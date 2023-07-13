And thankfully, designers have evolved traditional styles to give us options that are as swoon-worthy as they are comfortable, so whether you want to slip into a kitten heel or climb atop a wedge, there is a pair for everyone.

This footwear is the ultimate fashion rule-breaker, says fashion expert and influencer Kit Keenan, who tells us that “the fun thing about heels is that they don’t have to match the outfit completely — you can be a little more out there with your style.” She adds where clothing and accessories can fall prey to cyclical trend cycles, classic slingbacks or pointed-toe pumps will be a forever wardrobe staple.

No one forgets their first heels (for me, it was 4-inch purple platform stilettos from Steve Madden) or how they made you feel. Between their elevation, inherent self-possession, and potential to spice up any outfit, your confidence skyrockets to heights higher than your heel — even if you’re rocking a pair under 2 inches.

Best Overall Vivaia Square-Toe Chunky Heels Vivaia View On Amazon View On Vivaia.com What We Like: The climate-conscious brand uses sustainable materials to design a comfortable, stylish heel you can wear all day. What We Don’t Like: The insole contains an ingredient that could irritate those with allergies. Rarely do the words “science” and “fashionable” intersect, but Vivaia (a brand we’ve raved about before) somehow managed to meld the two together with its ultra-stylish heels that feature forward-thinking technology and sustainable materials to give us breathable, comfortable shoes we can wear for hours. A back counter patch prevents blisters, multi-layered foam insoles cushion our feet like slippers, and the cozy yarn material stretches to accommodate midday swelling and wide feet. And it does it all while checking off our musts for a multi-purpose style. Everything from the 15 color options (we’re fond of the dreamy denim blue), elegant trim, tasteful square toe, and chunky 2-inch heel cement the shoes as an option we want to wear with everything, all the time. On top of everything, the insole also contains artemisia, a type of plant, to prevent a smelly-feet odor, which is a plus in our book, but anyone who tends to have seasonal allergies or sensitivities to plant-based ingredients might find it irritating. Check with your doctor to ensure the shoes won’t cause any problems. Price at time of publish: $139 Height: 2 inches | Size: 5-11 | Colors: 15

Best Budget DREAM PAIRS Women's Chunk Low Heel Pump Sandals Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dreampairshoes.com What We Like: With almost 30 color options, a practical heel height, and a supportive sole, take these heels everywhere. What We Don’t Like: They’re open-toed, which may not make them appropriate for work — or the winter. A supportive ankle strap, super comfortable sole, and a blister-free wearing experience earned these heels thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon — we’ll add that its affordable price calls for another victory lap. With more than 20 colors, you won’t have any trouble matching the shoe to your aesthetic, whether you’re twirling in a prairie dress while wearing the soft pink suede hue or following Megan Fox’s lead and leaning into glitzy glamour wearing the silver rhinestone design. Although you can get creative with colors, the modest heel height and classic design fix it to be one of the most versatile options on this list. If you are worried the open-toe may not be work-appropriate or versatile for other seasons, we suggest remedying the roadblock by adding tights or rocking socks a la Bella Hadid. Price at time of publish: $39 Height: 3 inches | Size: 5-12 | Colors: 27

Best Splurge Amina Muaddi Rosie Crystal-Embellished Iridescent Leather Slingback Pumps Nordstrom View On Nordstrom What We Like: The classic slingbacks style and glittering embellishment make for a statement shoe that never goes out of style. What We Don’t Like: The pointed toe could be uncomfortable for some foot types. When most people think of an investment shoe, it’s usually Louboutin or Manolo Blahnik. Still, Keenan steered us toward these impeccable pumps from Amina Muaddi, and now we can’t look away. The subtle details of the cake stand heel and delicate crystal bow embellishment draw the eyes of every room you enter, while a pointy toe and slingback strap exude eternal class and sophistication. Perhaps the siren song of these shoes is their dazzling, vibrant shades whose metallic finishes lure you in for a closer look. Aside from the gorgeous design, Keenan praises their comfort and tells us the flared heel makes for easy balance — a boon for those who don’t find walking in heels totally intuitive. That said, pointed toes aren’t suitable for everyone, so keep this in mind if you have sensitive feet. Price at time of publish: $1,190 Height: 4 inches | Size: 5-13 | Colors: 4

