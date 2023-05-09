The 49 Best Hostess Gifts of 2023 That Will Definitely Get You Invited Back

From sombrero pasta to bath bombs imagined by Ashley Tisdale for a small gesture, or a duo of Julia Child cookbooks to a mini Always Pan set, we’ve curated some of the most special hostess gifts you can find. As promised, there’s something for every occasion, every budget, and every style of hostess. And if you accidentally end up adding a couple of these to cart for yourself, we swear we won’t judge — we would do exactly the same.

Whether your friend has invited you over for coffee and cake or for a two-week vacation, you’ll likely want to show your appreciation for her hospitality with a thoughtful and personalized gift. What you bring depends on the occasion, your budget, and how much you know about your giftee’s tastes, but something lovely she can use in the home is typically the best guideline.

Threshold Mini Lavender Stem Bundle Target View On Target If you’re just popping round for coffee, or your hostess has insisted you don’t bring anything, we love this adorable artificial lavender stem bouquet for a small, but meaningful gesture. These faux blooms would work just as well as a centerpiece on the dinner table as they would in a vase on a shelf — you could pick up a little vase as well to complete the gift, if you like. With this lighthearted decor, it will be summer all year round in your friend’s house. Price at time of publish: $3

Pastificio del Colle Sombreroni Summer Pasta Bergdorm Goodman View On Bergdorfgoodman.com Pastificio del Colle makes high-quality, artisanal pasta from only the finest ingredients, so this pasta is far more than just a novelty gift — it also makes the perfect base for all sorts of home-cooked sauces. But obviously, the main pull here is that these noodles are multi-colored and shaped like sombreros, which we find hilarious and delightful in equal measure. This is a great gift if you’re looking to make a small gesture, and your hostess just happens to be a fantastic cook with an even better sense of humor. You can also get Eiffel Tower-shaped noodles or stripy farfalle, if that’s more your speed. Price at time of publish: $18

HomArt New York City Map Large Decorative Matches Amazon View On Amazon We love a scented candle, but how frustrating is it when you can’t find matches anywhere in the house to light ‘em up? Ergo, these decorative boxes make a practical present for your hostess as well as a stylish one. They’re decorated with vintage-style maps of New York City, giving them a retro feel ideal for anyone who has a special place in their heart for the Big Apple. Plus, they come courtesy of an indie brand named Candlestock, which started in the ‘70s in Woodstock, NY, and is still based out of the upstate town today. Price at time of publish: $10

Insight Editions Self-Care: A Day and Night Reflection Journal Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com View On Insighteditions.com We own the Gratitude version of this journal, and love how it encourages us to journal regularly, even when we’re not sure what to write about. The Self-Care version seems like an especially thoughtful hostess gift, since hosting means doing a whole lot of work for others — and she deserves to take care of herself as well. Each page in this beautiful notebook features a variety of different prompts to help the writer reflect on her day, from the self-care activities she made time for to the challenges she came across. It makes the perfect nighttime ritual after a tiring day, and is also an affordable option for a gift that will have a big impact. Price at time of publish: $14

Threshold Low Swirled Clay Vase Target View On Target There’s a reason we’re all so obsessed with a Target run — the objects you can pick up in the superstore for just a handful of dollars never cease to amaze us. That’s certainly the case with this swirly vase, which is made from clay, but boasts a matte finish so that your giftee can easily wipe it clean. This may be an affordable gift, but it will absolutely elevate any space, whether displayed on its own, filled with flowers, or used as storage for pens, paintbrushes, or whatever else suits your friend’s fancy. Price at time of publish: $12

Being Frenshe Milky Moisturizing Bath Bomb Set View On Target We love these bath bombs from Ashley Tisdale’s beauty and wellness brand, Being Frenshe. They smell exactly like the name of the scent — Lavender Cloud — suggests, and will help your hostess create the most relaxing bath experience ever for moments when she needs to recover from all the work she’s done to make guests feel at home. These little clouds of goodness are made without irritating agents, such as sulfates, parabens and phthalates, so you don’t need to worry about whether your giftee has sensitive skin. They’re moisturizing, too! Price at time of publish: $15

