilla, and Carnauba wax | Shades: 7 | Finish: Satin

Best Plumping: Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump 4.2 What We Love: It plumps lips with hydrating hyaluronic acid — so you won't experience that irritating tingly feeling that comes with other lip volumizers. What We Don't Love: The clicker mechanism dispenses product, but you can't retract it, so it's easy to accidentally use too much. Many lip plumpers have irritants, like bee venom or peppermint oil, to make lips temporarily look fuller. Not only can these ingredients create a stinging sensation that's plain uncomfortable, but they can also be extremely drying. But hyaluronic acid actually acts as a natural plumping agent that also moisturizes — and it happens to be the star ingredient in this gentle yet effective formula from Tarte. You'll question why you put your lips through the pain of stinging glosses once you coat them with this pillowy, moisturizing lipstick-balm. Along with hyaluronic acid, it's jam-packed with over 10 superfruits (including maracuja oil, watermelon, strawberry, and peach to name a few), that are rich in antioxidants and aid in boosting hydration. A single swipe will make your pout appear glassy and plump, and feel juicy and tingle-free. The clicking dispenser differentiates this from other picks on our list, but make sure not to go click-happy — doing so will administer too much and result in wasted product. Price at time of publish: $21 Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, Maracuja oil, and Grapeseed oil | Shades: 9 | Finish: Shiny

Best Sheer: Honest Beauty Lip Crayon