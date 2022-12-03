Give The Gift of Glowing Skin With This Hydrating and Exfoliating Trio

I’m not the only one who loves this brand — celebrities like Sophia Bush and Victoria Beckham are also fans. Osea crafts all of its clean skin care with seaweed and prides itself on prioritizing naturally-derived ingredients backed by scientific research. While there are so many noteworthy products, the exfoliating and hydrating set is a great introduction to the brand: It comes with three key products integral for achieving soft, smooth skin — a body brush, scrub, and oil. This trio works together to gently remove dead, flakey skin and hydrate your body with rich oils and natural butters. I consider this set to be the holy trinity because it has been my secret weapon for maintaining baby smooth skin.

Though the holidays are a joyous time, they can also be very stressful. Taking the time to unwind and de-stress is so important, and my favorite way to do that is by practicing self-care. For me, this includes indulging in a body-care routine. I have my facial skincare routine down pat, but exfoliating and nourishing the rest of my body often takes a back seat. I’ve learned that prioritizing body care comes down to finding products that get me excited, and that’s exactly what Osea Total Body Glow Trio does: The set revitalizes dry and flakey skin, leaving me feeling nourished and smooth.

The first step to attaining a silky complexion begins with the Plant-Based Body Brush. Constructed of beechwood, cotton, and sisal fibers, the dense exfoliator sloughs off dry skin with ease. The tougher bristles ensure that you get the most out of the brush by targeting rough, flaky skin. Beyond the obvious skin-buffing benefits, this exfoliator activates the lymph system, helping to drain out excess water and toxins stored in the body, and smooths out skin texture, preventing ingrown hairs, stimulating blood circulation, and preventing cellulite. If you’re not familiar with dry brushing, it’s best to use the brush before hopping in the shower (while the skin is still dry). Start at your feet and work your way up, sweeping in upward strokes and circular motions. Dry brushing has become one of my favorite self-care rituals, not only for how it feels, but also for the results: My skin feels unbelievably soft, looks more radiant, and appears more toned.

Once the dry-brushing step is complete, this in-shower exfoliant is the cherry on top. Formulated with Himalayan, Hawaiian, and New Zealand solar salts, Salts of the Earth Body Scrub melts into the skin as it’s massaged in, flaking away any remaining rough patches to reveal a soft, glowing complexion. Rather than maintaining a gritty texture, shea butter and wild seaweed soften the scrub to simultaneously nourish and hydrate. My favorite thing about the scrub is that it’s an entire sensorial experience — it has a spa-like aroma that engulfs the entire bathroom, making all the stress of the holiday season melt away. A little goes a long way, too, so it’ll last for months.

Finally, seal in moisture with the Undaria Algae Body Oil. The rich formula penetrates the skin with a blend of lush botanical oils (passionfruit, acai, babassu, and rice bran). The seaweed in the formula helps to restore the skin’s moisture barrier, and white lupin contours and tightens. Not to mention, it is clinically proven to improve skin elasticity. Bonus: Drizzle some into a bath for an extra calming experience.

Since I introduced this three-step routine my skin has never looked more radiant or felt softer. I plan on gifting this to friends and family members who could use a moment of peace and self-care, so they can walk into 2023 feeling their best.