There Are No Coincidences: A Manifestation Deck & Guidebook Amazon View On Amazon If your hostess is into astrology in any shape or form, she’ll have heard of Aliza Kelly. The celebrity astrologer is everywhere these days — including in InStyle, of course — because of her modern, funny, personable, and always incredibly knowledgeable approach to the practice. We got our hands on one of these manifestation decks, and not only does it look like a beautiful piece of décor, but it’s also full of juicy revelations about the seemingly coincidental moments in our lives, and insights into how to harness the power of opportunities that come our way. Price at time of publish: $25

Threshold Square Embroidered Wood Block Decorative Throw Pillow Target View On Target Target carries a whole range of expensive-looking décor items at really fair prices. We love this embroidered pillow for a gift because its pattern is simple enough to appeal to anyone — from the most minimalist to the most maximalist homemaker. It’s embroidered with sweet little flowers in gray-blue thread, which would look just as at home in a coastal village as they would in an urban pad. Your hostess will easily find a space for this beauty, whether that’s in pride of place on her couch or in the guest bedroom, all ready for your next visit. Price at time of publish: $20

The Handmade Soap Co. Lavender, Rosemary, Thyme & Mint Hand Lotion Ulta View On Ulta Hand lotion is as classic as it gets when it comes to hostess gifts, but that doesn’t mean it’s boring. Just look how pretty the packaging is on this one — it’s sure to enhance any bathroom space. This lotion is handmade in Ireland using clean ingredients, plus it’s vegan and cruelty-free, and the bottle and box are sustainable. It’s reminiscent of summer, lovingly scented with fresh lavender, rosemary and thyme, and provides deep nourishment without sticking on the skin for hours. Price at time of publish: $20

TruffleHunter Truffle Oil Selection Gift Set Amazon View On Amazon For the hostess who always orders a fresh salad when you go out to lunch (and is always down to share those truffle fries), you can’t go wrong with a selection of truffle oils. Respectively infused with white truffle, English truffle and black truffle, this cold-pressed trio of oils will instantly add an indulgent factor to salads, pastas, soups, and much, much more. They also come packaged in a handy gift box all ready to present to your giftee. Price at time of publish: $29

Elrene Home Fashions Capri Lemon Double-Bordered Mediterranean Cloth Napkins Amazon View On Amazon Homewares are such a lovely gift, as long as you have some knowledge of your hostess’ preferences. For the friend who can’t stop talking about her honeymoon on the coast of Italy (or is a White Lotus superfan), a set of napkins decorated with Meyer lemons, citrus blooms, and colorful florals will most definitely do the trick, making it a piece of cake to create an impressive tablescape. Also, we love that Elrene is a family business, still running four generations after it was first founded. Price at time of publish: $25

Herbivore Botanicals Calm Bath Salts 4.7 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore Herbivore Botanicals is one of our favorite brands for shelfie-worthy beauty products. They come in gorgeous packaging; plus they’re always made from natural ingredients and without harsh sulfates, phthalates, parabens or other nasties — which makes them better for the planet and everyone on it. These vegan, cruelty-free bath salts are made from Himalayan pink salt crystals scented with ylang-ylang and vanilla to set the stage for the most calming, anxiety-relieving bath time experience. They’re perfect for the hostess who’s spent all day panicking that her fajitas wouldn’t turn out as planned (though, of course, they turned out even better). Price at time of publish: $17

Anthropologie Strawberry Shortcake Dish Towel Anthropologie View On Anthropologie If your hostess is addicted to The Great British Baking Show and isn’t averse to a touch of whimsy, she’ll instantly fall for this adorable dish towel, which is illustrated with all the ingredients and kitchen utensils needed to create a delicious honey strawberry basil shortcake. These sweet drawings are designed on top of a dark blue background with yellow cross-stitching on the sides. Lastly, this dish towel is made from soft cotton and is machine washable for extra ease. Price at time of publish: $22

Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers Amazon View On Amazon We own a pair of slippers that are suspiciously similar to these ones, and we’re a little embarrassed to admit just how much we love the fuzzy style. We seriously cannot stop talking about how cute and cozy they are, and our hope is that your hostess won’t be able to either. They come in an impressive 13 colorways, so there’s a pair for everyone. We have a soft spot for the light pink, off-white, and camel options, but fans of darker colors will appreciate the black or navy. Price at time of publish: $22

