The 10 Best Hoop Earrings of 2022 You’ll Wear All Day, Every Day

As we shopped for the best hoop earrings, each of our selections had to check off three boxes to make the cut: they had to be made from quality materials, with a long-lasting style, and a certain je ne sais quoi that’ll turn heads. Whether you’re shopping for a cuff-like huggie for your cartilage, an oversized pair for special occasions, or something in between, we’ve narrowed down our list to 10 picks we love and think you will too. At the top of that list are Maple & J’s Everyday Hoops , which check all those requirements and more. (They’re also lightweight and affordable too.) The others that made our list vary in style and price points, but they all would instantly elevate any outfit with little effort required. Buy them now, and wear them forever.

Hoop earrings have stood the very tough test of time. Just think: everyone from Twiggy and Cher to Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna have worn them, and they even donned the lobes of a few boy band members you probably crushed on back in the day too. Decade after decade, hoop earrings look equally fresh and timeless, whether it’s laundry day or your wedding day. There’s no going wrong with a classic, classy hoop earring.

Best Overall: Maple & J Everyday Hoops Maple & J View On Mapleandj.com What We Love: There’s a reason they’re named the “Everyday Hoops.”

What We Don’t Love: Clasp backings can be finicky. These Maple & J earrings are the Goldilocks of hoops. They’re not too expensive, not too big, not too heavy — they’re just right. Chances are you’ll reach for them day after day, allowing them to live up to their name. When properly taken care of, no one will know if you bought them yesterday, years ago, or if you inherited them from your grandma — they’re that classic. Whether you’re getting groceries or throwing on a slinky LBD for date night, these hoops go with everything. The clasp can be finicky when putting them in yourself, but with a little practice, you should be good to go. Price at time of publish: $55 Material: 14k gold | Size: Varies between 12mm and 30mm | Backing: Hinged



Best Value: 17 Mile Open Hoops Set Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: This set includes six pairs you can mix and match.

What We Don’t Love: They will rust in the shower. Whenever Giselle Luza, founder of Soho Blondes, reaches for a pair of hoops, she’s faced with a (good) dilemma. Which pair from this set of six gold hoops should she wear? The classic pair, the twisted design, or how about the oblong ones? “Because they come in a pack of six varying styles, you can mix and match without spending a fortune,” says Luza. “They are the perfect gold earrings to elevate a summer outfit.”



While variety is the spice of life, comfort is key. Each of these pairs is lightweight, so you can comfortably wear them morning to night, and the hypoallergenic material is lead- and nickel-free too. No need to worry about losing backings either; the set comes with several backups. “I’ve had my set for six months, and the quality is still just as good as when I first purchased them,” Luza says. Because the materials used are significantly cheaper, there’s a good chance they will rust if you wear them in the shower. We suggest taking them out, then pop them right back in once you’re done and your ears are dry. Price at time of publish: $14



Material: 14k gold | Size: Varies | Backing: Mix of post and clasps

Best Splurge: Ippolita Extra Large Hoop Earrings in 18K Gold Neiman Marcus View On Bloomingdales View On Neiman Marcus What We Love: This high-end pair will last a lifetime.

What We Don’t Love: Wish they offered a silver option. If you’re willing to throw down serious cash on a pair of hoops you’ll love forever, let us introduce you to the Ippolita Hoop Earrings. Designer and stylist Chantelle Hartman Malarkey considers these one of her all-time best purchases, as the lightweight statement pair appears both classic and modern. “These are a staple piece, just like having a pair of diamond studs,” she says.



“Although they may seem like earrings that you can only wear out to nice dinners or events, that is not the case,” says Hartman Malarkey. “You can style these with anything and everything.” If that’s with a crewneck and ponytail at your niece’s softball game or with a cocktail dress at a new hot restaurant, we’re into it.



Because some prefer silver (or even rose gold) to yellow gold, we wish this came in more metal options. Price at time of publish: $1895



Material: 18-karat yellow gold | Size: 2 3/4" diameter | Backing: Post

Best Pearl: Devi Arts Collective Dreamer Large Gold and Pearl Hoops Devi Arts Collective View On Deviartscollective.com What We Love: The addition of a petite freshwater pearl takes them from sweet to spectacular.