Wedges are a Hail Mary option when you're staring at a pile of clothes on your bed five minutes before you have to head out the door, and the Bonita Wedge is no exception. They do everything the style promises: Elongate your legs under a breezy sundress, elevate a simple pair of jeans, and save petites from dragging jumpsuit legs. In addition to the refined criss-cross straps and three sleek colors, what sets this pair apart is its support features that will keep you on your feet from dawn till dusk. "I like the ankle straps for stability, and the platform lowers the wedge height and takes the pressure off the ball of the foot," says board-certified podiatrist Dr. Priya Parthasarathy. Some reviewers noted the ankle strap was a tad tight, so we recommend opting for the suede material to get more stretch if you think this will be the case for you. Price at time of publish: $140 Height: 4.25 inches | Size: 5-11 | Colors: 3

Best Heeled Boot Miista Amparo Black Boots Miista View On Miista.com What We Like: The impeccably designed boot has several standout features like contrast stitching and supple leather that set it apart from your typical black boot. What We Don’t Like: Its size range is limited. Looking for heels you won’t see every day? Fashion expert and influencer Grace Brinkly turns us toward Miista, telling us that “every one of its shoes has something that makes you do a double-take,” nodding toward details like table-top wedges and unique silhouettes. If we were forced to choose just one from its swoon-worthy heel collection, we’d recommend the Amparo boot because we adore how it blends feminine elements like detailed contrast stitching and a delicate skinny heel with a bold wide square toe. We’re partial to the black as we can envision wearing it with about a million and one things, but you can truly make a statement with graphic zebra print or denim material. We hope the brand will consider extending its sizing since it currently only offers up to a 10.5, and we’d love to share this find with more of our friends. Price at time of publish: $545 Height: 2 inches | Size: 5-10.5 | Colors: 3

Best for Parties Les Petits Jouers Pink Jane Mirror Pumps Les Petits Jouers View On Lespetitsjoueurs.com What We Like: From the micromirror embellishments to a sexy ankle strap, these shoes ask to go dancing. What We Don’t Like: The sizing runs small. It doesn’t matter if you are back in bed by 8:30 PM — when you’re wearing these dazzling pumps, every night turns memorable. Keenan tells us she absolutely loves Les Petits Joueurs for sexy party shoes, calling this particular pair her disco heels, because “not only are they fun, but I can dance in them all night,” she says. Its art-deco-inspired silhouette is an architectural masterpiece, featuring a sultry thin ankle strap married to a durable sleek leather sole and upheld with a four-inch square heel. We can’t deny that the peppy pink micro mirrors captivate us the most, which glint back at you with every spin and capture everyone’s attention on the dance floor. The heels are a splurge to be sure, but from the glimmering looks we see every year at fashion week, on red carpets, and trickled down to our everyday style, it’s obvious disco never dies. Although everything about the heel is alluring, our one wish is that the brand would extend its sizing since the shoe already runs small. Price at time of publish: $792 Height: 4 inches | Size: 35-40 | Colors: 1

Best Pumps Steve Madden Evelyn Leather Point Toe Pump Steve Madden View On Amazon View On Revolve View On Stevemadden.com What We Like: You’ll often reach for these comfortable pumps thanks to their versatile and trend-defying design. What We Don’t Like: The sizing runs large. If there’s one shoe we’re sure will never end up in the trend graveyard, it’s the pointed-toe pump, which is made clear by the endless options out there. “I think everyone should have a classic black pair of pointed-toe black pumps,” says Keenan, who adds she’s fond of these ones from Steve Madden because they go with absolutely everything. The brand offers them in six luxe-looking shades that heighten your stature and any outfit you wear them with. While the polished black leather and neutral blush present infinite options for mixing and matching, we can’t deny the metallic gold snake print is an eye-catching choice for jazzing up black jeans or a solid-colored dress. To avoid shuffling around in your new pumps, we recommend going one-half size down as some reviewers say the shoes run large. Price at time of publish: $100 Height: 4 inches | Size: 5-12 | Colors: 6