Home Therapy: Interior Design for Increasing Happiness, Boosting Confidence, and Creating Calm Amazon View On Amazon Is it a coffee table book? Is it self-help? Is it an interior design manual? Yes to everything. This is a piece of décor in itself that your hostess will be proud to display in her living room, but it’s also packed full of information on how to create a beautiful home that also spurs a deep sense of wellbeing. This tome was written by someone who understands both the aesthetics and the psychology of it all: Anita Yokota, who started her career as a licensed therapist before pivoting to interior design. Price at time of publish: $27

OXO Veggie Chopper Bloomingdale's View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Home Depot We concede that this maybe isn’t the most glamorous gift, but we guarantee it’s one of the most useful. Your hostess will thank you a million times over if she’s a regular cook. We all know that the worst part of cooking a lovely meal is how tedious and time-consuming it is to chop onions or peppers or whatever it may be, but this veggie chopper will do all the grunt work with one simple motion. We know what you’re thinking, and yes, this gadget is dishwasher-safe, so there’ll be no hand-scrubbing out veggie scraps after dinner, either. Price at time of publish: $23

Le Creuset L'Amour Applique Coffee Mug View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zulily.com We’re all familiar with Le Creuset’s cast iron cookware, but the perennially sought-after French brand also makes stunning tableware. Show your love and appreciation for your hostess with this fanciful heart-patterned mug, which is happily the ideal size for her monster morning coffee or for a comforting cup of cocoa. It’s guaranteed to make her smile every time she uses it, but it’s also crafted from the high quality stoneware you’d expect from such an established brand. It comes with pink and red hearts on a white background, or pink and white hearts on a red background. Price at time of publish: $24

Galison Gray Malin The Beach Playing Card Set Amazon View On Amazon Does your hostess run a board game-playing house? Well sure, she might already own a set of playing cards, but how can she resist a pack adorned with dreamy, super colorful beachy scenes? These are boosting our serotonin levels just to look at, so imagine how happy your giftee will be when she wins game after game using these. The cards and their matching box come courtesy of Galison, the innovative games brand, and are photographed by the talented Gray Malin, who is known for his aerial shots of dazzling landscapes. Price at time of publish: $25

milk + honey Liquid Hand Soap No. 35 With Blood Orange, Lemongrass, and Ginger Ulta View On Amazon We couldn’t put together a hostess gift guide without including at least one luxury hand soap, and this one made the cut, thanks to its elegant, minimalistic packaging, as well as its zesty, punchy blend of fragrances. Made in Austin, Texas, this non-toxic liquid soap is free of sulfates, SLS, artificial fragrance and dye, plus it’s cruelty-free and made using clean ingredients — many of them organic. Among other things, it blends blood orange peel oil, ginger oil and lemongrass oil, all of which offer unique cleansing and hydrating properties as well as wonderful scents. This soap doesn’t dry out the skin, and comes in sustainable packaging. Price at time of publish: $28

Sugarfina Sweet & Sparkling 2.0 3-Piece Candy Bento Box Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Sugarfina needs no introduction these days, but the beloved candy brand still makes fantastic gift boxes for everyone — hostess very much included. This bento box-style set takes inspiration from a chilled glass of bubbly, with gummy Champagne Bears and Bubbly Bears, and chocolate-covered Sparkle Pops, all of which are non-alcoholic. Bring these as a party gift for the hostess who’s got something to celebrate and has a famously sweet tooth (we can relate). Price at time of publish: $30

Halfmoon Mindful Moments 3-Piece Crystal Set Saks Fifth Avenue View On Saks Fifth Avenue Is your hostess the spiritual type? Crystals will make a lovely addition to her home to bring in the positive energy she wants to create in her space. This gift set contains three ethically sourced stones from Brazil, Mexico and Morocco, to nurture the heart, crown and solar plexus chakras. Amethyst is believed to help with stress, anger, and sadness; rose quartz is meant to create trust, harmony, and loving feelings; honey calcite supports goals and creativity; and selenite stimulates peace and positivity. All three come in a sweet little pouch for safekeeping, or your hostess can place them in strategic areas around the house to reap their energy as well as add a touch of color. Price at time of publish: $34