What We Don’t Love: Beware: since they’re not a full loop, hair is inclined to get tangled in them. Hand-made, gold-filled, punctuated with a freshwater pearl — what more could you want from a pair of hoop earrings? They’re delicate without being fragile, and perfectly ride the line between every day and outstanding. Picture them worn with a white t-shirt, and then imagine them accessorizing a maxi dress. Either works, and that’s why we love them so much.



The earrings don’t create a full loop, though, so hair easily gets tangled in the back. We suggest putting the earrings in after you style your hair to prevent any mishaps. Price at time of publish: $185



Material: Gold-filled | Size: 1.5” diameter | Backing: Post

Best for Cartilage: Studs Mini Beaded Huggie Studs View On Studs.com What We Love: The beaded design adds texture to your cartilage.

What We Don’t Love: You can’t get them wet. Cartilage piercings can get the shaft when it comes to cool earrings, but no more. Studs carries dozens of designs specifically to jazz up your cartilage holes. We particularly love this beaded design; it adds just enough interest and texture to your piercing without stealing the show away from your other, perhaps more main character-like earrings.



Similar to the 17 Mile earrings, the earrings won’t make it through the shower. These won’t be a good pick for anyone with a fresh piercing because you’ll need to take it out daily and risk accidentally closing your hole. Price at time of publish: $22



Material: 14K Gold or Rhodium Plated with Internal Brass | Size: 10mm diameter | Backing: Snap



Best Thick Hoops: ByChari Sade Hoop Earrings Amazon View On Amazon View On Madewell.com What We Love: Show-stopping hoops won’t drag your earlobes down? Win-win.

What We Don’t Love: The post is a bit long. “I love the statement-making effect of this thicker and rounded hoop earring,” says designer Autumn Adeigbo. While substantial in look, your precious earlobes won’t pay the price: they’re anything but heavy. The hinged back allows for easy wear, but the post is a bit long — it won’t sit tight against the ear — so it might move a bit more than someone who typically wears straight post-back earrings is used to. They’re available in both gold and silver, as well as other sizes. Wear them solo for a standout look or stacked with other coordinating hoops. Another bonus? “I also love that BYCHARI is a black-owned brand,” Adeigbo says. Price at time of publish: $75



Material: Silver plated in 14k gold | Size: 2.2" diameter | Backing: Hinged

Best Ethically Made: Mulxiply Yala Heritage Hammered Hoops Mulxiply View On Mulxiply.com What We Love: These hammered gold earrings are hand-made by artisans in Nepal using sustainably sourced materials.

What We Don’t Love: Take special care in cleaning this pair, as they are bound to tarnish. You’ll be sure to turn heads in these hammered gold hoops, and once you do, you can tell onlookers the heartwarming story behind them. Made from sustainably-sourced gold-plated brass, these hoops are hand-made by artisans in Nepal in an effort to honor the country’s heritage and long-standing craft. This design was inspired by the concept of east-meets-west, and the result is beautiful. Since they are one-of-a-kind and made from brass, expect slight variations from earring to earring, especially over time as they tarnish. But in our opinion, that makes them all the more special. Price at time of publish: $56



Material: 24K Gold-Plated Hammered Brass | Size: 2 inches | Backing: Hinge



Best Silver: Another Feather Dorsal Hoops Another Feather View On Anotherfeather.com What We Love: You’ll reach for this subtle, stunning design for years and years to come.

What We Don’t Love: These hoops are available in bronze and silver, but no luck if you’re a fan of gold. We did it. We found the perfect pair of silver hoops. (Or bronze hoops, if you prefer.) The hollowed, tapered design by Another Feather is sophisticated enough to wear with an upscale outfit and casual enough to wear while running errands. They’re simple, but stand out — perfect for both wearing solo or pairing with other jewelry, like an oversized necklace or other earrings. Don’t blame us if you’re inspired to invest in Another Feather’s Dorsal Ring and Dorsal Cuff, too. Price at time of publish: $180



Material: Silver | Size: 22mm long | Backing: Post

