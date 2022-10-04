The 10 Best Highlighters of 2022 for Ultimate Glow

But for anyone looking to shop around, read on for the rest of our favorites.

Don’t stress about choosing the wrong one, though. We did the hard work for you by uncovering the absolute best highlighters on the market. Jouer Cosmetics Powder Highlighter looks good on pretty much everyone thanks to its whopping eight shades meant to complement all different undertones.

According to makeup influencer and TikTok sensation Rose Siard , highlighter should only be visible when light hits it at just the right angle–not straight on. “If you see a shadow when there’s no direct light, you’re probably using the wrong shade,” she says.

Everyone’s skin is different. But we can all probably agree on one thing: we all want it to look hydrated and glowing. And one way to enhance your natural glow (or even just fake it) is to use a highlighter, which mimics the look of light hitting the face when used in the right spots.

A little goes a long way with this highlighter. We recommend applying it in small dots, then blending it in.

Instead of just a makeup product, this Live Tinted highlighter features squalane and a blend of botanical extracts to give your skin a hydration boost, almost like a serum-meets-moisturizer, rather than just a highlighter. As one of Pae’s favorites, this highlighter delivers optimal glow.

What We Love: It’s made with squalane, so it works to deeply hydrate skin during wear.

You do need to apply a few swipes in order for the color to really pop. But some might appreciate that the highlighter is buildable because it allows you to customize your look.

For those of you that love an ethereal-looking highlight, this shade-shifting powder highlighter from Half Magic is a must, according to Siard. It only comes in two shades — Enter The Glow, a champagne base with lilac pigments scattered throughout, and Spiritually Complex, a bold purple with a hint of blue pearlescent tones — that appear as different colors once the light hits it. Because the buttery smooth formula might not be your everyday shade (it’s great for festivals and nights out), we aren’t craving more variety than what’s offered.

What We Don’t Love: You need to use a few swipes for the full color payoff.

What We Love: It looks natural but in the right light it glistens purple.

The formula does dry out over time, making it difficult to apply after a while. But you’re sure to use it all the time, so you may never have that problem.

Anyone overwhelmed by choices might appreciate this universal shade, which will help save time and effort. According to Holm, Honest Beauty’s Magic Beauty Balm Stick looks stunning on all skin tones. “This is my favorite clean formula highlighter that elevates any makeup look with a soft radiant dewy finish,” she says. It’s worth mentioning that it’s also available in a compact now, too, for anyone who likes to use a brush.

Made up of nearly 95 percent natural-origin pigments, the highlighter offers a shimmery, pearlescent shade with enough payoff from just one swipe. And we should probably mention, the swipe is the key here — you need to apply this with a brush (no, your fingers won’t do this time), so anyone anti-brush should opt for something else.

On the opposite end of the budget spectrum, we have Dior’s Forever Couture Luminizer Highlighter Powder, which over 28,000 Sephora shoppers have backed. It’s sold in six colors, ranging from light to dark, with both warm and cool undertone options.

What We Don’t Love: You have to use a brush to apply.

Because of the price, it can break easily, since the packaging isn’t as protective as some higher-end products. But luckily, it’s only $6, so it won’t be a stretch to buy a new one.

Not trying to drop over $20 on a highlighter? You don’t have to. Siard says that the Catrice Cosmetics More Than Glow Highlighter can easily compete for the top spot in your makeup routine. She prefers the shade Supreme Rose Beam, a cool-toned pink, but it also comes in a shimmery gold for anyone looking for a warmer pigment.

It comes in seven neutral shades that each have its own subtle glitter. It glides on easily and can easily be blended in with the aforementioned brush.

Anyone who prefers the convenience of stick makeup will love NudeStix Nudies All Over Face Color, especially in the shade Bubble Bebe, which Holmes says is her favorite. “It’s a gorgeous champagne undertone in a soft cream formula,” she says, applauding how easy it is to apply thanks to the built-in brush. (Be warned, though, the built-in brush is very hard to clean.)

What We Don’t Love: Because it has an attached brush, it is harder to clean.

Celebrity makeup artist Grace Pae uses the Milk Makeup Bionic Glow Highlighter on as many clients as she can. The light, buildable coverage allows you to tailor the product to each look — just a few dabs for a natural look, and a full sweep for some extra drama. A little goes a long way with this product, though, so it will last you a while. It even includes hyaluronic acid to plump the skin as you wear it. We only wish it came in more than just two colors.

We Tested 28 of the Best Setting Sprays, These 11 are Essential for Long-Lasting Makeup

Shoppers think this one doesn’t stay as long as others on the list. To get ahead of any fading, finish off your makeup with a setting spray to ensure your makeup will look fresh all day.