Compartes Chocolates from Around the World Bloomingdales View On Compartes.com These are some fancy chocolate bars — the kind that your hostess is unlikely to buy for herself, but would be awfully happy if you did. This set comes with four chocolate bars with such stunning wrapping that she’ll have a hard time opening them, but will anyway because they just sound too delicious to pass up. There’s a dark German chocolate cake bar adorned with a snowy village scene, a milk chocolate malted milkshake bar with a pink Malibu sunset wrapping, a milk chocolate tiramisu bar with a collage of ancient Roman statues, and a white chocolate red velvet cake bar encased in red velvet cake slice-patterned paper. All of these come in a gorgeous box she can reuse to store greeting cards, photos, or spare buttons. Price at time of publish: $50

Piecework Coffee Talk Puzzle Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Whether or not your hostess is into raucous game nights, a puzzle can make a wonderful gift to help her take a mindful moment to herself. Of course, if you’re going to go to the trouble of giving her a puzzle, you can’t just opt for any old puzzle: We’re utterly obsessed with Piecework’s line of fun and unexpected photographic puzzles. We own the Life of the Party version, in which a manicured hand plunges into a frosted cake, but we’re crushing over this table full of retro coffee cups and a couple donuts. Your giftee can always frame it once it’s completed, because it’s just that pretty. Price at time of publish: $38

Kai Linen Room Spray Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dermstore Linen spray is the definition of a luxury: It’s absolutely not necessary to own it, but it’s such a delight to use. This one from Kai Fragrance is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, phosphates and gluten, as well as being vegan and cruelty-free, so it’s suitable for every hostess’ preferences. It’s perfumed with Kai’s gardenia-based signature scent, and will freshen up everything from tablecloths to bedsheets, lending them a light floral breeziness that is sure to make your recipient’s day. Price at time of publish: $56

Bushwick Kitchen Spicy Trio Sampler Amazon View On Amazon Bringing the over-the-top trendiness of Bushwick, Brooklyn straight to your hostess’ kitchen, this spicy trio has the potential to revolutionize the way she cooks. Made up of Weak Knees (a gochujang sriracha hot sauce), Trees Knees (a spicy Catskills maple syrup for pancakes with an edge), and Bees Knees (a Oleoresin habanero pepper-infused honey ideal for stir-fries), these condiments are made using carefully sourced ingredients from the best growers and makers around. We made the unfortunate mistake of checking out Bushwick Kitchen’s Instagram first thing in the morning, and now have a hankering for gochujang sriracha pizza. Price at time of publish: $40

Jennifer Fisher Salt Trio Saks Fifth Avenue View On Saks Fifth Avenue Jennifer Fisher is a high-end jewelry designer, so no, it doesn’t make total sense that she also blends flavored salts, but we always encourage a creative side project. Fisher is a keen cook, and somewhere along the way, she ended up inventing a crowd-pleasing salt blend in her kitchen — and now there’s a whole range. This beautiful set comes with the herby, zesty Universal Salt, the Spicy Salt, and the Curry Salt, each one sounding more delicious than the next for flavoring all kinds of dishes. Obviously, the fact that they hail from a designer accessory label also means that this salt trio makes a luxurious, decorative gift for your hostess’ kitchen that she’s not likely to splurge on for herself. Price at time of publish: $42

Meridiani Moscow Mule Mixer Bergdorf Goodman View On Bergdorfgoodman.com For the hostess who finally caved and invested in that stunning retro bar cart, but hasn’t gotten around to filling it up quite yet, a cocktail starter kit will get things going. This one from Italian brand Meridiani comes with a cocktail shaker and Moscow mule dry mix for those who love the kick of ginger. If you’re not sure your recipient will have something to mix it with at home, you could complete the gift with a nice bottle of vodka — or lemon juice for a non-alcoholic version. The brand also offers kits to whip up a mojito, sangria, tequila sunrise and matcha mint julep (intriguing!). Price at time of publish: $45

