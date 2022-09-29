The Best Hair Clips for Thick Hair, According to Celebrity Hairstylists

Read on to see which ones made our list.

To help narrow down your choices to the ones actually worth buying, we chatted with professional hairstylists and fashion stylists about their favorite headbands on the market. For days when even your go-to tools can’t tame the mane (if you are in the market for some new ones, we rounded up the best here ), these headbands promise good hair days even on the bad ones.

No matter your hair type, style, or length, you can count on a solid headband to simultaneously keep pesky strands out of your face and pull your outfit together. Founder of Soho Blondes, Giselle Luza likes to think of headbands as jewelry but for your hair. Any headband on the market falls somewhere on the scale from functional (sweat-wicking and stretchy) to fancy (bedazzled and blingy) — no accessory closet is complete without a little bit of both.

Best Overall: Hill House Home Alice Headband in Black Hill House Home View On Hillhousehome.com What We Love: This ultra classic option matches most things in your closet. What We Don’t Love: The padding makes for a more comfortable fit, but we wish that the band were more flexible. Every headband collection needs a sophisticated and simple number that delivers classic elegance. Luza calls this one from Hill House Home “a staple piece” because it “has a medium amount of padding that isn’t overly trendy and a timeless look that you can style during any season.” Place at the crown of your head and push back for a slicked-back look or set it on top of your style for some preppy flair. We love the black velvet, but it also comes in a ribbon-like fabric with a floral print or navy blue coloring. Size: Medium | Pattern: None | Embellishments: None

Best Value: Scunci Wide Woven Fabric Headbands Target View On Target What We Love: This under $10 find comes with three in a pack. What We Don’t Love: The bottom tabs can be a bit tight behind the ears. If your style airs on the minimalist side, give these simple yet stylish headbands a spin. Yes, we love a statement-making piece (there are a few on this list), but classic pieces are far easier to match and play with. This pack includes three options all for under $10, so you can ensure you are getting the most bang for your buck. Give these a test run before committing to a whole day's wear. The sides can be a little tight behind the ears. Size: Medium | Pattern: None | Embellishments: None

Best Splurge: Prada Satin Headband Prada View On Prada.com What We Love: The wide edges create a comfortable fit. What We Don’t Love: The logo might be a little flashy for some. Yes, a quick look at the price tag may inspire sticker shock, but Prada is arguably the most luxe place to score your next headband. Beyond that, it was recommended by two of our experts. Trace Henningsen, professional stylist and Leonor Greyl ambassador, calls this style the ultimate “it-girl” accessory. These also made professional stylist Audree Lopez’s list. Our team loves this baby pink, but don’t worry if it isn’t your style. This shape comes in everything from “basic colors to embellished satin,” says Henningsen. While the dome shape offers a regal feel, our favorite part is the wide set edges. This limits behind-the-ear pinching and won’t disrupt your current hairstyle. The Prada logo is stitched onto the side, which might deter anyone shy about wearing designer pieces. Size: Large | Pattern: None | Embellishments: None

Best Athletic: Lululemon Fly Away Tamer Headband Lululemon View On Lululemon What We Love: Lined with lightweight velvet, this sticky headband tamps down stray hairs. What We Don’t Love: This style is pretty tight during the first few wears. There’s nothing worse than sweaty strands lining your neck and forehead during your morning workout. Some sporty headbands are guilty of slipping and sliding during strenuous activity. This one is lined with grabby velvet which not only holds the headband in place but is also much gentler than similar silicone options. Plus, it is machine washable, so you can throw it in with your leggings after you finish sweating. Available in multiple colors, you’re sure to find one that matches your workout set perfectly. Size: Small | Pattern: None | Embellishments: None

Best Comfortable: Slip Silk Black Knot Headband Sephora View On Sephora View On Slip.com What We Love: Our tester wore it all day without a headache. What We Don’t Love: We wish this was available in more colors. This option works great for those with sensitive scalps or those who frequently get headaches when wearing a headband, but Henningsen loves this option for those with fine hair because the 100 percent silk is “ultra-gentle on hair and helps avoid pulling, snagging or tugging,” she says, “Thanks to its lightweight design, this can be worn to bed to help prevent creasing or kinking sleek smooth strands.” Our one complaint is the lack of variety in colorways. Size: Medium | Pattern: None | Embellishments: None

Best Statement: Lele Sadoughi Jet Bezel Jewel Alice Headband Lele Sadoughi View On Lelesadoughi.com What We Love: The unique style guarantees your look will stand out in a crowd. What We Don’t Love: We wish this was available at a more accessible price. A not-so-subtle nod to dopamine dressing, Lele Sadoughi bands promise to turn heads. “Lele Sadoughi is my go-to place for headbands,” Lopez says, “I love their iconic knot headbands but this bezel jewel headband feels like a more elevated, mature version.” Yes, these are a bit of a splurge, but the unique style elevates the simplest look. Size: Medium | Pattern: None | Embellishments: Resin stones, gold plated beads, and faux pearls

Best Thin: Kitsch Non-Slip Headbands Ulta View On Ulta View On Mykitsch.com What We Love: This affordable option comes with three headbands for the price of one. What We Don’t Love: Ultra thick hair may have a hard time getting these to stay.

Affordable, versatile, and comfortable, this headband does it all. Another one of Henningsen’s favorites, this option adds a more sophisticated feel to any style. Better yet, “with an assortment of colors, the non-slip grip keeps them from sliding,” she says. These are also made from recycled plastic, so you can feel better about your choice. Pro-tip: Henningsen recommends layering all three for a more polished pony. Size: Small | Pattern: None | Embellishments: None

Best For Curls: Grace Eleyae Silk Turban Style Headband Grace Eleyae View On Graceeleyae.com What We Love: This silk headband is ultra gentle on curls. What We Don’t Love: We couldn’t find anything we didn’t like about this headband. It is no secret that curls are delicate. Keeping them looking their best requires an intentional routine. Luckily, this stretchy and silky band promises to pamper your tresses. Not only is it comfortable, but it also lays on top of your curls rather than rubbing back and forth. This helps eliminate frizz and breakage, but best of all, the band is so comfortable, our tester accidentally fell asleep while wearing it. Size: Large | Pattern: None | Embellishments: None