If you’re looking for a high-shine shimmer, Siard, who is the co-founder of Rose and Ben Beauty, suggests the Illamasqua Beyond Powder Highlighter, especially in the shade OMG. “It’s light wearing, won’t create texture on [the] skin, and has very small reflective particles,” she says. Don’t get it twisted though: Despite the ultra-fine shimmer, this highlighter revs up the glow factor.

The highlighter has a big payoff, but because of how pigmented it is, some reviewers dislike how sparkly it is. It does easily blend, though, and a little goes a long way, so you could easily use less.

According to Holm, cream highlighters tend to look more natural and show less texture on the skin, especially if you have dry skin. With that in mind, she recommends Rose Inc’s Solar Radiance Hydrating Cream Highlighter, which is sold in five shades. This isn't just your run-of-the-mill face makeup, though — it’s infused with brightening rose extract, plumping sea holly, and hydrating squalane, so it boosts not only your skin’s glow but also overall health, too.

Offered in a whopping seven shades (a lot of range for just one highlighter), the highlighter allows you to pick one to suit your undertone and skin tone.

Celebrity makeup artist Ash K Holm swears by the Jouer Cosmetics Powder Highlighter — particularly in the shade Skinny Dip. “This is a golden powder highlighter that works on most skin tones,” she says. “For a powder highlighter, it is extremely pigmented and smooth when applied to the skin.” The talc-free formula gives the skin a light glow that still looks natural, not overpowering. And it stays where you apply it — you won’t find glitter all over your cheek towards the end of the day.

What to Keep in Mind

Formula



You can find highlighters in powder, cream, and liquid formulas. While it all comes down to personal preference, depending on your skin type, some might be better than others. Dry skin typically needs a liquid or cream formula, like the Milk Makeup Bionic Glow, as the powder will just emphasize the dry areas by settling into any fine lines or cracks. But oily skin typically looks best with a powder formula, like the Jouer Cosmetics Powder Highlighter, because super hydrating products will most likely make your skin look greasy rather than glowy.

Shades



The shade of highlighter you pick should coordinate with your undertones. As a general rule of thumb, Holm says that the only place your highlighter should be visible head-on is down the bridge of your nose. “If it’s too visible anywhere else, the face can look oily or shiny,” she warns. Pae, on the other hand, says that it shouldn’t be visible anywhere head-on. “The sign of a perfectly-matched highlighter is when it’s undetectable,” she says. “It just looks like your skin is naturally glowing.”

Suffice to say, if you look like a shimmering unicorn while looking straight into the mirror, it’s time to reevaluate your shade (unless, of course, that’s your goal).

Your Questions, Answered

How should you apply highlighter?



For the most natural-looking highlighter that’s undetectable, Pae suggests using a cream or liquid highlighter and gently patting it on with your fingers. “It helps melt the product into your skin so it gives a natural glow, instead of it looking like a glitter streak just sitting on top of your skin,” she says, noting that she likes to apply highlighter underneath the foundation. “The glow will naturally peek out from underneath your makeup.”

That said, a high-quality angled face brush, or a fluffy eyeshadow brush—like the Rose and Ben Beauty E-29 Brush—for even more precision, can work wonders, too.

“I apply my highlighter using a single swiping motion for even distribution of the product, followed by gentle tapping motions to diffuse the edges,” Siard says. “Over swiping can lead to the product running away or your foundation lifting.”

Where should you apply highlighter on the face?



Anywhere you want your skin to glow. Think: cheekbones, orbital bones, the tip of your nose, the inner corners of your eyes, your cupid’s bow, or collarbone.

“Highlighter can be applied to the tops of the cheeks to enhance your bone structure,” Holm says. “You can also place it down the bridge of the nose, to create an optical illusion of a slimmer shape. You can basically place highlighter anywhere you want to attract light and draw attention to an area.”

Siard says that one place you don’t want to apply highlighter, though, is under the eye or within the orbital socket, as it can change the appearance of your bone structure in an unfavorable way. “I think the main thing to think about when applying highlighter, is how it incorporates into the final look you’ve created,” she says. “We don’t necessarily need to cover our entire face. Instead, try lightly accentuating where light would naturally reflect on your face. It’s most beautiful to me when you catch a quick flash of color or sparkle while moving.”

Why Trust InStyle

Rebecca Norris has been covering beauty for over eight years. For this piece, she spoke with makeup influencer Rose Siard, celebrity makeup artist Ash K. Holm, and Celebrity makeup artist Grace Pae about what to look for in a highlighter. With their expertise in mind, she mulled over the top-rated highlighters, including everything from liquid to powder options, the market has to offer to uncover the absolute best.