Missoni Home Alfred Chevron Hand Towel Bergdorf Goodman View On Bergdorfgoodman.com While there’s no rule against gifting your hostess a whole towel set — for example to use in her guest bedroom — we’re of the opinion that a single but very special hand towel is less risky in terms of imposing your taste on her décor. If your friend likes the finer things in life, she’ll surely appreciate this one from Missoni, which comes with one of the Italian label’s signature chevron, multicolored patterns that cleverly evoke the ‘70s. This hand towel is made in Portugal from 100% cotton, and is mercifully machine washable. Price at time of publish: $45

Selenite Beauty Santal Tresor Candle Selenite Beauty View On Selenitebeauty.com Selenite is a spa and beauty line that centers around natural, traceable, clean ingredients to promote the wellness of people and planet. This is a stunning candle made from hand-poured soy wax, which looks and smells as luxurious as a Diptyque candle, but with a more approachable price tag and eco-friendly heritage. This beauty combines gorgeous notes such as leather, sandalwood and amber, to evoke cozy late nights snuggled up on the couch with a good book. Price at time of publish: $48

Verve Culture Moroccan Woven Tray Saks Fifth Avenue View On Saks Fifth Avenue This pretty basket (or tray) is handwoven by artisans in Marrakech, Morocco, using palm leaves, which are then decorated by female artisans in their homes. The embellishments are made from sustainably dyed wool, and each piece is a little different from the others. Your hostess can easily use this piece as a fruit or bread basket, adding a little handmade character to her kitchen. We love that this is an ethical, sustainable gift option, and we have no doubt your hostess will appreciate it too. Price at time of publish: $50

Slip Silk Sleepmask Sephora View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Sephora Your hard-working hostess deserves a restful night’s sleep, and it doesn’t hurt to do that in complete blissful darkness. A silk sleep mask is a luxurious accessory, although it becomes nearly impossible to live without once you start wearing one, and Slip is the foremost destination for them. These make fabulous gifts because they come packaged in a decorative hard-shell box with a magnetic closure, which your giftee can keep to store the mask if she wishes. Choose from a selection of pink, black, navy, and even limited edition prints in collaboration with designers. Price at time of publish: $50

Urban Stems Bouquet Subscription Urban Stems View On Urbanstems.com Because we love a good old cliché turn of phrase: This is the gift that keeps on giving, i.e. a flower subscription that allows you to send your gracious hostess a seasonal and curated bouquet weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly, depending on your preference. While you can choose an ongoing plan and cancel anytime, we recommend opting for a prepaid option here, which has a minimum term of three deliveries at $55 each — cheaper than an equivalent one-off purchase. The first delivery also comes with a simple clear glass vase, so you don’t have to worry about whether or not your hostess has one the right size on hand. Price at time of publish: $55 / month

LSA Gem 4-Piece Tumbler Assortment Set Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Saks Fifth Avenue Drinkware is always a welcome gift for the home, and a colorful jewel-toned set like this one is sure to make your hostess smile. Available in three gem-inspired color options: Shades of green jade, pink garnet, or orangey-brown amber. Pick the perfect one for your giftee based on her favorite color, what her décor looks like, or even her birthstone (January is garnet, for example). LSA is a London-based family business which consciously designs each piece with craftsmanship, sustainability and heritage in mind — and you know we’re big fans of those three words. Price at time of publish: $80

Polarbox Classic 13 Quart Cooler Saks Fifth Avenue View On Target View On Dick's View On Macy's As much as you love your hostess, you probably won’t be springing for a pastel Smeg fridge to thank her for her hospitality — so this retro Polarbox is the next best thing. This mini cooler may well be the cutest picnic or beach accessory we’ve ever seen, with its summery lilac color, pastel yellow carry strap and embossed logo. It holds the perfect amount of drinks or snacks for one or two people, keeps everything delightfully cool, and even features a lid you can flip over to use as a table. Price at time of publish: $60

