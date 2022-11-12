I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Gifting This Holiday Season

Do you smell that? Yep, that’s the holiday season in the air. As usual, I’m making my list and checking it twice early this year, which is the way to go in my opinion, especially while there are so many early bird Black Friday deals are floating around.

Amazon remains a staple retailer for me when it comes to shopping for holiday gifts, largely because I happen to be the designated gift planner in my relationship; AKA, I plan all the gifts I'm getting for my partner's family and my own, as well as my friends. With the super fast Prime shipping, I don’t have to worry about delivery delays, and can get everything primed (hah), packed, and ready to go in advance — all with a tidy bow on top.

Here are my top 10 Amazon gift picks this year, including a luxe, Oprah-approved sweatshirt, Essie’s sell-out risk nail polish gift set, and, yes, something even better than a candle:

Spanx AirEssentials Half-Zip Sweatshirt

I own the (currently sold out) mock-neck version of this Spanx AirEssentials sweatshirt and I’m obsessed with it. The brand gave the pullover a stylish upgrade to feature a quarter-zip and wide collar. It also comes in a few new colors like lunar, a chic beige, and dark palm, an olive green. If you’re not familiar with Spanx’s AirEssentials line (which also includes pants), it’s a big hit amongst shoppers thanks to its super soft and silky fabric. I don’t know how to describe it, but it keeps you equally cool and cozy, which is perfect if you’re like me and tend to sweat under your jacket. I particularly love the fit, which is slightly oversized and sits right at the hip — it looks good with jeans, leggings, and even over a dress.

Oprah herself has raved that the Spanx AirEssentials collection “feels like a hug,” and included the half-zip sweatshirt in her Favorite Things list this year. “You might know Spanx for its shapewear, but it also does fantastic cozy clothes,” she said. “When I tell you this set feels light as air, I’m not kidding. It’s my new leisure suit. The perfectly loose-and-lightweight fabric is like buttah!”

Shop now: $118; amazon.com

Essie Express Polar Bolds Gift Set

Essie reigns supreme when it comes to holiday gift sets — its mini nail polishes make for cute (and practical) stocking stuffers. I wouldn’t wait to add its holiday offerings to your cart, though, since they tend to sell out quickly. This year, you can choose between the Essie Express Polar Bolds, which includes peachy pink, sparkly silver, burgundy red, and forest green shades, or Whimsical Pinks mini sets. If they sell out before you can grab one, you can also snag this full-size bundle from Essie’s winter 2022 collection that includes three colors for $30.

Shop now: $17; amazon.com

Simple Modern Mug Tumbler

I invested in a 50-ounce tumbler with a handle earlier this year, and I’m never going back to anything smaller. It’s made such a difference in how much water I drink, and now it’s become my mission to give everyone I know something similar. It just so happens that Simple Modern released a 50-ounce version of its TikTok-loved water bottle, and it’s just as pretty as its predecessor. The hefty tumbler includes a handle and straw lid and comes in 13 matte colors including lavender, sage, and beige, as well as ombre and marble-patterned options.

Shop now: $35; amazon.com

K. Carroll Taylor Tote

I love a good tote bag — and so does Oprah. (Not to bring her up again, but she is the gift guide queen, after all.) This roomy faux suede tote from K. Carroll is another goodie that landed on the mogul’s Favorite Things list this year. At just $48, it’s a great gift for an “on-the-go loved one in need of a stylish solution,” as Oprah put it. The Taylor Tote comes in 10 colors like black, camel, pink, and orange, has an open top, and includes a couple of built-in credit card slots alongside an interior pocket.

Shop now: $48; amazon.com

L’Occitane Holiday Hand Cream Gift Set

I’m always a happy camper when I’m gifted something from L’Occitane. I’ve tried practically everything from the brand and love it all, from its cozy almond collection to its zingy verbena scents. This holiday hand cream gift set that comes with five different options is a no-brainer gift for anyone in your life that A) loves hand cream B) loves L’Occitane or C) all of the above. The set includes L’Occitane’s nourishing shea butter hand cream in classic scents like cherry blossom and lavender. The one-ounce tubes may seem small, but believe me, they last forever; I like to keep them handy in my bags or at my desk.

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

New Balance 574 Core Sneaker

Courtesy

I know that slippers or fuzzy-lined boots are usually the top pick when it comes to gifting shoes for the holidays, however, for the trendy, sneaker-loving person in your life, New Balance’s 574 sneakers are certainly the way to go. The retro shoes have been kicking up a storm, thanks to supermodels like Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber wearing them on repeat. I’m actually gifting myself a pair to see what all the hype is about; according to shoppers, they’re comfy enough to wear for 12 hours and “go with everything.”

Shop now: $85; amazon.com

Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask

Courtesy

In case you missed it, lip masks have been all the rage recently. While the celebrity-loved Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask has gone viral, my personal preference remains Tatcha’s Kissu Lip Mask. Made with squalane and Japanese peach extract, I find Tatcha’s jelly-like lip mask thicker and more nourishing, plus I love its high-shine, glossy finish. It comes in a very giftable glass jar that would look great on any vanity.

Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Daily Ritual Mock Neck Short Puffer Jacket

I don’t think I’ve been gifted a jacket since I was a kid, and I wish it was the norm to give one as an “adult” gift. It can feel risky to go with a clothing gift, even if you know someone’s personal style preferences well, but I think a jacket is more neutral territory; I’m pretty flexible with my outerwear, especially if I was given something like Daily Ritual’s cute puffer jacket. The cropped mock neck jacket comes in 17 colors, including a black and pink holiday-ready velvet style, so there’s something for everyone. I own it and can confirm it’s super warm, stylish, and looks much more expensive than it actually is.

Shop now: $55 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Slip Silk Skinny Hair Scrunchies

Amazon

If I just found a single pack of Slip’s silk scrunchies in my gift bag, I’d still be excited. To say that I love these is not enough — I absolutely adore them, and they’ve pretty much changed the hair accessory game for me. Made from 100 percent mulberry silk, the scrunchies are super delicate on the hair; they never tug or leave creases. And since the silk covers an elastic band, they’re just as strong as regular hair ties — when I tie my hair with one overnight, it’s still in my hair by the morning. Not to mention, they’re simply gorgeous, and the holiday editions come in ornament-style packaging. Adorable.

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

CozyBerry Candle Warmer Lamp

Amazon

Last but certainly not least is this extremely useful, fun, and viral-worthy gift: A candle warmer lamp. If this nifty gadget hasn’t popped up on your feed yet, let me explain: Instead of burning your candle, this lamp melts the wax, which helps release the candle’s scent — all while making it last longer. This is the gift to give for any candle-lover in your life, especially while CozyBerry’s lamp is on sale for nearly 30 percent off. The lamp is available in three colors, white, black, or pink, and can accommodate large candles from Yankee Candle or Bath and Body Works. Shoppers say it’s “worth every penny” and takes your candle’s scent “to the next level.” Paired with a holiday candle — like, let’s say, Yankee Candle’s on-sale balsam and cedar — this is sure to be a winning gift all around.

Shop now: $48 (Originally $63); amazon.com