Best Block Heel J.Crew Millie Ankle-Strap Heels J.Crew View On Jcrew.com What We Like: The heels have a low block heel, soft suede, and an ankle strap making them a fun and supportive option. What We Don’t Like: The straps might not be wide enough for some ankles. Anyone looking for a heel without the potential wobble (or pain) that comes from a higher, thinner heel should look to a block heel. The low, chunky heel can easily be worn to work, then out to a more formal event as and two-toned silver and gold shade make them easy to dress up or down for an outfit suitable enough to prance around in at the office (or anywhere you want compliments). Not only will you want to wear them everywhere, but you can do so pain-free thanks to the thin, supportive suede ankle strap and modest heel height. While we love that the strap keeps them from sliding off our feet, we do wish it was a little longer to accommodate all ankles. Price at time of publish: $248 Height: 2 inches | Size: 5-12 | Colors: 2

Best for Work Nine West Kuna 9x9 Pointy Toe Pumps Zappos View On Nordstrom View On Belk.com View On Dsw.com What We Like: The practical pumps feature a tolerable heel height and neutral colors that pair well with any outfit, and the suede material makes them a great option for all foot types. What We Don’t Like: The toe box is not super wide. Workwear is no longer bound to strict rules, but whether you suit up every time you clock in or opt for a laxer look, these shoes are your new in-office besties. The micro elevation from the kitten heel and 10 versatile color options keep them at the front of your closet for a comfortable option that looks fantastic with slacks, dresses, skirts, and jeans. Not the least, even if your commute involves cars, trains, and crowded stations, you won’t be yelping in pain as you make your trek thanks to the stretchy suede material that’s more forgiving for wide feet or those with hammertoes or bunions. But because we don’t envision bringing back pantyhose to our workwear any time soon, we do wish the toe box came up further to avoid toe cleavage on those with longer feet. Price at time of publish: $109 Height: 2.44 inches | Size: 4-13 | Colors: 10

Best Support Sarah Flint Perfect Round Toe Pump 70 Sarah Flint View On Sarahflint.com What We Like: These heels feature several key support features like additional padding and a round toe box making them suitable for any foot type. What We Don’t Like: The sizing runs small. According to Dr. Parthasarathy, in terms of support, a heel needs several features: Plenty of padding, a round toe box, and a stable heel, all of which shoe designer Sarah Flint understands. This round-toe pump ditches a stiletto style in favor of a block heel that gives you height but is easy to walk in without causing foot cramps. And, once you know how to clean it, suede is the optimal material that couples comfort with style, especially when you choose from these seven shades which range from a gentle cornflower blue to a statement-making burgundy. Price at time of publish: $550 Height: 2.75 inches | Size: 4-13 | Colors: 7

Best Heeled Mule Hush Puppies Women's Sienna Mule Amazon View On Amazon View On Dsw.com View On Hushpuppies.com What We Like: Offered in two neutral colors and one fun print, you’ll want to wear these cushioned mules throughout every season. What We Don’t Like: They are too wide for some feet. Take it from the likes of Kendall Jenner, Ariana Grande, Meghan Markle, and more celebrities — everyone loves how easy it is to slip on a mule. While we could harp on the sneaker and loafer styles, heeled mules rise above the rest for the way they play nice with literally any outfit. And while most mules are comfortable, Hush Puppies takes it a step further with their Sienna Mule by including memory foam, comfort pads, and constructing the shoes with breathable material — what more could you ask for? Maybe several super versatile colors, including one adorable cow print that should be your new neutral. If you’re into the whole socks with slides trend, these should fit perfectly, but otherwise, some reviewers suggest sizing down to avoid a fit that is too wide. Price at time of publish: $70 Height: 2 inches | Size: 5-12 | Colors: 3

Best Sandal Vionic Rosabel Heeled Sandal Vionic View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dsw.com What We Like: Bright, punchy colors, soft breathable soles, and a manageable heel height make these shoes the ultimate summer sandal. What We Don’t Like: It’s a little narrow on some foot types. I won’t lie: Striding around the city in this punchy green sandal gives me so much confidence it borders on toxic main-character syndrome. Between the heel height, which is elevated enough to elongate my legs without tripping me up, and the breathable fabric that keeps my feet from feeling claustrophobic, these heels rarely leave my side when the temp hits 70. Plus, as someone who has destroyed their feet from marathon running, I appreciate how Vionic caters to those with plantar fasciitis or other similar conditions by including a built-in orthotic. Just note that if you have wider feet, we suggest choosing the equally stylish Isadora Heeled Sandal, as some reviewers say these soles are a little narrow. Price at time of publish: $140 Height: 2.5 inches | Size: 5-11 | Colors: 4