Hugimals Charlie The Puppy Weighted Stuffed Animal Amazon View On Amazon If you know your hostess is the type to stress herself out hustling to get every last detail right for her fêtes, there’s a chance she might need to bring herself down a few notches afterwards. While this weighted stuffed animal obviously makes a wonderfully thoughtful gift for your hostess’ kid, adults can also massively benefit from its anxiety-soothing properties. (Not that it needs justifying, but FYI: If Selena Gomez can enjoy one, so can your friend.) Charlie the Puppy, as this one is named, is weighted throughout his body to create a “hugging you back” effect to regulate the nervous system. We own a similar plushy (he is Alfred the Elephant), and can confirm they keep all their promises. Price at time of publish: $64

Eileen West Floral Print Cotton Lawn Chemise Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Traditionally, hostess gifts are items that are useful for the home, and in our book, lounge or sleepwear count. Eileen West makes some of the best lounging attire, with designs inspired by nature along the coast of California. This simple chemise-style mini nightgown is made from 100 percent soft, high quality cotton, and features a blue floral pattern all over, plus lacy white flower embellishments around the collar, and a row of buttons at the front. It also has small pleats at the bottom and a sweetheart neckline. With its breezy fit, it’ll be incredibly comfortable, too. Price at time of publish: $70

Mastering the Art of French Cooking (2 Volume Set) Amazon View On Amazon View On Target If your hostess is a keen cook, she probably loves to take inspiration from some of the most talented chefs past and present, namely Julia Child, who is such an iconic culinary master that she got an equally iconic person (Meryl Streep) to play her in a film. However, in Child’s spare time, she authored this two-set of volumes on French cooking, which is particularly suitable for gifting, thanks to the pretty case they come in. Together, the two books contain close to a whopping 800 recipes, all designed to help your giftee whip up some of the loveliest French dishes there are. Price at time of publish: $68

Baloom Microcurrent Face Massager Amazon View On Amazon If your busy hostess doesn’t have a spare hour to treat herself to a much-deserved facial, you can bring the spa treatment to the comfort of her home with this microcurrent face massager. First of all, this funny-looking little device feels great while using it, which is a huge selling point in itself — who doesn’t want a daily face massage? But secondly, that’s not all it does: It’s designed to help address a range of skin concerns, including fine lines and acne, and promotes firm, toned, glowy skin. Price at time of publish: $58

Stripe & Stare Ditzy Stripe Lounge Pants Stripe & Stare View On Bloomingdales Stripe & Stare is a British brand steeped in respect for the environment: They’re a certified B Corporation that manufactures all of their products using eco-friendly Tencel Modal and packages them using 100 percent recyclable or biodegradable materials. Though Stripe & Stare started on a quest to create the perfect “knickers,” they have since expanded into sleep and loungewear, including these sweet lounge pants. They come in a blue and white striped print decorated with colorful flower details, and most importantly, they’re soft as high heaven. Price at time of publish: $80

Brook37 Ambrosia Tea Collection Brook37 View On Brook37.com For the hostess who’s something of a tea connoisseur, the Ambrosia Collection from Brook37 will allow her to taste test four fragrant blends, each of which has a distinctive flavor profile and is recommended for different uses throughout the day. Sweet Ceylon Spicy Berry is a warming, spicy blend made without caffeine, but with ingredients thought to help with digestion, inflammation, and immunity. Floral Mint is an elevated take on the classic mint tea, with the added complexity of chamomile, lavender, rose, valerian root and passionflower, which is best enjoyed before bed or to help with relaxation. Lemon Ginger is a green tea blend with lemongrass, tulsi, and many more fragrant and health-promoting ingredients to deliver an invigorating zing in the morning. Last but not least, Chocolate Hangover is exactly what it sounds like: An energy-boosting black tea blend for chocolate lovers as well as those who had a tad too much fun the night before. Price at time of publish: $94

Maison Margiela Replica Bubble Bath Diffuser Sephora View On Sephora We have nothing against a good old Voluspa reed diffuser (no, seriously, we love those things — and the candles, too), but why not kick things up a bit with a designer alternative? This Maison Margiela home scent is so elegant it hurts a little. It's also designed to smell like the concept of a bubble bath, which is so much fun. The key notes are described as: Soap-bubble accord, rose superessence, white musk, and coconut-milk accord. Needless to say, your hostess will adore it. Price at time of publish: $95

Parcelle Wine Drop Parcelle View On Parcellewine.com Wine lovers are always on the lookout for their new favorite vintage, and this wine subscription from Parcelle will give them three curated bottles of vino every month to discover. The shop’s in-house sommelier selects three fine wines for your giftee each month, but you get to decide whether you’d like it to be all white, all red, or mixed (which can also include sparkling). You can also choose to gift one month, or to keep it coming for three, six, or 12. Cheers to that! Price at time of publish: $95 for one month

Sferra Celine Throw Nordstrom View On Sferra.com A beautiful throw makes an ideal gift for someone who’s hosting you for a few days, and it pretty much doesn’t get better than this one. Its herringbone weave gives the lightweight throw an elegant, classic look that will fit right into any style of home — even if you haven’t seen the décor before your visit. Made from cotton rather than wool, this throw has the perfect midweight feel for warming up chilly legs without causing overheating. It also comes in a range of pretty shades to suit every hostess’ personality. Price at time of publish: $101

Assouline Capri Dolce Vita Amazon View On Amazon View On Net-a-Porter There’s just something about a perfectly laid out coffee table that really brings a room together. We fell head over heels for Assouline’s brightly colored destination collection long ago now, and any wanderlust-laden hostess will too. The Capri edition comes in a stunning vivid orange hue, with fuchsia lettering and shiny gold embellishments, meaning it will look just as chic being the focal point in a minimalist living room as it will amid eclectic, rainbow-colored décor. A flick through its pages will take you on a sun-drenched journey through the Italian island affectionately known as L’Isola del Sole, with its colorful blooms, fragrant lemons, and turquoise waves crashing against the rocks. It’s the next best thing after a couple plane tickets to Italy. Price at time of publish: $105

Our Place Mini Always Pan Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Fromourplace.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Our Place has undoubtedly reached A-level status with its Always Pan concept — the all-in-one non-toxic, nonstick pan that allows you to fry, simmer or sauté. Not to mention, it comes with its own beechwood spatula that sits flush on the pan’s handle to avoid unnecessary mess. These pans have become a staple in our home, and a mini version is such a wonderful hostess gift. This tiny piece of cookware is ideal for cooking one pancake or a couple eggs, tossing veggie side dishes, or for toasting nuts or seeds to top a salad — but of course we trust your hostess to get creative. If it wasn’t adorable enough already, it comes in a range of curated shades so there’s one for everyone. Price at time of publish: $92

Juliska x Veronica Beard Jardins du Monde Three-Piece Vase Set Saks Fifth Avenue View On Saks Fifth Avenue If your hostess is having you to stay for a more extended period of time, you may want to bring something a little more luxurious for her home that she can cherish for decades to come. This set of three vases stole our hearts: Each one has a different size and design, with two sage green vases and one navy blue one. These ceramic stoneware pieces are made in Portugal, a country known for its traditional craftsmanship. These are a collab between luxury tableware label Juliska and fashion house Veronica Beard, so your stylish friend will surely appreciate them. Price at time of publish: $175

Keurig K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Target If your hostess wakes up tired, she might not feel up to schlepping over to Starbucks just to get her caffeine fix. This smart, wifi-compatible coffee machine totally solves that problem — it brews a cup using coffee pods and froths milk, thanks to a dedicated tool. It also comes with a smart app with recipes for a ton of barista-worthy drinks, and allows your giftee to make custom hot and iced drinks alike, with six brew sizes and five strength settings. Snag this if you’re staying over at her place for a week or two, and you know she could really use some premium coffee-making equipment to make her life easier. Price at time of publish: $200

CTOAN Co. Dorell Plus Size Pregnant Candle CTOAN View On Ctoanco.com CTOAN Co. is a wonderful indie brand founded by Jodyann Morgan, a queer Black woman based in Wisconsin. Morgan hand-pours her candles from soy wax to create a stunning collection of pieces designed to celebrate all sorts of different — and equally beautiful — bodies. Her candles are gender-neutral and come in a range of tones meant to evoke different skin colors. We’re particularly loving this pregnant figure, which features hand-painted gold stretch marks, and comes in white, light brown, or dark brown. For your hostess, you can choose one in various scents: Sandalwood, lavender, limited edition scents, or unscented. Price at time of publish: $32